35 Empowering LGBTQ Anthems to Add to Your Pride Month Playlist

  • <p>Other than the invite list, creating the perfect playlist for a Pride Month get-together might be the most important task on your to-do list. You've got to choose the right songs to fit the mood, including heart-stopping LGBTQ+ anthems and Pride songs that will get the dance party started, the scream-along favorites that will set the mood for the rest of the day (or night) and if the vibes are right, maybe a few slow jams to take things down a notch. Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to craft the kind of playlist that will keep the party going long after last call. That's why we've put together a list of songs by queer artists that celebrate that love is love, ranging from classic hits to more recent tracks by today's most powerful voices in music. <br><br>Most of us already know how important the arts are to the LGBTQ+ community. Whether that's watching the best <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/entertainment/g27886652/best-gay-lgbt-movies/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LGBTQ movies" class="link ">LGBTQ movies</a>, reading great <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/entertainment/g27814264/best-gay-lgbt-books/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:books by LGBTQ authors" class="link ">books by LGBTQ authors</a>, one of the best ways to celebrate Pride is through music — even if you don't have a celebratory bash planned. Each of these songs captures the spirit and strength of the LGBTQ community in all its gorgeous diversity. Regardless of your particular taste, there's bound to be something here that will get your toes tapping. So press play and let your rainbow flag fly. And because we love a good fashion moment, don't forget to don your <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/clothing/g32934454/pride-clothing-apparel-accessories/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best Pride apparel" class="link ">best Pride apparel</a> (and your most colorful <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/makeup/g3631/lgbtq-pride-rainbow-makeup-hair/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:rainbow makeup" class="link ">rainbow makeup</a>) while you do. </p>
    1/36

    35 Empowering LGBTQ Anthems to Add to Your Pride Month Playlist

    Other than the invite list, creating the perfect playlist for a Pride Month get-together might be the most important task on your to-do list. You've got to choose the right songs to fit the mood, including heart-stopping LGBTQ+ anthems and Pride songs that will get the dance party started, the scream-along favorites that will set the mood for the rest of the day (or night) and if the vibes are right, maybe a few slow jams to take things down a notch. Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to craft the kind of playlist that will keep the party going long after last call. That's why we've put together a list of songs by queer artists that celebrate that love is love, ranging from classic hits to more recent tracks by today's most powerful voices in music.

    Most of us already know how important the arts are to the LGBTQ+ community. Whether that's watching the best LGBTQ movies, reading great books by LGBTQ authors, one of the best ways to celebrate Pride is through music — even if you don't have a celebratory bash planned. Each of these songs captures the spirit and strength of the LGBTQ community in all its gorgeous diversity. Regardless of your particular taste, there's bound to be something here that will get your toes tapping. So press play and let your rainbow flag fly. And because we love a good fashion moment, don't forget to don your best Pride apparel (and your most colorful rainbow makeup) while you do.

    Amazon
  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00138J2YS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32947794%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW" class="link ">LISTEN NOW</a></p><p>This iconic pop ballad is not just a Grammy-winning track — it's also a tender, inspiring anthem that has taken on a special meaning in the LGBTQ+ community, which Lauper <a href="https://truecolorsunited.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:has long advocated for" class="link ">has long advocated for</a>. “I see your true colors / And that’s why I love you," she sings. "So don’t be afraid to let them show / Your true colors are beautiful like a rainbow.” </p>
    2/36

    1) "True Colors" by Cyndi Lauper

    amazon.com

    LISTEN NOW

    This iconic pop ballad is not just a Grammy-winning track — it's also a tender, inspiring anthem that has taken on a special meaning in the LGBTQ+ community, which Lauper has long advocated for. “I see your true colors / And that’s why I love you," she sings. "So don’t be afraid to let them show / Your true colors are beautiful like a rainbow.”

    Amazon
  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0051QIH3A?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32947794%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW" class="link ">LISTEN NOW</a></p><p>No playlist is complete without this banger by Lady Gaga, a longtime LGBTQ+ icon who's<a href="https://www.huffpost.com/entry/lady-gaga-bisexuality_n_4182059" data-ylk="slk:bisexual" class="link "> bisexual </a>herself. It proclaims, “No matter gay, straight or bi / Lesbian, transgendered life / I’m on the right track, baby / I was born to survive.” The song (and album) later inspired Gaga's non-profit organization, the <a href="https://bornthisway.foundation/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Born This Way Foundation" class="link ">Born This Way Foundation</a>.<br></p>
    3/36

    2) "Born This Way" by Lady Gaga

    amazon.com

    LISTEN NOW

    No playlist is complete without this banger by Lady Gaga, a longtime LGBTQ+ icon who's bisexual herself. It proclaims, “No matter gay, straight or bi / Lesbian, transgendered life / I’m on the right track, baby / I was born to survive.” The song (and album) later inspired Gaga's non-profit organization, the Born This Way Foundation.

    Amazon
  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00123HFH0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32947794%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW" class="link ">LISTEN NOW</a></p><p>Inspired by the <a href="https://nmaahc.si.edu/blog-post/brief-history-voguing" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Harlem ballroom scene" class="link ">Harlem ballroom scene</a> during the late 1980s, Madonna's "Vogue" is an iconic classic that brought the vogue-ing tradition into mainstream pop. With its infectious house- and disco-influenced beat, the song celebrates finding escape on the dance floor. <br></p>
    4/36

    3) "Vogue" by Madonna

    amazon.com

    LISTEN NOW

    Inspired by the Harlem ballroom scene during the late 1980s, Madonna's "Vogue" is an iconic classic that brought the vogue-ing tradition into mainstream pop. With its infectious house- and disco-influenced beat, the song celebrates finding escape on the dance floor.

    Amazon
  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00SIJDJ30?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32947794%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW" class="link ">LISTEN NOW</a></p><p>"Girls Like Girls" put Hayley Kiyoko on the map as an up-and-coming singer in 2015 — and catapulted her on the way to earning herself the moniker "<a href="https://www.theguardian.com/music/2018/feb/22/hayley-kiyoko-on-her-lesbian-pop-this-is-bigger-than-i-thought-it-was" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lesbian Jesus" class="link ">Lesbian Jesus</a>." The song itself is a charming lesbian anthem, say nothing of its adorable<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I0MT8SwNa_U" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:music video" class="link "> music video</a>, with lyrics like, "Girls like girls / Like boys do / Nothing new."<br></p>
    5/36

    4) "Girls Like Girls" by Hayley Kiyoko

    amazon.com

    LISTEN NOW

    "Girls Like Girls" put Hayley Kiyoko on the map as an up-and-coming singer in 2015 — and catapulted her on the way to earning herself the moniker "Lesbian Jesus." The song itself is a charming lesbian anthem, say nothing of its adorable music video, with lyrics like, "Girls like girls / Like boys do / Nothing new."

