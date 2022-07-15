55 Witch Books You’ll Want to Add to Your To-Read List Right Away

  • <p>Whether you're looking to be entertained by a spooky story, you want to educate yourself on some cultural history, or you're interested in exploring a spiritual path, perhaps you're looking for a <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/lifestyle/a35302526/best-witch-quotes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:witch book" class="link ">witch book</a>. When it comes to <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/lifestyle/a35712182/how-to-become-a-witch/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:books about witches" class="link ">books about witches</a>, there's a wide range of options, from spellbinding (get it?) YA novels complete with love triangles, to fascinating real-life memoirs, to actual spell books, complete with instructions how how to make a <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/sex-love/a31994289/how-to-do-a-love-spell/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:love spell" class="link ">love spell</a> or three (yes, they're real).</p><p>The concept of <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/lifestyle/a37681530/types-of-witches/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:witchcraft" class="link ">witchcraft</a> has existed for at least as long as recorded history. Witches appear in the religious texts, mythology, and folk tales around the world, from <em>the</em> <em>Odyssey</em> to Old Testament's Book of Samuel. Of course, many of us grew up reading (or watching) more recent—and purely fictional—witch stories like <em>The Wizard of Oz</em> or <em>Harry Potter</em>. But while there’s plenty of witchy fiction to keep you occupied for years, how about checking out some nonfiction as well? <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/lifestyle/a47749/real-life-american-witches/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More than a million Americans" class="link ">More than a million Americans</a> follow some sort of witchcraft or pagan tradition, and these practices have a long and fascinating history <em>and</em> present.</p><p>While Wicca and other neo-paganism might dominate #<a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/lifestyle/a36267620/moldavite-tiktok-trend/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WitchTok" class="link ">WitchTok</a>, there are many other spiritual traditions that can fall under the umbrella of "witchcraft." While anyone is welcome to read up on publicly published books about them, keep in mind that some traditions are what's called a "closed practice." These traditions often grow out of a specific cultural context, require an invitation or initiation to practice, and are often passed down through a community or family. Closed practices aren't for just anyone to dabble in, so make sure you do your research before you start any rituals. </p><p>Whatever reason you want to read about witches, there’s a magickal book out there for you. Here are some to get you started.</p>
    55 Witch Books You'll Want to Add to Your To-Read List Right Away

    Whether you're looking to be entertained by a spooky story, you want to educate yourself on some cultural history, or you're interested in exploring a spiritual path, perhaps you're looking for a witch book. When it comes to books about witches, there's a wide range of options, from spellbinding (get it?) YA novels complete with love triangles, to fascinating real-life memoirs, to actual spell books, complete with instructions how how to make a love spell or three (yes, they're real).

    The concept of witchcraft has existed for at least as long as recorded history. Witches appear in the religious texts, mythology, and folk tales around the world, from the Odyssey to Old Testament's Book of Samuel. Of course, many of us grew up reading (or watching) more recent—and purely fictional—witch stories like The Wizard of Oz or Harry Potter. But while there’s plenty of witchy fiction to keep you occupied for years, how about checking out some nonfiction as well? More than a million Americans follow some sort of witchcraft or pagan tradition, and these practices have a long and fascinating history and present.

    While Wicca and other neo-paganism might dominate #WitchTok, there are many other spiritual traditions that can fall under the umbrella of "witchcraft." While anyone is welcome to read up on publicly published books about them, keep in mind that some traditions are what's called a "closed practice." These traditions often grow out of a specific cultural context, require an invitation or initiation to practice, and are often passed down through a community or family. Closed practices aren't for just anyone to dabble in, so make sure you do your research before you start any rituals.

    Whatever reason you want to read about witches, there’s a magickal book out there for you. Here are some to get you started.

  Gabriela Herstik's Embody Your Magick offers creative prompts, ritual instructions, and DIY spells, perfect for anyone beginning their spiritual journey.
    1) Embody Your Magick: A Guided Journal for the Modern Witch

    Tarcherperigee

    amazon.com

    $12.53

    Shop Now

    Gabriela Herstik’s Embody Your Magick offers creative prompts, ritual instructions, and DIY spells, perfect for anyone beginning their spiritual journey.

