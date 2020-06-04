Father’s Day Brunch Recipes He’ll Love, From Bacon Waffles to Chilaquiles

Most dads agree: The ideal Father’s Day calls for quality time with loved ones, time to kick back and relax, and a hearty meal made with love. Start his day off on the right — and most delicious — note with these Father's Day brunch recipes, which include breakfast favorites like eggs, quiche, and piles (and piles) of bacon. Since every guy doesn't have a penchant for savory dishes, we've also included brunch ideas that tap into his sweet side — we're talking sweet rolls, sticky buns, and Chrissy Teigen's famous banana bread.

If you really want to tie the whole menu together, include some morning-appropriate cocktails, so he can wash down his meal. And since it's evident that cooking up a meal is your love language (or at the very least, how you show your #1 guy how much you care), finish off the meal with a decadent Father's Day cake. After you land on the perfect brunch spread, all you need is to track down a great present for a very successful Father's Day.