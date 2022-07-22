24 Vibrant Blushes for a Cherub-Like Glow

  • <p>Those days of tiptoeing around blush in fear of looking like a clown? In the past. Though timeless, blush is in full flush and brighter than ever. Blush can change the mood of your face immediately, making you look fresh-faced and awake, and bold blush is one of the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/makeup/a39284371/makeup-trends-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:latest makeup trend" class="link ">latest makeup trend</a> gripping beauty enthusiasts, giving so many fun ways to experiment with colorful hues like pretty peach and bold pops of deep berry. </p><p>"Blush has come a long way on the trend scale," says celebrity makeup artist <a href="https://www.instagram.com/jamiemakeup/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jamie Greenberg" class="link ">Jamie Greenberg</a>. "You can apply it to the upper apples of your cheeks, or around your temples." Our <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/about-the-institute/a19748212/good-housekeeping-institute-product-reviews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Institute" class="link ">Good Housekeeping Institute</a> Beauty Lab tests makeup both in Lab and with consumers for real-life feedback, and our pros worked to find the<strong> best blushes in cream, liquid and powder format</strong> <strong>for freshly-pinched cheeks</strong> based on testing, editor favorites and celebrity makeup artist picks, including drugstore buys. </p><h2 class="body-h2"><strong>Our top picks:</strong></h2><p>After finding the best blush, scroll to the bottom of this article for answers to frequently asked questions about blushes, including how to find the best color for your skin tone. Looking for more ways to complete your makeup routine? Check out our guide on <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/makeup/how-to/a37479/best-blush-tips/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:how to apply blush perfectly every time" class="link ">how to apply blush perfectly every time</a>.</p>
    1/25

    24 Vibrant Blushes for a Cherub-Like Glow

    Those days of tiptoeing around blush in fear of looking like a clown? In the past. Though timeless, blush is in full flush and brighter than ever. Blush can change the mood of your face immediately, making you look fresh-faced and awake, and bold blush is one of the latest makeup trend gripping beauty enthusiasts, giving so many fun ways to experiment with colorful hues like pretty peach and bold pops of deep berry.

    "Blush has come a long way on the trend scale," says celebrity makeup artist Jamie Greenberg. "You can apply it to the upper apples of your cheeks, or around your temples." Our Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty Lab tests makeup both in Lab and with consumers for real-life feedback, and our pros worked to find the best blushes in cream, liquid and powder format for freshly-pinched cheeks based on testing, editor favorites and celebrity makeup artist picks, including drugstore buys.

    Our top picks:

    After finding the best blush, scroll to the bottom of this article for answers to frequently asked questions about blushes, including how to find the best color for your skin tone. Looking for more ways to complete your makeup routine? Check out our guide on how to apply blush perfectly every time.

    courtesy
  • <p><strong>ROSE INC</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$30.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Frose-inc-blush-divine-clean-dewy-cream-blush-P476005&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty-products%2Fg40207280%2Fbest-blushes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Housed in a sleek compact, this cream blush warms complexions with just a few taps of your finger. The <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty-products/a39677326/best-beauty-awards-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:2022 GH Beauty Award" class="link ">2022 GH Beauty Award</a> winner comes in universal hues of berry, rose and peach that leaves a plush, dewy tint on all sorts of skin types. "It adds glow to the skin and makes it look hydrated," Senior Chemist <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/author/1473/sabina-wizemann/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sabina Wizemann" class="link ">Sabina Wizemann</a> says.</p><p>• <strong>Shades</strong>: 6<br>• <strong>Coverage</strong>: Pigmented<br>• <strong>Finish</strong>: Radiant</p>
    2/25

    1) Divine Clean Dewy Cream Blush

    ROSE INC

    sephora.com

    $30.00

    Shop Now

    Housed in a sleek compact, this cream blush warms complexions with just a few taps of your finger. The 2022 GH Beauty Award winner comes in universal hues of berry, rose and peach that leaves a plush, dewy tint on all sorts of skin types. "It adds glow to the skin and makes it look hydrated," Senior Chemist Sabina Wizemann says.

    Shades: 6
    Coverage: Pigmented
    Finish: Radiant

    Rose Inc
  • <p><strong>COVERGIRL</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$4.66</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F10319023%3Fselected%3Dtrue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty-products%2Fg40207280%2Fbest-blushes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Liven up your look for less — for just $5, choose from 19 color swatches. Forever classic and youthful, this Covergirl <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/makeup/tips/g2329/best-drugstore-cosmetics/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:drugstore makeup" class="link ">drugstore makeup</a> pick wowed in our <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty-products/a26991563/best-beauty-awards-2019/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:2019 GH Beauty Awards" class="link ">2019 GH Beauty Awards</a>. Our Lab pros found its<strong> velvety formula blended seamlessly onto skin</strong> for a soft, natural fish.</p><p>• <strong>Shades</strong>: 19<br>• <strong>Coverage</strong>: Buildable<br>• <strong>Finish</strong>: Shimmer</p>
    3/25

    2) Cheekers Blush

    COVERGIRL

    walmart.com

    $4.66

    Shop Now

    Liven up your look for less — for just $5, choose from 19 color swatches. Forever classic and youthful, this Covergirl drugstore makeup pick wowed in our 2019 GH Beauty Awards. Our Lab pros found its velvety formula blended seamlessly onto skin for a soft, natural fish.

    Shades: 19
    Coverage: Buildable
    Finish: Shimmer

    Covergirl
  • <p><strong>Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Frare-beauty-by-selena-gomez-soft-pinch-liquid-blush-P97989778&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty-products%2Fg40207280%2Fbest-blushes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Budge-proof and long-lasting, Rare Beauty's liquid blush lives up to its hype. Just one dot does the job as it <strong>packs a powerful pigmented punch</strong>. Tap it on with fingertips for a natural look or blend with a brush for a more focused flush. "When you apply it atop a foundation, it blends perfectly," Senior Textiles Analyst <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/author/221450/emma-seymour/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Emma Seymour" class="link ">Emma Seymour</a> says. "I especially love shade Happy for a natural, glowy look." Another GH editor loves its matte deep berry shade Faith for a unique flushed look on her medium skin.</p><p>• <strong>Shades</strong>: 11<br>• <strong>Coverage</strong>: Pigmented<br>• <strong>Finish</strong>: Matte and radiant options</p>
    4/25

    3) Soft Pinch Liquid Blush

    Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez

    sephora.com

    $20.00

    Shop Now

    Budge-proof and long-lasting, Rare Beauty's liquid blush lives up to its hype. Just one dot does the job as it packs a powerful pigmented punch. Tap it on with fingertips for a natural look or blend with a brush for a more focused flush. "When you apply it atop a foundation, it blends perfectly," Senior Textiles Analyst Emma Seymour says. "I especially love shade Happy for a natural, glowy look." Another GH editor loves its matte deep berry shade Faith for a unique flushed look on her medium skin.

