The Toys Your 9-Year Old Will Love, According to Experts

  • <p>Not quite a kid, not quite a tween, it can be hard to figure out what toys and gifts to get 9-year-old boys for their birthdays or holidays. At this age, they're definitely looking for something a little more sophisticated: Toys with a tech component, especially <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/childrens-products/g5162/best-stem-toys/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:STEM toys" class="link ">STEM toys</a>, coding sets and other <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/childrens-products/toy-reviews/g26670041/educational-toys-for-toddlers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:educational toys" class="link ">educational toys</a>, continue to be popular for this age group. They're able to put together more elaborate building sets, take on bigger DIY projects or learn <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/childrens-products/board-games/g32475624/best-board-games-for-kids/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:board games for kids" class="link ">board games for kids</a> with more complicated rules. But give them something too adult or too complex, and they'll throw it on the pile and never pick it up again.</p><p>To help walk that fine line, the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/about-the-institute/a19748212/good-housekeeping-institute-product-reviews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Institute" class="link ">Good Housekeeping Institute</a> spends the year researching toys and gifts for kids. The Parenting and Pets Lab keeps track of trends and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/childrens-products/g39752807/best-new-toys-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:new toy releases" class="link ">new toy releases</a>, then tests a selection of the hottest items to make sure they're safe and well constructed. Then the items have to pass the hardest test of all: kids. Children actually play with them and give their feedback. With all that in mind, these are <strong>the best toys and gifts for 9-year-old boys in 2022</strong>.</p><p>Many of these are former or current <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/childrens-products/toy-reviews/a37976345/good-housekeeping-toy-awards-2021/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Toy Award Winners" class="link ">Good Housekeeping Toy Award Winners</a>, while others are bestsellers and editors picks. Any 9-year-old boy would be lucky to receive anything off this list.</p>
    Not quite a kid, not quite a tween, it can be hard to figure out what toys and gifts to get 9-year-old boys for their birthdays or holidays. At this age, they're definitely looking for something a little more sophisticated: Toys with a tech component, especially STEM toys, coding sets and other educational toys, continue to be popular for this age group. They're able to put together more elaborate building sets, take on bigger DIY projects or learn board games for kids with more complicated rules. But give them something too adult or too complex, and they'll throw it on the pile and never pick it up again.

    To help walk that fine line, the Good Housekeeping Institute spends the year researching toys and gifts for kids. The Parenting and Pets Lab keeps track of trends and new toy releases, then tests a selection of the hottest items to make sure they're safe and well constructed. Then the items have to pass the hardest test of all: kids. Children actually play with them and give their feedback. With all that in mind, these are the best toys and gifts for 9-year-old boys in 2022.

    Many of these are former or current Good Housekeeping Toy Award Winners, while others are bestsellers and editors picks. Any 9-year-old boy would be lucky to receive anything off this list.

  • <p><strong>Air Hogs</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$26.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F641292498&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fchildrens-products%2Ftoy-reviews%2Fg29419638%2Fbest-toys-gifts-for-9-year-old-boys%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Any remote-controlled car can tear down the sidewalk, but this one can actually <strong>drive up walls and even onto the ceiling</strong>! Point the laser anywhere and the car will follow, even if it seems to defy gravity. <em>Ages 8+</em></p>
    Any remote-controlled car can tear down the sidewalk, but this one can actually drive up walls and even onto the ceiling! Point the laser anywhere and the car will follow, even if it seems to defy gravity. Ages 8+

  • <p><strong>Air Hogs</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.28</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08SR7XM3B?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29419638%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Kids as young as 4 can get the hang of flying this drone — <strong>it's operated with hand controls, not a remote</strong> — but older ones like grabbing the "trick stick" and getting it to do stunts. Good Housekeeper testers also appreciated that this is much more affordable than other drones, but noted that more expensive ones might be sturdier. <em>Ages 4+</em></p><p><strong>RELATED:</strong> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g25225845/best-drones-for-kids" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Best Drones for Kids" class="link ">The Best Drones for Kids</a><br></p>
    Kids as young as 4 can get the hang of flying this drone — it's operated with hand controls, not a remote — but older ones like grabbing the "trick stick" and getting it to do stunts. Good Housekeeper testers also appreciated that this is much more affordable than other drones, but noted that more expensive ones might be sturdier. Ages 4+