  2) The Altar Within: A Radical Devotional Guide to Liberate the Divine Self
    2) The Altar Within: A Radical Devotional Guide to Liberate the Divine Self

    amazon.com

    $23.32

    Shop Now

  3) Sacred Sex: The Magick and Path of the Divine Erotic
    3) Sacred Sex: The Magick and Path of the Divine Erotic

    amazon.com

    $17.00

    Shop Now

  Brujas examines the history and present of witches of culture, showing how modern brujas are reclaiming their ancestral traditions.
    4) Brujas: The Magic and Power of Witches of Color

    Chicago Review Press

    amazon.com

    $22.49

    Shop Now

    Brujas examines the history and present of witches of culture, showing how modern brujas are reclaiming their ancestral traditions.

  Alexis Henderson's debut novel follows Immanuelle, a biracial young woman living in a strict society. When she learns that her late mother consorted with witches, everything changes.
    5) The Year of the Witching

    Ace Books

    amazon.com

    $21.94

    Shop Now

    Alexis Henderson’s debut novel follows Immanuelle, a biracial young woman living in a strict society. When she learns that her late mother consorted with witches, everything changes.

  Semra Haksever's Mama Moon's Book of Magic tells you how to use magic to get stuff done, whether you're trying to get a promotion or fall in love.
    6) Mama Moon's Book of Magic: A Life-Changing Guide to Star Signs, Spells, Crystals, Manifestations and Living a Magical Existence

    Hardie Grant

    amazon.com

    $17.19

    Shop Now

    Semra Haksever’s Mama Moon’s Book of Magic tells you how to use magic to get stuff done, whether you’re trying to get a promotion or fall in love.

  Third-generation witch Juliet Diaz guides the reader on how to connect with their inner witch, from creating rituals to working with the Moon.
    7) Witchery: Embrace the Witch Within

    Hay House Inc.

    amazon.com

    $9.89

    Shop Now

    Third-generation witch Juliet Diaz guides the reader on how to connect with their inner witch, from creating rituals to working with the Moon.

  Kelley and Brandon Knight, who run the popular brand Modern Mystic Shop, also have a guidebook featuring 25 rituals and spells.
    8) Spells for the Modern Mystic: A Ritual Guidebook and Spell-Casting Kit

    Harper Design

    amazon.com

    $35.00

    Shop Now

    Kelley and Brandon Knight, who run the popular brand Modern Mystic Shop, also have a guidebook featuring 25 rituals and spells.

  • <p><strong>Llewellyn Publications</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.69</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/073874784X?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.33972016%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
    9) 365 Days of Hoodoo: Daily Rootwork, Mojo & Conjuration

    Llewellyn Publications

    amazon.com

    $11.69

    Shop Now

  • <p><strong>Random House</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0525511482?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.33972016%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
    10) Conjure Women: A Novel

    Random House

    amazon.com

    $14.00

    Shop Now

  If you have a thriving garden or just can keep house plants alive, check out Juliet Diaz's guide to plant witchery—including rituals, potions, and guides for how to work with different plants.
    11) Plant Witchery: Discover the Sacred Language, Wisdom, and Magic of 200 Plants

    Hay House Inc.

    amazon.com

    $55.97

    Shop Now

    If you have a thriving garden or just can keep house plants alive, check out Juliet Diaz’s guide to plant witchery—including rituals, potions, and guides for how to work with different plants.

  If you're just beginning to explore witchcraft, this spell book will walk you through the basics, like how to create an altar and how to perform a spell.
    12) The Spell Book for New Witches: Essential Spells to Change Your Life

    Rockridge Press

    amazon.com

    $10.19

    Shop Now

    If you’re just beginning to explore witchcraft, this spell book will walk you through the basics, like how to create an altar and how to perform a spell.

  Diane Alhquist's Moon Spells teaches you how to work with ritual through each phase of the Moon.
    13) Moon Spells: How to Use the Phases of the Moon to Get What You Want

    Adams Media

    amazon.com

    $11.65

    Shop Now

    Diane Alhquist’s Moon Spells teaches you how to work with ritual through each phase of the Moon.

  Holistic healer Queen Afua shares ancestral healing practices, meditations, affirmations, and holistic healing traditions in this book, which just celebrated its 20th anniversary.
    14) Sacred Woman: A Guide to Healing the Feminine Body, Mind, and Spirit

    One World

    amazon.com

    $15.99

    Shop Now

    Holistic healer Queen Afua shares ancestral healing practices, meditations, affirmations, and holistic healing traditions in this book, which just celebrated its 20th anniversary.