    Shades: 11
    Coverage: Pigmented
    Finish: Matte and radiant options

    Rare Beauty
  • <p><strong>NARS</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$30.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fblush-P2855&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty-products%2Fg40207280%2Fbest-blushes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A cult classic among blush lovers, the NARS blush's reputation precedes itself (even <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/makeup/g22602705/meghan-markle-beauty-products/?slide=30" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Meghan Markle swears by the beauty product" class="link ">Meghan Markle swears by the beauty product</a>). "In the pan, the color looks very pigmented but it blends so nicely onto cheeks and <strong>gives a touch of finely milled shimmer</strong>," Chemist <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/author/12466/danusia-wnek/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Danusia Wnek" class="link ">Danusia Wnek</a> says.</p><p>• <strong>Shades</strong>: 18<br>• <strong>Coverage</strong>: Buildable pigment<br>• <strong>Finish</strong>: Shimmer and matte options</p>
    5/25

    4) Blush

    NARS

    sephora.com

    $30.00

    Shop Now

    A cult classic among blush lovers, the NARS blush's reputation precedes itself (even Meghan Markle swears by the beauty product). "In the pan, the color looks very pigmented but it blends so nicely onto cheeks and gives a touch of finely milled shimmer," Chemist Danusia Wnek says.

    Shades: 18
    Coverage: Buildable pigment
    Finish: Shimmer and matte options

    NARS
  • <p><strong>Physician's Formula</strong></p><p>target.com</p><p><strong>$11.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fphysicians-formula-murumuru-butter-matte-monoi-blush-mauvey-mattes-0-15oz%2F-%2FA-83345914&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty-products%2Fg40207280%2Fbest-blushes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Pigmented, matte, creamy and satiny all at once, the Physician's Formula butter blush checks every box. "It slips and blends on skin effortlessly," Wizemann says."It <strong>feels light and gives a radiant, healthy look</strong> that lasts." It's on par with the brand's sister <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B018B8Q5Z6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.40207280%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:butter bronzer" class="link ">butter bronzer</a> that our Beauty Lab chemists swear by.</p><p> • <strong>Shades</strong>: 1<br>• <strong>Coverage</strong>: Pigmented<br>• <strong>Finish</strong>: Matte<br></p>
    6/25

    5) Murumuru Butter Matte Monoi Blush

    Physician's Formula

    target.com

    $11.49

    Shop Now

    Pigmented, matte, creamy and satiny all at once, the Physician's Formula butter blush checks every box. "It slips and blends on skin effortlessly," Wizemann says."It feels light and gives a radiant, healthy look that lasts." It's on par with the brand's sister butter bronzer that our Beauty Lab chemists swear by.

    Shades: 1
    Coverage: Pigmented
    Finish: Matte

    Physician's Formula
  • <p><strong>L’Oréal Paris</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$9.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F146034877%3Fselected%3Dtrue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty-products%2Fg40207280%2Fbest-blushes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Sculpt cheeks or instantly awaken a tired-looking face with this silky-sheer powder blush. Designed for mature skin, its <strong>coconut oil-infused formula won't sink into fine lines</strong>. In a study, 92% of women felt that it gave them a healthy look, per Lab data. We also love its berry <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty-products/g35821694/best-blush-for-dark-skin/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:blush" class="link ">blush </a><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty-products/g35821694/best-blush-for-dark-skin/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:for dark skin tones" class="link ">for dark skin tones</a>, especially those with warm or neutral skin tones.</p><p> • <strong>Shades</strong>: 6<br>• <strong>Coverage</strong>: Buildable<br>• <strong>Finish</strong>: Radiant</p>
    7/25

    6) Age Perfect Radiant Satin Blush with Camellia Oil

    L’Oréal Paris

    walmart.com

    $9.97

    Shop Now

    Sculpt cheeks or instantly awaken a tired-looking face with this silky-sheer powder blush. Designed for mature skin, its coconut oil-infused formula won't sink into fine lines. In a study, 92% of women felt that it gave them a healthy look, per Lab data. We also love its berry blush for dark skin tones, especially those with warm or neutral skin tones.

    Shades: 6
    Coverage: Buildable
    Finish: Radiant

    L’Oréal
  • <p><strong>MAKEUP BY MARIO</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$28.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fmakeup-by-mario-soft-pop-blush-stick-P472324&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty-products%2Fg40207280%2Fbest-blushes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The Swiss army knife of blushes, Makeup By Mario's blush stick and built-in blending brush makes it easy to stash and go. "This blush is <strong>the longest-lasting formula I've ever tried</strong> among countless cream, powder and liquid formulas," Deputy Editor<a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/author/222100/Jessica-Teich/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jessica Teich" class="link "> Jessica Teich</a> says. "It's super pigmented, so I prefer to buff on with a separate brush — definitely not foolproof but amazing wear and color payoff."</p><p>• <strong>Shades</strong>: 6<br>• <strong>Coverage</strong>: Pigmented<br>• <strong>Finish</strong>: Dewy</p>
    8/25

    7) Soft Pop Blush Stick

    MAKEUP BY MARIO

    sephora.com

    $28.00

    Shop Now

    The Swiss army knife of blushes, Makeup By Mario's blush stick and built-in blending brush makes it easy to stash and go. "This blush is the longest-lasting formula I've ever tried among countless cream, powder and liquid formulas," Deputy Editor Jessica Teich says. "It's super pigmented, so I prefer to buff on with a separate brush — definitely not foolproof but amazing wear and color payoff."

    Shades: 6
    Coverage: Pigmented
    Finish: Dewy

    Makeup By Mario
  • <p><strong>tarte</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$15.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Famazonian-clay-12-hour-blush-P278610&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty-products%2Fg40207280%2Fbest-blushes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Alas, a powder blush that actually stays. <strong>Formulated with mineral pigments, it layers on without the chalkiness</strong> while the namesake ingredients mattify those shiny areas. Teich dubs the Exposed shade universally flattering.</p><p> • <strong>Shades</strong>: 14<br>• <strong>Coverage</strong>: Buildable pigment<br>• <strong>Finish</strong>: Natural matte</p>
    9/25

    8) Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Blush

    tarte

    sephora.com

    $15.00

    Shop Now

    Alas, a powder blush that actually stays. Formulated with mineral pigments, it layers on without the chalkiness while the namesake ingredients mattify those shiny areas. Teich dubs the Exposed shade universally flattering.

    Shades: 14
    Coverage: Buildable pigment
    Finish: Natural matte

    Tarte
  • <p><strong>Fenty Beauty</strong></p><p>kohls.com</p><p><strong>$22.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kohls.com%2Fproduct%2Fprd-5078941%2Ffenty-beauty-by-rihanna-cheeks-out-freestyle-cream-blush.jsp&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty-products%2Fg40207280%2Fbest-blushes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>"I reach for this bright cream blush whenever I'm looking tired or dull, and my face needs a quick boost of life," Beauty Director <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/author/12308/april-franzino/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:April Franzino" class="link ">April Franzino</a> says. She keeps the shade Bikini Martini on hand, a hot pink color that <strong>looks intimidating but goes on skin sheer.</strong> "I love that it comes in a mirrored compact for convenient application."</p><p>• <strong>Shades</strong>: 9<br>• <strong>Coverage</strong>: Sheer<br>• <strong>Finish</strong>: Natural</p>
    10/25

    9) Cream Blush

    Fenty Beauty

    kohls.com

    $22.00

    Shop Now

    "I reach for this bright cream blush whenever I'm looking tired or dull, and my face needs a quick boost of life," Beauty Director April Franzino says. She keeps the shade Bikini Martini on hand, a hot pink color that looks intimidating but goes on skin sheer. "I love that it comes in a mirrored compact for convenient application."

