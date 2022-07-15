55 Witch Books You’ll Want to Add to Your To-Read List Right Away
- 1/56
55 Witch Books You’ll Want to Add to Your To-Read List Right AwayGetty/Margie Rischiotto
- 2/56
1) Embody Your Magick: A Guided Journal for the Modern Witchamazon.com
- 3/56
2) The Altar Within: A Radical Devotional Guide to Liberate the Divine Selfamazon.com
- 4/56
3) Sacred Sex: The Magick and Path of the Divine Eroticamazon.com
- 5/56
4) Brujas: The Magic and Power of Witches of Coloramazon.com
- 6/56
5) The Year of the Witchingamazon.com
- 7/56
6) Mama Moon’s Book of Magic: A Life-Changing Guide to Star Signs, Spells, Crystals, Manifestations and Living a Magical Existenceamazon.com
- 8/56
7) Witchery: Embrace the Witch Withinamazon.com
- 9/56
8) Spells for the Modern Mystic: A Ritual Guidebook and Spell-Casting Kitamazon.com
- 10/56
9) 365 Days of Hoodoo: Daily Rootwork, Mojo & Conjurationamazon.com
- 11/56
10) Conjure Women: A Novelamazon.com
- 12/56
11) Plant Witchery: Discover the Sacred Language, Wisdom, and Magic of 200 Plantsamazon.com
- 13/56
12) The Spell Book for New Witches: Essential Spells to Change Your Lifeamazon.com
- 14/56
13) Moon Spells: How to Use the Phases of the Moon to Get What You Wantamazon.com
- 15/56
14) Sacred Woman: A Guide to Healing the Feminine Body, Mind, and Spiritamazon.com
- 16/56
15) The Witches of New York: A Novelamazon.com
- 17/56
16) Psychic Witch: A Metaphysical Guide to Meditation, Magick & Manifestationamazon.com
- 18/56
17) Initiated: Memoir of a Witchamazon.com
- 19/56
18) Revolutionary Witchcraft: A Guide to Magical Activismamazon.com
- 20/56
19) Witchcraft: The Library of Esotericaamazon.com
- 21/56
20) Labyrinth Lost (Brooklyn Brujas)amazon.com
- 22/56
21) Becoming Dangerous: Witchy Femmes, Queer Conjurers, and Magical Rebelsamazon.com
- 23/56
22) Circeamazon.com
- 24/56
23) Witches Steeped in Goldamazon.com
- 25/56
24) Sex Witch: Magickal Spells for Love, Lust, and Self-Protectionamazon.com
- 26/56
25) The Black God's Drumsamazon.com
- 27/56
26) The Green Witch's Garden: Your Complete Guide to Creating and Cultivating a Magical Garden Spaceamazon.com
- 28/56
27) The Book of Candle Magic: Candle Spell Secrets to Change Your Lifeamazon.com
- 29/56
28) Akata Witchamazon.com
- 30/56
29) The Witch’s Book of Self-Care: Magical Ways to Pamper, Soothe, and Care for Your Body and Spiritamazon.com
- 31/56
30) Witches of East Endamazon.com
- 32/56
31) Water Magicamazon.com
- 33/56
32) The Eclectic Witch's Book of Shadows: Witchy Wisdom at Your Fingertipsamazon.com
- 34/56
33) Waking the Witch: Reflections on Women, Magic, and Poweramazon.com
- 35/56
34) Witches of Brooklynamazon.com
- 36/56
35) Cosmopolitan Love Potions: Magickal (and Easy!) Recipes to Find Your Person, Ignite Passion, and Get Over Your Examazon.com
- 37/56
36) Kitchen Witch: Food, Folklore & Fairy Taleamazon.com
- 38/56
37) The Prey of Godsamazon.com
- 39/56
38) I, Tituba, Black Witch of Salemamazon.com
- 40/56
39) Coloring Book of Shadows: Season of the Witch: Spells for Samhain and Halloweenamazon.com
- 41/56
40) The Witch of Blackbird Pondamazon.com
- 42/56
41) Witches Sluts Feminists: Conjuring the Sex Positiveamazon.com
- 43/56
42) Witches: The Complete Collection (Omnibus)amazon.com
- 44/56
43) The Merciesamazon.com
- 45/56
44) Jambalaya: The Natural Woman’s Book of Personal Charms and Practical Ritualsamazon.com
- 46/56
45) The Once and Future Witches: The spellbinding bestselleramazon.com
- 47/56
46) A Secret History of Witchesamazon.com
- 48/56
47) The Babysitters Covenamazon.com
- 49/56
48) In Defense of Witches: The Legacy of the Witch Hunts and Why Women Are Still on Trialamazon.com
- 50/56
49) Voodoo Queen: The Spirited Lives of Marie Laveauamazon.com
- 51/56
50) The Bone Witchamazon.com
- 52/56
51) Inner Witch: A Modern Guide to the Ancient Craftamazon.com
- 53/56
52) The Witch's Feast: A Kitchen Grimoireamazon.com
- 54/56
53) Orishas, Goddesses, and Voodoo Queens: The Divine Feminine in the African Religious Traditionsamazon.com
- 55/56
54) Practical Magicamazon.com
- 56/56
55) A Discovery of Witchesamazon.com