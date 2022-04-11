24 Best Gifts and Toys That Any 1-Year-Old Baby (And Parent) Would Love

  • <p class="body-dropcap">Shopping for kids at any age can be a huge challenge, especially if you don't have any children of your own. Even with a registry, <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/fashion/g10353246/baby-shower-gifts-for-mom/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gift shopping for baby showers" class="link ">gift shopping for baby showers</a> or <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/fashion/g19686513/new-mom-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:new moms" class="link ">new moms</a> can feel overwhelming. There's a lot to think about! Aside from personal preferences, you also gotta consider the age group your giftee is in (I mean, a present you'd get for a toddler is gonna be very different from the one you'd get <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/fashion/g8292641/gifts-for-teen-boys/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:for a teen" class="link ">for a teen</a>). But if you happen to be shopping for a one-year-old today, then you're in luck because <em>Cosmo</em> is here to help.</p><p>Below, you'll find a carefully curated list of some of the best gifts and toys for one-year-olds. From super-cute tents and mats that'll instantly upgrade their play areas to stimulating toys that'll hold their interests, we're sure you'll find something "add to cart"-worthy.</p><p>Finding the best gifts or toys for a one-year-old can actually be super simple—and that's not just because the age range is usually listed on the box (although, TG for that, am I right?). Babies begin developing essential sensory and motor skills at around 12 months of age, so you should look for stimulating presents that'll help with that. </p><p>Soothing lullaby toys like rattles and animal blankets no longer hold the same level of interest as stimulating learning toys</p><p>t's around the time of 12-months when babies begin to develop those essential sensory and motor skills. So soothing lullaby toys like rattles and animal blankets no longer hold the same level of interest as stimulating learning toys, such as wooden blocks or soft, bouncy balls. Sounds simple enough, right? To make things even easier for you, we rounded up 24 of the best learning toys and gift ideas that will seriously make any 1-year-old ecstatic. <em><br></em></p><h2 class="body-h2">Our top picks for the best gifts for 1-year-olds in 2022</h2><p>[product-summary-view][/product-summary-view]</p>
    24 Best Gifts and Toys That Any 1-Year-Old Baby (And Parent) Would Love

    Shopping for kids at any age can be a huge challenge, especially if you don't have any children of your own. Even with a registry, gift shopping for baby showers or new moms can feel overwhelming. There's a lot to think about! Aside from personal preferences, you also gotta consider the age group your giftee is in (I mean, a present you'd get for a toddler is gonna be very different from the one you'd get for a teen). But if you happen to be shopping for a one-year-old today, then you're in luck because Cosmo is here to help.

    Below, you'll find a carefully curated list of some of the best gifts and toys for one-year-olds. From super-cute tents and mats that'll instantly upgrade their play areas to stimulating toys that'll hold their interests, we're sure you'll find something "add to cart"-worthy.

    Finding the best gifts or toys for a one-year-old can actually be super simple—and that's not just because the age range is usually listed on the box (although, TG for that, am I right?). Babies begin developing essential sensory and motor skills at around 12 months of age, so you should look for stimulating presents that'll help with that.

    Soothing lullaby toys like rattles and animal blankets no longer hold the same level of interest as stimulating learning toys

    t's around the time of 12-months when babies begin to develop those essential sensory and motor skills. So soothing lullaby toys like rattles and animal blankets no longer hold the same level of interest as stimulating learning toys, such as wooden blocks or soft, bouncy balls. Sounds simple enough, right? To make things even easier for you, we rounded up 24 of the best learning toys and gift ideas that will seriously make any 1-year-old ecstatic.

    Our top picks for the best gifts for 1-year-olds in 2022

  • <p><strong>little dove</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$72.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08R3BN98M?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.39641949%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Introducing the most versatile play place for a little one. This tent will give a toddler all of the space to play games, read books, and take a nap—whatever is on their schedule for the day.</p>
    Little Dove Play Tent with Star Lights and Mat

    little dove

    $72.99

    Introducing the most versatile play place for a little one. This tent will give a toddler all of the space to play games, read books, and take a nap—whatever is on their schedule for the day.

  • <p><strong>Lovevery</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$90.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07XV7YTJX?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.39641949%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A block set is an absolute <em>must</em> for a 12-month-old baby. They're in discovery mode during this stage of their lives, so they're constantly looking to touch and play with new things—and this toy set will definitely deliver.</p>
    Lovevery Block Set

    Lovevery

    $90.00

    A block set is an absolute must for a 12-month-old baby. They're in discovery mode during this stage of their lives, so they're constantly looking to touch and play with new things—and this toy set will definitely deliver.