    Shades: 9
    Coverage: Sheer
    Finish: Natural

    Fenty Beauty
  • <p><strong>e.l.f. Cosmetics</strong></p><p>ulta.com</p><p><strong>$6.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fputty-blush-pimprod2020788&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty-products%2Fg40207280%2Fbest-blushes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Perk up your complexion with minimal maintenance. Swirl e.l.f.'s putty pigment onto your fingertips and tap onto high points for a natural finish, great for those bare-faced days. Our tester says it's surprisingly <strong>creamy and blends with such ease</strong> on their medium skin.<br><br>• <strong>Shades</strong>: 5<br>• <strong>Coverage</strong>: Buildable pigment<br>• <strong>Finish</strong>: Semi-matte</p>
    11/25

    10) Putty Blush

    e.l.f. Cosmetics

    ulta.com

    $6.00

    Shop Now

    Perk up your complexion with minimal maintenance. Swirl e.l.f.'s putty pigment onto your fingertips and tap onto high points for a natural finish, great for those bare-faced days. Our tester says it's surprisingly creamy and blends with such ease on their medium skin.

    Shades: 5
    Coverage: Buildable pigment
    Finish: Semi-matte

    e.l.f. Cosmetics
  • <p><strong>NARS</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$30.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fnars-air-matte-cream-blush-P468700&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty-products%2Fg40207280%2Fbest-blushes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Cloud-like and creamy, this NARS blush is like finding a pot of gold. Its <strong>lightweight, airy texture</strong> feels bouncy on skin. Though it could afford to be more pigmented, according to a tester, its creamy formula is blendable and buildable. Plus, its pretty pink hue looked natural on medium skin.</p><p>• <strong>Shades</strong>: 5<br>• <strong>Coverage</strong>: Sheer<br>• <strong>Finish</strong>: Shimmer and matte options</p>
    12/25

    11) Air Matte Sheer Cream Blush

    NARS

    sephora.com

    $30.00

    Shop Now

    Cloud-like and creamy, this NARS blush is like finding a pot of gold. Its lightweight, airy texture feels bouncy on skin. Though it could afford to be more pigmented, according to a tester, its creamy formula is blendable and buildable. Plus, its pretty pink hue looked natural on medium skin.

    Shades: 5
    Coverage: Sheer
    Finish: Shimmer and matte options

    NARS
  • <p><strong>black radiance</strong></p><p>blackradiancebeauty.com</p><p><strong>$5.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.blackradiancebeauty.com/artisan-color-baked-blush.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Add a pop of pigment with this all-in-one highlight, color and contour blush. It's <strong>s</strong><strong>pecifically designed to be applied both wet and dry</strong> — wet as a sheer cream that packs a more intense pigment. A deep mauve berry Brick House is the blush line's darkest rouge making for a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty-products/g35821694/best-blush-for-dark-skin/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:blush that blends beautifully on deep, dark skin." class="link ">blush that blends beautifully on deep, dark skin. </a></p><p>• <strong>Shades</strong>: 4<br>• <strong>Coverage</strong>: Pigmented<br>• <strong>Finish</strong>: Radiant</p>
    13/25

    12) ARTISAN COLOR BAKED BLUSH

    black radiance

    blackradiancebeauty.com

    $5.99

    Shop Now

    Add a pop of pigment with this all-in-one highlight, color and contour blush. It's specifically designed to be applied both wet and dry — wet as a sheer cream that packs a more intense pigment. A deep mauve berry Brick House is the blush line's darkest rouge making for a blush that blends beautifully on deep, dark skin.

    Shades: 4
    Coverage: Pigmented
    Finish: Radiant

    Black Radiance
  • <p><strong>cover fx</strong></p><p>coverfx.com</p><p><strong>$50.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.coverfx.com%2Fproducts%2Fmonochromatic-lip-blush-set&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty-products%2Fg40207280%2Fbest-blushes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>There's nothing quite like monochromatic makeup to freshen up your face in the chicest way. Apply the blush to the apples of your cheeks, across the eyelid and swipe on its matching lip and highlighter for a matching glow. This spiced cinnamon color <strong>looks great on medium skin </strong>with olive undertones. </p><p>• <strong>Shades</strong>: 6<br>• <strong>Coverage</strong>: Buildable<br>• <strong>Finish</strong>: Soft matte</p>
    14/25

    13) Monochromatic Lip & Blush Set

    cover fx

    coverfx.com

    $50.00

    Shop Now

    There's nothing quite like monochromatic makeup to freshen up your face in the chicest way. Apply the blush to the apples of your cheeks, across the eyelid and swipe on its matching lip and highlighter for a matching glow. This spiced cinnamon color looks great on medium skin with olive undertones.

    Shades: 6
    Coverage: Buildable
    Finish: Soft matte

    Cover FX
  • <p><strong>Clinique</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$28.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fclinique-soft-pressed-powder-blush%2F2808965&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty-products%2Fg40207280%2Fbest-blushes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Fairer complexions, you've met your match. Dust on Clinique's soft-pressed powder blush for a buildable, natural pop of color. A decades-long devotee to the compact, Executive Textiles Director <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/author/1540/lexie-sachs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lexie Sachs" class="link ">Lexie Sachs</a> has never found another that compares. "The pressed powder blush <strong>goes on easily with a barely there feel</strong>," she says. "The mocha pink shade is my favorite."</p><p>• <strong>Shades</strong>: 7<br>• <strong>Coverage</strong>: Sheer<br>• <strong>Finish</strong>: Natural</p>
    15/25

    14) Soft-Pressed Powder Blush

    Clinique

    nordstrom.com

    $28.00

    Shop Now

    Fairer complexions, you've met your match. Dust on Clinique's soft-pressed powder blush for a buildable, natural pop of color. A decades-long devotee to the compact, Executive Textiles Director Lexie Sachs has never found another that compares. "The pressed powder blush goes on easily with a barely there feel," she says. "The mocha pink shade is my favorite."

    Shades: 7
    Coverage: Sheer
    Finish: Natural

    Clinique
  • <p><strong>PÜR</strong></p><p>ulta.com</p><p><strong>$26.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fskin-perfecting-blushing-act-pimprod2012166&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty-products%2Fg40207280%2Fbest-blushes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>It's more than a blush: The marbelized powder combines its powers to create a super soft, filter-like finish. Celebrity makeup artist <a href="https://www.instagram.com/jamiemakeup/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jamie Greenberg" class="link ">Jamie Greenberg</a> says, "<strong>It</strong> <strong>gives you a glow but also cancels out imperfections on the skin</strong>, like redness, etc. I love a big fluffy blush brush when applying this kind of blush."</p><p>• <strong>Shades</strong>: 2<br>• <strong>Coverage</strong>: Buildable<br>• <strong>Finish</strong>: Soft, semi-matte</p>
    16/25

    15) Skin Perfecting Blushing Act

    PÜR

    ulta.com

    $26.00

    Shop Now

    It's more than a blush: The marbelized powder combines its powers to create a super soft, filter-like finish. Celebrity makeup artist Jamie Greenberg says, "It gives you a glow but also cancels out imperfections on the skin, like redness, etc. I love a big fluffy blush brush when applying this kind of blush."