  Ami McKay's The Witches of New York adds a little magic to the history of Gilded Age New York.
    15) The Witches of New York: A Novel

    Harper Perennial

    amazon.com

    $14.99

    Shop Now

    Ami McKay’s The Witches of New York adds a little magic to the history of Gilded Age New York.

  Ready to manifest? Mat Auryn offers more than 90 exercises on manifestation and energy work in this guide.
    16) Psychic Witch: A Metaphysical Guide to Meditation, Magick & Manifestation

    Llewellyn Publications

    amazon.com

    $16.99

    Shop Now

    Ready to manifest? Mat Auryn offers more than 90 exercises on manifestation and energy work in this guide.

  Amanda Yates Garcia's mother was a practicing witch, but Garcia didn't embrace her own power until adulthood. This memoir follows her journey, through a series of initiations.
    17) Initiated: Memoir of a Witch

    Grand Central Publishing

    amazon.com

    $26.19

    Shop Now

    Amanda Yates Garcia’s mother was a practicing witch, but Garcia didn’t embrace her own power until adulthood. This memoir follows her journey, through a series of initiations.

  Activist and witch Sarah Lyons explores the leftist history of magic, from historical witch hunts to modern-day organizing.
    18) Revolutionary Witchcraft: A Guide to Magical Activism

    Running Press Adult

    amazon.com

    $15.79

    Shop Now

    Activist and witch Sarah Lyons explores the leftist history of magic, from historical witch hunts to modern-day organizing.

  This nonfiction book goes deep into the history of witchcraft, covering ancient mythologies across cultures, pop culture from The Brothers Grimm to the Wizard Of Oz, and the way witches practice their craft in modern times.
    19) Witchcraft: The Library of Esoterica

    Taschen

    amazon.com

    $34.49

    Shop Now

    This nonfiction book goes deep into the history of witchcraft, covering ancient mythologies across cultures, pop culture from The Brothers Grimm to the Wizard Of Oz, and the way witches practice their craft in modern times.

  Zoraida Córdova's novel Labryinth Lost kicks off the Brooklyn Brujas trilogy, which follows three teen witches as they develop their powers in the mysterious realm of Los Lagos.
    20) Labyrinth Lost (Brooklyn Brujas)

    Sourcebooks Fire

    amazon.com

    $9.99

    Shop Now

    Zoraida Córdova’s novel Labryinth Lost kicks off the Brooklyn Brujas trilogy, which follows three teen witches as they develop their powers in the mysterious realm of Los Lagos.

  This essay anthology features 21 writers describing how they use ritual to fight "sexism, slut-shaming, racism, patriarchy, and other systems of oppression."
    21) Becoming Dangerous: Witchy Femmes, Queer Conjurers, and Magical Rebels

    Weiser Books

    amazon.com

    $13.17

    Shop Now

    This essay anthology features 21 writers describing how they use ritual to fight “sexism, slut-shaming, racism, patriarchy, and other systems of oppression.”

  Readers interested in Greek mythology will appreciate this novel about the life of Circe, the witch from The Odyssey.
    22) Circe

    Little, Brown and Company

    amazon.com

    $15.99

    Shop Now

    Readers interested in Greek mythology will appreciate this novel about the life of Circe, the witch from The Odyssey.

  • <p><strong>Harperteen</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$13.39</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/006294598X?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.33972016%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
    23) Witches Steeped in Gold

    Harperteen

    amazon.com

    $13.39

    Shop Now

  Have you heard of sex magick? This book is an intro to the practice, offering spells, tarot spreads, and advice on all things sex and relationships, from breaking things off with your toxic ex once and for all to using candle magic to summon a new partner.
    24) Sex Witch: Magickal Spells for Love, Lust, and Self-Protection

    Weiser Books

    amazon.com

    $16.95

    Shop Now

    Have you heard of sex magick? This book is an intro to the practice, offering spells, tarot spreads, and advice on all things sex and relationships, from breaking things off with your toxic ex once and for all to using candle magic to summon a new partner.

