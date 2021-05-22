24 Unique Last-Minute Wedding Gift Ideas

  • <p class="body-dropcap">With vaccinations now widely available, postponed weddings and previously planned parties are making their way back onto the calendar. This means you might have gifts to buy quickly for a couple that either registered before the pandemic or not at all. Whether you've put off shopping until the last minute or your friends have recently decided to host a quick ceremony, these are 24 of our favorite chic and unique <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/wedding/planning/g7719/unique-wedding-gift-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:off-registry gift ideas" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">off-registry gift ideas</a> to splurge on for the soon-to-be newlyweds in your life.</p>
  • <p><strong>Marie Daâge</strong></p><p>modaoperandi.com</p><p><strong>$565.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.modaoperandi.com%2Fhome%2Fp%2Fmarie-daage%2Fset-of-4-dessert-plates-8-5-hameau-de-la-reine-for-veranda-magazine-3%2F493421&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fwedding%2Fplanning%2Fg36435226%2Flast-minute-wedding-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>Sweet treats and salad courses feel even more special when served atop whimsical small plates—and after a year of alone time, your friends will appreciate having the right tabletop to host dinner parties in their newlywed home.</p>
  • <p><strong>Ralph Lauren</strong></p><p>https://www.neimanmarcus.com</p><p><strong>$395.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.neimanmarcus.com%2Fp%2Fralph-lauren-wyatt-single-bottle-wine-tote-bag-prod216650004&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fwedding%2Fplanning%2Fg36435226%2Flast-minute-wedding-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>Help your friends prepare for a summer of sustainable outdoor gatherings and picnics in the park. This leather wine tote is sophisticated and chic, but most importantly, it rids hosts of the need to use disposable bags.</p>
  • <p><strong>William Yeoward Crystal </strong></p><p><strong>$95.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.scullyandscully.com/tabletop/crystal-glassware/william-yeoward/table-accessories/william-yeoward-crystal-caspia-seafoodcaviar-with-spoon.axd" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>There's nothing quite as decadent as caviar, whether it tops a baked potato, scrambled eggs, or a blini in between sips of bubbly. The most lavish way to enjoy it? At home, and this crystal caviar dish and spoon gets your friends halfway there. To take this gift up a notch, ship them a caviar tasting complete with Champagne.</p>
  • <p><strong>Assouline</strong></p><p>modaoperandi.com</p><p><strong>$895.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.modaoperandi.com%2Fhome%2Fp%2Fassouline%2Fthe-impossible-collection-of-chanel%2F495328&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fwedding%2Fplanning%2Fg36435226%2Flast-minute-wedding-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>Whether the couple enjoys travel, fashion, art, or food, a coffee table tome will be cherished and well-received. Be conscious of the book's theme and color palette to ensure it works with the overall look of their space.</p>
  • <p><strong>Baccarat</strong></p><p>bergdorfgoodman.com</p><p><strong>$890.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bergdorfgoodman.com%2Fp%2Fprod139530041&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fwedding%2Fplanning%2Fg36435226%2Flast-minute-wedding-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>An assortment of crystal glassware for entertaining or enjoying on date nights at home is always a good idea. Pair it with the couple's favorite bottle of wine—or a virtual wine tasting class.</p>
  • <p><strong>Hermes</strong></p><p>jungleeny.com</p><p><strong>$190.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://jungleeny.com/collections/best-sellers/products/mosaique-au-24-rectangular-tray-sushi-plate" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>When in doubt, a serving piece that doubles as a centerpiece vessel or trinket dish is foolproof—especially when it makes a statement without anything on it, like this option from Hermes. </p>
  • <p><strong>Dom Perignon</strong></p><p>wine.com</p><p><strong>$379.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wine.com%2Fproduct%2Fdom-perignon-rose-with-gift-box-2006%2F530475&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fwedding%2Fplanning%2Fg36435226%2Flast-minute-wedding-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>Your soon-to-be newlyweds have one thing in mind: celebrating. Give them a chance to enjoy the moment after the party's over with a bottle of bubbles they would likely never splurge on themselves.</p>