    Shades: 2
    Coverage: Buildable
    Finish: Soft, semi-matte

    PÜR
  • <p><strong>Maybelline</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$5.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07WLQ39ZF?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.40207280%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Like finger paint for cheeks, this tube of sheer gel-cream blush gives <strong>a natural watercolor-like flush that melds into skin</strong>. “It goes on with fingers and is truly foolproof,” one GH tester said. “My face looked less tired.” We named it one of the best blushes for dark skin — for cool or neutral undertones, its pink base works perfectly. </p><p>• <strong>Shades</strong>: 6<br>• <strong>Coverage</strong>: Sheer<br>• <strong>Finish</strong>: Natural</p>
    17/25

    16) Cheek Heat

    Maybelline

    amazon.com

    $5.98

    Shop Now

    Like finger paint for cheeks, this tube of sheer gel-cream blush gives a natural watercolor-like flush that melds into skin. “It goes on with fingers and is truly foolproof,” one GH tester said. “My face looked less tired.” We named it one of the best blushes for dark skin — for cool or neutral undertones, its pink base works perfectly.

    Shades: 6
    Coverage: Sheer
    Finish: Natural

    Maybelline
  • <p><strong>Pixi</strong></p><p>target.com</p><p><strong>$18.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fpixi-by-petra-on-the-glow-blush-juicy-0-67oz%2F-%2FA-78136104&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty-products%2Fg40207280%2Fbest-blushes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A full face of color in one twist-up stick: This tinted balm in three flattering colors can be blended on cheeks, lips and even eyelids for a face that <strong>looks polished and refreshed in a flash</strong>. It “makes skin glow and lasts forever” a tester raves.</p><p>• <strong>Shades</strong>: 3<br>• <strong>Coverage</strong>: Sheer<br>• <strong>Finish</strong>: Natural</p>
    18/25

    17) On-the-Glow Blush

    Pixi

    target.com

    $18.00

    Shop Now

    A full face of color in one twist-up stick: This tinted balm in three flattering colors can be blended on cheeks, lips and even eyelids for a face that looks polished and refreshed in a flash. It “makes skin glow and lasts forever” a tester raves.

    Shades: 3
    Coverage: Sheer
    Finish: Natural

    Pixi
  • <p><strong>Charlotte Tilbury</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$40.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fglowgasm-beauty-highlighter-wand-P444154&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty-products%2Fg40207280%2Fbest-blushes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Bottled-up glow, the perenially sold-out Charlotte Tilbury beauty wand packs in a highlighting formula with beautiful tinges of pink. Our tester loves its<strong> dewy shimmer on the high points of cheekbones.</strong> Simply twist and squeeze the packaging, then pat it on with the cushion applicator. Et voilà!</p><p>• <strong>Shades</strong>: 6<br>• <strong>Coverage</strong>: Buildable glossiness<br>• <strong>Finish</strong>: Shimmer and radiant options</p>
    19/25

    18) Beauty Highlighter Wand

    Charlotte Tilbury

    sephora.com

    $40.00

    Shop Now

    Bottled-up glow, the perenially sold-out Charlotte Tilbury beauty wand packs in a highlighting formula with beautiful tinges of pink. Our tester loves its dewy shimmer on the high points of cheekbones. Simply twist and squeeze the packaging, then pat it on with the cushion applicator. Et voilà!

    Shades: 6
    Coverage: Buildable glossiness
    Finish: Shimmer and radiant options

    Charlotte Tillbury
  • <p><strong>Glossier</strong></p><p>glossier.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.glossier.com%2Fproducts%2Fcloud-paint&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty-products%2Fg40207280%2Fbest-blushes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Cloud Paint put the liquid blush trend on the map. <strong>Its fresh, vibrant shades offer great color pay-off</strong> with a natural finish. Think that just-left-the-gym type of flush. Shades Puff and Dusk come highly recommended by Editorial Assistant <a href="https://www.womansday.com/author/237789/Elizabeth-Berry/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Elizabeth Berry" class="link ">Elizabeth Berry</a> for those quick, off-duty blush days. If you're looking for the best peach blush, tap on Beam. Or, if you have mature, dark skin, we recommend the berry shade for a pop of color that won't settle into fine lines.</p><p> • <strong>Shades</strong>: 8<br>• <strong>Coverage</strong>: Sheer<br>• <strong>Finish</strong>: Natural </p>
    20/25

    19) Cloud Paint

    Glossier

    glossier.com

    $20.00

    Shop Now

    Cloud Paint put the liquid blush trend on the map. Its fresh, vibrant shades offer great color pay-off with a natural finish. Think that just-left-the-gym type of flush. Shades Puff and Dusk come highly recommended by Editorial Assistant Elizabeth Berry for those quick, off-duty blush days. If you're looking for the best peach blush, tap on Beam. Or, if you have mature, dark skin, we recommend the berry shade for a pop of color that won't settle into fine lines.

    Shades: 8
    Coverage: Sheer
    Finish: Natural

    Glossier
  • <p><strong>Chantecaille</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$42.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fchantecaille-philanthropy-cheek-shade-blush%2F4874569&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty-products%2Fg40207280%2Fbest-blushes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Brushing on Chantecaille cheekers means an instant bright-eyed and bushy-tailed look. Its<strong> finely milled pigments blend on skin smoothly</strong>. "These small blushes are so convenient to have on the go, and they last a long time (which justifies the price a bit)," Wizemann says. "The Chantecaille is a luxury brand, but they do a lot of <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fchantecaille.com%2Fpages%2Fphilanthropy&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty-products%2Fg40207280%2Fbest-blushes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:philanthropy work" class="link ">philanthropy work</a> and donate proceeds to protect endangered species." You can also opt for refills once you inevitably hit the pan.</p><p>• <strong>Shades</strong>: 6<br>• <strong>Coverage</strong>: Buildable <br>• <strong>Finish</strong>: Radiant</p>
    21/25

    20) Philanthropy Cheek Shade Blush

    Chantecaille

    nordstrom.com

    $42.00

    Shop Now

    Brushing on Chantecaille cheekers means an instant bright-eyed and bushy-tailed look. Its finely milled pigments blend on skin smoothly. "These small blushes are so convenient to have on the go, and they last a long time (which justifies the price a bit)," Wizemann says. "The Chantecaille is a luxury brand, but they do a lot of philanthropy work and donate proceeds to protect endangered species." You can also opt for refills once you inevitably hit the pan.

    Shades: 6
    Coverage: Buildable
    Finish: Radiant

    Chantecaille
  • <p><strong>Giorgio Armani</strong></p><p>giorgioarmanibeauty-usa.com</p><p><strong>$36.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.giorgioarmanibeauty-usa.com%2Fmakeup%2Fface%2Fblush-bronzer%2Fneo-nude-a-blush%2FA2112.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty-products%2Fg40207280%2Fbest-blushes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The opposite of heavy, powdery rouge, Giorgio Armani Beauty’s “water” blush <strong>i</strong><strong>nstantly melts into skin</strong> <strong>for a believable translucent flush</strong>. “Not at all makeup-y,” it’s “like that healthy vibrance your cheeks get after a jog out in the cold, but in a bottle,” testers say. Its beautiful coral color makes a flattering pop on dark skin tones. Our Beauty Lab Tip: Dot the lip gloss-like applicator on apples of cheeks, then tap out and slightly up toward temples with fingers to blend.</p><p>• <strong>Shades</strong>: 7<br>• <strong>Coverage</strong>: Sheer<br>• <strong>Finish</strong>: Natural</p>
    22/25

    21) Neo Nude A-Blush

    Giorgio Armani

    giorgioarmanibeauty-usa.com

    $36.00

    Shop Now

    The opposite of heavy, powdery rouge, Giorgio Armani Beauty’s “water” blush instantly melts into skin for a believable translucent flush. “Not at all makeup-y,” it’s “like that healthy vibrance your cheeks get after a jog out in the cold, but in a bottle,” testers say. Its beautiful coral color makes a flattering pop on dark skin tones. Our Beauty Lab Tip: Dot the lip gloss-like applicator on apples of cheeks, then tap out and slightly up toward temples with fingers to blend.

