Easy Recipes for Vodka Cocktails (That Aren't a Vodka Tonic)

  Ingredients

1 oz Reyka Vodka 
.5 oz Aperol 
.5 oz honey syrup 
.25 oz lemon juice 
Top with champagne or prosecco 

Instructions

Combine all ingredients except sparkling wine into a cocktail shaker. Serve in flute, top with champagne or prosecco and garnish with a lemon peel.
    Icelandic Lady

    Ingredients

    1 oz Reyka Vodka
    .5 oz Aperol
    .5 oz honey syrup
    .25 oz lemon juice
    Top with champagne or prosecco

    Instructions

    Combine all ingredients except sparkling wine into a cocktail shaker. Serve in flute, top with champagne or prosecco and garnish with a lemon peel.

  Ingredients

1 oz limoncello
1 oz vodka 
1 Brooklyn Crafted Lemon Lime Ginger Beer

Instructions

Add all the ingredients together in a Julep cup and mix. Garnish with a lemon wheel and a mint sprig. 

Recipe Courtesy of Brooklyn Crafted
    Limoncello Mule

    Ingredients

    1 oz limoncello
    1 oz vodka
    1 Brooklyn Crafted Lemon Lime Ginger Beer

    Instructions

    Add all the ingredients together in a Julep cup and mix. Garnish with a lemon wheel and a mint sprig.

    Recipe Courtesy of Brooklyn Crafted

  Ingredients

3 oz gin or vodka
5 oz dry vermouth
Lemon peel or olive

Instructions

Stir ingredients in a mixing glass with ice. Strain into chilled martini glass. Squeeze oil from lemon peel into the glass or garnish with olive.
    Martini

    Ingredients

    3 oz gin or vodka
    5 oz dry vermouth
    Lemon peel or olive

    Instructions

    Stir ingredients in a mixing glass with ice. Strain into chilled martini glass. Squeeze oil from lemon peel into the glass or garnish with olive.

  Ingredients

2 oz vodka
1 oz lemon juice
.5 oz honey syrup or simple syrup
5 raspberries
Prosecco

Instructions

Shake all ingredients and double strain in a coupe glass. Top with prosecco.

From Percy Rodriguez at The Vine
    Raspberry Cosmopolitan

    Ingredients

    2 oz vodka
    1 oz lemon juice
    .5 oz honey syrup or simple syrup
    5 raspberries
    Prosecco

    Instructions

    Shake all ingredients and double strain in a coupe glass. Top with prosecco.

    From Percy Rodriguez at The Vine

  Ingredients

1.5 oz Grey Goose vodka
1 oz espresso
.75 oz premium coffee liqueur
1 pinch of salt 

Instructions

Shake all ingredients together with ice and strain into a martini glass.
    Espresso Martini

    Ingredients

    1.5 oz Grey Goose vodka
    1 oz espresso
    .75 oz premium coffee liqueur
    1 pinch of salt

    Instructions

    Shake all ingredients together with ice and strain into a martini glass.

  Ingredients

1.5 oz Humboldt Vodka
2 oz apple cider
1 oz fresh lime juice
.5 oz ginger syrup*
Splash of seltzer 

Instructions

Build all ingredients over ice in a copper mug. Stir well, and garnish with lime or apple wedges. 

*Ginger syrup: Combine 1 cup sugar, 1 cup water and a 2-inch knob of ginger, peeled and roughly chopped. Stir over low heat until sugar has dissolved. Remove from heat and allow the ginger to steep for at least one hour. Strain and refrigerate.
    Apple Cider Mule

    Ingredients

    1.5 oz Humboldt Vodka
    2 oz apple cider
    1 oz fresh lime juice
    .5 oz ginger syrup*
    Splash of seltzer

    Instructions

    Build all ingredients over ice in a copper mug. Stir well, and garnish with lime or apple wedges.

    *Ginger syrup: Combine 1 cup sugar, 1 cup water and a 2-inch knob of ginger, peeled and roughly chopped. Stir over low heat until sugar has dissolved. Remove from heat and allow the ginger to steep for at least one hour. Strain and refrigerate.

  Ingredients

8-10 blueberries
2 oz Long Island Vodka
1 oz fresh lemon juice
1 oz simple syrup
1-2 oz Oregon Pinot Noir

Instructions

Muddle fresh blueberries at the bottom of a double old fashioned glass and top with ice. Add vodka, lemon, and simple syrup to a mixing glass and shake vigorously. Strain over ice and blueberries. Pour wine over a spoon to create a red wine "float."

From Kingsley in New York City
    Old Glory

    Ingredients

    8-10 blueberries
    2 oz Long Island Vodka
    1 oz fresh lemon juice
    1 oz simple syrup
    1-2 oz Oregon Pinot Noir

    Instructions

    Muddle fresh blueberries at the bottom of a double old fashioned glass and top with ice. Add vodka, lemon, and simple syrup to a mixing glass and shake vigorously. Strain over ice and blueberries. Pour wine over a spoon to create a red wine "float."