  • <p><strong>Diptyque</strong></p><p>bergdorfgoodman.com</p><p><strong>$68.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bergdorfgoodman.com%2Fprod127920221_cat243442__%2Fp.prod&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fwedding%2Fplanning%2Fg36435226%2Flast-minute-wedding-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>Suggest a scent (but nothing too pungent or polarizing) for couples looking to upgrade their shared living space. If you can't decide, send them a selection of your top picks, but make sure the scents you select complement one another to avoid a clash of notes upon unboxing.</p>
  • <p><strong>Kim Seybert</strong></p><p>https://www.neimanmarcus.com</p><p><strong>$85.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.neimanmarcus.com%2Fp%2Fkim-seybert-all-the-places-cocktail-napkins-set-of-6-prod230420083&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fwedding%2Fplanning%2Fg36435226%2Flast-minute-wedding-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>Since traveling has been at a minimum over the last year, these cocktail napkins are a playful way to inspire wanderlust in any new couple and get them excited for their honeymoon. </p>
  • <p><strong>Alain Saint-Joanis</strong></p><p>modaoperandi.com</p><p><strong>$388.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.modaoperandi.com%2Fhome%2Fp%2Falain-saint-joanis%2Fcarla-riviera-stainless-steel-and-ebony-salad-set%2F310462&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fwedding%2Fplanning%2Fg36435226%2Flast-minute-wedding-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>A salad serving set are an elegant (and useful!) addition to kitchens of any size.</p>
  • <p><strong>Paravel </strong></p><p>tourparavel.com</p><p><strong>$485.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftourparavel.com%2Fproducts%2Fcarbon-neutral-luggage-set%3Fvariant_id%3DZ2lkOi8vc2hvcGlmeS9Qcm9kdWN0VmFyaWFudC8zNzU3ODI3NzY4MzM3Nw%253D%253D%26ranMID%3D43748%26ranEAID%3D50rqOrVy53Q%26ranSiteID%3D50rqOrVy53Q-hVYb2FJqCtJoudvOfc9sWA&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fwedding%2Fplanning%2Fg36435226%2Flast-minute-wedding-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>Make sure your favorite newlyweds travel in style to their honeymoon and beyond (when the time comes). </p>
  • <p><strong>Los Encajeros</strong></p><p>collectoworld.com</p><p><strong>$100.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.collectoworld.com/collections/table-linens/products/lace-multi-coaster-set-of-4" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>Give your friends something useful for the every day and entertaining alike. When not in use, these coasters look great displayed on a coffee table, kitchen counter, or a well-appointed bar cart.</p>
  • <p><strong>Jonathan Adler</strong></p><p>neimanmarcus.com</p><p><strong>$146.25</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.neimanmarcus.com%2Fprod162670305%2Fp.prod&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fwedding%2Fplanning%2Fg36435226%2Flast-minute-wedding-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>Not only do chic game sets look cheeky on display, but they also come in handy when entertaining kids or having fun a night in with family and friends. </p>
  • <p><strong>Sur la Table </strong></p><p><strong>$250.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.surlatable.com%2Felectronic-gift-card%2FGCP-15271.html%3Fdwvar_GCP-15271_gcDesign%3Ddesign4&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fwedding%2Fplanning%2Fg36435226%2Flast-minute-wedding-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>Treat the soon-to-be married <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/culture/travel-dining/g8143/best-food-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:foodie" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">foodie</a> couple with a date night you know they'll love. This gift card works for in-person or Zoom cooking lessons for pairs who love to experiment in the kitchen together.</p>
  • <p><strong>L'Objet</strong></p><p>bergdorfgoodman.com</p><p><strong>$295.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bergdorfgoodman.com%2Fprod132380155_cat454707__%2Fp.prod&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fwedding%2Fplanning%2Fg36435226%2Flast-minute-wedding-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>If you're going to opt for a traditional gift such a picture frame, be sure to gift one that is chic and includes a favorite photographs of the couple inside. Or, even better, a handwritten note from you.</p>
