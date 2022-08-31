23 Shows You Should Be Watching on Apple TV+ (If You Aren't Already)

  • <p>You've likely already watched <em><a href="https://www.elle.com/culture/movies-tv/a37113073/hannah-waddingham-ted-lasso-season-2-interview/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ted Lasso" class="link ">Ted Lasso</a></em>'s first two seasons, but that just means you're ready for a re-watch. Jason Sudeikis stars as a hapless American football coach who agrees to train a failing British soccer team. The heartwarming sitcom got rave reviews, particularly as it arrived during the pandemic and helped viewers believe in goodness again. <a href="https://www.elle.com/culture/art-design/a37640580/ted-lasso-season-3-news-cast-spoilers-date/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Season 3 is reportedly due" class="link ">Season 3 is reportedly due</a> in 2022.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fshow%2Fted-lasso%2Fumc.cmc.vtoh0mn0xn7t3c643xqonfzy%3Fctx_brand%3Dtvs.sbd.4000&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fculture%2Fmovies-tv%2Fg41010189%2Fbest-shows-apple-tv%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3u7EIiohs6U&ab_channel=AppleTV" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    1/23

    1) Ted Lasso

    You've likely already watched Ted Lasso's first two seasons, but that just means you're ready for a re-watch. Jason Sudeikis stars as a hapless American football coach who agrees to train a failing British soccer team. The heartwarming sitcom got rave reviews, particularly as it arrived during the pandemic and helped viewers believe in goodness again. Season 3 is reportedly due in 2022.

    WATCH NOW

    See the original post on Youtube

    Apple TV@Youtube
  • <p>Apple TV+'s <em>Trying</em> is another heartwarming British sitcom, this time about a couple's challenging parenting journey. Rafe Spall and Esther Smith star as Jason and Nikki, a couple trying to conceive and deciding to adopt in order to expand their family. The streamer just debuted the show's third season, and fans are eagerly awaiting news of season 4.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fshow%2Ftrying%2Fumc.cmc.6muy4la7lj1omu5nci4bt2m66&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fculture%2Fmovies-tv%2Fg41010189%2Fbest-shows-apple-tv%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nGA_6WTD3vM&ab_channel=AppleTV" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    2/23

    2) Trying

    Apple TV+'s Trying is another heartwarming British sitcom, this time about a couple's challenging parenting journey. Rafe Spall and Esther Smith star as Jason and Nikki, a couple trying to conceive and deciding to adopt in order to expand their family. The streamer just debuted the show's third season, and fans are eagerly awaiting news of season 4.

    WATCH NOW

    See the original post on Youtube

    Apple TV@Youtube
  • <p>Based upon the incredible true stories featured in <em>Epic Magazine,</em> <em>Little America</em> is an anthology series focusing on immigrants in the United States. Husband and wife team <a href="https://www.elle.com/culture/movies-tv/a30707615/emily-v-gordon-interview-little-america-kumail-nanjiani/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon" class="link ">Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon</a>, who co-wrote<em> The Big Sick</em>, join a whole host of talented writers and directors on the project, which has been <a href="https://variety.com/2019/tv/news/kumail-nanjiani-emily-v-gordon-apple-series-little-america-renewed-season-2-1203434216/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:renewed for a second season" class="link ">renewed for a second season</a>. From harrowing deportation tales to heartwarming stories of families building new lives, <em>Little America</em> is the series we need right now.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fshow%2Flittle-america%2Fumc.cmc.2ice8mlcn1zrtxf81e5ktwg8p&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fculture%2Fmovies-tv%2Fg41010189%2Fbest-shows-apple-tv%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xCke0hXoCf8&t=3s&ab_channel=AppleTV" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    3/23

    3) Little America

    Based upon the incredible true stories featured in Epic Magazine, Little America is an anthology series focusing on immigrants in the United States. Husband and wife team Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon, who co-wrote The Big Sick, join a whole host of talented writers and directors on the project, which has been renewed for a second season. From harrowing deportation tales to heartwarming stories of families building new lives, Little America is the series we need right now.

    WATCH NOW

    See the original post on Youtube

    Apple TV@Youtube
  • <p>Based on the <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Pachinko-National-Book-Award-Finalist-ebook/dp/B01GZY28JA?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.41010189%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bestselling book by Min Jin Lee" class="link ">bestselling book by Min Jin Lee</a>, <em>Pachinko</em> follows several generations of one family, from their early days in Japanese-occupied Korea to Japan to New York. The series explores the real-life tensions that arose for Koreans living alongside Japanese emigrants, and the discrimination experienced by those who left Korea for a new life. <em><a href="https://www.elle.com/culture/movies-tv/a39541064/pachinko-soo-hugh-interview/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pachinko" class="link ">Pachinko</a></em> is an emotional drama about the importance of heritage and the longevity of generational trauma.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fshow%2Fpachinko%2Fumc.cmc.17vf6g68dy89kk1l1nnb6min4&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fculture%2Fmovies-tv%2Fg41010189%2Fbest-shows-apple-tv%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O1r5XXJOYNA&ab_channel=AppleTV" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    4/23

    4) Pachinko

    Based on the bestselling book by Min Jin Lee, Pachinko follows several generations of one family, from their early days in Japanese-occupied Korea to Japan to New York. The series explores the real-life tensions that arose for Koreans living alongside Japanese emigrants, and the discrimination experienced by those who left Korea for a new life. Pachinko is an emotional drama about the importance of heritage and the longevity of generational trauma.

