34 Of The Best Gins You Need To Buy To Give Your Happy Hour That Extra Zing

34 Of The Best Gins You Need To Buy To Give Your Happy Hour That Extra ZingElleJuly 17, 2020, 6:33 a.m.It's time to get creative with your cocktails at homeFrom ELLE34 Of The Best Gins You Need To Buy To Give Your Happy Hour That Extra ZingNow is the perfect time to fill your drinks trolleys with the best gins the world has to offer.Following World Gin Day, which took place on June 13, we couldn't think of a better way that celebrating than with an array of gins, whether it's to be shaken up into an New Orleans Fizz cocktail with orange flower water, and flavoured with sprigs of fresh mint, or straight with a spritz of lime and juniper berries. Our favourite gins include Aviation American, courtesy of Ryan Reynolds, and Gordon's Sicilian Lemon for fresh notes.Here is a list of the best gins to buy:Malfy Con Arancia Sicilian Blood Orange Italian GinMalfy - £28.03SHOP NOWSpecial Edition: 'I Love Harris Gin'Isle of Harris Gin - £45 (10 per cent of proceeds will be donated to NHS Charities Together)SHOP NOWScroll to continue with contentAdMonkey Kiosk gin set of threeMonkey Kiosk - £26.99SHOP NOWAlkkemist GinAlkkemist - £41.89SHOP NOWStockholms Bränneri dry gin 500mlStockholms Bränneri - £44.99SHOP NOWEdinburgh Gin Liqueur Selection, 60clEdinburgh Gin - £35SHOP NOWMumbai Gin 70clMumbai Gin - £36SHOP NOWSipsmith Distillery Gift Set, 3x 5clSipsmith - £10SHOP NOWHendrick's GinThe infusion of rose petal and cucumber makes this drink what it is and is served perfectly with tonic water, in a hi-ball glass over ice and garnished with cucumber.Hendrick's - £28SHOP NOWBurleigh's London Dry Gin Pink Edition 70clBurleigh's - £37.50SHOP NOWAviation American GinCrafted in Portland, Oregon, this Ryan Reynolds-owned gin is as smooth as gins come, with juniper, citrus and floral notes.If you're a lover of cocktails, we suggest investing in a few bottles. Aviation - £26.99 (70cl)SHOP NOWTanqueray No. TEN Distilled GinThis tipple is made with fresh citrus, camomile flowers, sherbet and with a juniper finish.Tanqueray - £26 (70cl)SHOP NOWBombay Sapphire English Estate Limited Edition GinWith botanicals sourced from the English countryside, we suggest serving this gin with some lemon juice, tonic or ginger ale and mint for a fresh flavour.Bombay Sapphire - £19.95 (70cl)SHOP NOWPlymouth Original Dry GinSmooth and creamy, this gin is tantalising served with a twist of lemon. Better yet, there's recycled glass used in the Plymouth Gin bottles.Plymouth - £20 (70cl)SHOP NOWGordon's Sicilian Lemon Distilled GinRefreshing and delicious, this juicy crispy tasting gin is distilled with juniper and is perfect if you're wanting a taste of the Sicilian sunshine. Gordon's - £24.46 (70cl)SHOP NOWMalfy Gin Rosa Pink Grapefruit Italian GinLove the colour of this tipple?Well, it might have something to do with the fact the juniper, grapefruit skins and rhubarb are infused in Italian grain spirit for 36 hours. Say it with me - deeeelicious!Malfy - £26.49 (70cl) SHOP NOW Gin MareDistilled in a fishing village near Barcelona, Gin Mare smells and tastes like the Mediterranean, which was kind of the intention. Made with the primary botanicals Arbequina olives, thyme, basil and rosemary, it truly is the taste of summer.Gin Mare (70cl) - £34.49SHOP NOWDurham GinWith a logo representing the stain glass window in Durham Cathedral, you'll find it hard to find a more adorable bottle than Durham Gin.Containing unique botanicals such as juniper, celery seed (yep, we know!) and pink peppercorns, this gin is hand crafted in a small batch distillery in the heart of Durham and made by head distiller, 29-year-old Jess Tomlinson, who was once the youngest female head distiller in the country.Gin and badass women? Dream combination. Durham Gin - £26.02 SHOP NOWSalcombe Gin Start PointWith heady juniper notes balanced with citrus tones from fresh ruby grapefruit, lemon and lime peels and the warmth from English coriander seed, cinnamon and cubeb, you'll find it hard not to fall in love with Salcombe Gin. Inspired by the sea, Salcombe Gin is distilled from English wheat spirit, pure Dartmoor water and thirteen hand-sourced botanicals.We'll race you to the checkout. Salcombe Gin - £48.50SHOP NOWWhitley Neill Rhubarb & Ginger GinTaking its inspiration from the abundant English countryside, this gin comes from the eighth generation of the Greenhall Whitley family of distillers.With flavours evoking memories of the English country garden, this smooth gin is perfect over ice or as a cocktail base. The rhubarb essence gives the drink a tart crisp edge, while the ginger extract warms the palate for a full-bodied finish.What more could you want? Whitley Neil - £22.95 (70l)SHOP NOWBathtub GinDo what it says on the bottle with this one. Enjoy a refreshing glass of this