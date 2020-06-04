Father’s Day Brunch Recipes He’ll Love, From Bacon Waffles to Chilaquiles

Father’s Day Brunch Recipes He’ll Love, From Bacon Waffles to ChilaquilesGood HousekeepingJune 4, 2020, 9:11 p.m. UTCPaired best with an Old Fashioned, of course.From Good HousekeepingFather’s Day Brunch Recipes He’ll Love, From Bacon Waffles to ChilaquilesMost dads agree: The ideal Father’s Day calls for quality time with loved ones, time to kick back and relax, and a hearty meal made with love. Start his day off on the right — and most delicious — note with these Father's Day brunch recipes, which include breakfast favorites like eggs, quiche, and piles (and piles) of bacon. Since every guy doesn't have a penchant for savory dishes, we've also included brunch ideas that tap into his sweet side — we're talking sweet rolls, sticky buns, and Chrissy Teigen's famous banana bread. If you really want to tie the whole menu together, include some morning-appropriate cocktails, so he can wash down his meal. And since it's evident that cooking up a meal is your love language (or at the very least, how you show your #1 guy how much you care), finish off the meal with a decadent Father's Day cake. After you land on the perfect brunch spread, all you need is to track down a great present for a very successful Father's Day. Make-Ahead Egg and Cheese SandwichPrep these freezable breakfast sandwiches up to a month in advance, and then microwave 'em when you're ready to get your brunch on.Get the recipe for Make-Ahead Egg and Cheese Sandwich »Blueberry Sweet Rolls With LemonUnlike classic cinnamon rolls, this sticky-sweet version relies on a blueberry-cinnamon filling and lemon cream cheese icing for flavor. Get the recipe for Blueberry Sweet Rolls With Lemon »Scroll to continue with contentAdPeach and Prosciutto FlatbreadsIf he could eat pizza for breakfast, he would. This grilled flatbread is the next best thing, especially since it's loaded up with summer's best flavors.Get the recipe for Peach and Prosciutto Flatbreads »Crab Cakes With Mango-Avocado RelishTop these savory bites with a blend of chopped mango, cucumber, and avocado to get a burst of freshness. Get the recipe for Crab Cakes With Mango-Avocado Relish »Smashed Avocado Toast With EggHe's a simple guy, which is why these classic combo works best. To make it brunch-worthy, garnish it with sliced radishes, chives, or sesame seeds (or all of the above). Get the recipe for Smashed Avocado Toast With Egg »Very Berry Quinoa MuffinsSince these fruity muffins are rich in protein, fiber, vitamins, and minerals (thanks quinoa!), he won't feel as guilty when he reaches for seconds ... and thirds. Get the recipe for Very Berry Quinoa Muffins »Everything Bagel DipLet dad customize the bagel of his dreams with this spread of his favorite fixins' including cucumbers, tomatoes, and lox.Get the recipe for Everything Bagel Dip »Sheet Pan Pancake with Blueberry SyrupFit for a large party crowd, this massive pancake doesn't require any flipping skills. Good thing. Get the recipe for Sheet Pan Pancake with Blueberry Syrup » Nectarine BruschettaLean on summer's freshest fruit (peaches!) with this fruity, cheesy toast. Avocado, who?! Get the recipe for Nectarine Bruschetta »Twitter (and Uncle Mike's) Banana BreadIf this bundt is good enough for Chrissy Teigen, it'll definitely be a hit with dad. Trust. Get the recipe for Twitter (and Uncle Mike's) Banana Bread » Breakfast BurritosStart Father's Day off with these flavor-packed burritos, prepared with jalapeños, lime juice, and cilantro.Get the recipe for Breakfast Burritos »Bacon French Toast BakeSkip the long lines at McDonald's and bake your own giant McGriddle at home.Get the recipe for Bacon French Toast Bake »Raspberry Lemon Pound CakeIf dad has a major sweet tooth, this beautiful pound cake is his dream come true.Get the recipe for Raspberry Lemon Pound Cake »Bagel Breakfast BakeSurprise him with this deconstructed bacon, egg, and cheese bagel bake that you can whip up the night before.Get the recipe for Bagel Breakfast