    Shades: 7
    Coverage: Sheer
    Finish: Natural

    Giorgio Armani
  • <p><strong>Estee Lauder</strong></p><p>esteelauder.com</p><p><strong>$37.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esteelauder.com%2Fproduct%2F639%2F38592%2FProduct-Catalog%2FMakeup%2FFace%2FBlush%2FPure-Color-Envy%2FSculpting-Blush&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty-products%2Fg40207280%2Fbest-blushes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Add a bit of depth to your look with its <strong>eight deeper neutral shades,</strong> great for sculpting and contouring. Light but buildable, applying this blush is hassle free. "I also appreciate how it personally hasn't caused my sensitive skin to break out and the fact that you can purchase a refill instead of a new blush once you finish using it," Textiles Product Reviews Analyst <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/author/235514/Grace-Wu/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Grace Wu" class="link ">Grace Wu</a> says.</p><p> • <strong>Shade</strong>: 8<br>• <strong>Coverage</strong>: Buildable<br>• <strong>Finish</strong>: Radiant</p>
    23/25

    22) Pure Color Envy Sculpting Blush

    Estee Lauder

    esteelauder.com

    $37.00

    Shop Now

    Add a bit of depth to your look with its eight deeper neutral shades, great for sculpting and contouring. Light but buildable, applying this blush is hassle free. "I also appreciate how it personally hasn't caused my sensitive skin to break out and the fact that you can purchase a refill instead of a new blush once you finish using it," Textiles Product Reviews Analyst Grace Wu says.

    Shade: 8
    Coverage: Buildable
    Finish: Radiant

    Estée Lauder
  • <p><strong>Tata Harper</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$45.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B096GVYVLB?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.40207280%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Think of this cream formula as the blush equivalent of classic blue jeans. The "subtle pink-beige tint gives skin just enough <strong>glowy color without looking 'makeup-y' and </strong><strong>can be dabbed on lips and eyelids</strong>, too, for a fast polished, natural look," Franzino says.</p>
    24/25

    23) Cream Blush

    Tata Harper

    amazon.com

    $45.00

    Shop Now

    Think of this cream formula as the blush equivalent of classic blue jeans. The "subtle pink-beige tint gives skin just enough glowy color without looking 'makeup-y' and can be dabbed on lips and eyelids, too, for a fast polished, natural look," Franzino says.

    Tata Harper
  • <p><strong>Milani</strong></p><p>ulta.com</p><p><strong>$9.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fbaked-blush-xlsImpprod17081057&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty-products%2Fg40207280%2Fbest-blushes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Novice makeup lovers can take great solace in this trusty compact. Its <strong>buildable pigment</strong> lets you achieve your perfect rosiness at an excellent price point. "The formula has a sheen to it, eliminating the highlighting step that I don't really care for," Editorial Assistant <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/author/245093/Adrianna-Freedman/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Adrianna Freedman" class="link ">Adrianna Freedman</a> adds. For those with dark skin and yellow undertones, its peach color contains a beautiful, natural shimmer.</p><p>• <strong>Shades</strong>: 8<br>• <strong>Coverage</strong>: Buildable<br>• <strong>Finish</strong>: Radiant</p>
    25/25

    24) Milani Baked Blush

    Milani

    ulta.com

    $9.49

    Shop Now

    Novice makeup lovers can take great solace in this trusty compact. Its buildable pigment lets you achieve your perfect rosiness at an excellent price point. "The formula has a sheen to it, eliminating the highlighting step that I don't really care for," Editorial Assistant Adrianna Freedman adds. For those with dark skin and yellow undertones, its peach color contains a beautiful, natural shimmer.