  • <p>ergopouch.com</p><p><strong>$32.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ergopouch.com%2Flong-sleeve-romper-0-2-tog-desert-bloom&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg39641949%2Fbest-gifts-toys-for-a-1-year-old%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Wanna go the clothing route? Pick up this adorable printed romper for the baby.</p>
    Ergo Pouch Long Sleeve Romper 0.2 TOG

    $32.95

    Wanna go the clothing route? Pick up this adorable printed romper for the baby.

  • <p><strong>Loulou Lollipop</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$25.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07S7SF82X?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.39641949%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Babies can start teething as early as six months and up to 18 months. So gifting them a fun-shaped teether like this one will be super helpful for both the parents and the baby.</p>
    Loulou Lollipop Llama Soft Silicone Teether

    Loulou Lollipop

    $25.99

    Babies can start teething as early as six months and up to 18 months. So gifting them a fun-shaped teether like this one will be super helpful for both the parents and the baby.

  • <p><strong>GUND</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$34.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01AC7SF7K?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.39641949%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Ah, don't you remember how happy a singing stuffed animal made you? This super-cute elephant sings a fun tune when you press its right foot and plays peek-a-boo with its flappy ears when you press the left foot.</p>
    GUND Baby Flappy The Elephant Stuffed Plush

    GUND

    $34.99

    Ah, don't you remember how happy a singing stuffed animal made you? This super-cute elephant sings a fun tune when you press its right foot and plays peek-a-boo with its flappy ears when you press the left foot.

  • <p><strong>WhatMakesKidsHappy</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$229.13</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F943900145%2Fball-pit-300-balls-included-gray&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg39641949%2Fbest-gifts-toys-for-a-1-year-old%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Wanna be the cool adult with the coolest gift? Then you have to get this toddler-sized ball pit. It comes with 300 balls, and you have the option to pick from 23 different ball colors to make the most aesthetically-pleasing ball pit ever.</p>
    WhatMakesKidsHappy Gray Ball Pit with 300 Balls Included

    WhatMakesKidsHappy

    $229.13

    Wanna be the cool adult with the coolest gift? Then you have to get this toddler-sized ball pit. It comes with 300 balls, and you have the option to pick from 23 different ball colors to make the most aesthetically-pleasing ball pit ever.

  • <p><strong>Baby Einstein</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$28.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07CP2FCCV?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.39641949%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Here's a fantastic toy for babies to learn and discover new musical sounds. Each color on the wooden keyboard plays a new sound and comes with three music sheets to help teach color coordination.</p>
    Baby Einstein Hape Magic Touch Wooden Musical Piano

    Baby Einstein

    $28.98

    Here's a fantastic toy for babies to learn and discover new musical sounds. Each color on the wooden keyboard plays a new sound and comes with three music sheets to help teach color coordination.

  • <p>farfetch.com</p><p><strong>$280.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.farfetch.com%2Fshopping%2Fkids%2Foff-white-kids-low-top-vulcanized-sneakers-item-16860143.aspx&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg39641949%2Fbest-gifts-toys-for-a-1-year-old%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you're the fun and fashionable adult in this one-year-old's life, then it's your responsibility to have them dressed to the nines. Gift them these adorable designer sneakers and watch as the little one gets allllll the compliments.</p>
    Off-White Low-Top Vulcanized sneakers

    $280.00

    If you're the fun and fashionable adult in this one-year-old's life, then it's your responsibility to have them dressed to the nines. Gift them these adorable designer sneakers and watch as the little one gets allllll the compliments.

  • <p><strong>Melissa & Doug</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00005RF5G?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.39641949%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Here's a classic block game that any child would love. Help them learn shapes, colors, and sorting (for under $15 too!).</p>
    Melissa & Doug Wooden Shape Sorting Cube

    Melissa & Doug

    $11.99

    Here's a classic block game that any child would love. Help them learn shapes, colors, and sorting (for under $15 too!).

  • <p><strong>DJECO</strong></p><p>kidochicago.com</p><p><strong>$30.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://store.kidochicago.com/collections/music-art/products/music-set" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Get them excited about music and instruments with this three-piece wooden set. It comes with a tambourine, a single maraca, and a castanet perfectly sized for a tiny tot's hands.</p>
    Animambo Instrument Set

    DJECO

    $30.00

    Get them excited about music and instruments with this three-piece wooden set. It comes with a tambourine, a single maraca, and a castanet perfectly sized for a tiny tot's hands.

