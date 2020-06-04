Father’s Day Brunch Recipes He’ll Love, From Bacon Waffles to Chilaquiles

Paired best with an Old Fashioned, of course.

<p>Most dads agree: The ideal <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/fathers-day/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Father’s Day" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Father’s Day</a> calls for quality time with loved ones, time to kick back and relax, and a hearty meal made with love. Start his day off on the right — and most delicious — note with these Father's Day <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/g4201/best-brunch-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:brunch recipes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">brunch recipes</a>, which include breakfast favorites like eggs, quiche, and piles (and piles) of bacon. Since every guy doesn't have a penchant for savory dishes, we've also included brunch ideas that tap into his sweet side — we're talking sweet rolls, sticky buns, and Chrissy Teigen's famous banana bread. </p><p>If you really want to tie the whole menu together, include some <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/g29833730/best-champagne-cocktails/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:morning-appropriate cocktails" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">morning-appropriate cocktails</a>, so he can wash down his meal. And since it's evident that cooking up a meal is your love language (or at the very least, how you show your #1 guy how much you care), finish off the meal with a decadent <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/fathers-day/g4399/fathers-day-cakes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Father's Day cake" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Father's Day cake</a>. After you land on the perfect brunch spread, all you need is to track down <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/fathers-day/g336/fathers-day-gift-guide/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a great present" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">a great present</a> for a <em>very</em> successful Father's Day. </p>
<p>Prep these freezable breakfast sandwiches up to a month in advance, and then microwave 'em when you're ready to get your brunch on.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/a28639047/make-ahead-egg-and-cheese-sandwich-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Make-Ahead Egg and Cheese Sandwich »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Make-Ahead Egg and Cheese Sandwich »</a></em></p>
<p>Unlike classic cinnamon rolls, this sticky-sweet version relies on a blueberry-cinnamon filling and lemon cream cheese icing for flavor. </p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a32223744/blueberry-sweet-rolls-with-lemon-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Blueberry Sweet Rolls With Lemon »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Blueberry Sweet Rolls With Lemon »</a></em></p>
<p>If he could eat pizza for breakfast, he would. This grilled flatbread is the next best thing, especially since it's loaded up with summer's best flavors.</p><p><em><u><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a28468076/peach-and-prosciutto-flatbreads-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Peach and Prosciutto Flatbreads »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Peach and Prosciutto Flatbreads »</a></u></em></p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/g4201/best-brunch-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Best Brunch Recipes You Can Make" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Best Brunch Recipes You Can Make </a><br></p>
<p>Top these savory bites with a blend of chopped mango, cucumber, and avocado to get a burst of freshness. </p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a31018912/crab-cake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Crab Cakes With Mango-Avocado Relish »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Crab Cakes With Mango-Avocado Relish »</a></em></p>
<p>He's a simple guy, which is why these classic combo works best. To make it brunch-worthy, garnish it with sliced radishes, chives, or sesame seeds (or all of the above). </p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/a30933199/smashed-avocado-toast-with-hard-boiled-eggs-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Smashed Avocado Toast With Egg »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Smashed Avocado Toast With Egg »</a></em></p>
<p>Since these fruity muffins are rich in protein, fiber, vitamins, and minerals (thanks quinoa!), he won't feel as guilty when he reaches for seconds ... and thirds. </p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a30224798/very-berry-quinoa-muffins-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Very Berry Quinoa Muffins »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Very Berry Quinoa Muffins »</a></em></p>
<p>Let dad customize the bagel of his dreams with this spread of his favorite fixins' including cucumbers, tomatoes, and lox.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/a25657599/everything-bagel-dip-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Everything Bagel Dip »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Everything Bagel Dip »</a></em></p>
<p>Fit for a large party crowd, this massive pancake doesn't require any flipping skills. Good thing. </p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a22750828/sheet-pan-pancake-with-blueberry-syrup-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Sheet Pan Pancake with Blueberry Syrup »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Sheet Pan Pancake with Blueberry Syrup »</a></em> </p>
<p>Lean on summer's freshest fruit (peaches!) with this fruity, cheesy toast. Avocado, who?! </p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a27529312/nectarine-bruschetta-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Nectarine Bruschetta »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Nectarine Bruschetta »</a></em></p>