    Amazon
  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B000WSUZEQ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32947794%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW" class="link ">LISTEN NOW</a></p><p>Apparently, Chic's Nile Rodgers was inspired to write this funky 1980 dance hit for Diana Ross after seeing multiple drag queens dressed as the singer at a New York gay club. Since then, the song has become an empowering and celebratory LGBTQ+ coming out anthem. </p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/entertainment/g4577/best-80s-songs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:20 Songs From the '80s You'll Never Get Out of Your Head" class="link ">20 Songs From the '80s You'll Never Get Out of Your Head</a></p>
    6/36

    5) "I'm Coming Out" by Diana Ross

    amazon.com

    LISTEN NOW

    Apparently, Chic's Nile Rodgers was inspired to write this funky 1980 dance hit for Diana Ross after seeing multiple drag queens dressed as the singer at a New York gay club. Since then, the song has become an empowering and celebratory LGBTQ+ coming out anthem.

    RELATED: 20 Songs From the '80s You'll Never Get Out of Your Head

    Amazon
  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00B0NDFLW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32947794%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW" class="link ">LISTEN NOW</a></p><p>Featuring a catchy synth-pop beat that's hard <em>not</em> to dance along to, this hit song from lesbian twin sisters Tegan and Sara Quin is a queer-friendly party tune that belongs on every Pride playlist — especially since <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9e9NSMY8QiQ" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the music video" class="link ">the music video</a> depicts friends and lovers of all genders in a truly feel-good lovefest. </p>
    7/36

    6) "Closer" by Tegan and Sara

    amazon.com

    LISTEN NOW

    Featuring a catchy synth-pop beat that's hard not to dance along to, this hit song from lesbian twin sisters Tegan and Sara Quin is a queer-friendly party tune that belongs on every Pride playlist — especially since the music video depicts friends and lovers of all genders in a truly feel-good lovefest.

    Amazon
  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0071T5LWK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32947794%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW" class="link ">LISTEN NOW</a></p><p>No Pride playlist would be complete without the legendary rock band Queen. Featuring Freddie Mercury's powerful signature vocals, "I Want to Break Free" is a classic emancipation song about yearning for freedom and independence. And if you've never seen the <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f4Mc-NYPHaQ" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:music video" class="link ">music video</a> featuring the entire band in drag, get on that right now. </p>
    8/36

    7) "I Want To Break Free" by Queen

    amazon.com

    LISTEN NOW

    No Pride playlist would be complete without the legendary rock band Queen. Featuring Freddie Mercury's powerful signature vocals, "I Want to Break Free" is a classic emancipation song about yearning for freedom and independence. And if you've never seen the music video featuring the entire band in drag, get on that right now.

    Amazon
  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01LY7LPT8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32947794%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW" class="link ">LISTEN NOW</a></p><p>This lustrous, hypnotic 2014 track from Perfume Genius — the project of Seattle singer-songwriter Mike Hadreas — serves as a defiant response to what <a href="https://slate.com/human-interest/2014/07/perfume-genius-queen-mike-hadreas-has-made-the-years-best-gay-anthem-video.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hadreas calls &quot;gay panic&quot;" class="link ">Hadreas calls "gay panic"</a>. It celebrates being unapologetically yourself, making it an essential Pride play from one of today's most powerful queer voices.</p>
    9/36

    8) "Queen" by Perfume Genius

    amazon.com

    LISTEN NOW

    This lustrous, hypnotic 2014 track from Perfume Genius — the project of Seattle singer-songwriter Mike Hadreas — serves as a defiant response to what Hadreas calls "gay panic". It celebrates being unapologetically yourself, making it an essential Pride play from one of today's most powerful queer voices.

    Amazon
  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00FDSUM0M?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32947794%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW" class="link ">LISTEN NOW</a></p><p>In this catchy 2013 track celebrating bisexuality and polyamory, Panic! At the Disco's frontman Brendan Urie sings, "Girls love girls and boys / And love is not a choice." The singer himself <a href="https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/music/news/brendon-urie-pansexual-come-out-panic-at-the-disco-lgbt-sexuality-a8435921.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:came out as pansexual" class="link ">came out as pansexual</a> in 2018, and has long been a vocal supporter of LGBTQ+ rights. </p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/entertainment/g29862748/songs-that-define-the-2010s/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The 28 Top Songs of the 2010s, for Better or Worse" class="link ">The 28 Top Songs of the 2010s, for Better or Worse</a></p>
    10/36

    9) "Girls / Girls / Boys" by Panic! At The Disco

    amazon.com

    LISTEN NOW

    In this catchy 2013 track celebrating bisexuality and polyamory, Panic! At the Disco's frontman Brendan Urie sings, "Girls love girls and boys / And love is not a choice." The singer himself came out as pansexual in 2018, and has long been a vocal supporter of LGBTQ+ rights.

    RELATED: The 28 Top Songs of the 2010s, for Better or Worse

    Amazon
  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B001NB4Z4M?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32947794%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW" class="link ">LISTEN NOW</a></p><p>This one truly belongs on any and every playlist — but it's also a ubiquitous gay anthem that has been adopted by generations of "dancing queens" within the LGBTQ community. We all know nobody has the strength the stay seated when this one comes on. </p>
    11/36

    10) "Dancing Queen" by ABBA

    amazon.com

    LISTEN NOW

    This one truly belongs on any and every playlist — but it's also a ubiquitous gay anthem that has been adopted by generations of "dancing queens" within the LGBTQ community. We all know nobody has the strength the stay seated when this one comes on.

    Amazon
  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B003PV7VIK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32947794%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW" class="link ">LISTEN NOW</a></p><p>Hailed as a catchy heartbreak anthem for the ages, this dance-pop ballad from Swedish singer Robyn was inspired by the artist's love of "inherently sad, gay disco anthems." It's hard not to relate to this sad banger of a song that depicts dancing alone in the club while pining after an unrequited crush.</p>
    12/36

    11) "Dancing On My Own" by Robyn

    amazon.com

    LISTEN NOW

    Hailed as a catchy heartbreak anthem for the ages, this dance-pop ballad from Swedish singer Robyn was inspired by the artist's love of "inherently sad, gay disco anthems." It's hard not to relate to this sad banger of a song that depicts dancing alone in the club while pining after an unrequited crush.

    Amazon
  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B079Y4R8YZ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32947794%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW" class="link ">LISTEN NOW</a></p><p>This catchy, upbeat track from <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/celebrity/latest/a20075637/janelle-monae-pansexual/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:openly queer and pansexual" class="link ">openly queer and pansexual</a> singer Janelle Monáe captures queer desire — and embraces sexual fluidity — with great funky beats and sensual rhythm reminiscent of Prince (who collaborated with Monáe on the track), making it an absolute must-listen for Pride and beyond. </p>
    13/36

    12) "Make Me Feel" by Janelle Monáe

    amazon.com

    LISTEN NOW

    This catchy, upbeat track from openly queer and pansexual singer Janelle Monáe captures queer desire — and embraces sexual fluidity — with great funky beats and sensual rhythm reminiscent of Prince (who collaborated with Monáe on the track), making it an absolute must-listen for Pride and beyond.