  • <p><strong>PowerUp</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$82.79</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08JLZVB3Z?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29419638%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Regular paper airplanes might be fun to make, but kids can take it to the next level with this kit that makes paper planes fly by using an app-controlled device. It's easy for kids to build and connect via Bluetooth. <strong>It'll help promote STEM</strong> learning by teaching your 9-year-old the basics of flight, lift and aerodynamics. <em>Ages 8+</em> </p>
    Regular paper airplanes might be fun to make, but kids can take it to the next level with this kit that makes paper planes fly by using an app-controlled device. It's easy for kids to build and connect via Bluetooth. It'll help promote STEM learning by teaching your 9-year-old the basics of flight, lift and aerodynamics. Ages 8+

  • <p><strong>Abacus Brands</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$34.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09394CFJJ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29419638%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This toy blends the real world with the digital world, all while sending kids back to the time of the dinosaurs. It comes with a dig-out rock and tools to excavate a T. rex fossil. Then, VR goggles show kids what it was really like when T-Rexes roamed the land. VR goggles are included, but it requires a smartphone and app to use. <em>Ages 8+</em></p>
    This toy blends the real world with the digital world, all while sending kids back to the time of the dinosaurs. It comes with a dig-out rock and tools to excavate a T. rex fossil. Then, VR goggles show kids what it was really like when T-Rexes roamed the land. VR goggles are included, but it requires a smartphone and app to use. Ages 8+

  • <p><strong>Sphero</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$55.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B072B6QVVW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29419638%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>With this robot the size of a ping pong ball, <strong>kids can play games, learn to code and drive around your house</strong>. He can also use the Sphero app and the included cones and bowling pins to build an obstacle course for his robot. There's also the option to purchase the <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Sphero-Mini-Blue-App-Controlled-Robot/dp/B07RDS2JJX/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29419638%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sphero Mini Activity Kit" class="link ">Sphero Mini Activity Kit</a>, which comes with a 28-piece construction set in addition to the robot. They come in a variety of different colors, but the shells are all interchangeable, so you can purchase <a href="https://www.sphero.com/mini-shells" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:new shell colors" class="link ">new shell colors</a> separately. <em>Ages 8+</em> </p>
    With this robot the size of a ping pong ball, kids can play games, learn to code and drive around your house. He can also use the Sphero app and the included cones and bowling pins to build an obstacle course for his robot. There's also the option to purchase the Sphero Mini Activity Kit, which comes with a 28-piece construction set in addition to the robot. They come in a variety of different colors, but the shells are all interchangeable, so you can purchase new shell colors separately. Ages 8+

  • <p><strong>Shashibo</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07VRF976B?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29419638%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For a next-level fidget experience, this box unfolds and twists into a different shape, and then the challenge is to fold it back into a box again. It comes in a number of eye-bending patterns, and contrasting patterns are revealed inside. <em>Ages 8+</em></p>
    For a next-level fidget experience, this box unfolds and twists into a different shape, and then the challenge is to fold it back into a box again. It comes in a number of eye-bending patterns, and contrasting patterns are revealed inside. Ages 8+

  • <p><strong>LEGO</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$49.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07GYTVQN5?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29419638%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Perfect for older kids who love playing with LEGOs, this car building kit is very detailed, since it <strong>includes four tailpipes and low-profile tires</strong>. Once he's done playing with it, he can use the same pieces to build a replica of a Hot Rod. <em>Ages 9+</em></p>
    Perfect for older kids who love playing with LEGOs, this car building kit is very detailed, since it includes four tailpipes and low-profile tires. Once he's done playing with it, he can use the same pieces to build a replica of a Hot Rod. Ages 9+

  • <p><strong>Crayola</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$32.02</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00CI6J5JQ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29419638%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This case contains everything he needs to bring his art studio on the go. <strong>It comes with 140 art supplies</strong>, including 64 crayons, 20 colored pencils, 40 markers and 15 pieces of paper, and parents appreciate how everything stores away neatly. <em>Ages 5+</em></p>
    This case contains everything he needs to bring his art studio on the go. It comes with 140 art supplies, including 64 crayons, 20 colored pencils, 40 markers and 15 pieces of paper, and parents appreciate how everything stores away neatly. Ages 5+

