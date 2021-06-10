29 Beautiful Photos of the Royal Family at the Ballet

  • <p>Diana's surprise turn on stage is the stuff of legend at this point, but in general, the Windsors are more likely to attend a performance than to star in one. Here, 29 photos that take a look back at the royal family's history of supporting the ballet.<br></p>
    Diana's surprise turn on stage is the stuff of legend at this point, but in general, the Windsors are more likely to attend a performance than to star in one. Here, 29 photos that take a look back at the royal family's history of supporting the ballet.

  • <p>Dame Darcey Bussell, President of the Royal Academy of Dance, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall pose next to a Ballet barre during a visit to ‘On Point: Royal Academy of Dance at 100’ at The V&A.</p>
    Dame Darcey Bussell, President of the Royal Academy of Dance, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall pose next to a Ballet barre during a visit to ‘On Point: Royal Academy of Dance at 100’ at The V&A.

  • <p>Sophie, Countess of Wessex unveils a plaque at the opening of the Countess of Wessex Studios at the Central School of Ballet.</p>
    Sophie, Countess of Wessex unveils a plaque at the opening of the Countess of Wessex Studios at the Central School of Ballet.

  • <p>Camilla meets a young dancer during her visit to Elmhurst Ballet School in Birmingham, of which she is a patron.</p>
    Camilla meets a young dancer during her visit to Elmhurst Ballet School in Birmingham, of which she is a patron.

  • <p>Prince Charles and Camilla pose with ballet dancers during a visit to the Acosta Dance Company during their tour of Havana, Cuba. They are the first British royals to ever make an official visit to the country.</p>
    Prince Charles and Camilla pose with ballet dancers during a visit to the Acosta Dance Company during their tour of Havana, Cuba. They are the first British royals to ever make an official visit to the country.

  • <p>Duchess Kate watches Royal Ballet principal dancers Lauren Cuthbertson and Vadim Muntagirov rehearsing the romantic ballet "The Two Pigeons" during her visit to the Royal Opera House.</p>
    Duchess Kate watches Royal Ballet principal dancers Lauren Cuthbertson and Vadim Muntagirov rehearsing the romantic ballet "The Two Pigeons" during her visit to the Royal Opera House.

  • <p>Here is Duchess Kate is having a laugh with some of the dancers.</p>
    Here is Duchess Kate is having a laugh with some of the dancers.

  • <p>The scene of Kate in her fuchsia skirt suit was reminiscent of this photo of Princess Diana surrounded by ballerinas at the English National Ballet's 1997 production of Swan Lake.</p>
    The scene of Kate in her fuchsia skirt suit was reminiscent of this photo of Princess Diana surrounded by ballerinas at the English National Ballet's 1997 production of Swan Lake.

  • <p>The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall pose with students of Elmhurst Ballet School.</p>
    The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall pose with students of Elmhurst Ballet School.

  • <p><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a17007111/princess-margaret-children/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Princess Margaret's daughter, Lady Sarah Chatto" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Princess Margaret's daughter, Lady Sarah Chatto</a> clearly inherited her mother's love of ballet. She currently serves as Vice President of the Royal Ballet. </p>
    Princess Margaret's daughter, Lady Sarah Chatto clearly inherited her mother's love of ballet. She currently serves as Vice President of the Royal Ballet.

  • <p>Prince Charles greets young dancers from the Elmhurst Ballet school during a visit to reopen Birmingham's town hall in 2008.</p>
    Prince Charles greets young dancers from the Elmhurst Ballet school during a visit to reopen Birmingham's town hall in 2008.

  • <p>Queen Elizabeth ascends a staircase lined with ballerinas while visiting the Royal Albert Hall in 2004.</p>
    Queen Elizabeth ascends a staircase lined with ballerinas while visiting the Royal Albert Hall in 2004.

  • <p>Prince Charles currently serves as the President of the Royal Ballet. Here is is watching a lesson at the organizations's White Lodge School in Richmond Park in 2004.</p>
    Prince Charles currently serves as the President of the Royal Ballet. Here is is watching a lesson at the organizations's White Lodge School in Richmond Park in 2004.