    Amazon
  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0075FLXVS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32947794%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW" class="link ">LISTEN NOW</a></p><p>Shortly before officially <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2016/12/26/entertainment/george-michael-cnn-interview-1998/index.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:coming out as gay in 1998," class="link ">coming out as gay in 1998,</a> George Michael recorded "Freedom! '90", a track that explores his struggles with his personal identity. With lyrics like, “There’s something deep inside of me / There’s someone else I’ve got to be," this classic song endures as a powerful ode to embracing your honest self. <br></p>
    14/36

    13) "Freedom! '90" by George Michael

    amazon.com

    LISTEN NOW

    Shortly before officially coming out as gay in 1998, George Michael recorded "Freedom! '90", a track that explores his struggles with his personal identity. With lyrics like, “There’s something deep inside of me / There’s someone else I’ve got to be," this classic song endures as a powerful ode to embracing your honest self.

    Amazon
  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B009G78HXA?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32947794%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW" class="link ">LISTEN NOW</a></p><p>This hit track from hip hop duo Macklemore & Ryan Lewis features Mary Lambert, an openly lesbian artist. She sings, "And I can't change / Even if I tried / Even if I wanted to." The urgent, reflective song made an especially powerful statement about same-sex relationships when it came out in 2012.<br></p>
    15/36

    14) "Same Love" by Macklemore & Ryan Lewis (ft. Mary Lambert)

    amazon.com

    LISTEN NOW

    This hit track from hip hop duo Macklemore & Ryan Lewis features Mary Lambert, an openly lesbian artist. She sings, "And I can't change / Even if I tried / Even if I wanted to." The urgent, reflective song made an especially powerful statement about same-sex relationships when it came out in 2012.

    Amazon
  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0766YL7LH?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32947794%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW" class="link ">LISTEN NOW</a></p><p>"I like my girls just like I like my honey / Sweet, a little selfish," Kehlani sings in this soft, sugar-sweet track. The <a href="https://www.gaytimes.co.uk/culture/104551/kehlani-opens-up-about-identifying-as-queer/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:openly queer" class="link ">openly queer</a> pop and R&B artist delivers a sultry acoustic track to her lover in "Honey," making it a tender ode to queer love. </p>
    16/36

    15) "Honey" by Kehlani

    amazon.com

    LISTEN NOW

    "I like my girls just like I like my honey / Sweet, a little selfish," Kehlani sings in this soft, sugar-sweet track. The openly queer pop and R&B artist delivers a sultry acoustic track to her lover in "Honey," making it a tender ode to queer love.

    Amazon
  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07FT1KNXQ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32947794%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW" class="link ">LISTEN NOW</a></p><p>For fans of powerful, confessional tracks, this slow ballad from gay singer Sam Smith follows a man coming out and professing that sexuality should be accepted, period. He sings, “Don’t you try and tell me that God doesn’t care for us / It is him I love, it is him I love.” <br></p>
    17/36

    16) "HIM" by Sam Smith

    amazon.com

    LISTEN NOW

    For fans of powerful, confessional tracks, this slow ballad from gay singer Sam Smith follows a man coming out and professing that sexuality should be accepted, period. He sings, “Don’t you try and tell me that God doesn’t care for us / It is him I love, it is him I love.”

    Amazon
  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00IVKQ2LC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32947794%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW" class="link ">LISTEN NOW</a></p><p>One of the most <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/entertainment/g28848615/best-70s-songs-of-all-time/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:popular tracks of the 1970's" class="link ">popular tracks of the 1970's</a>, Village People's "Y.M.C.A" endures as one of the most iconic gay anthems to this day. The song functions as a clever ode to gay cruising culture at athletic centers — and even those of us who can't dance already know the moves.</p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/entertainment/g32368739/true-story-behind-famous-songs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Fascinating True Stories Behind Famous Songs" class="link ">The Fascinating True Stories Behind Famous Songs</a></p>
    18/36

    17) "Y.M.C.A." by Village People

    amazon.com

    LISTEN NOW

    One of the most popular tracks of the 1970's, Village People's "Y.M.C.A" endures as one of the most iconic gay anthems to this day. The song functions as a clever ode to gay cruising culture at athletic centers — and even those of us who can't dance already know the moves.

    RELATED: The Fascinating True Stories Behind Famous Songs

    Amazon
  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0711HN313?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32947794%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW" class="link ">LISTEN NOW</a></p><p>For "Strangers," a catchy synth-pop track off her 2017 sophomore album, Halsey teamed up with Lauren Jauregui of Fifth Harmony (both of whom are bisexual) to deliver a love duet between two women. Halsey has called the track a <a href="https://www.out.com/music/2017/5/18/halsey-lauren-jauregui-created-love-song-lgbt-community" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:“love song for the LGBT community.&quot;" class="link ">“love song for the LGBT community."</a></p>
    19/36

    18) "Strangers" by Halsey (ft. Lauren Jauregui)

    amazon.com

    LISTEN NOW

    For "Strangers," a catchy synth-pop track off her 2017 sophomore album, Halsey teamed up with Lauren Jauregui of Fifth Harmony (both of whom are bisexual) to deliver a love duet between two women. Halsey has called the track a “love song for the LGBT community."

    Amazon
  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$1.29</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B004BSJ1AC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32947794%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW" class="link ">LISTEN NOW</a></p><p>You may know this Robyn song as the theme to the popular podcast <em><a href="https://www.callyourgirlfriend.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Call Your Girlfriend" class="link ">Call Your Girlfriend</a></em> but it's a great jam in its own right. Turn it up to celebrate lady love and maybe even dance with your gals.</p>
    20/36

    19) "Call Your Girlfriend" by Robyn

    amazon.com

    $1.29

    LISTEN NOW

    You may know this Robyn song as the theme to the popular podcast Call Your Girlfriend but it's a great jam in its own right. Turn it up to celebrate lady love and maybe even dance with your gals.

    courtesy of Amazon
  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B078T49Z4Q?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32947794%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW" class="link ">LISTEN NOW</a></p><p>Three years after "Girls Like Girls," Hayley Kiyoko delivered yet another great LGBTQ+ anthem back in 2018 — this time with "Curious," a pop earworm that focuses on a woman struggling with unresolved feelings for an ex-girlfriend, who's now in a new relationship with a man. Even just the lyrics, "I'm just curious / Is it serious?" are seriously catchy!</p>
    21/36

    20) "Curious" by Hayley Kiyoko

    amazon.com

    LISTEN NOW

    Three years after "Girls Like Girls," Hayley Kiyoko delivered yet another great LGBTQ+ anthem back in 2018 — this time with "Curious," a pop earworm that focuses on a woman struggling with unresolved feelings for an ex-girlfriend, who's now in a new relationship with a man. Even just the lyrics, "I'm just curious / Is it serious?" are seriously catchy!

