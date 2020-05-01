The 25 Best High School Movies Ever To Relive the Glory (or Nightmare) Days

The 25 Best High School Movies Ever To Relive the Glory (or Nightmare) DaysEsquireMay 1, 2020, 8:50 p.m. UTCParties, hormones, teachers, and a whole lot of nostalgia.From EsquireThe 25 Best High School Movies Ever To Relive the Glory (or Nightmare) DaysLove it or hate it, the high school years help shape us into the people we are today. And with all the hormones, the trouble-making, the misplaced sense of entitlement, the confusion, and sexual exploration—movies about high school make for pretty damn good entertainment. Whether they bring back nightmares or the best times of our lives, there's no denying that a good movie about those formidable years is something to which almost all of us can relate.Regardless of where you stood in your lunch table ecosystem, let's take some time reminisce on that analog feel of first kisses, pep rallies, and simpler problems that seemed so big at the time. Take a walk down memory lane with these classic teen flicks.The Edge of SeventeenHailee Steinfeld channels a new-age Molly Ringwald in this sharp spin on the classic teenaged dramedy. The film is as radically honest as it is quick-witted, following high school junior Nadine’s self-aware quest to endure the awkwardness of her salad days. Not to mention, it doesn’t hurt that her teacher mentor is played by Woody Harrelson.Netflix AmazonSee the original post on YoutubeDead Poets SocietyRobin Williams stars as John Keating, an English teacher at an elite all-boys boarding school, who is determined to encourage his students to break the mold of their regimented education through poetry. The cinematic “seize the day” manifesto is a celebration of the late-Williams’s ability to communicate the wise and the worldly in the most offbeat of characters.Amazon AppleSee the original post on YoutubeScroll to continue with contentAdLady BirdAh, the first documented instance of the natural phenomenon that is Greta Gerwig directing Saiorse Ronan. This semi-autobiographical film stars Ronan as Christine “Lady Bird” McPherson, a pink-haired firecracker who is trapped within the monotonous confines of her Catholic school adolescence in Sacramento, California. The heartwarming flick features outstanding performances from Laurie Metcalf, Timothée Chalamet, Lucas Hedges, and Beanie Feldstein.Amazon GoogleSee the original post on YoutubePerks of Being a WallflowerIf an angsty indie anthem were a film, it would be Perks of Being a Wallflower. Logan Lerman stars as a doe-eyed high school freshman whose fate takes a twist when two boldly offbeat seniors, Emma Watson and Ezra Miller, take him under their wing. From kisses in twinkly-light-draped bedrooms, to dancing on the bed of trucks in traffic tunnels, this coming-of-age is something out of a Tumblr teen’s dreams.Amazon AppleSee the original post on YoutubeBooksmartOlivia Wilde’s feature directorial debut Booksmart has been frequently referred to as “Superbad for girls,” and it’s not just because it stars Jonah Hill’s little sister. The instant coming-of-age classic follows two academic overachievers, played by Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever, as they embark on their final night of high school with one assignment: to cram in all of the fun they missed over the last four years while they played by the rules.Hulu AmazonSee the original post on YoutubeSuperbadAmazon iTunesSeth Rogen and Evan Goldberg wrote the perfect contemporary teen sex comedy which follows, naturally, two teenage boys who vow to lose their virginity before graduation. Jonah Hill and Michael Cera play fictional versions of the screenwriters (with Rogen appearing in the film as a bumbling cop), while Emma Stone delivers a star-making turn as Hill's love interest.CarrieAmazon iTunesHigh school is literally hell in Brian De Palma's adaptation of Stephen King's debut novel. Sissy Spacek earned her first Oscar nomination for this horror film, playing the outcast Carrie White who is abused by her evangelical mother and bullied by her mean classmates. But she eventually has her revenge when she uses her telekinetic powers against her enemies.Bring It OnAmazon iTunesOne of the best high school sports movies is undoubtedly this cheerleading-focused comedy, which stars Kirsten Dunst as the head of a troupe who learns that their former captain stole their routines from an inner-city Los Angeles squad. Sixteen CandlesAmazon iTunesMolly Ringwald stars in this John Hughes-directed classic as a misfit teen whose 16th birthday is completely ruined when her parents overlook her in favor of her sister's upcoming wedding. Add to that an endless string of humiliations, from bullying classmates to a insufferably horny geek who won't leave her alone.Cooley HighSet in mid-'60s Chicago, Cooley High follows a group of friends who are celebrating the end of the school year—an exciting time that is put to a halt when two of the group are falsely accused of stealing a car.FameAmazon iTunesFour students enter a prestigious high school in New York City dedicated to the performing arts. All of them are tested throughout the school year to express themselves and try to fit into the rigorous world of theater as they discover their own individual identities as young adults. GreaseAmazon iTunesThe classic musical starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John