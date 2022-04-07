35 Empowering LGBTQ Anthems to Add to Your Pride Month Playlist
1) "True Colors" by Cyndi Lauper
2) "Born This Way" by Lady Gaga
3) "Vogue" by Madonna
4) "Girls Like Girls" by Hayley Kiyoko
5) "I'm Coming Out" by Diana Ross
6) "Closer" by Tegan and Sara
7) "I Want To Break Free" by Queen
8) "Queen" by Perfume Genius
9) "Girls / Girls / Boys" by Panic! At The Disco
10) "Dancing Queen" by ABBA
11) "Dancing On My Own" by Robyn
12) "Make Me Feel" by Janelle Monáe
13) "Freedom! '90" by George Michael
14) "Same Love" by Macklemore & Ryan Lewis (ft. Mary Lambert)
15) "Honey" by Kehlani
16) "HIM" by Sam Smith
17) "Y.M.C.A." by Village People
18) "Strangers" by Halsey (ft. Lauren Jauregui)
19) "Call Your Girlfriend" by Robyn
20) "Curious" by Hayley Kiyoko
21) "Supermodel (You Better Work)" by RuPaul
22) "Good as Hell" by Lizzo
23) "Follow Your Arrow" by Kacey Musgraves
24) "You Need To Calm Down" by Taylor Swift
25) "Let's Have A Kiki" by Scissor Sisters
26) "Brave" by Sara Bareilles
27) "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" by Lil Nas X
28) "Be Yourself" by Taylor Bennett
29) "Go To Town" by Doja Cat
30) "Heart to Break" by Kim Petras
31) "Rain On Me" by Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga
32) "Immaterial" by SOPHIE
33) "Everyone Is Gay" by A Great Big World
34) "Raining Glitter" by Kylie Minogue
35) "LGBT" by Lowell