    Shades: 8
    Coverage: Buildable
    Finish: Radiant

    Milani
<p>Those days of tiptoeing around blush in fear of looking like a clown? In the past. Though timeless, blush is in full flush and brighter than ever. Blush can change the mood of your face immediately, making you look fresh-faced and awake, and bold blush is one of the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/makeup/a39284371/makeup-trends-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:latest makeup trend" class="link ">latest makeup trend</a> gripping beauty enthusiasts, giving so many fun ways to experiment with colorful hues like pretty peach and bold pops of deep berry. </p><p>"Blush has come a long way on the trend scale," says celebrity makeup artist <a href="https://www.instagram.com/jamiemakeup/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jamie Greenberg" class="link ">Jamie Greenberg</a>. "You can apply it to the upper apples of your cheeks, or around your temples." Our <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/about-the-institute/a19748212/good-housekeeping-institute-product-reviews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Institute" class="link ">Good Housekeeping Institute</a> Beauty Lab tests makeup both in Lab and with consumers for real-life feedback, and our pros worked to find the<strong> best blushes in cream, liquid and powder format</strong> <strong>for freshly-pinched cheeks</strong> based on testing, editor favorites and celebrity makeup artist picks, including drugstore buys. </p><h2 class="body-h2"><strong>Our top picks:</strong></h2><p>After finding the best blush, scroll to the bottom of this article for answers to frequently asked questions about blushes, including how to find the best color for your skin tone. Looking for more ways to complete your makeup routine? Check out our guide on <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/makeup/how-to/a37479/best-blush-tips/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:how to apply blush perfectly every time" class="link ">how to apply blush perfectly every time</a>.</p>
<p><strong>ROSE INC</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$30.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Frose-inc-blush-divine-clean-dewy-cream-blush-P476005&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty-products%2Fg40207280%2Fbest-blushes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Housed in a sleek compact, this cream blush warms complexions with just a few taps of your finger. The <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty-products/a39677326/best-beauty-awards-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:2022 GH Beauty Award" class="link ">2022 GH Beauty Award</a> winner comes in universal hues of berry, rose and peach that leaves a plush, dewy tint on all sorts of skin types. "It adds glow to the skin and makes it look hydrated," Senior Chemist <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/author/1473/sabina-wizemann/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sabina Wizemann" class="link ">Sabina Wizemann</a> says.</p><p>• <strong>Shades</strong>: 6<br>• <strong>Coverage</strong>: Pigmented<br>• <strong>Finish</strong>: Radiant</p>
<p><strong>COVERGIRL</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$4.66</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F10319023%3Fselected%3Dtrue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty-products%2Fg40207280%2Fbest-blushes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Liven up your look for less — for just $5, choose from 19 color swatches. Forever classic and youthful, this Covergirl <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/makeup/tips/g2329/best-drugstore-cosmetics/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:drugstore makeup" class="link ">drugstore makeup</a> pick wowed in our <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty-products/a26991563/best-beauty-awards-2019/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:2019 GH Beauty Awards" class="link ">2019 GH Beauty Awards</a>. Our Lab pros found its<strong> velvety formula blended seamlessly onto skin</strong> for a soft, natural fish.</p><p>• <strong>Shades</strong>: 19<br>• <strong>Coverage</strong>: Buildable<br>• <strong>Finish</strong>: Shimmer</p>
<p><strong>Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Frare-beauty-by-selena-gomez-soft-pinch-liquid-blush-P97989778&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty-products%2Fg40207280%2Fbest-blushes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Budge-proof and long-lasting, Rare Beauty's liquid blush lives up to its hype. Just one dot does the job as it <strong>packs a powerful pigmented punch</strong>. Tap it on with fingertips for a natural look or blend with a brush for a more focused flush. "When you apply it atop a foundation, it blends perfectly," Senior Textiles Analyst <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/author/221450/emma-seymour/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Emma Seymour" class="link ">Emma Seymour</a> says. "I especially love shade Happy for a natural, glowy look." Another GH editor loves its matte deep berry shade Faith for a unique flushed look on her medium skin.</p><p>• <strong>Shades</strong>: 11<br>• <strong>Coverage</strong>: Pigmented<br>• <strong>Finish</strong>: Matte and radiant options</p>
<p><strong>NARS</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$30.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fblush-P2855&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty-products%2Fg40207280%2Fbest-blushes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A cult classic among blush lovers, the NARS blush's reputation precedes itself (even <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/makeup/g22602705/meghan-markle-beauty-products/?slide=30" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Meghan Markle swears by the beauty product" class="link ">Meghan Markle swears by the beauty product</a>). "In the pan, the color looks very pigmented but it blends so nicely onto cheeks and <strong>gives a touch of finely milled shimmer</strong>," Chemist <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/author/12466/danusia-wnek/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Danusia Wnek" class="link ">Danusia Wnek</a> says.</p><p>• <strong>Shades</strong>: 18<br>• <strong>Coverage</strong>: Buildable pigment<br>• <strong>Finish</strong>: Shimmer and matte options</p>
<p><strong>Physician's Formula</strong></p><p>target.com</p><p><strong>$11.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fphysicians-formula-murumuru-butter-matte-monoi-blush-mauvey-mattes-0-15oz%2F-%2FA-83345914&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty-products%2Fg40207280%2Fbest-blushes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Pigmented, matte, creamy and satiny all at once, the Physician's Formula butter blush checks every box. "It slips and blends on skin effortlessly," Wizemann says."It <strong>feels light and gives a radiant, healthy look</strong> that lasts." It's on par with the brand's sister <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B018B8Q5Z6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.40207280%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:butter bronzer" class="link ">butter bronzer</a> that our Beauty Lab chemists swear by.</p><p> • <strong>Shades</strong>: 1<br>• <strong>Coverage</strong>: Pigmented<br>• <strong>Finish</strong>: Matte<br></p>
<p><strong>L’Oréal Paris</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$9.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F146034877%3Fselected%3Dtrue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty-products%2Fg40207280%2Fbest-blushes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Sculpt cheeks or instantly awaken a tired-looking face with this silky-sheer powder blush. Designed for mature skin, its <strong>coconut oil-infused formula won't sink into fine lines</strong>. In a study, 92% of women felt that it gave them a healthy look, per Lab data. We also love its berry <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty-products/g35821694/best-blush-for-dark-skin/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:blush" class="link ">blush </a><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty-products/g35821694/best-blush-for-dark-skin/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:for dark skin tones" class="link ">for dark skin tones</a>, especially those with warm or neutral skin tones.</p><p> • <strong>Shades</strong>: 6<br>• <strong>Coverage</strong>: Buildable<br>• <strong>Finish</strong>: Radiant</p>
<p><strong>MAKEUP BY MARIO</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$28.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fmakeup-by-mario-soft-pop-blush-stick-P472324&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty-products%2Fg40207280%2Fbest-blushes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The Swiss army knife of blushes, Makeup By Mario's blush stick and built-in blending brush makes it easy to stash and go. "This blush is <strong>the longest-lasting formula I've ever tried</strong> among countless cream, powder and liquid formulas," Deputy Editor<a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/author/222100/Jessica-Teich/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jessica Teich" class="link "> Jessica Teich</a> says. "It's super pigmented, so I prefer to buff on with a separate brush — definitely not foolproof but amazing wear and color payoff."</p><p>• <strong>Shades</strong>: 6<br>• <strong>Coverage</strong>: Pigmented<br>• <strong>Finish</strong>: Dewy</p>
<p><strong>tarte</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$15.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Famazonian-clay-12-hour-blush-P278610&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty-products%2Fg40207280%2Fbest-blushes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Alas, a powder blush that actually stays. <strong>Formulated with mineral pigments, it layers on without the chalkiness</strong> while the namesake ingredients mattify those shiny areas. Teich dubs the Exposed shade universally flattering.</p><p> • <strong>Shades</strong>: 14<br>• <strong>Coverage</strong>: Buildable pigment<br>• <strong>Finish</strong>: Natural matte</p>
<p><strong>Fenty Beauty</strong></p><p>kohls.com</p><p><strong>$22.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kohls.com%2Fproduct%2Fprd-5078941%2Ffenty-beauty-by-rihanna-cheeks-out-freestyle-cream-blush.jsp&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty-products%2Fg40207280%2Fbest-blushes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>"I reach for this bright cream blush whenever I'm looking tired or dull, and my face needs a quick boost of life," Beauty Director <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/author/12308/april-franzino/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:April Franzino" class="link ">April Franzino</a> says. She keeps the shade Bikini Martini on hand, a hot pink color that <strong>looks intimidating but goes on skin sheer.</strong> "I love that it comes in a mirrored compact for convenient application."</p><p>• <strong>Shades</strong>: 9<br>• <strong>Coverage</strong>: Sheer<br>• <strong>Finish</strong>: Natural</p>
<p><strong>e.l.f. Cosmetics</strong></p><p>ulta.com</p><p><strong>$6.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fputty-blush-pimprod2020788&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty-products%2Fg40207280%2Fbest-blushes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Perk up your complexion with minimal maintenance. Swirl e.l.f.'s putty pigment onto your fingertips and tap onto high points for a natural finish, great for those bare-faced days. Our tester says it's surprisingly <strong>creamy and blends with such ease</strong> on their medium skin.<br><br>• <strong>Shades</strong>: 5<br>• <strong>Coverage</strong>: Buildable pigment<br>• <strong>Finish</strong>: Semi-matte</p>