  Based in an alternate-history, steampunk New Orleans, The Black God's Drums follows a young girl named Creeper who begins working on an airship...thanks to the help of Oya, the African orisha of the wind and storms.
    25) The Black God's Drums

    Tor.com

    amazon.com

    $11.99

    Shop Now

    Based in an alternate-history, steampunk New Orleans, The Black God's Drums follows a young girl named Creeper who begins working on an airship...thanks to the help of Oya, the African orisha of the wind and storms.

  If you're into gardening, this book will teach you how to grow magickal herbs and flowers.
    26) The Green Witch's Garden: Your Complete Guide to Creating and Cultivating a Magical Garden Space

    Adams Media

    amazon.com

    $13.59

    Shop Now

    If you're into gardening, this book will teach you how to grow magickal herbs and flowers.

  Yes, your candle habit can be put to good use! In this book of candle magic, Madame Pamita walks you through everything from lighting candles for manifestation to making your own.
    27) The Book of Candle Magic: Candle Spell Secrets to Change Your Life

    Llewellyn Publications

    amazon.com

    $15.90

    Shop Now

    Yes, your candle habit can be put to good use! In this book of candle magic, Madame Pamita walks you through everything from lighting candles for manifestation to making your own.

  Praised as "the Nigerian Harry Potter," Nnedi Okorafor's Akata Witch follows a 12-year-old girl who discovers she has magical powers.
    28) Akata Witch

    amazon.com

    $8.99

    Shop Now

    Praised as “the Nigerian Harry Potter,” Nnedi Okorafor’s Akata Witch follows a 12-year-old girl who discovers she has magical powers.

  Add a little magic to your self-care practice with these exercises on rituals to release guilt, connect with nature, and create your own body butter.
    29) The Witch's Book of Self-Care: Magical Ways to Pamper, Soothe, and Care for Your Body and Spirit

    Adams Media

    amazon.com

    $11.65

    Shop Now

    Add a little magic to your self-care practice with these exercises on rituals to release guilt, connect with nature, and create your own body butter.

  For those who like a little vampire with their witches, check out Melissa de la Cruz's Witches of East End, a stand-alone spin-off novel from her Blue Bloods series.
    30) Witches of East End

    Hachette Books

    amazon.com

    $12.48

    Shop Now

    For those who like a little vampire with their witches, check out Melissa de la Cruz’s Witches of East End, a stand-alone spin-off novel from her Blue Bloods series.

  The first part of the Elements of Witchcraft series, Water Magic dives (get it?) into how to use water in your spiritual practice, such as spiritual baths, spells, and rituals.
    31) Water Magic

    Llewellyn Publications

    amazon.com

    $17.99

    Shop Now

    The first part of the Elements of Witchcraft series, Water Magic dives (get it?) into how to use water in your spiritual practice, such as spiritual baths, spells, and rituals.

  Based on the Wiccan text the Book of Shadows, this book contains instructions on candle magick, divination, and more.
    32) The Eclectic Witch's Book of Shadows: Witchy Wisdom at Your Fingertips

    Llewellyn Publications

    amazon.com

    $17.99

    Shop Now

    Based on the Wiccan text the Book of Shadows, this book contains instructions on candle magick, divination, and more.

  Pam Grossman, host of The Witch Wave, discusses the pop culture history of witches, from mythology to The Wizard of Oz to Sabrina the Teenage Witch.
    33) Waking the Witch: Reflections on Women, Magic, and Power

    Gallery Books

    amazon.com

    $14.91

    Shop Now

    Pam Grossman, host of The Witch Wave, discusses the pop culture history of witches, from mythology to The Wizard of Oz to Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

  This middle-grade graphic novel follows Phoebe, a Brooklyn pre-teen who discovers she can do magic.
    34) Witches of Brooklyn

    Random House Graphic

    amazon.com

    $9.92

    Shop Now

    This middle-grade graphic novel follows Phoebe, a Brooklyn pre-teen who discovers she can do magic.

  Our own Love Potions, by Valeria Ruelas, offers rituals on everything from warding away f*ckboys to building trust with a new partner.
    35) Cosmopolitan Love Potions: Magickal (and Easy!) Recipes to Find Your Person, Ignite Passion, and Get Over Your Ex

    Hearst

    amazon.com

    $12.95

    Shop Now

    Our own Love Potions, by Valeria Ruelas, offers rituals on everything from warding away f*ckboys to building trust with a new partner.

