24 Best Gifts and Toys That Any 1-Year-Old Baby (And Parent) Would Love

Shopping for kids at any age can be a huge challenge, especially if you don't have any children of your own. Even with a registry, gift shopping for baby showers or new moms can feel overwhelming. There's a lot to think about! Aside from personal preferences, you also gotta consider the age group your giftee is in (I mean, a present you'd get for a toddler is gonna be very different from the one you'd get for a teen). But if you happen to be shopping for a one-year-old today, then you're in luck because Cosmo is here to help.
Below, you'll find a carefully curated list of some of the best gifts and toys for one-year-olds. From super-cute tents and mats that'll instantly upgrade their play areas to stimulating toys that'll hold their interests, we're sure you'll find something "add to cart"-worthy.
Finding the best gifts or toys for a one-year-old can actually be super simple—and that's not just because the age range is usually listed on the box (although, TG for that, am I right?). Babies begin developing essential sensory and motor skills at around 12 months of age, so you should look for stimulating presents that'll help with that.
t's around the time of 12-months when babies begin to develop those essential sensory and motor skills. So soothing lullaby toys like rattles and animal blankets no longer hold the same level of interest as stimulating learning toys, such as wooden blocks or soft, bouncy balls. Sounds simple enough, right? To make things even easier for you, we rounded up 24 of the best learning toys and gift ideas that will seriously make any 1-year-old ecstatic.
Our top picks for the best gifts for 1-year-olds in 2022