<p><strong>NARS</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$30.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fnars-air-matte-cream-blush-P468700&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty-products%2Fg40207280%2Fbest-blushes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Cloud-like and creamy, this NARS blush is like finding a pot of gold. Its <strong>lightweight, airy texture</strong> feels bouncy on skin. Though it could afford to be more pigmented, according to a tester, its creamy formula is blendable and buildable. Plus, its pretty pink hue looked natural on medium skin.</p><p>• <strong>Shades</strong>: 5<br>• <strong>Coverage</strong>: Sheer<br>• <strong>Finish</strong>: Shimmer and matte options</p>
<p><strong>black radiance</strong></p><p>blackradiancebeauty.com</p><p><strong>$5.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.blackradiancebeauty.com/artisan-color-baked-blush.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Add a pop of pigment with this all-in-one highlight, color and contour blush. It's <strong>s</strong><strong>pecifically designed to be applied both wet and dry</strong> — wet as a sheer cream that packs a more intense pigment. A deep mauve berry Brick House is the blush line's darkest rouge making for a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty-products/g35821694/best-blush-for-dark-skin/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:blush that blends beautifully on deep, dark skin." class="link ">blush that blends beautifully on deep, dark skin. </a></p><p>• <strong>Shades</strong>: 4<br>• <strong>Coverage</strong>: Pigmented<br>• <strong>Finish</strong>: Radiant</p>
<p><strong>cover fx</strong></p><p>coverfx.com</p><p><strong>$50.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.coverfx.com%2Fproducts%2Fmonochromatic-lip-blush-set&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty-products%2Fg40207280%2Fbest-blushes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>There's nothing quite like monochromatic makeup to freshen up your face in the chicest way. Apply the blush to the apples of your cheeks, across the eyelid and swipe on its matching lip and highlighter for a matching glow. This spiced cinnamon color <strong>looks great on medium skin </strong>with olive undertones. </p><p>• <strong>Shades</strong>: 6<br>• <strong>Coverage</strong>: Buildable<br>• <strong>Finish</strong>: Soft matte</p>
<p><strong>Clinique</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$28.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fclinique-soft-pressed-powder-blush%2F2808965&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty-products%2Fg40207280%2Fbest-blushes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Fairer complexions, you've met your match. Dust on Clinique's soft-pressed powder blush for a buildable, natural pop of color. A decades-long devotee to the compact, Executive Textiles Director <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/author/1540/lexie-sachs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lexie Sachs" class="link ">Lexie Sachs</a> has never found another that compares. "The pressed powder blush <strong>goes on easily with a barely there feel</strong>," she says. "The mocha pink shade is my favorite."</p><p>• <strong>Shades</strong>: 7<br>• <strong>Coverage</strong>: Sheer<br>• <strong>Finish</strong>: Natural</p>
<p><strong>PÜR</strong></p><p>ulta.com</p><p><strong>$26.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fskin-perfecting-blushing-act-pimprod2012166&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty-products%2Fg40207280%2Fbest-blushes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>It's more than a blush: The marbelized powder combines its powers to create a super soft, filter-like finish. Celebrity makeup artist <a href="https://www.instagram.com/jamiemakeup/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jamie Greenberg" class="link ">Jamie Greenberg</a> says, "<strong>It</strong> <strong>gives you a glow but also cancels out imperfections on the skin</strong>, like redness, etc. I love a big fluffy blush brush when applying this kind of blush."</p><p>• <strong>Shades</strong>: 2<br>• <strong>Coverage</strong>: Buildable<br>• <strong>Finish</strong>: Soft, semi-matte</p>
<p><strong>Maybelline</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$5.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07WLQ39ZF?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.40207280%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Like finger paint for cheeks, this tube of sheer gel-cream blush gives <strong>a natural watercolor-like flush that melds into skin</strong>. “It goes on with fingers and is truly foolproof,” one GH tester said. “My face looked less tired.” We named it one of the best blushes for dark skin — for cool or neutral undertones, its pink base works perfectly. </p><p>• <strong>Shades</strong>: 6<br>• <strong>Coverage</strong>: Sheer<br>• <strong>Finish</strong>: Natural</p>
<p><strong>Pixi</strong></p><p>target.com</p><p><strong>$18.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fpixi-by-petra-on-the-glow-blush-juicy-0-67oz%2F-%2FA-78136104&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty-products%2Fg40207280%2Fbest-blushes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A full face of color in one twist-up stick: This tinted balm in three flattering colors can be blended on cheeks, lips and even eyelids for a face that <strong>looks polished and refreshed in a flash</strong>. It “makes skin glow and lasts forever” a tester raves.</p><p>• <strong>Shades</strong>: 3<br>• <strong>Coverage</strong>: Sheer<br>• <strong>Finish</strong>: Natural</p>
<p><strong>Charlotte Tilbury</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$40.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fglowgasm-beauty-highlighter-wand-P444154&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty-products%2Fg40207280%2Fbest-blushes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Bottled-up glow, the perenially sold-out Charlotte Tilbury beauty wand packs in a highlighting formula with beautiful tinges of pink. Our tester loves its<strong> dewy shimmer on the high points of cheekbones.</strong> Simply twist and squeeze the packaging, then pat it on with the cushion applicator. Et voilà!</p><p>• <strong>Shades</strong>: 6<br>• <strong>Coverage</strong>: Buildable glossiness<br>• <strong>Finish</strong>: Shimmer and radiant options</p>
<p><strong>Glossier</strong></p><p>glossier.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.glossier.com%2Fproducts%2Fcloud-paint&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty-products%2Fg40207280%2Fbest-blushes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Cloud Paint put the liquid blush trend on the map. <strong>Its fresh, vibrant shades offer great color pay-off</strong> with a natural finish. Think that just-left-the-gym type of flush. Shades Puff and Dusk come highly recommended by Editorial Assistant <a href="https://www.womansday.com/author/237789/Elizabeth-Berry/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Elizabeth Berry" class="link ">Elizabeth Berry</a> for those quick, off-duty blush days. If you're looking for the best peach blush, tap on Beam. Or, if you have mature, dark skin, we recommend the berry shade for a pop of color that won't settle into fine lines.</p><p> • <strong>Shades</strong>: 8<br>• <strong>Coverage</strong>: Sheer<br>• <strong>Finish</strong>: Natural </p>
<p><strong>Chantecaille</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$42.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fchantecaille-philanthropy-cheek-shade-blush%2F4874569&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty-products%2Fg40207280%2Fbest-blushes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Brushing on Chantecaille cheekers means an instant bright-eyed and bushy-tailed look. Its<strong> finely milled pigments blend on skin smoothly</strong>. "These small blushes are so convenient to have on the go, and they last a long time (which justifies the price a bit)," Wizemann says. "The Chantecaille is a luxury brand, but they do a lot of <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fchantecaille.com%2Fpages%2Fphilanthropy&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty-products%2Fg40207280%2Fbest-blushes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:philanthropy work" class="link ">philanthropy work</a> and donate proceeds to protect endangered species." You can also opt for refills once you inevitably hit the pan.</p><p>• <strong>Shades</strong>: 6<br>• <strong>Coverage</strong>: Buildable <br>• <strong>Finish</strong>: Radiant</p>
<p><strong>Giorgio Armani</strong></p><p>giorgioarmanibeauty-usa.com</p><p><strong>$36.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.giorgioarmanibeauty-usa.com%2Fmakeup%2Fface%2Fblush-bronzer%2Fneo-nude-a-blush%2FA2112.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty-products%2Fg40207280%2Fbest-blushes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The opposite of heavy, powdery rouge, Giorgio Armani Beauty’s “water” blush <strong>i</strong><strong>nstantly melts into skin</strong> <strong>for a believable translucent flush</strong>. “Not at all makeup-y,” it’s “like that healthy vibrance your cheeks get after a jog out in the cold, but in a bottle,” testers say. Its beautiful coral color makes a flattering pop on dark skin tones. Our Beauty Lab Tip: Dot the lip gloss-like applicator on apples of cheeks, then tap out and slightly up toward temples with fingers to blend.</p><p>• <strong>Shades</strong>: 7<br>• <strong>Coverage</strong>: Sheer<br>• <strong>Finish</strong>: Natural</p>
<p><strong>Estee Lauder</strong></p><p>esteelauder.com</p><p><strong>$37.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esteelauder.com%2Fproduct%2F639%2F38592%2FProduct-Catalog%2FMakeup%2FFace%2FBlush%2FPure-Color-Envy%2FSculpting-Blush&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty-products%2Fg40207280%2Fbest-blushes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Add a bit of depth to your look with its <strong>eight deeper neutral shades,</strong> great for sculpting and contouring. Light but buildable, applying this blush is hassle free. "I also appreciate how it personally hasn't caused my sensitive skin to break out and the fact that you can purchase a refill instead of a new blush once you finish using it," Textiles Product Reviews Analyst <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/author/235514/Grace-Wu/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Grace Wu" class="link ">Grace Wu</a> says.</p><p> • <strong>Shade</strong>: 8<br>• <strong>Coverage</strong>: Buildable<br>• <strong>Finish</strong>: Radiant</p>
<p><strong>Tata Harper</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$45.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B096GVYVLB?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.40207280%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Think of this cream formula as the blush equivalent of classic blue jeans. The "subtle pink-beige tint gives skin just enough <strong>glowy color without looking 'makeup-y' and </strong><strong>can be dabbed on lips and eyelids</strong>, too, for a fast polished, natural look," Franzino says.</p>
<p><strong>Milani</strong></p><p>ulta.com</p><p><strong>$9.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fbaked-blush-xlsImpprod17081057&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty-products%2Fg40207280%2Fbest-blushes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Novice makeup lovers can take great solace in this trusty compact. Its <strong>buildable pigment</strong> lets you achieve your perfect rosiness at an excellent price point. "The formula has a sheen to it, eliminating the highlighting step that I don't really care for," Editorial Assistant <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/author/245093/Adrianna-Freedman/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Adrianna Freedman" class="link ">Adrianna Freedman</a> adds. For those with dark skin and yellow undertones, its peach color contains a beautiful, natural shimmer.</p><p>• <strong>Shades</strong>: 8<br>• <strong>Coverage</strong>: Buildable<br>• <strong>Finish</strong>: Radiant</p>