    Amazon
  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07671HM51?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32947794%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW" class="link ">LISTEN NOW</a></p><p>This iconic track from the creator of <em>RuPaul's Drag Race </em>will have you sashaying down your own personal runway. Featuring an uptempo beat and RuPaul's signature, "You better work!" this one will get the party started, even if it's just you in your living room. </p>
    22/36

    21) "Supermodel (You Better Work)" by RuPaul

    amazon.com

    LISTEN NOW

    This iconic track from the creator of RuPaul's Drag Race will have you sashaying down your own personal runway. Featuring an uptempo beat and RuPaul's signature, "You better work!" this one will get the party started, even if it's just you in your living room.

    amazon.com
  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$1.29</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B01CKU1N5I/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32947794%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW" class="link ">LISTEN NOW</a></p><p>Baby, how you feelin'? If the call-and-response of this Lizzo bop doesn't get you moving right away, you might want to check your own pulse. </p>
    23/36

    22) "Good as Hell" by Lizzo

    amazon.com

    $1.29

    LISTEN NOW

    Baby, how you feelin'? If the call-and-response of this Lizzo bop doesn't get you moving right away, you might want to check your own pulse.

    courtesy of Amazon
  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00BPLGKDY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32947794%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW" class="link ">LISTEN NOW</a></p><p>Add a little country to your Pride party with this empowering line: "Say what you feel, love who you love / Cause you just get so many trips 'round the sun." Celebrating self-love and staying true to yourself? We'll sing along to that. </p>
    24/36

    23) "Follow Your Arrow" by Kacey Musgraves

    amazon.com

    LISTEN NOW

    Add a little country to your Pride party with this empowering line: "Say what you feel, love who you love / Cause you just get so many trips 'round the sun." Celebrating self-love and staying true to yourself? We'll sing along to that.

    Amazon
  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07T35P7C6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32947794%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW" class="link ">LISTEN NOW</a></p><p>Taylor Swift's fun, unapologetically bold pop track saw the pop star become a more outspoken advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, with lyrics like, "Why are you mad / When you could be GLAAD?" The <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dkk9gvTmCXY" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:music video" class="link ">music video</a> itself is basically just one big Pride fest full of celebrities who are part of the family.</p>
    25/36

    24) "You Need To Calm Down" by Taylor Swift

    amazon.com

    LISTEN NOW

    Taylor Swift's fun, unapologetically bold pop track saw the pop star become a more outspoken advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, with lyrics like, "Why are you mad / When you could be GLAAD?" The music video itself is basically just one big Pride fest full of celebrities who are part of the family.

    Amazon
  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B008696U6U?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32947794%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW" class="link ">LISTEN NOW</a></p><p>This one from the Scissor Sisters is perhaps <em>the</em> queer party tune for the ages. "Let's Have A Kiki" honors an American gay social tradition, complete with a truly campy instructional dance <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eGCD4xb-Tr8" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:music video" class="link ">music video</a>. We dare you not to dance along.<br></p>
    26/36

    25) "Let's Have A Kiki" by Scissor Sisters

    amazon.com

    LISTEN NOW

    This one from the Scissor Sisters is perhaps the queer party tune for the ages. "Let's Have A Kiki" honors an American gay social tradition, complete with a truly campy instructional dance music video. We dare you not to dance along.

    Amazon
  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00DRDSL4Y?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32947794%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW" class="link ">LISTEN NOW</a></p><p>Here's another great self-empowerment pop anthem we're blasting every day — especially since Sara Bareilles apparently <a href="https://www.pride.com/2013/04/24/watch-sara-bareilles-releases-lgbt-anthem-brave" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wrote the song for a friend" class="link ">wrote the song for a friend</a> struggling with the decision whether to come out. The upbeat track celebrates courage in all forms, encouraging the listener to, "Say what you wanna say / And let the words fall out / Honestly I wanna see you be brave."</p>
    27/36

    26) "Brave" by Sara Bareilles

    amazon.com

    LISTEN NOW

    Here's another great self-empowerment pop anthem we're blasting every day — especially since Sara Bareilles apparently wrote the song for a friend struggling with the decision whether to come out. The upbeat track celebrates courage in all forms, encouraging the listener to, "Say what you wanna say / And let the words fall out / Honestly I wanna see you be brave."

    Amazon
  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$1.29</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08ZNYL9N2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32947794%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW" class="link ">LISTEN NOW</a></p><p>In the unabashedly queer anthem that immediately cemented itself as one of the most important songs of our era, Lil Nas X has earned his place as an LGBTQ+ icon. It's also stuffed full of symbolism, if you're the type who likes to discuss hidden meanings too.</p>
    28/36

    27) "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" by Lil Nas X

    amazon.com

    $1.29

    LISTEN NOW

    In the unabashedly queer anthem that immediately cemented itself as one of the most important songs of our era, Lil Nas X has earned his place as an LGBTQ+ icon. It's also stuffed full of symbolism, if you're the type who likes to discuss hidden meanings too.

    courtesy of Amazon
  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$1.29</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07FK3D72G?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32947794%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW" class="link ">LISTEN NOW</a></p><p>If the song's title doesn't tip you off to its message, the rest of it will. While this one's definitely not school carpool friendly, it's an empowering message to LGBTQ+ people of color, in particular. Just save it for the adults-only party.</p>
    29/36

    28) "Be Yourself" by Taylor Bennett

    amazon.com

    $1.29

    LISTEN NOW

    If the song's title doesn't tip you off to its message, the rest of it will. While this one's definitely not school carpool friendly, it's an empowering message to LGBTQ+ people of color, in particular. Just save it for the adults-only party.

    courtesy of Amazon
  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$1.29</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07B66YG52?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32947794%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW" class="link ">LISTEN NOW</a></p><p>With her explicit take on female empowerment, Doja Cat gives us a bop that's perfect for keeping the party rolling. And if you haven't <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TLiGA_wrNp0" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:watched the music video" class="link ">watched the music video</a>, let it help put you in the mood to celebrate. </p>
    30/36

    29) "Go To Town" by Doja Cat

    amazon.com

    $1.29

    LISTEN NOW

    With her explicit take on female empowerment, Doja Cat gives us a bop that's perfect for keeping the party rolling. And if you haven't watched the music video, let it help put you in the mood to celebrate.

    courtesy of Amazon
  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$1.29</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B078NM5S52?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32947794%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW" class="link ">LISTEN NOW</a></p><p>This one remains the highest-charting of Kim Petras' catalog, which she says is inspired by the musical stylings of Blondie and The Cardigans. “When I hear heartbreak songs, I always feel like ‘O.K., that’s exactly how I feel ... I’m not the only person who fell in love like a stupid person,’” Petras <a href="https://www.billboard.com/articles/columns/pop/8099630/kim-petras-heart-to-break-listen" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:told" class="link ">told</a> <em>Billboard </em>upon the song’s release. </p>
    31/36

    30) "Heart to Break" by Kim Petras

    amazon.com

    $1.29

    LISTEN NOW

    This one remains the highest-charting of Kim Petras' catalog, which she says is inspired by the musical stylings of Blondie and The Cardigans. “When I hear heartbreak songs, I always feel like ‘O.K., that’s exactly how I feel ... I’m not the only person who fell in love like a stupid person,’” Petras told Billboard upon the song’s release.