  • <p>wonderbly.com</p><p><strong>$36.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wonderbly.com%2Fpersonalized-products%2Fhappy-birthday-to-you-book&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg39641949%2Fbest-gifts-toys-for-a-1-year-old%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>They'll feel special knowing that this book was made especially for them! From birthdays to bedtime stories, you can customize different books and insert your little one right into the story.</p>
    Wonderbly Happy Birthday to You Personalized Book

    $36.99

    They'll feel special knowing that this book was made especially for them! From birthdays to bedtime stories, you can customize different books and insert your little one right into the story.

  • <p>yinibinibaby.com</p><p><strong>$26.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.yinibinibaby.com/shop/lion-doll" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If they have a favorite animal already, get them a cozy plush to take wherever they please. </p>
    Yini Bini Baby Lion Doll

    $26.00

    If they have a favorite animal already, get them a cozy plush to take wherever they please.

  • <p>darlyngandco.com</p><p><strong>$39.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.darlyngandco.com/collections/play-mat/products/black-white-kids-mat?variant=39385942065286" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Kids seriously <em>love</em> a good play mat. Get them this round one so they can play, crawl, and be educationally stimulated all at the same time.</p>
    Darlyng & Co. Kids' Round ABC Play Mat

    $39.99

    Kids seriously love a good play mat. Get them this round one so they can play, crawl, and be educationally stimulated all at the same time.

  • <p><strong>Hape</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$23.58</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00712O2D6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.39641949%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Have a future musician on your hands? They'll absolutely adore this 2-in-1 wooden toy. It comes with a mini xylophone that can slide in and out of the bench. It also has three sorting balls to help teach colors and shapes while learning new sounds.</p>
    Hape Pound & Tap Bench with Slide Out Xylophone

    Hape

    $23.58

    Have a future musician on your hands? They'll absolutely adore this 2-in-1 wooden toy. It comes with a mini xylophone that can slide in and out of the bench. It also has three sorting balls to help teach colors and shapes while learning new sounds.

  • <p>maisonette.com</p><p><strong>$88.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.maisonette.com%2Fproduct%2Fuliana-unicorn-plush-play-mat&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg39641949%2Fbest-gifts-toys-for-a-1-year-old%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This magical unicorn plush can be anything your child wants it to be. It turns into a plushy friend when rolled up. And when laid out, it can be a cozy blanket for your little one to cuddle up with or a plush mat to play on.</p>
    Mon Ami Uliana Unicorn Plush Play Mat

    $88.00

    This magical unicorn plush can be anything your child wants it to be. It turns into a plushy friend when rolled up. And when laid out, it can be a cozy blanket for your little one to cuddle up with or a plush mat to play on.

  • <p><strong>Jellycat</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$15.00</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B01AGMJAJI/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.39641949%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>You can never go wrong with gifting a baby or toddler a fun storybook.</p>
    Jellycat 'If I were a Giraffe' Board Book

    Jellycat

    $15.00

    You can never go wrong with gifting a baby or toddler a fun storybook.

  • <p><strong>Hape</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.35</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0837KSKK9?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.39641949%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Ahh, I know you <em>really</em> wanna hook them up with a decked-out super-realistic toy kitchen set, but they're not ready for that yet at just one year old. So instead, gift them this adorable wooden stovetop set that they can play with while seated. </p>
    Hape Toddler Kitchen Set

    Hape

    $24.35

    Ahh, I know you really wanna hook them up with a decked-out super-realistic toy kitchen set, but they're not ready for that yet at just one year old. So instead, gift them this adorable wooden stovetop set that they can play with while seated.

  • <p><strong>Baby Einstein</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07R1YNQWD?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.39641949%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Music toys are just one of those fundamental things babies need. This mini ukulele has two modes: a freestyle one (in which the baby can play any chord and hear real guitar chords) and a more automated one (in which the baby can play along to over 30 different songs and learn how to match patterns and rhythms).</p>
    Baby Einstein Magic Touch Ukulele Wooden Musical Toy

    Baby Einstein

    $19.99

    Music toys are just one of those fundamental things babies need. This mini ukulele has two modes: a freestyle one (in which the baby can play any chord and hear real guitar chords) and a more automated one (in which the baby can play along to over 30 different songs and learn how to match patterns and rhythms).

  • <p><strong>Munchkin</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0984L46YH?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.39641949%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Bath time is like the ultimate kiddie pool for a one-year-old, so they will need all the cool and fun toys out there. start them off with these adorable animal squirts so they can discover their fave animal or a new favorite color all during tub time.</p>
    Munchkin Wild Animal Bath Toy Squirts

    Munchkin

    $12.99

    Bath time is like the ultimate kiddie pool for a one-year-old, so they will need all the cool and fun toys out there. start them off with these adorable animal squirts so they can discover their fave animal or a new favorite color all during tub time.

