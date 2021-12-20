35 Excellent Gift Ideas for Fitness Lovers

  • <p class="body-dropcap">It's sometimes a challenge to surprise a fitness-loving friend or family member with an excellent gift, since chances are they’ve already tricked out their at-home workout spaces, always living in a matching activewear set, and have their entire fitness routine down to a science (with a well-curated playlist to match). Here, we’ve rounded up the best fitness gifts that are also the most fabulous, from the stylish fitness gear to gadgets that help you recover after a tough workout. These 35 picks are sure to impress even the most dedicated fitness devotee.<br> </p>
  • <p><strong>Apple</strong></p><p>Nike</p><p><strong>$529.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nike.com%2Ft%2Fapple-watch-series-7-gps-cellular-with-sport-band-45mm-starlight-aluminium-case-Zj2tC9%2FMKJK3LLA-409&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fhealth%2Fg23900366%2Fbest-fitness-gifts-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This Apple Watch is chock-full of cool fitness features to help enhance any workout, including the built-in Nike Run Club app, and a special "Twilight Mode" for more visibility on night runs.</p>
  • <p><strong>Tracksmith</strong></p><p>Tracksmith</p><p><strong>$255.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tracksmith.com%2Fproducts%2Fcharles-sunglasses%3Fsku%3DAOCS010049G&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fhealth%2Fg23900366%2Fbest-fitness-gifts-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Help them block the sun during outdoor jogs with these unisex running glasses that are handmade in Italy. </p>
  • <p><strong>Alo Yoga</strong></p><p>Alo Yoga</p><p><strong>$24.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aloyoga.com%2Fproducts%2Fw7052r-pivot-barre-sock-pale-mauve&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fhealth%2Fg23900366%2Fbest-fitness-gifts-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Whether they're into dance or yoga, these grippy, ballet-inspired socks will help them keep their footing in a slippery studio. </p>
  • <p><strong>Face Gym </strong></p><p>Face Gym</p><p><strong>$60.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fusa.facegym.com%2Fproducts%2Ftraining-stick-minis-set-black-1&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fhealth%2Fg23900366%2Fbest-fitness-gifts-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Working out at home makes it even easier to sneak in a skincare routine while breaking a sweat. These sticks are motion activated so the ingredients penetrate and become more effective while your fitness friend is doing cardio. </p>
  • <p><strong>Lululemon</strong></p><p>Lululemon</p><p><strong>$38.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.lululemon.com%2Fp%2Faccessories%2Flululemon-Ear-Loop-Face-Mask-3Pack%2F_%2Fprod10520272&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fhealth%2Fg23900366%2Fbest-fitness-gifts-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Working out in a mask is possible, particularly when it's made to be sweat-wicking and extra breathable, like this one by the experts at Lululemon. </p>
  • <p><strong>Veja x Rick Owens </strong></p><p>Shopbop</p><p><strong>$290.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopbop.com%2Frick-owens-runner-style-sneakers%2Fvp%2Fv%3D1%2F1525203813.htm&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fhealth%2Fg23900366%2Fbest-fitness-gifts-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Give their go-to walking sneakers a stylish upgrade with this pair from Vejas that are designed with performance in mind. </p>
  • <p><strong>Higher Dose</strong></p><p>Higher Dose</p><p><strong>$995.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhigherdose.com%2Fproducts%2Finfrared-pemf-mat&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fhealth%2Fg23900366%2Fbest-fitness-gifts-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Get infrared benefits without committing to a full-body sweat session. The new pulsed electromagnetic field mat from HigherDOSE creates the perfect setup for deep stretching by promoting increased circulation and relaxation.</p>
  • <p><strong>Beats</strong></p><p>Amazon</p><p><strong>$119.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B096SV8SJG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.23900366%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>They'll push even harder through a workout while listening to their running playlist with these noise-cancelling earbuds, that have close to five-stars, and over 6,000 customer reviews on Amazon. </p>