    courtesy of Amazon
  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$1.29</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0859QJS6T?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32947794%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW" class="link ">LISTEN NOW</a></p><p>LGBTQ+ icons Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande teamed up to bless us with this song that celebrates keeping on. The lyric, "Gotta live my truth, not keep it bottled in / So I don't lose my mind" gives us life. </p>
    32/36

    31) "Rain On Me" by Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga

    amazon.com

    $1.29

    LISTEN NOW

    LGBTQ+ icons Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande teamed up to bless us with this song that celebrates keeping on. The lyric, "Gotta live my truth, not keep it bottled in / So I don't lose my mind" gives us life.

    courtesy of Amazon
  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$1.29</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07Z8HRHYP?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32947794%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW" class="link ">LISTEN NOW</a></p><p>Consider this song the spiritual antithesis of Madonna's "Material Girl." She <a href="https://themuse.jezebel.com/sophie-is-an-immaterial-girl-in-a-material-world-1823883163" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:told Jezebel" class="link ">told <em>Jezebel</em></a>, “A rollercoaster [ride] is a similar length to a pop song, and just the way that rollercoasters tend to be designed — with the tension and the release and feeling those nerves and being locked into the seat — I feel like pop music could take you on that sort of journey.” I mean, yes. </p>
    33/36

    32) "Immaterial" by SOPHIE

    amazon.com

    $1.29

    LISTEN NOW

    Consider this song the spiritual antithesis of Madonna's "Material Girl." She told Jezebel, “A rollercoaster [ride] is a similar length to a pop song, and just the way that rollercoasters tend to be designed — with the tension and the release and feeling those nerves and being locked into the seat — I feel like pop music could take you on that sort of journey.” I mean, yes.

    courtesy of Amazon
  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$1.29</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00HNIM0CS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32947794%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW" class="link ">LISTEN NOW</a></p><p>This empowerment anthem breaks it all down for you with the couldn't-be-clearer lyric, "If you're gay then you're gay / If you're straight well that's great / If you fall in between that's the best way to be." Couldn't have said it better ourselves. </p>
    34/36

    33) "Everyone Is Gay" by A Great Big World

    amazon.com

    $1.29

    LISTEN NOW

    This empowerment anthem breaks it all down for you with the couldn't-be-clearer lyric, "If you're gay then you're gay / If you're straight well that's great / If you fall in between that's the best way to be." Couldn't have said it better ourselves.

    courtesy of Amazon
  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$1.29</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07VV61LRD?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32947794%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW" class="link ">LISTEN NOW</a></p><p>Is it even a queer dance fest if Kylie isn't spinning? If you've ever gone to a Pride party, you know glitter is mandatory, and so is this ode to letting your freak flag fly. </p>
    35/36

    34) "Raining Glitter" by Kylie Minogue

    amazon.com

    $1.29

    LISTEN NOW

    Is it even a queer dance fest if Kylie isn't spinning? If you've ever gone to a Pride party, you know glitter is mandatory, and so is this ode to letting your freak flag fly.

    courtesy of Amazon
  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$1.29</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B071Y6K14P?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32947794%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW" class="link ">LISTEN NOW</a></p><p>This song talks about the changing attitudes toward LGBTQ+ people over the decades, urging the world to "don't hate our love." It points out that, "Some old people don't remember when they were kids / And they never choose who they liked / That they liked who they did, they liked who they did." </p>
    36/36

    35) "LGBT" by Lowell

    amazon.com

    $1.29

    LISTEN NOW

    This song talks about the changing attitudes toward LGBTQ+ people over the decades, urging the world to "don't hate our love." It points out that, "Some old people don't remember when they were kids / And they never choose who they liked / That they liked who they did, they liked who they did."