    From Kingsley in New York City

  Ingredients

2 oz Reyka Vodka
1 oz coffee liqueur
1 oz heavy cream
.5 tsp pumpkin pie spice

Instructions

Combine all ingredients in shaker over ice. Shake and serve in a rocks glass.
    Pumpkin Spice Lebowski

    Ingredients

    2 oz Reyka Vodka
    1 oz coffee liqueur
    1 oz heavy cream
    .5 tsp pumpkin pie spice

    Instructions

    Combine all ingredients in shaker over ice. Shake and serve in a rocks glass.

  Ingredients

1.5 oz Tito's Vodka
.25 oz Aperol
.75 oz honey simple syrup (1:1 honey and hot water)
.5 oz lime juice
4 cucumber slices

Instructions

In a mixing glass muddle the 4 cucumber slices. Add the rest of the ingredients, top with ice and shake. Strain the cocktail into a glass and top with fresh ice. Garnish with a cucumber wheel.

From the Hive Bentonville, in Bentonville, AR
    Cool Hand Cuke

    Ingredients

    1.5 oz Tito's Vodka
    .25 oz Aperol
    .75 oz honey simple syrup (1:1 honey and hot water)
    .5 oz lime juice
    4 cucumber slices

    Instructions

    In a mixing glass muddle the 4 cucumber slices. Add the rest of the ingredients, top with ice and shake. Strain the cocktail into a glass and top with fresh ice. Garnish with a cucumber wheel.

    From the Hive Bentonville, in Bentonville, AR

  Ingredients

1.25 oz vodka
1.5 oz cider
.75 oz ginger liqueur
2 tablespoons of pumpkin jam or puree
.25 oz honey
.75 oz lemon juice

Instructions

Build all ingredients into a shaker, fill with ice. Shake and strain into a highball filled with ice and garnish with a flamed rosemary sprig.

From The Third Man, NYC
    Drunken Pumpkin

    Ingredients

    1.25 oz vodka
    1.5 oz cider
    .75 oz ginger liqueur
    2 tablespoons of pumpkin jam or puree
    .25 oz honey
    .75 oz lemon juice

    Instructions

    Build all ingredients into a shaker, fill with ice. Shake and strain into a highball filled with ice and garnish with a flamed rosemary sprig.

    From The Third Man, NYC

  Ingredients

1.5 oz of Nikka Coffey Vodka
4 oz of fresh grapefruit juice 
Salt rim

Instructions

Rim a chilled highball glass with salt. Pour the vodka in the glass. Fill the glass with ice and stir to chill. Fill the glass with fresh grapefruit juice and stir again.
    Salty Dog

    Ingredients

    1.5 oz of Nikka Coffey Vodka
    4 oz of fresh grapefruit juice
    Salt rim

    Instructions

    Rim a chilled highball glass with salt. Pour the vodka in the glass. Fill the glass with ice and stir to chill. Fill the glass with fresh grapefruit juice and stir again.

  Ingredients

1.5 oz Reyka vodka
.5 oz lemon juice
.25 oz simple syrup
2 oz pear juice
Champagne to top

Instructions

Combine all ingredients in shaker except champagne. Shake, serve in coupe, top with champagne, add a twist of lemon for garnish.
    Icelandic Pear 75

    Ingredients

    1.5 oz Reyka vodka
    .5 oz lemon juice
    .25 oz simple syrup
    2 oz pear juice
    Champagne to top

    Instructions

    Combine all ingredients in shaker except champagne. Shake, serve in coupe, top with champagne, add a twist of lemon for garnish.

  Ingredients

1.5 oz vodka
1 oz elderflower liqueur
Champagne top
1 pear slice

Instructions

Combine vodka and elderflower liqueur in a cocktail shaker with ice, shake and strain into a martini glass. Top with champagne and garnish with a pear slice.

From Alon Moskovitch at Mezetto
    Pear Martini

    Ingredients

    1.5 oz vodka
    1 oz elderflower liqueur
    Champagne top
    1 pear slice

    Instructions

    Combine vodka and elderflower liqueur in a cocktail shaker with ice, shake and strain into a martini glass. Top with champagne and garnish with a pear slice.

    From Alon Moskovitch at Mezetto

  Ingredients

1 oz Reyka vodka
1 oz Sailor Jerry rum
.5 oz lemon juice
.5 oz peach juice or nectar
Angostura bitters

Instructions

Combine all ingredients into cocktail shaker except bitters. Shake, double strain, and serve over crushed ice. Garnish with fresh grated nutmeg.
    Jerry The Icelandic Sailor

    Ingredients

    1 oz Reyka vodka
    1 oz Sailor Jerry rum
    .5 oz lemon juice
    .5 oz peach juice or nectar
    Angostura bitters

    Instructions

    Combine all ingredients into cocktail shaker except bitters. Shake, double strain, and serve over crushed ice. Garnish with fresh grated nutmeg.