Bake » Glazed Berry Breakfast TartsThese homemade tarts are delicious whether you choose raspberry or strawberry jam, and they only take 30 minutes!Get the recipe for Glazed Berry Breakfast Tarts »Crustless Quiche LorraineBecause who needs crust when you have bacon? Not your dad, that's who.Get the recipe for Crustless Quiche Lorraine » Savory Bacon and Chive WafflesProof that you can have your ranch and eat it ... for breakfast on Father's Day. Get the recipe for Savory Bacon and Chive Waffles »Bacon and Egg Fried RiceBecause we all know that dad really wants an excuse to eat "takeout" first thing in the morning. Get the recipe for Bacon and Egg Fried Rice » Quick-Rise Sticky BunsYou'll officially become dad's favorite kid if he wakes up to the heavenly smell of these sweet and sticky buns. Get the recipe for Quick-Rise Sticky Buns »Crispy Curry-Avocado Egg ToastKeep it simple with customizable avocado toast. Bonus: This recipe will make dad feel like a trendy teen. Get the recipe for Curry-Avocado Crispy Egg Toast »Mexican Breakfast ChilaquilesWell, it looks like dad might need a margarita to pair with this dish.Get the recipe for Mexican Breakfast Chilaquiles »Classic Jelly DonutsNo morning coffee runs for dad this Father's Day because well, you've got it covered.Get the recipe for Classic Jelly Donuts » Tuscan, Sausage, and Kale FrittataThis saucy, cheesy frittata is so good that dad won't even notice the kale. Get the recipe for Tuscan, Sausage, and Kale Frittata » Mediterranean Hummus Egg SmashGrab a handful of pita chips and dip into this homemade red pepper hummus. Get the recipe for Mediterranean Hummus Egg Smash »Spinach and Cheese Breakfast PocketsThese breakfast bites are the gift that keep on giving. Make a few extra for dad to enjoy all week long. Get the recipe for Spinach and Cheese Breakfast Pockets » Raspberry Oat SconesA bowl of oatmeal just won't cut it on Father's Day, but that's exactly why these fruity scones exist.Get the recipe for Raspberry Oat Scones »Bacon Gruyére Breakfast "Pie"This sunny-side up pizza looks way fancier than it is (shh, he'll never know!). Get the recipe for Bacon Gruyére Breakfast "Pie" »Spiced Banana-Chocolate MuffinsBanana muffins are delicious on their own, but just wait until you drizzle 'em with chocolate...Get the recipe for Spiced Banana-Chocolate Muffins » Twice-Baked Citrus-Almond BriocheThis isn't your traditional French toast — it's topped with sliced almonds and grapefruit. Get the recipe for Twice-Baked Citrus-Almond Brioche »Green Eggs and Ham 'WichesTake a note from Dr. Seuss and serve eggs with a green hue (and a helping of homemade pesto). Get the recipe for Green Eggs and Ham 'Wiches » Scrambled CarbonaraThis egg and bacon dish is the best of both worlds — breakfast and dinner. Get the recipe for Scrambled Carbonara »Spinach and Prosciutto Frittata MuffinsBefore dad tees up, give him plenty of fuel with these protein-packed egg muffins. Get the recipe for Spinach and Prosciutto Frittata Muffins » Cinnamon RollsOoey-gooey cinnamon rolls are a hit no matter the occasion, especially when you're celebrating how sweet your dad is. Get the recipe for Cinnamon Rolls » Smoky Tater HashFrozen tater tots are the foundation for this classic diner meal. Get the recipe for Smoky Tater Hash »Mint-Pesto Baked EggsIf you're hoping to serve dad breakfast in bed, then these mini ramekins will be your BFF. Get the recipe for Mint-Pesto Baked Eggs » Spanish Potato OmeletHere's an entire brunch plate in one omelet.Get the recipe for Spanish Potato Omelet » Strawberry Cheesecake FlapjacksWe officially declare this the best way to eat dessert for breakfast. But if you're hoping to make the real deal, learn how to make cheesecake from scratch.Get the recipe for Strawberry Cheesecake Flapjacks »Mushroom Ragu and Polenta Egg BakeThe best way to enjoy this hearty egg bake? With a Bloody Mary, of course. Get the recipe for Mushroom Ragu and Polenta Egg Bake » Raspberry Swirl RollsLooking for a brunch dish that's just as sweet as your guy? Serve a casserole dish loaded with citrusy raspberry rolls. Get the recipe for Raspberry Swirl Rolls »