    courtesy of Amazon
<p>Other than the invite list, creating the perfect playlist for a Pride Month get-together might be the most important task on your to-do list. You've got to choose the right songs to fit the mood, including heart-stopping LGBTQ+ anthems and Pride songs that will get the dance party started, the scream-along favorites that will set the mood for the rest of the day (or night) and if the vibes are right, maybe a few slow jams to take things down a notch. Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to craft the kind of playlist that will keep the party going long after last call. That's why we've put together a list of songs by queer artists that celebrate that love is love, ranging from classic hits to more recent tracks by today's most powerful voices in music. <br><br>Most of us already know how important the arts are to the LGBTQ+ community. Whether that's watching the best <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/entertainment/g27886652/best-gay-lgbt-movies/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LGBTQ movies" class="link ">LGBTQ movies</a>, reading great <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/entertainment/g27814264/best-gay-lgbt-books/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:books by LGBTQ authors" class="link ">books by LGBTQ authors</a>, one of the best ways to celebrate Pride is through music — even if you don't have a celebratory bash planned. Each of these songs captures the spirit and strength of the LGBTQ community in all its gorgeous diversity. Regardless of your particular taste, there's bound to be something here that will get your toes tapping. So press play and let your rainbow flag fly. And because we love a good fashion moment, don't forget to don your <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/clothing/g32934454/pride-clothing-apparel-accessories/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best Pride apparel" class="link ">best Pride apparel</a> (and your most colorful <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/makeup/g3631/lgbtq-pride-rainbow-makeup-hair/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:rainbow makeup" class="link ">rainbow makeup</a>) while you do. </p>
<p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00138J2YS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32947794%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW" class="link ">LISTEN NOW</a></p><p>This iconic pop ballad is not just a Grammy-winning track — it's also a tender, inspiring anthem that has taken on a special meaning in the LGBTQ+ community, which Lauper <a href="https://truecolorsunited.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:has long advocated for" class="link ">has long advocated for</a>. “I see your true colors / And that’s why I love you," she sings. "So don’t be afraid to let them show / Your true colors are beautiful like a rainbow.” </p>
<p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0051QIH3A?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32947794%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW" class="link ">LISTEN NOW</a></p><p>No playlist is complete without this banger by Lady Gaga, a longtime LGBTQ+ icon who's<a href="https://www.huffpost.com/entry/lady-gaga-bisexuality_n_4182059" data-ylk="slk:bisexual" class="link "> bisexual </a>herself. It proclaims, “No matter gay, straight or bi / Lesbian, transgendered life / I’m on the right track, baby / I was born to survive.” The song (and album) later inspired Gaga's non-profit organization, the <a href="https://bornthisway.foundation/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Born This Way Foundation" class="link ">Born This Way Foundation</a>.<br></p>
<p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00123HFH0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32947794%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW" class="link ">LISTEN NOW</a></p><p>Inspired by the <a href="https://nmaahc.si.edu/blog-post/brief-history-voguing" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Harlem ballroom scene" class="link ">Harlem ballroom scene</a> during the late 1980s, Madonna's "Vogue" is an iconic classic that brought the vogue-ing tradition into mainstream pop. With its infectious house- and disco-influenced beat, the song celebrates finding escape on the dance floor. <br></p>
<p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00SIJDJ30?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32947794%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW" class="link ">LISTEN NOW</a></p><p>"Girls Like Girls" put Hayley Kiyoko on the map as an up-and-coming singer in 2015 — and catapulted her on the way to earning herself the moniker "<a href="https://www.theguardian.com/music/2018/feb/22/hayley-kiyoko-on-her-lesbian-pop-this-is-bigger-than-i-thought-it-was" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lesbian Jesus" class="link ">Lesbian Jesus</a>." The song itself is a charming lesbian anthem, say nothing of its adorable<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I0MT8SwNa_U" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:music video" class="link "> music video</a>, with lyrics like, "Girls like girls / Like boys do / Nothing new."<br></p>
<p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B000WSUZEQ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32947794%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW" class="link ">LISTEN NOW</a></p><p>Apparently, Chic's Nile Rodgers was inspired to write this funky 1980 dance hit for Diana Ross after seeing multiple drag queens dressed as the singer at a New York gay club. Since then, the song has become an empowering and celebratory LGBTQ+ coming out anthem. </p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/entertainment/g4577/best-80s-songs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:20 Songs From the '80s You'll Never Get Out of Your Head" class="link ">20 Songs From the '80s You'll Never Get Out of Your Head</a></p>
<p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00B0NDFLW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32947794%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW" class="link ">LISTEN NOW</a></p><p>Featuring a catchy synth-pop beat that's hard <em>not</em> to dance along to, this hit song from lesbian twin sisters Tegan and Sara Quin is a queer-friendly party tune that belongs on every Pride playlist — especially since <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9e9NSMY8QiQ" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the music video" class="link ">the music video</a> depicts friends and lovers of all genders in a truly feel-good lovefest. </p>
<p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0071T5LWK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32947794%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW" class="link ">LISTEN NOW</a></p><p>No Pride playlist would be complete without the legendary rock band Queen. Featuring Freddie Mercury's powerful signature vocals, "I Want to Break Free" is a classic emancipation song about yearning for freedom and independence. And if you've never seen the <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f4Mc-NYPHaQ" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:music video" class="link ">music video</a> featuring the entire band in drag, get on that right now. </p>
<p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01LY7LPT8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32947794%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW" class="link ">LISTEN NOW</a></p><p>This lustrous, hypnotic 2014 track from Perfume Genius — the project of Seattle singer-songwriter Mike Hadreas — serves as a defiant response to what <a href="https://slate.com/human-interest/2014/07/perfume-genius-queen-mike-hadreas-has-made-the-years-best-gay-anthem-video.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hadreas calls &quot;gay panic&quot;" class="link ">Hadreas calls "gay panic"</a>. It celebrates being unapologetically yourself, making it an essential Pride play from one of today's most powerful queer voices.</p>
<p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00FDSUM0M?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32947794%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW" class="link ">LISTEN NOW</a></p><p>In this catchy 2013 track celebrating bisexuality and polyamory, Panic! At the Disco's frontman Brendan Urie sings, "Girls love girls and boys / And love is not a choice." The singer himself <a href="https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/music/news/brendon-urie-pansexual-come-out-panic-at-the-disco-lgbt-sexuality-a8435921.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:came out as pansexual" class="link ">came out as pansexual</a> in 2018, and has long been a vocal supporter of LGBTQ+ rights. </p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/entertainment/g29862748/songs-that-define-the-2010s/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The 28 Top Songs of the 2010s, for Better or Worse" class="link ">The 28 Top Songs of the 2010s, for Better or Worse</a></p>
<p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B001NB4Z4M?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32947794%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW" class="link ">LISTEN NOW</a></p><p>This one truly belongs on any and every playlist — but it's also a ubiquitous gay anthem that has been adopted by generations of "dancing queens" within the LGBTQ community. We all know nobody has the strength the stay seated when this one comes on. </p>
<p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B003PV7VIK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32947794%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW" class="link ">LISTEN NOW</a></p><p>Hailed as a catchy heartbreak anthem for the ages, this dance-pop ballad from Swedish singer Robyn was inspired by the artist's love of "inherently sad, gay disco anthems." It's hard not to relate to this sad banger of a song that depicts dancing alone in the club while pining after an unrequited crush.</p>
<p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B079Y4R8YZ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32947794%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW" class="link ">LISTEN NOW</a></p><p>This catchy, upbeat track from <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/celebrity/latest/a20075637/janelle-monae-pansexual/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:openly queer and pansexual" class="link ">openly queer and pansexual</a> singer Janelle Monáe captures queer desire — and embraces sexual fluidity — with great funky beats and sensual rhythm reminiscent of Prince (who collaborated with Monáe on the track), making it an absolute must-listen for Pride and beyond. </p>
<p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0075FLXVS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32947794%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW" class="link ">LISTEN NOW</a></p><p>Shortly before officially <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2016/12/26/entertainment/george-michael-cnn-interview-1998/index.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:coming out as gay in 1998," class="link ">coming out as gay in 1998,</a> George Michael recorded "Freedom! '90", a track that explores his struggles with his personal identity. With lyrics like, “There’s something deep inside of me / There’s someone else I’ve got to be," this classic song endures as a powerful ode to embracing your honest self. <br></p>
<p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B009G78HXA?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32947794%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW" class="link ">LISTEN NOW</a></p><p>This hit track from hip hop duo Macklemore & Ryan Lewis features Mary Lambert, an openly lesbian artist. She sings, "And I can't change / Even if I tried / Even if I wanted to." The urgent, reflective song made an especially powerful statement about same-sex relationships when it came out in 2012.<br></p>
<p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0766YL7LH?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32947794%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW" class="link ">LISTEN NOW</a></p><p>"I like my girls just like I like my honey / Sweet, a little selfish," Kehlani sings in this soft, sugar-sweet track. The <a href="https://www.gaytimes.co.uk/culture/104551/kehlani-opens-up-about-identifying-as-queer/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:openly queer" class="link ">openly queer</a> pop and R&B artist delivers a sultry acoustic track to her lover in "Honey," making it a tender ode to queer love. </p>