  • <p><strong>Little Tikes</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$107.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08W17KSNC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.39641949%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Ugh, don't you wish your classic Little Tikes red car was actually this super cool ice cream truck? Yeah, me too.</p>
    Little Tikes Cozy Ice Cream Truck Ride-On Car

    Little Tikes

    $107.99

    Ugh, don't you wish your classic Little Tikes red car was actually this super cool ice cream truck? Yeah, me too.

  • <p><strong>VTech</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$39.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07CRX1BDG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.39641949%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p> Babies can start walking at all different stages of their young lives. So if your one-year-old hasn't started walking yet or is getting those early bounces in their knees (IYKYK), this will be a great toy to get them started. And if they're already walking, they'll love pushing this thing throughout your home.</p>
    VTech Sit-to-Stand Learning Walker

    VTech

    $39.99

    Babies can start walking at all different stages of their young lives. So if your one-year-old hasn't started walking yet or is getting those early bounces in their knees (IYKYK), this will be a great toy to get them started. And if they're already walking, they'll love pushing this thing throughout your home.

  • <p><strong>Orange Tree Toys</strong></p><p>maisonette.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.maisonette.com%2Fproduct%2Fmy-first-farm-animals&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg39641949%2Fbest-gifts-toys-for-a-1-year-old%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For the most part, one-year-olds do a ton of pushing and pulling when it comes to the toy department. They'll have a ton of fun rolling these adorable farm animals back and forth for hours on end.</p>
    My First Farm Animals

    Orange Tree Toys

    $19.99

    For the most part, one-year-olds do a ton of pushing and pulling when it comes to the toy department. They'll have a ton of fun rolling these adorable farm animals back and forth for hours on end.

  • <p><strong>Lewo </strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07QV769D2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.39641949%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>They'll be able to play and exercise their imaginations with this rainbow nesting toy. Plus, when all is said and done, just put it back together, and it'll make a great decorative accent for the playroom.</p>
    Wooden Rainbow Stacker Nesting Puzzle

    Lewo

    $19.99

    They'll be able to play and exercise their imaginations with this rainbow nesting toy. Plus, when all is said and done, just put it back together, and it'll make a great decorative accent for the playroom.

  • <p><strong>Radio Flyer</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$99.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00000IS6G?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.39641949%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Every kid needs a wagon! Even if they're not quite old enough to pull it themselves, they'll enjoy a smooth ride in one.</p>
    Classic Red Wagon

    Radio Flyer

    $99.00

    Every kid needs a wagon! Even if they're not quite old enough to pull it themselves, they'll enjoy a smooth ride in one.

  • <p>Shopping for a one-year-old can actually be super simple—and that's not just because the age range is usually listed on the box (although, TG for that, am I right?). Babies begin developing essential sensory and motor skills at around 12 months of age, so almost anything could be a great gift—as long as it's interesting enough and safe to use, of course! But if you want to get <em>really</em> thoughtful with your gift, consider the following...</p><h3 class="“body-h3”">Stimulating toys</h3><p>Because babies at this age are becoming more curious and expressive, you should look for stimulating presents that'll help with that. Soothing lullaby toys (like rattles and animal blankets) no longer hold the same level of interest as stimulating learning toys (such as wooden blocks or soft, bouncy balls) do.</p><h3 class="“body-h3”">STEM toys</h3><p>STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) toys are an absolute must for children at this age. They'll need toys that not only stimulate their brains but also help teach them the basics. Not only can STEM toys teach children things like numbers and animals, but they also help to teach children reasoning, problem-solving, and critical-thinking skills. </p>
    What kind of toys should a 12-month-old play with?

    Shopping for a one-year-old can actually be super simple—and that's not just because the age range is usually listed on the box (although, TG for that, am I right?). Babies begin developing essential sensory and motor skills at around 12 months of age, so almost anything could be a great gift—as long as it's interesting enough and safe to use, of course! But if you want to get really thoughtful with your gift, consider the following...

    Stimulating toys

    Because babies at this age are becoming more curious and expressive, you should look for stimulating presents that'll help with that. Soothing lullaby toys (like rattles and animal blankets) no longer hold the same level of interest as stimulating learning toys (such as wooden blocks or soft, bouncy balls) do.

    STEM toys

    STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) toys are an absolute must for children at this age. They'll need toys that not only stimulate their brains but also help teach them the basics. Not only can STEM toys teach children things like numbers and animals, but they also help to teach children reasoning, problem-solving, and critical-thinking skills.