  • <p><strong>Aerin</strong></p><p>bergdorfgoodman.com</p><p><strong>$125.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bergdorfgoodman.com%2Fp%2Faerin-fausto-jigger-and-shaker-set-prod148590890&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fwedding%2Fplanning%2Fg36435226%2Flast-minute-wedding-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>Whether your friends are entertaining guests or not, this set will have couples feeling like mixology pros when they're crafting their favorite cocktails. </p>
  • <p><strong>Atlas</strong></p><p><strong>$84.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.crateandbarrel.com%2Fatlas-150-aluminum-pasta-maker%2Fs475491%3Flocaledetail%3DUS%26a%3D1552%26campaignid%3D12735334444%26adgroupid%3D124442445281%26targetid%3Dpla-294682000766%26pla_sku%3D475491%26pcat%3DHSW%26ag%3Dadult%26scid%3Dscplp475491%26sc_intid%3D475491%26gclid%3DCjwKCAjwqIiFBhAHEiwANg9szhJ-BCPT6MasyGhBVX8dZ_MpFM2bK55VXEZULnMHwps_aHBAFb2hDRoCZHUQAvD_BwE&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fwedding%2Fplanning%2Fg36435226%2Flast-minute-wedding-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>Insert date night here. For those who love all things Italian, from pasta to red wine to tiramisu, gift them this expert-level kitchen device to make their favorite dishes on nights spent cooking together at home.</p>
  • <p><strong>Evangeline Linens</strong></p><p>https://www.neimanmarcus.com</p><p><strong>$300.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.neimanmarcus.com%2Fp%2Fevangeline-linens-mohair-throw-rose-prod235100016&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fwedding%2Fplanning%2Fg36435226%2Flast-minute-wedding-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>A chic throw will add a luxurious sophistication to any home and make your favorite couple's couch all the cozier.</p>
  • <p><strong>Sony</strong></p><p>bestbuy.com</p><p><strong>$749.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsony-zv-1-20-1-megapixel-digital-camera-for-content-creators-and-vloggers-black%2F6415933.p%3FskuId%3D6415933&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fwedding%2Fplanning%2Fg36435226%2Flast-minute-wedding-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>Surprise the couple with a new digital camera to help document this new chapter in their lives and to take on their honeymoon.</p>
  • <p><strong>Versace</strong></p><p>bergdorfgoodman.com</p><p><strong>$750.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bergdorfgoodman.com%2Fp%2Fversace-treasury-decanter-prod160900030&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fwedding%2Fplanning%2Fg36435226%2Flast-minute-wedding-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>A decanter this chic serves as functional decor, will enrich an at-home bar, and add lavishness to any special occasion. </p>
  • <p><strong>House of Hackney</strong></p><p><strong>$178.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.matchesfashion.com%2Fus%2Fproducts%2FHouse-Of-Hackney-Flora-Fantasia-large-floral-print-cushion-1428429&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fwedding%2Fplanning%2Fg36435226%2Flast-minute-wedding-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>For couples whose taste and home you know well, gift them a piece of decor you don't think they'd splurge on but that you know they'll love.</p>
  • <p><strong>Le Creuset</strong></p><p>saksfifthavenue.com</p><p><strong>$410.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saksfifthavenue.com%2Fproduct%2Fle-creuset-7.25-quart-signature-cast-iron-round-dutch-oven-0400094129394.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fwedding%2Fplanning%2Fg36435226%2Flast-minute-wedding-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>Foodies will likely register for one of these, but for those who aren't kitchen connoisseurs, a dutch oven will look just as good displayed in a kitchen as it will when put to use. Gift this along with a cookbook for novices and experts alike.</p>
  • <p><strong>Brunello Cucinelli</strong></p><p>matchesfashion.com</p><p><strong>$1045.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.matchesfashion.com%2Fus%2Fproducts%2F1403431&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fwedding%2Fplanning%2Fg36435226%2Flast-minute-wedding-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>For your friends who have a green thumb or who have moved into a place with lots of green space, this luxe gardening set will transform their weekends spent in the yard. </p>
  • <p><strong>Peloton</strong></p><p>onepeloton.com</p><p><strong>$1895.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.onepeloton.com/shop/bike/bike-package" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>Treat fitness-loving newlyweds to an at-home workout that safely brings classes to them. </p>