  • <p><strong>Kosas</strong></p><p>Revolve</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.revolve.com%2Fdp%2FKOSA-WU137%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fhealth%2Fg23900366%2Fbest-fitness-gifts-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Both chic and sporty, this set of three Kosas Lipfuel balms feature hyaluronic acid and vitamin E as main ingredients to soothe dry lips, which is especially helpful during outdoor workouts. </p>
  • <p><strong>Lululemon</strong></p><p>Lululemon</p><p><strong>$58.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.lululemon.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-mats-props%2FDouble-Roller%2F_%2Fprod8900773&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fhealth%2Fg23900366%2Fbest-fitness-gifts-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This double roller is like the gift that keeps on giving, since it uses a separate internal and external roller to massage your back, arms, and legs.</p>
  • <p><strong>Theragun</strong></p><p>Therabody</p><p><strong>$299.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.therabody.com%2Fus%2Fen-us%2Fprime-us.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fhealth%2Fg23900366%2Fbest-fitness-gifts-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This ergonomic <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/health/g37995190/self-care-essentials-bazaar-editors-love/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:massager" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">massager</a> can totally change their approach to post-workout recovery by relieving tightness, tension, and knots in minutes. Bonus: They'll feel like a professional athlete whenever they use it.</p>
  • <p><strong>Teleties</strong></p><p>teleties.com</p><p><strong>$8.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.teleties.com%2Fproducts%2Ffor-the-love-of-nudes-hair-tie-small%3Fvariant%3D15423863488577%26currency%3DUSD%26gclid%3DCjwKCAjw87SHBhBiEiwAukSeUZoR3jSVKXVe7Rwx-1gItPh4DcMSdMqel1qSCKftqPeOhhS6pDbdExoCTOEQAvD_BwE&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fhealth%2Fg23900366%2Fbest-fitness-gifts-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The perfect <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/makeup/g38084760/beauty-stocking-stuffers-holiday-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:stocking stuffer" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">stocking stuffer</a>, these elastic hair rings won't dent or crease hair and don't get soaked with sweat. </p>
  • <p><strong>Prada</strong></p><p>Bergdorf Goodman</p><p><strong>$1190.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bergdorfgoodman.com%2Fp%2Fprada-nylon-zip-belt-bag-prod163220164&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fhealth%2Fg23900366%2Fbest-fitness-gifts-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Here's an elevated take on a traditional fanny pack that won't get in their way during a workout—or a trip to their local grocery store.</p>
  • <p><strong>Carbon38</strong></p><p>Carbon38</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fcarbon38.com%2Fcollections%2Factive-gifts%2Fproducts%2Ft-back-bra-in-diamond-compression&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fhealth%2Fg23900366%2Fbest-fitness-gifts-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$78 </del> $41</strong></p><p>We suggest moving quickly to snatch up this deal on Carbon38's coveted T-back bra, which is available for close to $40 off right now.</p>
  • <p><strong>Tangram Factory</strong></p><p>SSENSE</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ssense.com%2Fen-us%2Feverything-else%2Fproduct%2Ftangram%2Fsilver-smart-rope%2F6587821&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fhealth%2Fg23900366%2Fbest-fitness-gifts-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW AT SSENSE" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP NOW AT SSENSE</a></p><p><strong><del>$95</del> $61</strong></p><p>This sleek weighted jump rope will help a friend or family build their strength and endurance while reaching their overall fitness goals—not to mention it's 36 percent off right now.</p>
  • <p><strong>Manduka</strong></p><p>Manduka</p><p><strong>$30.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.manduka.com%2Fproducts%2Fbreathe-easy-yoga-bag%3Fvariant%3D39498677944378&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fhealth%2Fg23900366%2Fbest-fitness-gifts-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Not only is this bag created specifically for their yoga mat, but it also includes a contoured zipper that makes its removal super easy. </p>