is a crowd-pleasing nostalgia fest for the blissfully innocent 1950s. The duo play an unlikely romantic pair—the greaser Danny Zuko and the virginal Sandy—whose classmates scheme to keep them from finding true love together.American GraffitiAmazon iTunesYears before Star Wars, George Lucas wrote and directed this Oscar-nominated ensemble comedy about a group of high school graduates who spend one last night together in 1962 cruising around and reflecting on their future. The inspiration for the long-running series Happy Days, the all-star cast includes Ron Howard and launched the careers of Richard Dreyfuss, Harrison Ford, Cindy Williams, Mackenzie Phillips, and Suzanne Somers.The Last Picture ShowAmazon iTunesNominated for eight Oscars including Best Picture (and winning two for Best Supporting Actor and Actress), Peter Bogdanovich's stark adaptation of Larry McMurtry's novel remains one of the most realistic and somber reflections of teenage life. Set in a small north Texas town that's on the brink of ruin, the film stars Jeff Bridges, Timothy Bottoms, and Cybil Shepard as high school seniors who must reckon with their dying hometown and the paths their futures have in store for them.HeathersAmazon iTunesThis disarmingly dark comedy remains one of the ballsiest teen movies ever made. Winona Ryder stars as the whip-smart Veronica Sawyer, a popular girl who hates her best friends (a trio of queen bees, all named Heather). Her life spins out of control when she falls for the new kid at school—the trench coat-wearing, gun-toting J.D., played by Christian Slater—who convinces her to kill off her clique Rebel Without a CauseAmazon iTunesNicolas Ray's searing drama essentially invented the American teenager—and teenage angst—and made a Hollywood icon out of its star, James Dean. Dean plays a Los Angeles teenager who rebels against his strict parents and becomes friends with the lonely Plato (Sal Mineo) and the defiant Judy (Natalie Wood)Hoop DreamsAmazon iTunesThe high school sports movie—Hoosiers, Remember the Titans, Varsity Blues—is a film staple, but none have the heart and soul of Steve James's stirring documentary about two teenagers from Chicago who are recruited by a scout to attend a privileged (and predominantly white) suburban high school to participate in its basketball program.Mean GirlsAmazon iTunesTina Fey's sole screenplay is based on the sociological study Queen Bees and Wannabes, which she ingeniously turned into a hilarious comedy that stars Lindsay Lohan as new girl Cady who is tapped by her high school's reigning popular girls to join their clique. As she attempts to dismantle their power, she only becomes more ruthless and mean herself.To Sir, With LoveAmazon iTunesSidney Poitier stars in this iconic film, one that inspired countless imitations, as an American teacher in an inner-city London high school who shepherds his class of unruly, disrespectful pupils and inspires them to embrace their education and personal responsibility.Ferris Bueller's Day OffAmazon iTunesUndoubtedly the best high school movie that doesn't even take place in high school, this John Hughes comedy stars Matthew Broderick in the role that made him a star. The titular character skips out of school for a day with his girlfriend and best friend, which sees the trio embarking on a madcap tour of Chicago while the school principal—and Ferris's surly sister—are hellbent on catching him playing hooky.CluelessAmazon iTunesAmy Heckerling wrote and directed this brilliant teen comedy, inspired by Jane Austen's Emma, which stars Alicia Silverstone in her most iconic performance as a ditzy, if well-meaning, Beverly Hills high school student who weaves a complicated matchmaking web—learning that it's ultimately better to be selfless than selfish.ElectionAmazon iTunesReese Witherspoon delivers her best performance in Alexander Payne's dark comedy, playing the ambitious Tracy Flick, who is eager to become student body president. Matthew Broderick sheds his youthful charm to play the social studies teacher who will stop at nothing to stop the teenage girl from achieving her goal—a scheme that throws the all-American high school into turmoil.Fast Times at Ridgemont HighAmazon iTunesThis film marked the directorial debut of Amy Heckerling and the screenwriting debut of Cameron Crowe. Based on the latter's undercover reportage at a San Diego high school, Fast Times at Ridgemont High explores the ins and outs of teen sexuality in comically honest fashion. The film also launched the careers of Sean Penn, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Nicolas Cage, Phoebe Cates, Eric Stoltz, Forest Whitaker, Anthony Edwards, and Judge Reinhold.Dazed and ConfusedAmazon iTunesRichard Linklater's comedy follows the American Graffiti framework, examining the various social circles of the rising freshman and senior classes of an Austin, Texas high school on its last day in 1976. Like other great teen ensemble films, it marked early appearances from greats like Matthew McConaughey, Parker Posey, Milla Jovovich, and Ben Affleck.The Breakfast ClubAmazon iTunesFive high school students from varying social classes—a brain (Anthony Michael Hall), an athlete (Emilio Estevez), a basket case (Ally Sheedy), a princess (Molly Ringwald), and a criminal (Judd Nelson)—spend a fateful Saturday detention together in John Hughes's classic teen drama. Together, the five students learn they have much more in common than they thought.