<p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07FT1KNXQ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32947794%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW" class="link ">LISTEN NOW</a></p><p>For fans of powerful, confessional tracks, this slow ballad from gay singer Sam Smith follows a man coming out and professing that sexuality should be accepted, period. He sings, “Don’t you try and tell me that God doesn’t care for us / It is him I love, it is him I love.” <br></p>
<p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00IVKQ2LC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32947794%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW" class="link ">LISTEN NOW</a></p><p>One of the most <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/entertainment/g28848615/best-70s-songs-of-all-time/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:popular tracks of the 1970's" class="link ">popular tracks of the 1970's</a>, Village People's "Y.M.C.A" endures as one of the most iconic gay anthems to this day. The song functions as a clever ode to gay cruising culture at athletic centers — and even those of us who can't dance already know the moves.</p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/entertainment/g32368739/true-story-behind-famous-songs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Fascinating True Stories Behind Famous Songs" class="link ">The Fascinating True Stories Behind Famous Songs</a></p>
<p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0711HN313?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32947794%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW" class="link ">LISTEN NOW</a></p><p>For "Strangers," a catchy synth-pop track off her 2017 sophomore album, Halsey teamed up with Lauren Jauregui of Fifth Harmony (both of whom are bisexual) to deliver a love duet between two women. Halsey has called the track a <a href="https://www.out.com/music/2017/5/18/halsey-lauren-jauregui-created-love-song-lgbt-community" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:“love song for the LGBT community.&quot;" class="link ">“love song for the LGBT community."</a></p>
<p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$1.29</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B004BSJ1AC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32947794%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW" class="link ">LISTEN NOW</a></p><p>You may know this Robyn song as the theme to the popular podcast <em><a href="https://www.callyourgirlfriend.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Call Your Girlfriend" class="link ">Call Your Girlfriend</a></em> but it's a great jam in its own right. Turn it up to celebrate lady love and maybe even dance with your gals.</p>
<p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B078T49Z4Q?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32947794%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW" class="link ">LISTEN NOW</a></p><p>Three years after "Girls Like Girls," Hayley Kiyoko delivered yet another great LGBTQ+ anthem back in 2018 — this time with "Curious," a pop earworm that focuses on a woman struggling with unresolved feelings for an ex-girlfriend, who's now in a new relationship with a man. Even just the lyrics, "I'm just curious / Is it serious?" are seriously catchy!</p>
<p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07671HM51?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32947794%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW" class="link ">LISTEN NOW</a></p><p>This iconic track from the creator of <em>RuPaul's Drag Race </em>will have you sashaying down your own personal runway. Featuring an uptempo beat and RuPaul's signature, "You better work!" this one will get the party started, even if it's just you in your living room. </p>
<p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$1.29</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B01CKU1N5I/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32947794%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW" class="link ">LISTEN NOW</a></p><p>Baby, how you feelin'? If the call-and-response of this Lizzo bop doesn't get you moving right away, you might want to check your own pulse. </p>
<p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00BPLGKDY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32947794%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW" class="link ">LISTEN NOW</a></p><p>Add a little country to your Pride party with this empowering line: "Say what you feel, love who you love / Cause you just get so many trips 'round the sun." Celebrating self-love and staying true to yourself? We'll sing along to that. </p>
<p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07T35P7C6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32947794%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW" class="link ">LISTEN NOW</a></p><p>Taylor Swift's fun, unapologetically bold pop track saw the pop star become a more outspoken advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, with lyrics like, "Why are you mad / When you could be GLAAD?" The <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dkk9gvTmCXY" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:music video" class="link ">music video</a> itself is basically just one big Pride fest full of celebrities who are part of the family.</p>
<p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B008696U6U?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32947794%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW" class="link ">LISTEN NOW</a></p><p>This one from the Scissor Sisters is perhaps <em>the</em> queer party tune for the ages. "Let's Have A Kiki" honors an American gay social tradition, complete with a truly campy instructional dance <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eGCD4xb-Tr8" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:music video" class="link ">music video</a>. We dare you not to dance along.<br></p>
<p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00DRDSL4Y?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32947794%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW" class="link ">LISTEN NOW</a></p><p>Here's another great self-empowerment pop anthem we're blasting every day — especially since Sara Bareilles apparently <a href="https://www.pride.com/2013/04/24/watch-sara-bareilles-releases-lgbt-anthem-brave" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wrote the song for a friend" class="link ">wrote the song for a friend</a> struggling with the decision whether to come out. The upbeat track celebrates courage in all forms, encouraging the listener to, "Say what you wanna say / And let the words fall out / Honestly I wanna see you be brave."</p>
<p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$1.29</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08ZNYL9N2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32947794%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW" class="link ">LISTEN NOW</a></p><p>In the unabashedly queer anthem that immediately cemented itself as one of the most important songs of our era, Lil Nas X has earned his place as an LGBTQ+ icon. It's also stuffed full of symbolism, if you're the type who likes to discuss hidden meanings too.</p>
<p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$1.29</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07FK3D72G?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32947794%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW" class="link ">LISTEN NOW</a></p><p>If the song's title doesn't tip you off to its message, the rest of it will. While this one's definitely not school carpool friendly, it's an empowering message to LGBTQ+ people of color, in particular. Just save it for the adults-only party.</p>
<p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$1.29</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07B66YG52?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32947794%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW" class="link ">LISTEN NOW</a></p><p>With her explicit take on female empowerment, Doja Cat gives us a bop that's perfect for keeping the party rolling. And if you haven't <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TLiGA_wrNp0" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:watched the music video" class="link ">watched the music video</a>, let it help put you in the mood to celebrate. </p>
<p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$1.29</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B078NM5S52?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32947794%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW" class="link ">LISTEN NOW</a></p><p>This one remains the highest-charting of Kim Petras' catalog, which she says is inspired by the musical stylings of Blondie and The Cardigans. “When I hear heartbreak songs, I always feel like ‘O.K., that’s exactly how I feel ... I’m not the only person who fell in love like a stupid person,’” Petras <a href="https://www.billboard.com/articles/columns/pop/8099630/kim-petras-heart-to-break-listen" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:told" class="link ">told</a> <em>Billboard </em>upon the song’s release. </p>
<p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$1.29</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0859QJS6T?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32947794%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW" class="link ">LISTEN NOW</a></p><p>LGBTQ+ icons Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande teamed up to bless us with this song that celebrates keeping on. The lyric, "Gotta live my truth, not keep it bottled in / So I don't lose my mind" gives us life. </p>
<p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$1.29</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07Z8HRHYP?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32947794%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW" class="link ">LISTEN NOW</a></p><p>Consider this song the spiritual antithesis of Madonna's "Material Girl." She <a href="https://themuse.jezebel.com/sophie-is-an-immaterial-girl-in-a-material-world-1823883163" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:told Jezebel" class="link ">told <em>Jezebel</em></a>, “A rollercoaster [ride] is a similar length to a pop song, and just the way that rollercoasters tend to be designed — with the tension and the release and feeling those nerves and being locked into the seat — I feel like pop music could take you on that sort of journey.” I mean, yes. </p>
<p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$1.29</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00HNIM0CS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32947794%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW" class="link ">LISTEN NOW</a></p><p>This empowerment anthem breaks it all down for you with the couldn't-be-clearer lyric, "If you're gay then you're gay / If you're straight well that's great / If you fall in between that's the best way to be." Couldn't have said it better ourselves. </p>
<p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$1.29</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07VV61LRD?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32947794%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW" class="link ">LISTEN NOW</a></p><p>Is it even a queer dance fest if Kylie isn't spinning? If you've ever gone to a Pride party, you know glitter is mandatory, and so is this ode to letting your freak flag fly. </p>
<p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$1.29</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B071Y6K14P?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32947794%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW" class="link ">LISTEN NOW</a></p><p>This song talks about the changing attitudes toward LGBTQ+ people over the decades, urging the world to "don't hate our love." It points out that, "Some old people don't remember when they were kids / And they never choose who they liked / That they liked who they did, they liked who they did." </p>