  • <p><strong>GlowCity</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$49.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B009JBJ142?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29419638%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Keep them outside longer with this basketball, which <strong>uses LED lights to stay illuminated</strong>. And if basketball isn't his sport, they have <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Glow-in-the-Dark-Football/dp/B009JC2RJ2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29419638%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:footballs" class="link ">footballs</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/GlowCity-Light-LED-Soccer-Ball/dp/B00A02PUAS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29419638%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:soccer balls" class="link ">soccer balls</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Glow-in-the-Dark-Volleyball/dp/B00X78S5AY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29419638%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:volleyballs" class="link ">volleyballs</a>, too. <em>No age recommendation given</em></p>
    Keep them outside longer with this basketball, which uses LED lights to stay illuminated. And if basketball isn't his sport, they have footballs, soccer balls and volleyballs, too. No age recommendation given

  • <p><strong>Chronicle Books</strong></p><p>braveandkindbooks.com</p><p><strong>$17.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.braveandkindbooks.com/products/sleuth-solve-20-mind-twisting-mysteries-mystery-book-for-kids-and-adults-puzzle-and-brain-teaser-book-for-all-ages-victor-escandell" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This book puts kids in the detective's seat, and they have to use their <strong>logical reasoning and deduction skills</strong> to put the clues together and solve the mystery. The answers to each one are carefully hidden beneath a flap. <em>Ages 8+</em></p>
    This book puts kids in the detective's seat, and they have to use their logical reasoning and deduction skills to put the clues together and solve the mystery. The answers to each one are carefully hidden beneath a flap. Ages 8+

  • <p><strong>Abacus Brands</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$64.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08H8X48X9?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29419638%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The classic science kit moves to the 21st century with <strong>this STEM set, which has augmented reality capabilities.</strong> Step-by-step instructional videos, narrated by science celeb Bill Nye, and on-page pictures come to life when you use it in conjunction with a phone or tablet; the kit comes with enough material to make 30 projects (though some household items are required). <em>Ages 8+</em> </p>
    The classic science kit moves to the 21st century with this STEM set, which has augmented reality capabilities. Step-by-step instructional videos, narrated by science celeb Bill Nye, and on-page pictures come to life when you use it in conjunction with a phone or tablet; the kit comes with enough material to make 30 projects (though some household items are required). Ages 8+

  • <p><strong>University Games</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07SXMTSZ7?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29419638%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>True, it's a game of skill — but the real talent is trying to stifle your laughter as you fling your fowl toward the target. Be warned: <strong>The chickens bounce and roll</strong>, making hitting the bullseye more of a challenge than you may think! <em>Ages 6+</em></p>
    True, it's a game of skill — but the real talent is trying to stifle your laughter as you fling your fowl toward the target. Be warned: The chickens bounce and roll, making hitting the bullseye more of a challenge than you may think! Ages 6+

  • <p><strong>Hearst Home Kids</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.48</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1950785890?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29419638%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Budding scientists will thrill to the 83 <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/parenting/g32176446/science-experiments-for-kids/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hands-on experiments" class="link ">hands-on experiments</a> in this book, which are led by the scientists from the Good Housekeeping Institute. The book goes from room to room through a house and <strong>explains the scientific concepts behind the phenomena</strong> you might find there, like why bathroom mirrors get foggy or what makes sweaty sneakers so stinky. Then, the experiments let them dive deeper into the concepts. <em>Ages 7+</em></p>
    Budding scientists will thrill to the 83 hands-on experiments in this book, which are led by the scientists from the Good Housekeeping Institute. The book goes from room to room through a house and explains the scientific concepts behind the phenomena you might find there, like why bathroom mirrors get foggy or what makes sweaty sneakers so stinky. Then, the experiments let them dive deeper into the concepts. Ages 7+

  • <p><strong>Sunnylife</strong></p><p>kidochicago.com</p><p><strong>$60.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://kidochicago.com/collections/accessories/products/beach-sounds-speaker" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Now he can take his favorite tunes with him wherever he goes — all this needs is four AA batteries. The speaker can <strong>play songs via Bluetooth or AUX cables</strong>, and it has a micro USB DC jack. <em>No age recommendation given</em></p>
    Now he can take his favorite tunes with him wherever he goes — all this needs is four AA batteries. The speaker can play songs via Bluetooth or AUX cables, and it has a micro USB DC jack. No age recommendation given