Whether you're looking for a blush stick, liquid blush, cream or powder, we rounded up the best blush picks for every skin tone, from fair to medium to deep.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • Defence in Jake Virtanen sexual assault trial suggests complainant could have done more to avoid sex

    On the second straight day of cross examination, the lawyer representing Jake Virtanen in his jury trial for sexual assault suggested the complainant could have lied about having a yeast infection or said she was menstruating if she really didn't want to have sex with the former Vancouver Canuck. "I thought saying no, I don't want to do this and physically pushing him off of me was enough," she replied, her voice rising and full of emotion. "What else did I have to say?" Virtanen, 25, is facing

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Paradise's Ryan Greene drafted into the NHL — 2 days after his hockey gear was stolen

    This month has been a roller-coaster of emotions for Ryan Greene of Paradise, N.L. Things hit a high note when the 18-year-old was drafted into the NHL on July 8, after hitting a low two days earlier — when his hockey gear was stolen. The forward, who was selected with the 57th overall pick by the Chicago Blackhawks, called the draft "nerve-racking" and said he was glad to have his parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles by his side on the big day. "You see it on the Jumbotron and you hear your

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • Report: Nets wouldn't consider Kevin Durant trade with Raptors without Scottie Barnes

    The Nets are understandably setting the bar as high as possible in Durant trade talks.

  • Gressel set for Whitecaps debut as Vancouver looks to halt rolling Chicago Fire

    VANCOUVER — The newest addition to the Vancouver Whitecaps' lineup simply wants to contribute. Days after the 'Caps acquired Julian Gressel from D.C. United for US$900,000 in general allocation money, the star wingback told reporters he's the kind of player who'd rather have two assists than one goal because it means his team has scored twice. “That’s me, the team player," he said. "I'm a team guy first that wants to win above all else. And if that means that my role is to assist more and not be

  • Toronto FC's Lorenzo Insigne to take part in MLS all-star skills challenge

    Newly arrived Toronto FC winger Lorenzo Insigne will take part in the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, part of the festivities surrounding the Aug. 10 game between the MLS and Liga MX all-stars at Minnesota United's Allianz Field. Insigne and nine other MLS players will compete Aug. 9 against 10 Liga MX players over five skills — a shooting challenge, touch challenge, cross and volley challenge, passing challenge and crossbar challenge. Insigne will be joined by fellow newcomer Hector Herrera of t

  • Former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi happy for new beginning with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — While the existing product withers on the field, Toronto FC has assembled some considerable new firepower off it in recent days. The hope is the cavalry is ready to ride in. On Monday, the Major League Soccer team unveiled its latest Italian in former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi. The 28-year-old arrived in style, taking the stage at the Real Sports bar/restaurant in matching white linen pants and open-neck shirt, showing off a simple tattooed cross on his chest under a beamin

  • Leafs' offseason additions the depth needed to rewrite playoff disappointment

    The Maple Leafs made headlines for signed goaltender Matt Murray but general manager Kyle Dubas' main focus has been on filling out the bottom six, with a focus on forechecking, speed and scoring.

  • Not all OHL teams kept up with sexual violence training — but the Rangers have

    An OHL program to combat violence against women is proving to be a success among the Kitchener Rangers, though not all teams in the league have been as diligent in keeping players up to date with the program. According to the Ontario Coalition of Rape Crisis Centres, an independent organization that has been tracking the OHL Onside training, some teams stopped after the onset of COVID-19. While the Rangers did pause training during the height of pandemic, the most recent session was held in Marc

  • Former CFL player and commissioner Doug Mitchell dies at age 83

    Doug Mitchell certainly left his mark in whatever he did. The Calgary native, who's a member of six various sport halls of fame and served as commissioner of the CFL in the 1980s, has died. He was 83. The cause of death was not immediately known. “Doug’s passing is a huge loss to the Stampeders, to the CFL and to the community,” John Hufnagel, the Calgary Stampeders president/GM said in a statement. "His contributions to football and amateur sports were numerous and far-reaching. "On behalf of t

  • Hockey Canada had abuse claim reserve fund: court documents

    An affidavit filed in an Ontario court case suggests Hockey Canada has maintained a fund to pay for uninsured liabilities, including sexual abuse claims. The detail is included in a July 2021 affidavit sworn by Glen McCurdie, who was then Hockey Canada's vice-president of insurance and risk management, as part of a lawsuit launched by an injured player in Ontario. "Hockey Canada maintains a reserve in a segregated account to pay for any such uninsured liabilities as they arise," McCurdie's affid

  • Lyles celebrates 25th with cruise through world qualifying

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Noah Lyles celebrated his 25th birthday Monday by running the fastest time in 200-metre qualifying at world track and field championships, a 19.98-second romp that he punctuated by playfully wagging his finger at the six other sprinters straggling behind. Lyles, last year's Olympic bronze medallist, was part of a cavalcade of the world's best sprinters — including 100 champions Fred Kerley and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Elaine Thompson-Herah and 18-years-old Erriyon Knighton —

  • Antonella Roccuzzo one of the richest soccer wags out there

    Here’s all you want to know about Antonela Roccuzzo, from how she met Leo Messi back when she was just 9 years old, to her own business venture in the children's fashion.

  • What drew Blue Jays to first-round pick Brandon Barriera

    Brandon Barriera has the physical tools to succeed, but the Blue Jays were also impressed by his confidence and compete level.

  • What's really going on between Neymar and Mbappé?

    The two PSG teammates seem to be rifting, as a video surfaced of Neymar seemingly ignoring Mbappé at training.