<p>If this bundt is good enough for Chrissy Teigen, it'll definitely be a hit with dad. Trust. </p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a25891047/chrissy-teigen-banana-bread-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Twitter (and Uncle Mike's) Banana Bread »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Twitter (and Uncle Mike's) Banana Bread »</a></em> </p>
<p>Start Father's Day off with these flavor-packed burritos, prepared with jalapeños, lime juice, and cilantro.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/a21603870/breakfast-burritos-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Breakfast Burritos »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Breakfast Burritos »</a></em></p>
<p>Skip the long lines at McDonald's and bake your own giant McGriddle at home.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/a35799/bacon-french-toast-bake/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Bacon French Toast Bake »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Bacon French Toast Bake »</a></em></p>
<p>If dad has a major sweet tooth, this beautiful pound cake is his dream come true.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/dessert/a38185/raspberry-lemon-pound-cake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Raspberry Lemon Pound Cake »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Raspberry Lemon Pound Cake »</a></em></p>
<p>Surprise him with this deconstructed bacon, egg, and cheese bagel bake that you can whip up the night before.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a41688/bagel-breakfast-bake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Bagel Breakfast Bake »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Bagel Breakfast Bake »</a></em> </p>
<p>These homemade tarts are delicious whether you choose raspberry or strawberry jam, and they only take 30 minutes!<br></p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-products/a32686/glazed-berry-breakfast-tarts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Glazed Berry Breakfast Tarts »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Glazed Berry Breakfast Tarts »</a></em></p>
<p>Because who needs crust when you have bacon? Not your dad, that's who.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a39947/crustless-quiche-lorraine-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Crustless Quiche Lorraine »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Crustless Quiche Lorraine »</a></em> </p>
<p>Proof that you can have your ranch and eat it ... for breakfast on Father's Day. </p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a45223/savory-bacon-chive-waffles-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Savory Bacon and Chive Waffles »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Savory Bacon and Chive Waffles »</a></em></p>
<p>Because we all know that dad really wants an excuse to eat "takeout" first thing in the morning. </p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a37557/bacon-egg-fried-rice-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Bacon and Egg Fried Rice »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Bacon and Egg Fried Rice »</a></em> </p>
<p>You'll officially become dad's favorite kid if he wakes up to the heavenly smell of these sweet and sticky buns. </p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a15139/quick-rise-sticky-buns-recipe-ghk0414/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Quick-Rise Sticky Buns »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Quick-Rise Sticky Buns »</a></em></p>
<p>Keep it simple with customizable avocado toast. Bonus: This recipe will make dad feel like a trendy teen. </p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a43249/curry-avocado-crispy-egg-toast/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Curry-Avocado Crispy Egg Toast »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Curry-Avocado Crispy Egg Toast »</a></em></p>
<p>Well, it looks like dad might need a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/g763/summer-drink-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:margarita" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">margarita</a> to pair with this dish.</p><p><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a39354/mexican-breakfast-chilaquiles-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Mexican Breakfast Chilaquiles »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the recipe for Mexican Breakfast Chilaquiles »</em></a><br></p>
<p>No morning coffee runs for dad this Father's Day because well, you've got it covered.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a48180/classic-jelly-donuts-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Classic Jelly Donuts »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Classic Jelly Donuts »</a></em> </p>
<p>This saucy, cheesy frittata is so good that dad won't even notice the kale. </p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/a46937/tuscan-sausage-and-kale-frittata-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Tuscan, Sausage, and Kale Frittata »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Tuscan, Sausage, and Kale Frittata »</a></em> </p>
<p>Grab a handful of pita chips and dip into this homemade red pepper hummus. </p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a43182/mediterranean-hummus-egg-smash-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Mediterranean Hummus Egg Smash »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Mediterranean Hummus Egg Smash »</a></em></p>
<p>These breakfast bites are the gift that keep on giving. Make a few extra for dad to enjoy all week long. </p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/a47537/spinach-and-cheese-breakfast-pockets-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Spinach and Cheese Breakfast Pockets »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Spinach and Cheese Breakfast Pockets »</a></em> </p>
<p>A bowl of oatmeal just won't cut it on Father's Day, but that's exactly why these fruity scones exist.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a44231/raspberry-oat-scones-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Raspberry Oat Scones »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Raspberry Oat Scones »</a></em></p>