  • <p><strong>Rockridge Press</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$7.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1646119797?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29419638%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Kids need to use their problem-solving abilities and creative-thinking skills to <strong>get through these 200 riddles</strong>. The book includes new puzzles along with famed historical ones, like the Riddle of the Sphinx, and if kids get stuck there are hints to help them. <em>Ages 9+</em></p>
    Kids need to use their problem-solving abilities and creative-thinking skills to get through these 200 riddles. The book includes new puzzles along with famed historical ones, like the Riddle of the Sphinx, and if kids get stuck there are hints to help them. Ages 9+

  • <p><strong>Ravensburger</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$59.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B084DGQKXD?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29419638%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/stores/page/1FD56320-644A-4522-A71F-50E2BC0D0B65?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29419638%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GraviTrax" class="link ">GraviTrax</a> fans know that these sets are famous for building mind-bending marble runs with lots of tricks and features. The GraviTrax PRO Vertical Starter Set comes with more than 150 pieces, which lets kids <strong>build higher, more action-packed marble runs</strong> faster than they would with the regular starter sets. Kids use their STEM skills t engineer the courses and account for the effects of gravity. <em>Ages 8+</em></p>
    GraviTrax fans know that these sets are famous for building mind-bending marble runs with lots of tricks and features. The GraviTrax PRO Vertical Starter Set comes with more than 150 pieces, which lets kids build higher, more action-packed marble runs faster than they would with the regular starter sets. Kids use their STEM skills t engineer the courses and account for the effects of gravity. Ages 8+

  • <p><strong>Funko</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$13.59</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B085WKYSY2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29419638%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This board game is perfect for family bonding, because <strong>it requires players to work together </strong>as a team. In it, various sci-fi threats are descending on a small town, and it's up to the players to collect objects and rescue scientists to save the planet before it's too late. The best thing is, the game is a race against the clock, so each round is designed to take 20 minutes or less. <em>Ages 8+</em> </p>
    This board game is perfect for family bonding, because it requires players to work together as a team. In it, various sci-fi threats are descending on a small town, and it's up to the players to collect objects and rescue scientists to save the planet before it's too late. The best thing is, the game is a race against the clock, so each round is designed to take 20 minutes or less. Ages 8+

  • <p><strong>Wee Society</strong></p><p>braveandkindbooks.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.braveandkindbooks.com/products/write-on-my-story-journal" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you believe you have the next bestselling author on your hands, this journal will help him nourish his storytelling gifts.<strong> Each page offers a prompt</strong> that get the creative juices flowing, like "tell a tall tale" or "write a story based on this illustration." It also comes with story cards to help them get inspired. <em>Ages 6+</em></p>
    If you believe you have the next bestselling author on your hands, this journal will help him nourish his storytelling gifts. Each page offers a prompt that get the creative juices flowing, like "tell a tall tale" or "write a story based on this illustration." It also comes with story cards to help them get inspired. Ages 6+

  • <p><strong>Fujifilm</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$129.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08NWGNT2N?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29419638%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Let them have a hand in capturing family memories with this camera, which <strong>instantly produces 2" by 2.5" photos.</strong> This set comes with extra film (which is great because each one only offers 10 exposures), plus a carrying case, but you can get <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Fujifilm-Instax-Mini-11-Instant/dp/B08JH8N8NJ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29419638%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:just the camera" class="link ">just the camera</a> for less money. <em>No age recommendation given</em></p>
    Let them have a hand in capturing family memories with this camera, which instantly produces 2" by 2.5" photos. This set comes with extra film (which is great because each one only offers 10 exposures), plus a carrying case, but you can get just the camera for less money. No age recommendation given

  • <p><strong>The Pokémon Company</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09M4CK32W?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29419638%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If your 9-year-old is a Pokémon card collector and wants to learn how to play the game, this board game is the best trainer. It walks players through the first few turns until they get the hang of it, then gives them three decks to use and test out their new strategies. <em>Ages 6+</em></p>
    If your 9-year-old is a Pokémon card collector and wants to learn how to play the game, this board game is the best trainer. It walks players through the first few turns until they get the hang of it, then gives them three decks to use and test out their new strategies. Ages 6+