    WATCH NOW

    See the original post on Youtube

    Apple TV@Youtube
  • <p>Adam Scott stars in this sci-fi-infused psychological thriller, directed by Ben Stiller and Aoife McArdle. Scott plays Mark, a Lumon Industries employee who agrees to take part in the company's “severance” program. The procedure entails employees having their work memories separated from non-work memories. However, it soon becomes clear that a widespread conspiracy is taking place.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fshow%2Fseverance%2Fumc.cmc.1srk2goyh2q2zdxcx605w8vtx&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fculture%2Fmovies-tv%2Fg41010189%2Fbest-shows-apple-tv%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xEQP4VVuyrY&t=1s&ab_channel=AppleTV" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    5/23

    5) Severance

    Adam Scott stars in this sci-fi-infused psychological thriller, directed by Ben Stiller and Aoife McArdle. Scott plays Mark, a Lumon Industries employee who agrees to take part in the company's “severance” program. The procedure entails employees having their work memories separated from non-work memories. However, it soon becomes clear that a widespread conspiracy is taking place.

    WATCH NOW

    See the original post on Youtube

    Apple TV@Youtube
  • <p>Hailee Steinfeld stars as beloved poet Emily Dickinson in this modern take on what it means to be young, queer, and in love in America. While developing her talent as a poet, Emily falls in love with her best friend, who just so happens to be her brother's fiancée. As she eschews the path her parents have planned for her, <em>Dickinson</em> combines historically accurate costumes with contemporary dialogue to introduce the iconic writer to a new audience.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fshow%2Fdickinson%2Fumc.cmc.1ogyy5s2agasxa5qztabrlykn&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fculture%2Fmovies-tv%2Fg41010189%2Fbest-shows-apple-tv%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_GtV9V0dBgw&ab_channel=AppleTV" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    6/23

    6) Dickinson

    Hailee Steinfeld stars as beloved poet Emily Dickinson in this modern take on what it means to be young, queer, and in love in America. While developing her talent as a poet, Emily falls in love with her best friend, who just so happens to be her brother's fiancée. As she eschews the path her parents have planned for her, Dickinson combines historically accurate costumes with contemporary dialogue to introduce the iconic writer to a new audience.

    WATCH NOW

    See the original post on Youtube

    Apple TV@Youtube
  • <p>Maya Rudolph is simply superb in <em>Loot</em> as Molly Novak, a recently divorced billionaire trying to find her place in the world after her husband leaves her. After immersing herself in the charitable foundation set up in her name, Molly starts to realize that there's more to life than being really, really, really, ridiculously good-looking and wealthy. A hilarious ensemble cast makes <em>Loot</em> the perfect workplace sitcom.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fshow%2Floot%2Fumc.cmc.5erbujil1mpazuerhr1udnk45&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fculture%2Fmovies-tv%2Fg41010189%2Fbest-shows-apple-tv%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ktzAq7wjJgs&t=1s&ab_channel=AppleTV" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    7/23

    7) Loot

    Maya Rudolph is simply superb in Loot as Molly Novak, a recently divorced billionaire trying to find her place in the world after her husband leaves her. After immersing herself in the charitable foundation set up in her name, Molly starts to realize that there's more to life than being really, really, really, ridiculously good-looking and wealthy. A hilarious ensemble cast makes Loot the perfect workplace sitcom.

    WATCH NOW

    See the original post on Youtube

    Apple TV@Youtube
  • <p>Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's glossy journalism drama needs no introduction. The powerhouse pair helped turn one of Apple TV+'s first releases into a smash hit that's already netted a plethora of <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt7203552/awards/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:nominations and awards" class="link ">nominations and awards</a>. Following Steve Carell's exit, <a href="https://deadline.com/2022/08/the-morning-show-season-3-reese-witherspoon-jon-hamm-interview-1235091558/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jon Hamm joins the show" class="link ">Jon Hamm joins the show</a> for its forthcoming third season, so prepare yourself to swoon.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fshow%2Fthe-morning-show%2Fumc.cmc.25tn3v8ku4b39tr6ccgb8nl6m&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fculture%2Fmovies-tv%2Fg41010189%2Fbest-shows-apple-tv%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BeXtt2X6nDk&ab_channel=AppleTV" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    8/23

    8) The Morning Show

    Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's glossy journalism drama needs no introduction. The powerhouse pair helped turn one of Apple TV+'s first releases into a smash hit that's already netted a plethora of nominations and awards. Following Steve Carell's exit, Jon Hamm joins the show for its forthcoming third season, so prepare yourself to swoon.