  Kitchen Witch is not a recipe book, but instead an exploration of the history and culture of food magic in folklore.
    36) Kitchen Witch: Food, Folklore & Fairy Tale

    Womancraft Publishing

    amazon.com

    $16.99

    Shop Now

    Kitchen Witch is not a recipe book, but instead an exploration of the history and culture of food magic in folklore.

  This Afrofuturist novel takes place in a version of South Africa,where personal robots and ancient demigoddesses collide.
    37) The Prey of Gods

    Harper Voyager

    amazon.com

    $13.35

    Shop Now

    This Afrofuturist novel takes place in a version of South Africa,where personal robots and ancient demigoddesses collide.

  First published in 1986, I, Tituba, Black Witch of Salem reexamines the Salem witch trials from the point of view of Tituba, the enslaved Black woman who was accused of witchcraft.
    38) I, Tituba, Black Witch of Salem

    University of Virginia Press

    amazon.com

    $19.50

    Shop Now

    First published in 1986, I, Tituba, Black Witch of Salem reexamines the Salem witch trials from the point of view of Tituba, the enslaved Black woman who was accused of witchcraft.

  Do you love to doodle or color? This is both a coloring book and a guidebook to the history of Samhain and Halloween, complete with rituals to try on your own.
    39) Coloring Book of Shadows: Season of the Witch: Spells for Samhain and Halloween

    amazon.com

    $16.99

    Shop Now

    Do you love to doodle or color? This is both a coloring book and a guidebook to the history of Samhain and Halloween, complete with rituals to try on your own.

  This classic YA novel won the Newbery Medal back in 1959!
    40) The Witch of Blackbird Pond

    HMH Books for Young Readers

    amazon.com

    $8.99

    Shop Now

    This classic YA novel won the Newbery Medal back in 1959!

  Kristen J. Sollée's Witches Sluts Feminists traces the history of "witch feminism" in media.
    41) Witches Sluts Feminists: Conjuring the Sex Positive

    ThreeL Media

    amazon.com

    $14.69

    Shop Now

    Kristen J. Sollée’s Witches Sluts Feminists traces the history of “witch feminism” in media.

  This manga collection contains short stories about witches around the world...and even in outer space.
    42) Witches: The Complete Collection (Omnibus)

    Seven Seas

    amazon.com

    $19.99

    Shop Now

    This manga collection contains short stories about witches around the world...and even in outer space.

  Go back to the 1600s with this book of historical fiction following the 1621 witch trials in Norway. Three years after a storm kills all the men in a small Norwegian village, a Scottish minister moves to town looking for witches…and his young wife, Ursa, finds herself drawn to one of the women, Maren.
    43) The Mercies

    Little, Brown and Company

    amazon.com

    $11.60

    Shop Now

    Go back to the 1600s with this book of historical fiction following the 1621 witch trials in Norway. Three years after a storm kills all the men in a small Norwegian village, a Scottish minister moves to town looking for witches…and his young wife, Ursa, finds herself drawn to one of the women, Maren.

  First published in 1988, Luisah Teish's Jambalaya blends memoir with folk magic instruction.
    44) Jambalaya: The Natural Woman's Book of Personal Charms and Practical Rituals

    HarperOne

    amazon.com

    $15.99

    Shop Now

    First published in 1988, Luisah Teish’s Jambalaya blends memoir with folk magic instruction.

  Set in 1893, this novel follows three witchy sisters who use their powers to fight for women's suffrage.
    45) The Once and Future Witches: The spellbinding bestseller

    Orbit

    amazon.com

    $13.88

    Shop Now

    Set in 1893, this novel follows three witchy sisters who use their powers to fight for women's suffrage.

  This historical novel follows five generations of the powerful women of the Orchire family. They
    46) A Secret History of Witches

    Redhook

    amazon.com

    $14.49

    Shop Now

    This historical novel follows five generations of the powerful women of the Orchire family. They keep their secrets hidden until WWII, when the world really needs their magic….

  • <p><strong>Delacorte Press</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$18.41</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0525707379?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.33972016%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>What if the Baby-Sitters Club members were…witches? Kate M. Williams imagines a coven of teen babysitters with magical powers.</p>
    47) The Babysitters Coven

    Delacorte Press

    amazon.com

    $18.41

    Shop Now

    What if the Baby-Sitters Club members were…witches? Kate M. Williams imagines a coven of teen babysitters with magical powers.