  • <p><strong>Kano</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$99.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07C7X8LG9?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29419638%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Coding — it's just like magic! At least it is with this kit, which<strong> shows kids how to code magic spells</strong> that make feathers fly, goblets multiply, fire flow and pumpkins grow. It comes with increasingly hard challenges, so kids can expand their skills as they get better at coding. <em>Ages 6+</em></p>
    Coding — it's just like magic! At least it is with this kit, which shows kids how to code magic spells that make feathers fly, goblets multiply, fire flow and pumpkins grow. It comes with increasingly hard challenges, so kids can expand their skills as they get better at coding. Ages 6+

  • <p><strong>Think Fun</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B082QC2P2L?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29419638%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Kids become the detectives in this game, using clues included on challenge cards to deduce a culprit from a list of canine suspects. (There's also <a href="https://www.amazon.com/ThinkFun-Crimes-Logic-Brainteaser-Girls/dp/B07616B2NS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29419638%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cat Crimes" class="link ">Cat Crimes</a> too.) <strong>The game is meant to be single-player,</strong> although kids can always work together as a detective team. <em>Ages 8+</em></p>
    Kids become the detectives in this game, using clues included on challenge cards to deduce a culprit from a list of canine suspects. (There's also Cat Crimes too.) The game is meant to be single-player, although kids can always work together as a detective team. Ages 8+

  • <p><strong>HEXBUG</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B004HL0A12?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29419638%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This remote-controlled spider is small enough to fit right in your child's hand. Its see-through body allows kids to <strong>see the inner workings of a robot</strong><strong> to help promote STEM skills</strong> and interest. During past toy testing, kids definitely preferred playing with multiple Hexbug Spiders at the same time, since they can be controlled with the same remote. There's also a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/HEXBUG-Scorpion-Electronic-Autonomous-Robotic/dp/B07VL8G6G6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29419638%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Scorpion" class="link ">Scorpion</a> version available that has similar functions. <em>Ages 5+</em></p>
    This remote-controlled spider is small enough to fit right in your child's hand. Its see-through body allows kids to see the inner workings of a robot to help promote STEM skills and interest. During past toy testing, kids definitely preferred playing with multiple Hexbug Spiders at the same time, since they can be controlled with the same remote. There's also a Scorpion version available that has similar functions. Ages 5+

  • <p><strong>LEGO</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$39.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08HW1PX25?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29419638%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Minecraft fans can <strong>take their love of building off of screens</strong> and into the real world. This set, at nearly 500 pieces, includes enough bricks to make the Pig House, along with Alex, a Creeper, two pigs and accessories. If pigs aren't their thing, there are plenty of other LEGO Minecraft sets to collect. <em>Ages 8+</em></p>
    Minecraft fans can take their love of building off of screens and into the real world. This set, at nearly 500 pieces, includes enough bricks to make the Pig House, along with Alex, a Creeper, two pigs and accessories. If pigs aren't their thing, there are plenty of other LEGO Minecraft sets to collect. Ages 8+

  • <p><strong>Road and Track</strong></p><p>roadandtrack.com</p><p><strong>$34.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://shop.roadandtrack.com/road-track-crew" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Even though he can't drive himself around yet, he's probably still curious about cars and how they work. This subscription sends two things every other month: a special magazine for kids and box of <strong>car-themed activities and accessories that will teach him STEM skills</strong>. When you sign up, you'll be able to download and print a driver's license template that you can customize for him. <em>Ages 6+</em></p><p><strong>RELATED:</strong> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/g5093/subscription-boxes-for-kids/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Best Subscription Boxes for Kids" class="link ">The Best Subscription Boxes for Kids</a></p>
    Even though he can't drive himself around yet, he's probably still curious about cars and how they work. This subscription sends two things every other month: a special magazine for kids and box of car-themed activities and accessories that will teach him STEM skills. When you sign up, you'll be able to download and print a driver's license template that you can customize for him. Ages 6+