<p>This sunny-side up pizza looks way fancier than it is (shh, he'll never know!). </p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/a42425/bacon-gruyere-breakfast-pie-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Bacon Gruyére Breakfast &quot;Pie&quot; »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Bacon Gruyére Breakfast "Pie" »</a></em></p><p><strong>RELATED:</strong> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/fathers-day/a27099643/fathers-day-instagram-captions/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:30 Perfect Captions for All of Your Father's Day Instagrams" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">30 Perfect Captions for All of Your Father's Day Instagrams</a></p>
<p>Banana muffins are delicious on their own, but just wait until you drizzle 'em with chocolate...</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a16312/spiced-banana-chocolate-muffins-recipe-ghk0115/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Spiced Banana-Chocolate Muffins »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Spiced Banana-Chocolate Muffins »</a></em> </p>
<p>This isn't your traditional French toast — it's topped with sliced almonds and grapefruit. </p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a46689/twice-baked-citrus-almond-brioche/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Twice-Baked Citrus-Almond Brioche »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Twice-Baked Citrus-Almond Brioche »</a></em></p><p><strong>RELATED:</strong> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/fathers-day/g27077850/personalized-fathers-day-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:20 Personalized Father's Day Gifts That'll Make Your #1 Guy Feel Super Special" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">20 Personalized Father's Day Gifts That'll Make Your #1 Guy Feel Super Special</a></p>
<p>Take a note from Dr. Seuss and serve eggs with a green hue (and a helping of <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/a19865763/arugula-pesto-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:homemade pesto" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">homemade pesto</a>). </p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a33587/green-eggs-and-ham-wiches/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Green Eggs and Ham 'Wiches »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Green Eggs and Ham 'Wiches »</a></em> </p>
<p>This egg and bacon dish is the best of both worlds — breakfast <em>and</em> dinner. </p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a43185/scrambled-carbonara-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Scrambled Carbonara »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Scrambled Carbonara »</a></em></p>
<p>Before dad tees up, give him plenty of fuel with these protein-packed egg muffins. </p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/a42206/spinach-and-prosciutto-frittata-muffins-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Spinach and Prosciutto Frittata Muffins »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Spinach and Prosciutto Frittata Muffins »</a></em> </p>
<p>Ooey-gooey cinnamon rolls are a hit no matter the occasion, especially when you're celebrating how sweet your dad is. </p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a15360/cinnamon-rolls-recipe-wdy0414/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Cinnamon Rolls »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Cinnamon Rolls »</a> </em></p>
<p>Frozen tater tots are the foundation for this classic diner meal. </p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/a34566/smoky-tater-hash/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Smoky Tater Hash »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Smoky Tater Hash »</a></em></p>
<p>If you're hoping to serve dad breakfast in bed, then these mini ramekins will be your BFF. </p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a43181/mint-pesto-baked-eggs-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Mint-Pesto Baked Eggs »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Mint-Pesto Baked Eggs »</a></em> </p>
<p>Here's an entire brunch plate in one omelet.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a43177/spanish-potato-omelet-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Spanish Potato Omelet »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Spanish Potato Omelet »</a></em> </p>
<p>We officially declare this the best way to eat dessert for breakfast. But if you're hoping to make the real deal, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/cooking/g5106/how-to-make-cheesecake/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:learn how to make cheesecake from scratch" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">learn how to make cheesecake from scratch</a>.</p><p><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a43665/strawberry-cheesecake-flapjacks-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Strawberry Cheesecake Flapjacks »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the recipe for Strawberry Cheesecake Flapjacks »</em></a><br></p>
<p>The best way to enjoy this hearty egg bake? With a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/cooking/tips/g1970/mix-bloody-mary/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bloody Mary" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Bloody Mary</a>, of course. </p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a42214/mushroom-ragu-and-polenta-egg-bake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Mushroom Ragu and Polenta Egg Bake »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Mushroom Ragu and Polenta Egg Bake »</a></em> </p>
<p>Looking for a brunch dish that's just as sweet as your guy? Serve a casserole dish loaded with citrusy raspberry rolls. </p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a19866394/raspberry-swirl-rolls-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Raspberry Swirl Rolls »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Raspberry Swirl Rolls »</a></em></p>