  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$23.79</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/125027141X?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.33972016%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>French feminist writer Mona Chollet explores the types of women persecuted in witch hunts, and how that legacy continues today. </p>
    48) In Defense of Witches: The Legacy of the Witch Hunts and Why Women Are Still on Trial

    amazon.com

    $23.79

    Shop Now

    French feminist writer Mona Chollet explores the types of women persecuted in witch hunts, and how that legacy continues today.

  • <p><strong>University Press of Mississippi</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$28.54</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1578066298?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.33972016%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This book dives deep into the history of Marie Laveau, the famous Voodoo priestess who lived in 1800s New Orleans.</p>
    49) Voodoo Queen: The Spirited Lives of Marie Laveau

    University Press of Mississippi

    amazon.com

    $28.54

    Shop Now

    This book dives deep into the history of Marie Laveau, the famous Voodoo priestess who lived in 1800s New Orleans.

  • <p><strong>Sourcebooks Fire</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$62.62</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1492635820?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.33972016%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Rin Chupeco’s <em>The Bone Witch </em>follows a teenage girl, Tea, who discovers that she has the power to raise the dead.</p>
    50) The Bone Witch

    Sourcebooks Fire

    amazon.com

    $62.62

    Shop Now

    Rin Chupeco’s The Bone Witch follows a teenage girl, Tea, who discovers that she has the power to raise the dead.

  • <p><strong>Tarcherperigee</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$10.72</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0143133543?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.33972016%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Gabriela Herstik’s <em>Inner Witch</em> offers tips on fashion magick, spells for self-love, and witchcraft as self-care, a great introduction for modern would-be witches.<br></p>
    51) Inner Witch: A Modern Guide to the Ancient Craft

    Tarcherperigee

    amazon.com

    $10.72

    Shop Now

    Gabriela Herstik’s Inner Witch offers tips on fashion magick, spells for self-love, and witchcraft as self-care, a great introduction for modern would-be witches.

  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$25.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1848994036?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.33972016%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This recipe book contains dishes based on the zodiac, the Wheel of the Year, and other mystical influences. Now your cakes are literally magick.</p>
    52) The Witch's Feast: A Kitchen Grimoire

    amazon.com

    $25.99

    Shop Now

    This recipe book contains dishes based on the zodiac, the Wheel of the Year, and other mystical influences. Now your cakes are literally magick.

  • <p><strong>Weiser Books</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.69</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1578636957?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.33972016%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Lilith Dorsey offers an introduction to the goddesses of West African diasporic spiritual traditions, including Yoruba, Santeria, Haitian Vodoun, and New Orleans Voodoo—along with spells, rituals, potions, and offerings to guide you on your own journey.</p>
    53) Orishas, Goddesses, and Voodoo Queens: The Divine Feminine in the African Religious Traditions

    Weiser Books

    amazon.com

    $14.69

    Shop Now

    Lilith Dorsey offers an introduction to the goddesses of West African diasporic spiritual traditions, including Yoruba, Santeria, Haitian Vodoun, and New Orleans Voodoo—along with spells, rituals, potions, and offerings to guide you on your own journey.

  • <p><strong>Berkley Books</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.69</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0425190374?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.33972016%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Alice Hoffman’s <em>Practical Magic </em>was published in 1995, and just three years later, it was made into the Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman movie you probably watch every Halloween.</p>
    54) Practical Magic

    Berkley Books

    amazon.com

    $14.69

    Shop Now

    Alice Hoffman’s Practical Magic was published in 1995, and just three years later, it was made into the Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman movie you probably watch every Halloween.

  • <p><strong>Penguin Group</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.20</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0143119680?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.33972016%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Deborah Harkness’s <em>A Discovery of Witches</em> is the first book in her All Souls Trilogy, which follows a science professor who embraces her magical heritage with the help of a vampire love interest.</p>
    55) A Discovery of Witches

    Penguin Group

    amazon.com

    $16.20

    Shop Now

    Deborah Harkness’s A Discovery of Witches is the first book in her All Souls Trilogy, which follows a science professor who embraces her magical heritage with the help of a vampire love interest.