  • <p><strong>Razor</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$49.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B073XPJ8BN?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29419638%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Outdoor playtime will instantly be much more fun when your 9-year-old can ride this scooter. The <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FRazor-Universal-Spark-Replacement-Cartridge-Spark-Scooter-Flashrider-360-Spark-2-0-A-Spark%2F36884219&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fchildrens-products%2Ftoy-reviews%2Fg29419638%2Fbest-toys-gifts-for-9-year-old-boys%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:special cartridges" class="link ">special cartridges</a> <strong>leave a trail of sparks behind</strong> as he pushes down on it while riding. In addition, it conveniently folds in half for easy storage and transportation. <em>Ages 8+</em> </p><p><strong>RELATED:</strong> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/childrens-products/g36902218/best-scooters-for-kids/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Best Scooters for Kids to Get Them Rolling" class="link ">The Best Scooters for Kids to Get Them Rolling</a></p>
    Outdoor playtime will instantly be much more fun when your 9-year-old can ride this scooter. The special cartridges leave a trail of sparks behind as he pushes down on it while riding. In addition, it conveniently folds in half for easy storage and transportation. Ages 8+

  • <p><strong>Crayola</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.30</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07MC93576?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29419638%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This two-in-one spin art set from Crayola can be used by two kids at the same time, so it's a great after-school craft or weekend activity. The <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/childrens-products/toy-reviews/a29465472/good-housekeeping-toy-awards-2019/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:2019 Good Housekeeping Toy Award winner" class="link ">2019 <em>Good Housekeeping</em> Toy Award winner</a> <strong>comes with everything your kids need to create their own artwork</strong>, like markers, ink bottles and instructions. There are 15 paper discs included to use as canvasses, but paper plates work as a replacement when they run out of discs. <em>Ages 6+</em></p>
    This two-in-one spin art set from Crayola can be used by two kids at the same time, so it's a great after-school craft or weekend activity. The 2019 Good Housekeeping Toy Award winner comes with everything your kids need to create their own artwork, like markers, ink bottles and instructions. There are 15 paper discs included to use as canvasses, but paper plates work as a replacement when they run out of discs. Ages 6+

  • <p><strong>Wilder Games</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$18.03</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08Z8N64CJ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29419638%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Families can test prepping skills, guess mystery ingredients and complete in challenges like cooking one-handed in this game, which <strong>has families cooking real food in a competitive, head-to-head format</strong>. Good Housekeeping kid testers really liked the dishes they cooked, too! <em>Ages 7+</em></p>
    Families can test prepping skills, guess mystery ingredients and complete in challenges like cooking one-handed in this game, which has families cooking real food in a competitive, head-to-head format. Good Housekeeping kid testers really liked the dishes they cooked, too! Ages 7+

  • <p><strong>Clarion Books</strong></p><p>braveandkindbooks.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.braveandkindbooks.com/collections/middle-grade-ages-8-10/products/wow-in-the-world-the-how-and-wow-of-the-human-body-from-your-tongue-to-your-toes-and-all-the-guts-in-between-mindy-thomas-guy-raz" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If your 9-year-old is a fan of <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/entertainment/g31912539/podcasts-for-kids/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:kids' podcasts" class="link ">kids' podcasts</a>, there's no doubt they're a Wow in the World fan. Give him something to read between podcast episodes. Subtitled "The How and Wow of the Human Body: From Your Tongue to Your Toes and All the Guts in Between," this book has <strong>podcast hosts Mindy and Guy answer all those odd questions about the human body</strong>, like why we have belly buttons. <em>Ages 8+</em></p>
    If your 9-year-old is a fan of kids' podcasts, there's no doubt they're a Wow in the World fan. Give him something to read between podcast episodes. Subtitled "The How and Wow of the Human Body: From Your Tongue to Your Toes and All the Guts in Between," this book has podcast hosts Mindy and Guy answer all those odd questions about the human body, like why we have belly buttons. Ages 8+

  • <p><strong>Amazon</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$199.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08F62DV1Z?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29419638%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This tablet is just like the original Fire tablets for adults, except it comes with a <strong>kid-friendly bumper case and access to all of the content, apps and games on Amazon Kids+</strong>. Parents can also set goals or screentime limits with parental controls. <em>No age recommendation given </em></p><p><strong>RELATED</strong>: <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/electronics/g28772953/best-tablets-for-kids/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Best Tablets for Kids, According to Parents and Tech Experts" class="link ">The Best Tablets for Kids, According to Parents and Tech Experts</a></p>
    This tablet is just like the original Fire tablets for adults, except it comes with a kid-friendly bumper case and access to all of the content, apps and games on Amazon Kids+. Parents can also set goals or screentime limits with parental controls. No age recommendation given