Celebrate Pride with these iconic LGBTQ anthems and Pride songs, ranging from empowering songs of individuality and freedom to all-around party tunes.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs consistency against rivals gives fans reason to believe

    On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar assesses a series of significant wins for the Maple Leafs against their biggest rivals, a trend that should give Toronto fans reason to believe their team is ready to perform in the playoffs.

  • Yandle scratch justifiable but also unnecessary move from Flyers

    The Ironman Burden is real, but the Philadelphia Flyers had no reason to flex on the idea of meritocracy by scratching Keith Yandle and ending his consecutive games streak.

  • Canadian man has $100K Wayne Gretzky memorabilia collection stolen

    The collection included 19 signed Gretzky jerseys, several autographed photos and over 2,000 Gretzky trading cards.

  • CBC to remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage through 2032

    The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri

  • OHL suspends Niagara IceDogs coach and GM after investigation into WhatsApp conversation

    The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) has indefinitely suspended the general manager and the head coach of the Niagara IceDogs, following an investigation into comments it found violated the league's policy on harassment, abuse and diversity. OHL Commissioner David Branch said Wednesday that Joey Burke, who is also the team's governor, and head coach Billy Burke, both of whom are minority owners of the team that plays in St. Catharines, won't be able to apply to be reinstated until June 1, 2024. They,

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • Spirit rout Pride to remain unbeaten in NWSL Challenge Cup

    The Washington Spirit remained unbeaten after a 4-1 win over the Orlando Pride on Sunday afternoon in National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup action. Washington entered the game 0-0-3 while Orlando was also looking to get their first win with an 0-2-1 record, but it was the Spirit who dominated the game from the get-go. Washington got on the board right before half-time as Ashley Sanchez scored in the 43rd minute and they followed that up with a goal from Andi Sullivan at the 45th minute. T

  • Fleury stays unbeaten with Wild with 3-1 win over Hurricanes

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 37 saves in another victory since joining Minnesota less than two weeks ago, as the Wild beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 on Saturday night. Mats Zuccarello and Kirill Kaprizov each had a goal and an assist for the Wild, who won for the eighth time in their last nine games and extended their points streak to nine games. Dmitry Kulikov also scored. Fleury is 3-0-0 since he was acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks. He has stopped 92 of 96 shots in those

  • P.K. Subban earns 27 penalty minutes and ejection after standing up for teammate

    P.K. Subban was given an early exit from Sunday's game after fighting Oliver Wahlstrom.

  • Fallout of Jay Beagle's actions sheds light on NHL's systemic violence problem

    Violence in hockey is regularly on display. What sits beneath the surface is how race impacts the perception of fighting in the NHL and other professional sports leagues.

  • Gary Trent Jr. makes it clear Raptors have higher ambitions than play-in game

    Gary Trent Jr. met with reporters after the Raptors beat the Magic for their fifth straight win. He discussed how team chemistry impacts on-court success, what he’s been seeing out of Fred VanVleet lately, and how Toronto is setting the bar much higher than the play-in game. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Ryan Getzlaf to retire after 17 seasons with Anaheim Ducks

    Ryan Getzlaf may have had more to give, but he's walking away from his tremendous career at the end of the season.

  • Family of Mike Bossy says Islanders great 'resting peacefully' at home, continues cancer battle

    The family of Hall of Fame member and New York Islanders great Mike Bossy says he is resting peacefully at home while continuing his battle with lung cancer, according to Quebec-based sports channel TVA Sports on Monday. The news comes contrary to a report by The Hockey News saying Bossy, 65, had entered palliative care. CBC Sports has not independently confirmed either report. Bossy, an eight-time all-star, announced last October he had been diagnosed with the disease. The illness forced him to

  • Barzal, Varlamov help Islanders beat rival Rangers 3-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist, Semyon Varlamov stopped 27 shots for his 36th career shutout and the New York Islanders beat the rival Rangers 3-0 on Friday night. Casey Cizikas and Matt Martin also scored for the Islanders, who have won three straight and seven of 10. Varlamov, who had 10 shutouts last season — including four against the Rangers — got his second this season. Long considered out of the playoff picture, the Islanders pulled within 13 points of Washington f

  • He did it again. 93-year-old runner Canio Polosa of London, Ont., secures 3 more Canadian records

    Retired doctor, 93-year-old Canio Polosa was hoping to finish Saturday's 10K race in London, Ont., in an hour and 20 minutes. He'd been training all winter and had already secured a 5K Canadian Masters Athletics record last fall. Turns out Polosa is even faster than he thought. He finished the Springbank Sprint 10K in 1:14:04. How does he do it? "I just keep working, doing something that I think helps," said a soft-spoken Polosa at the end of the race. "It was so much better than he expected," s

  • Kyle Lowry gets massive ovation, epic tribute video in return to Toronto

    The greatest Raptor of all-time came home to a hero's welcome.

  • McIntosh, Knox break own national records at Canadian swimming trials in Victoria

    Summer McIntosh and Finlay Knox broke their own national records on the opening night of the Canadian swimming trials on Tuesday in Victoria, B.C. The 15-year-old McIntosh, who made her Olympic debut in Tokyo last summer, won the women's 400-metre freestyle while setting a Canadian record with a time of 4:01.59. Katrina Bellio finished second (4:11.06), followed by Ella Jansen (4:11.15). The Toronto native is now 11th all-time in the event. She previously set the record with her fourth-place fin

  • 14-year-old surfer from N.S. heading to national competition in B.C.

    A 14-year-old surfer from the Halifax area is heading to B.C. this weekend to represent Nova Scotia at a national competition. Juniper Balch of Lawrencetown is no stranger to breaking down barriers in the largely white sport. She's the only Black surfer to compete in her age category in the province, her mom said. As a volunteer with the North Preston Surf Program, Balch also helps introduce other Black youth to the sport that she fell in love with as a seven-year-old. "Maybe I'll see one or two

  • Haula scores two goals, Bruins beat Blue Jackets 5-2

    BOSTON (AP) — Erik Haula scored his second goal of the game with just under 4 minutes left to break a tie and the Boston Bruins beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2 on Saturday night in the first of a home-and-home between the teams. Brad Marchand scored his 31st of the season, and Jake DeBrusk and Charlie Coyle each added an empty-netter for Boston. Jeremy Swayman made 22 saves for the Bruins, who have won six of their past seven games and improved 16-3-1 in the last 20. Gustav Nyquist and Justin

  • Wings end 6-game skid, Nedeljkovic has 47 saves vs. Bruins

    DETROIT (AP) — Jakub Vrána had a goal and an assist, Alex Nedeljkovic made a season-high 47 saves and had an assist, and the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Boston Bruins 5-3 on Tuesday night. The victory snapped a six-game losing streak for Detroit and halted Boston’s three-game win streak. Dylan Larkin, Michael Rasmussen, Filip Zadina and Sam Gagner also scored for Detroit. The Bruins got goals from Erik Haula, Brandon Carlo and Patrice Bergeron, and Jeremy Swayman made 24 saves. Zadina broke a