  • <p><strong>Larq</strong></p><p>SSENSE</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ssense.com%2Fen-us%2Feverything-else%2Fproduct%2Flarq%2Foff-white-insulated-self-cleaning-bottle-17-oz-500-ml%2F6593731&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fhealth%2Fg23900366%2Fbest-fitness-gifts-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$120</del> $96</strong></p><p>One of the biggest issues with reusable water bottles is that they can get <em>really</em> dirty, since they often can be hard to clean. This version from Larq is self-sanitizing which makes it ideal to replace a friend or family member's go-to bottle.</p>
  • <p><strong>Beyond Yoga </strong></p><p>Nordstrom</p><p><strong>$97.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fbeyond-yoga-caught-in-the-midi-high-waist-leggings%2F5892580&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fhealth%2Fg23900366%2Fbest-fitness-gifts-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>So soft and flattering, we wouldn't blame you if these best-selling leggings found their way into your drawer this season instead of under the tree.</p>
  • <p><strong>APL</strong></p><p>Athletic Propulsion Labs </p><p><strong>$200.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.athleticpropulsionlabs.com%2Fcollections%2Fwomens-techloom-breezes%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-techloom-breeze-frozen-grey&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fhealth%2Fg23900366%2Fbest-fitness-gifts-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>These TechLoom Breeze sneakers are super light and perfect for HIIT workouts, but also are sleek and chic enough to pair with a coordinating athleisure set.</p>
  • <p><strong>Sakara Life</strong></p><p>Sakara Life</p><p><strong>$195.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sakara.com%2Fcollections%2Fclean-boutique%2Fproducts%2Fthe-10-day-reset&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fhealth%2Fg23900366%2Fbest-fitness-gifts-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If we could eat Sakara life bars and meals every single day, we probably would. This 10-Day Reset kit is full of tasty snacks and nutritional supplements to help boost their energy before and after a workout.</p>
  • <p><strong>ClassPass</strong></p><p>ClassPass</p><p><strong>$100.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fclasspass.com%2Fgifts%2Fpurchase&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fhealth%2Fg23900366%2Fbest-fitness-gifts-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>ClassPass is the go-to app for booking fitness classes around the world with some of the most in-demand instructors which makes this gift card an extra thoughtful idea for fitness lovers. </p>
  • <p><strong>Living Proof</strong></p><p>Sephora</p><p><strong>$39.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fperfect-hair-day-phd-dry-shampoo-P399330&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fhealth%2Fg23900366%2Fbest-fitness-gifts-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Nothing gets stolen faster around the <em>BAZAAR</em> offices than bottles of this game-changing dry shampoo, which comes in handy for sweaty scalps everywhere.</p>
  • <p><strong>P.volve</strong></p><p>P.volve</p><p><strong>$59.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pvolve.com%2Fcollections%2Fequipment%2Fproducts%2Fp-ball-strap-pump&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fhealth%2Fg23900366%2Fbest-fitness-gifts-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Designed to strengthen the lower body—particularly targeting the inner thighs, abs, glutes and pelvic floor muscles—this fitness essential is a must-have for any equipment collection.</p>
  • <p><strong>Amazon Basics</strong></p><p>Amazon</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/AmazonBasics-Cast-Iron-Kettlebell-Pounds/dp/B0731DWW5D/ref=sr_1_2?crid=23AAXC2HP7LUD&dchild=1&keywords=kettlebell&qid=1597247212&s=sporting-goods&sprefix=kettle%2Csporting%2C169&sr=1-2&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.23900366%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW AT AMAZON" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP NOW AT AMAZON</a></p><p><strong><del>$33.12</del> $27.60</strong></p><p>One of the most versatile pieces of exercise equipment, a kettlebell makes a great gift for anyone looking to overhaul their at-home workout staples—especially at 16 percent off.</p>
  • <p><strong>Daily Harvest</strong></p><p>Daily Harvest</p><p><strong>$75.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.daily-harvest.com%2Fapp%2Fgifts&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fhealth%2Fg23900366%2Fbest-fitness-gifts-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For the fitness lover with a serious sweet tooth, consider surprising them with up to six pints of gluten- and dairy-free ice creams from the tastemakers at Daily Harvest.</p>