gin, which contains botanicals such as juniper, coriander, cardamom, cinnamon, orange peel and clove that are infused in a copper pot-still spirit. Each bottle is wrapped entirely by hand using paper, twine and wax, so once you're finished with the gin, you're left with the perfect vase or candle holder.Bathtub - £28.95SHOP NOWMalfy Con Limone Italian GinMalfy - £25.79 SHOP NOWMarylebone GinThis debut super premium gin comes from one of London's most fashionable and historic distillery sites (dating back eight generations – The Pleasure Gardens Distilling Company). Infused with 13 botanicals, including chamomile, grapefruit and lime flower, this gin is certainly a top favorite among the London elite.Marylebone - £35.10 (70cl)SHOP NOW Campfire ginWith ten botanicals, combined to deliver a sweet orange aroma, this gin also has a nutty taste, thanks to the roasted hazelnut and coffee cherry flavours. Added with British coriander seed and culinary lavender, Campfire gin is the perfect accompaniment to an evening by the fire.Campfire - £35.35SHOP NOW J.J. Whitley Nettle GinInspired by the British countryside, this brand new gin from rural England features heavy herbaceous aromas combined with a gentle sweetness. Once the freshness of the nettle disperses, you'll taste the nostalgic finish of a classic gin with a light and zingy kick. J.J. Whitley - £16 (70cl)SHOP NOWLiverpool Valencian Orange GinWe're not going to lie – this is probably our favourite. Made with intense juniper and botanical flavours, this refreshing gin has the addition of the zesty citrus notes of oranges from Valencia. Sip the gin, close your eyes and imagine you're in Valencia with the sun on your skin – a bowl of olives to your left, copy of one of Lorca's dramas to your right.£37.95 (70cl), SHOP NOWBrighton GinCreated by two, Brighton-based gin loving distillers in 2015, this gin is made with 100 per cent British organic wheat spirit and is re-distilled with juniper, fresh orange and lime peel, locally-grown coriander seed (the first UK commercially grown coriander seed in over 200 years) and milk thistle– a plant indigenous to the South Downs. To make things even better, each (adorable) bottle is filled by hand and dipped in wax by the team – the perfect home-made blend gin made especially for your at-home pleasure. Brighton Gin - £37.09SHOP NOW Cruxland GinProduced by South African wine/spirits producer KWV, the Cruxland Gin is infused with rare Kalahari desert truffles, known as N'abbas in the Nama language, and made from 100 per cent grape spirit and eight other botanicals, ranging from indigenous honeybush to rooibos. If the aromas of juniper, lemon, coriander and spice tickle your fancy, this gin is for you. Cruxland - £27SHOP NOW Opihr Oriental Spiced GinTake your tastebuds to the east with this delicious spiced gin.Created by Master Gin Distiller, Joanne Moore, Ophir contains hand-picked botanicals which pay homage to the Orient, with spicy cubeb berries from Indonesia, black pepper from India and coriander from Morocco.Ophir - £19 (70l)SHOP NOWBLOOM GinIf you're still a relative novice when it comes to gin, fear not: Bloom Gin is the perfect 'sauce' when it comes to summer drinking. Created by one of the world's few female master distillers, Joanne Moore, this gin contains chamomile and honeysuckle, with the citrus fruit pomelo to make up the three main botanicals for BLOOM. It's 'bloom'in' marvelous (sorry).Bloom - £19.95 (70cl) SHOP NOW Pinkster Raspberry GinInfused with raspberries grown locally to the brand's Cambridge HQ, the delicious gin contains the perfect blend of of fruit and is mouth-watering with a handful of fresh raspberry and a sprig of fresh mint.Pinkster - £32.49 (70cl)SHOP NOWConker Spirit Dorset Dry GinWith 10 botanicals – three of which are hand-sourced from Dorset (elderberries, gorse flowers and samphire) – this gin is one of our top picks this summer, tasting delicious with tonic and ice. Conker - £34.75 (70cl)SHOP NOW Isfjord GinTake a taste trip to the Arctic with this deliciously cooling bottle of gin. Distilled with 12 of the finest botanicals with the scents of juniper berries, lemon grass, angelica root, and a little touch of cardamom and orange tones, this drink even contains iceberg water of Greenland.We know, right? Isfjord - £39.95SHOP NOW The Lakes Gin Explorer EditionGrab the ice and tonic because you're going to want to be prepared for what's about to hit when you take a sip of the delectably tantalising Lakes Gin.According to the Lakes Distillery, the gin is made by steeping the botanicals overnight in the finest English wheat spirit, along with pure Cumbrian water, sourced from the River Derwent. The brand's handmade copper pot still then slowly distills the gin resulting in what could quite possibly be our favourite pool-side tipple. The Lakes - £39.95 (70cl)SHOP NOW