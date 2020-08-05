25 Delicious Recipes That Will Make Figs Your New Favorite Fruit

When it comes to the best fruits to add to your recipes, figs are probably the most underrated of the bunch. Not only are these sweet fall fruits delicious, they're also incredibly versatile, adding great flavor to anything from a fresh fall salad to a tasty appetizer dish — not to mention they're simply amazing in jams, pastries and desserts! If you need more ideas on how to incorporate these juicy, flavor-packed bites into your meals, though, we've rounded up some of the best fig recipes here, so you can easily make the most out of these luscious fall fruits when they're in season.

Not sure which recipe to try out first? We've got everything from delicious mains and healthy sides to creative salads, snacks, and finger foods (and don't worry, we didn't forget the essential easy fall dessert recipes, either!). Whether you're enjoying them for breakfast, lunch or dinner, these mouthwatering dishes pair figs together with some of the best flavors of the season, like prosciutto, gorgonzola and even cream cheese and gingersnaps. No matter which of these scrumptious dishes you try, you'll definitely be calling figs your new favorite fruit in no time!