  Ingredients

1.25 oz Vodka
.75 oz Creme Yvette
.75 oz Hibiscus Water*
.5 oz lime juice
.5 simple syrup
4 dashes Angostura nitters

Instructions

Combine everything in a small tin and shake vigorously. Strain into a chilled cocktail coupe or martini glass.

*Hibiscus Water: Steep 2 oz dried Hibiscus flowers in 32 oz of water overnight. Strain and use.

From Bryan Dayton at Acorn in Denver, CO.
    Sheffield's Violet

    Ingredients

    1.25 oz Vodka
    .75 oz Creme Yvette
    .75 oz Hibiscus Water*
    .5 oz lime juice
    .5 simple syrup
    4 dashes Angostura nitters

    Instructions

    Combine everything in a small tin and shake vigorously. Strain into a chilled cocktail coupe or martini glass.

    *Hibiscus Water: Steep 2 oz dried Hibiscus flowers in 32 oz of water overnight. Strain and use.

    From Bryan Dayton at Acorn in Denver, CO.

  Ingredients

1 oz Grey Goose vodka
2.5 oz Bombay Sapphire gin
.5 oz Lillet 

Instructions

Stir all ingredients together with ice and strain into a well-chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with a twist of lemon.
    Vesper Martini

    Ingredients

    1 oz Grey Goose vodka
    2.5 oz Bombay Sapphire gin
    .5 oz Lillet

    Instructions

    Stir all ingredients together with ice and strain into a well-chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with a twist of lemon.

  Ingredients

2.5 oz Sin Mix*
.75 oz lime juice
.25 oz simple syrup
Small pinch of salt

Instructions

Shake, fine strain into chilled martini glass. Express lemon peel and discard. Garnish with flower when possible.

*Sin Mix: Combine 1 part Aperol, 3 parts Combier Orange, and 6 parts St. George citrus vodka. Infuse mix with 2 parts dried hibiscus flowers, stirring occasionally for 30-45 minutes

From the National, Athens, Georgia
    Unoriginal Sin

    Ingredients

    2.5 oz Sin Mix*
    .75 oz lime juice
    .25 oz simple syrup
    Small pinch of salt

    Instructions

    Shake, fine strain into chilled martini glass. Express lemon peel and discard. Garnish with flower when possible.

    *Sin Mix: Combine 1 part Aperol, 3 parts Combier Orange, and 6 parts St. George citrus vodka. Infuse mix with 2 parts dried hibiscus flowers, stirring occasionally for 30-45 minutes

    From the National, Athens, Georgia

  Ingredients

1 oz Grey Goose vodka
.75 oz grapefruit juice
.25 oz St. Germain
2 oz prosecco

Instructions

Combine all ingredients in a shaker, shake, and strain over fresh ice in wine glass. Top with Prosecco. Garnish with grapefruit twist.

From From Percy Rodriguez at L'Amico
    Non Classico Spritz

    Ingredients

    1 oz Grey Goose vodka
    .75 oz grapefruit juice
    .25 oz St. Germain
    2 oz prosecco

    Instructions

    Combine all ingredients in a shaker, shake, and strain over fresh ice in wine glass. Top with Prosecco. Garnish with grapefruit twist.

    From From Percy Rodriguez at L'Amico

  Ingredients

1.5 oz Grey Goose vodka 
1.5 oz strawberry puree 
.75 oz lemon juice 
 Top with Prosecco 

Instructions

Add all ingredients to tin and shake. Add ice block to rocks glass. Add basil leaf garnish.

From of Adam Koelb at The Fleur Room, NYC.
    Fleur of the Valley

    Ingredients

    1.5 oz Grey Goose vodka
    1.5 oz strawberry puree
    .75 oz lemon juice
    Top with Prosecco

    Instructions

    Add all ingredients to tin and shake. Add ice block to rocks glass. Add basil leaf garnish.

    From of Adam Koelb at The Fleur Room, NYC.

  Ingredients 

1.5 oz Grey Goose
1 oz St-Germain 
.75 oz lemon juice 
.5 oz blackberry puree 

Instructions 

Shake all ingredients in a cocktail shaker and strain into a coup or martini glass. Garnish with mint sprig. 

From the Surf Lodge in Montauk.
    Grey Goose East Breeze

    Ingredients

    1.5 oz Grey Goose
    1 oz St-Germain
    .75 oz lemon juice
    .5 oz blackberry puree

    Instructions

    Shake all ingredients in a cocktail shaker and strain into a coup or martini glass. Garnish with mint sprig.

    From the Surf Lodge in Montauk.

If you're drink of choice is vodka, you're probably tiring of the typical vodka tonic– so why not try something new? We've rounded up a list of the best vodka cocktail recipes where everything from mules to mix drinks and the legendary martini have been given a fresh twist.