  • <p><strong>Nike</strong></p><p>Nike</p><p><strong>$35.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nike.com%2Ft%2Fpocket-arm-band-plus-8kZwkQ&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fhealth%2Fg23900366%2Fbest-fitness-gifts-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>They can mount any phone tightly as they run with this arm band while also making it accessible for them if they need to text or look up the nearest smoothie place for a post-run snack. </p>
  • <p><strong>Umay</strong></p><p>Amazon</p><p><strong>$340.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07KTSR8MP?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.23900366%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Here's a fold up treadmill that's ideal for small spaces, since it can seamlessly be slipped under their couch or bed.</p>
  • <p><strong>On</strong></p><p>Shopbop</p><p><strong>$130.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopbop.com%2Fcloud-sneakers-on%2Fvp%2Fv%3D1%2F1536267291.htm&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fhealth%2Fg23900366%2Fbest-fitness-gifts-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Here's another pair of cushy, lightweight sneakers any running enthusiast will love, since they're designed with reflective accents and a supportive sole to help guide their stride.</p>
  • <p><strong>Bala </strong></p><p>Nordstrom</p><p><strong>$49.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fbala-set-of-2-1-pound-weighted-bangles%2F6635701&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fhealth%2Fg23900366%2Fbest-fitness-gifts-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>These weighted wrist bangles are fully adjustable and can add extra oomph to daily workouts (or a casual brisk walk).</p>
  • <p><strong>Beast Health</strong></p><p><a href="https://thebeast.com/products/b10-full-system?variant=38188041633983" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$185</del> $157.25</strong></p><p>This <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/health/a37396094/shop-beast-blender-instagram/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Instagram-friendly" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Instagram-friendly</a>, professional-grade blender won't just look nice on a countertop, but will also come in handy for a delectable post-workout smoothie.</p>
  • <p><strong>Wolford</strong></p><p><strong>$188.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mytheresa.com%2Fen-us%2Fwolford-memphis-jersey-bodysuit-1663708.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fhealth%2Fg23900366%2Fbest-fitness-gifts-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Made from stretch cotton-blend jersey, this bodysuit is sure to take her from ballet to an evening out. </p>
  • <p><strong>Everlast</strong></p><p>Free People</p><p><strong>$35.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.freepeople.com%2Fshop%2Feverlast-evercool-kickboxing-gloves%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fhealth%2Fg23900366%2Fbest-fitness-gifts-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Their hands won't get sweaty while wearing these breathable kickboxing gloves that feature an MMA-style design complete with knuckle and wrist support.</p>
  • <p>Up your home gym game, like a lot, with this blessed <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/uk/beauty/fitness-wellbeing/a37924656/dior-technogym/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:collaboration" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">collaboration</a>.</p><p><em>Launching January 2022 at select <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dior.com%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fhealth%2Fg23900366%2Fbest-fitness-gifts-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dior" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Dior</a></em> <em>boutiques. </em></p>
  • <p><strong>Splits59</strong></p><p>Splits59</p><p><strong>$128.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.splits59.com%2Fproducts%2Fmonah-high-waist-techflex-7-10&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fhealth%2Fg23900366%2Fbest-fitness-gifts-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Here's another pair of high-waist leggings with a bold yet subtle side stripe that will stand out from the rest of their all black workout go-tos.</p>
  • <p><strong>RxBar</strong></p><p>Amazon</p><p><strong>$57.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/RXBAR-Protein-Variety-Gluten-1-83oz/dp/B07P5PS7PW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.23900366%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Know someone who doesn't go a day without eating an RxBar first? Gift them this box of 24 of the brand's best-selling flavors—we're betting they'll thank you every day from now through the end of January.</p>