  • <p>Prince Charles talks to pupils at the White Lodge School after observing their lesson.</p>
    Prince Charles talks to pupils at the White Lodge School after observing their lesson.

  • <p>Prince Charles is clearly enjoying himself as he speaks with ballet dancers Darcey Bussell and Carlos Acosta at the Royal Opera House in 2004.</p>
    Prince Charles is clearly enjoying himself as he speaks with ballet dancers Darcey Bussell and Carlos Acosta at the Royal Opera House in 2004.

  • <p>Margaret engages in conversation with ballerina Darcey Bussell after a performance in 1998.</p>
    Margaret engages in conversation with ballerina Darcey Bussell after a performance in 1998.

  • <p>The Queen visits with dancers from "Sleeping Beauty" at the Royal Opera House in 1996.</p>
    The Queen visits with dancers from "Sleeping Beauty" at the Royal Opera House in 1996.

  • <p>In her role as patron of the English National Ballet, Princess Diana attends a performance of "Alice in Wonderland" in 1996. </p>
    In her role as patron of the English National Ballet, Princess Diana attends a performance of "Alice in Wonderland" in 1996.

  • <p>Princess Diana shares a smile with a young dancer while visiting the London headquarters of the English National Ballet in December of 1995.</p>
    Princess Diana shares a smile with a young dancer while visiting the London headquarters of the English National Ballet in December of 1995.

  • <p>It isn't just the English ballet companies that interest the royals. For example, here is Diana with dancers during a visit to Paris.</p>
    It isn't just the English ballet companies that interest the royals. For example, here is Diana with dancers during a visit to Paris.

  • <p>Princess Diana meeting with members of the Bolshoi Ballet during her visit to Moscow in 1995.</p>
    Princess Diana meeting with members of the Bolshoi Ballet during her visit to Moscow in 1995.

  • <p>Princess Diana speaks with dancer Rudolph Nureyev at the Royal Opera House.</p>
    Princess Diana speaks with dancer Rudolph Nureyev at the Royal Opera House.

  • <p>Princess Margaret was a lifelong ballet enthusiast. Here she is making introductions as the president of the Royal Ballet in 1993. </p>
    Princess Margaret was a lifelong ballet enthusiast. Here she is making introductions as the president of the Royal Ballet in 1993.

  • <p>A young Queen Elizabeth II appears here with Rudolph Nureyev and Dame Margot Fonteyn in 1969.</p>
    A young Queen Elizabeth II appears here with Rudolph Nureyev and Dame Margot Fonteyn in 1969.

  • <p>Ballet dancer Rudolf Nureyev accompanies Princess Margaret down the stairs of the Royal Academy of Dancing in Knightsbridge in 1968.</p>
    Ballet dancer Rudolf Nureyev accompanies Princess Margaret down the stairs of the Royal Academy of Dancing in Knightsbridge in 1968.

  • <p>Princess Margaret and Lithuanian-born ballerina Svetlana Beriosova chat backstage at the Adelphi Theatre gala in 1968.</p>
    Princess Margaret and Lithuanian-born ballerina Svetlana Beriosova chat backstage at the Adelphi Theatre gala in 1968.

  • <p>Queen Elizabeth receives a curtsy from a young dancer from the Winnipeg Ballet during her royal tour of Canada in 1951.</p>
    Queen Elizabeth receives a curtsy from a young dancer from the Winnipeg Ballet during her royal tour of Canada in 1951.

  • <p>The Queen mother was also a patron of the arts. Here she is at the opening of Covent Garden Royal Opera House in 1946.</p>
    The Queen mother was also a patron of the arts. Here she is at the opening of Covent Garden Royal Opera House in 1946.

  • <p>A rare photo of then-Princess Elizabeth attending the ballet with her sister, parents, and grandmother. This was taken at the reopening of the Royal Opera House at the end of World War II.</p>
    A rare photo of then-Princess Elizabeth attending the ballet with her sister, parents, and grandmother. This was taken at the reopening of the Royal Opera House at the end of World War II.

  • <p>The Queen Mother speaks with dancers after a 1939 gala performance at the Royal Opera House.</p>
    The Queen Mother speaks with dancers after a 1939 gala performance at the Royal Opera House.