    WATCH NOW

    See the original post on Youtube

    Apple TV@Youtube
  • <p>Elisabeth Moss stars in this twisty time travel thriller, based upon <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Shining-Girls-Novel-Lauren-Beukes-ebook/dp/B00A4H1YA4?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.41010189%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lauren Beukes' 2013 novel," class="link ">Lauren Beukes' 2013 novel, </a><em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Shining-Girls-Novel-Lauren-Beukes-ebook/dp/B00A4H1YA4?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.41010189%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Shining Girls" class="link ">The Shining Girls</a>. </em>Following a brutal attack that left her for dead, Kirby attempts to rebuild her life as an archivist at a newspaper. However, after discovering details of a murder that matches her own attack, Kirby starts to realize she's part of a much bigger mystery. With the help of a reporter, her investigation spans decades, and they're soon tracking a potential, and unlikely, serial killer. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fshow%2Fshining-girls%2Fumc.cmc.22xs4xobsimzy5qqdif0rhmdy&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fculture%2Fmovies-tv%2Fg41010189%2Fbest-shows-apple-tv%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GiNCIA4kszw&ab_channel=AppleTV" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    9/23

    9) Shining Girls

    Elisabeth Moss stars in this twisty time travel thriller, based upon Lauren Beukes' 2013 novel, The Shining Girls. Following a brutal attack that left her for dead, Kirby attempts to rebuild her life as an archivist at a newspaper. However, after discovering details of a murder that matches her own attack, Kirby starts to realize she's part of a much bigger mystery. With the help of a reporter, her investigation spans decades, and they're soon tracking a potential, and unlikely, serial killer.

    WATCH NOW

    See the original post on Youtube

    Apple TV@Youtube
  • <p>Rose Byrne is delightful in <em>Physical</em> as bored housewife Sheila who discovers aerobics and finds herself in the process. With a failing marriage and no career, Sheila fills the void in her life with spandex and '80s music, and it's not long before she's building an empire of her own. The ever dapper Paul Sparks plays a local businessman whose hatred of Sheila is a little too strong. Truly one of Apple TV+'s best, and most underrated, shows.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fshow%2Fphysical%2Fumc.cmc.6gdc6v4vwyaab7klocftv2s10&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fculture%2Fmovies-tv%2Fg41010189%2Fbest-shows-apple-tv%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8bjNCzXcky8&ab_channel=AppleTV" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    10/23

    10) Physical

    Rose Byrne is delightful in Physical as bored housewife Sheila who discovers aerobics and finds herself in the process. With a failing marriage and no career, Sheila fills the void in her life with spandex and '80s music, and it's not long before she's building an empire of her own. The ever dapper Paul Sparks plays a local businessman whose hatred of Sheila is a little too strong. Truly one of Apple TV+'s best, and most underrated, shows.

    WATCH NOW

    See the original post on Youtube

    Apple TV@Youtube
  • <p>Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd co-star in this mini series based upon an almost unbelievable true story. <em>The Shrink Next Door</em> follows Marty (Ferrell), a very rich but directionless businessman who attends therapy at his sister's behest. Rudd plays Dr. Ike, a psychiatrist whose relationships with his patients starts to cross a line, especially when it comes to Marty's family, wealth, property, and business.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fshow%2Fthe-shrink-next-door%2Fumc.cmc.jov1gljmqnux0i15rbqsoyfk&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fculture%2Fmovies-tv%2Fg41010189%2Fbest-shows-apple-tv%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HpbC72kXOsc&t=1s&ab_channel=AppleTV" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    11/23

    11) The Shrink Next Door

    Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd co-star in this mini series based upon an almost unbelievable true story. The Shrink Next Door follows Marty (Ferrell), a very rich but directionless businessman who attends therapy at his sister's behest. Rudd plays Dr. Ike, a psychiatrist whose relationships with his patients starts to cross a line, especially when it comes to Marty's family, wealth, property, and business.

    WATCH NOW

    See the original post on Youtube

    Apple TV@Youtube
  • <p>Apple TV+'s <em>Black Bird</em> stars Taron Egerton as Jimmy, an incarcerated drug dealer offered a deal to shorten his sentence. However, Jimmy must extract a confession from a suspected serial killer in order to meet his side of the deal, something which proves to be incredibly dangerous. Based on a true story, <em>Black Bird</em> features a plethora of jaw-dropping performances, including Paul Walter Hauser as creepy convict Larry Hall, and Ray Liotta in one of his final onscreen appearances.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fshow%2Fblack-bird%2Fumc.cmc.30gx1y8nwthydkrvhqu156p3&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fculture%2Fmovies-tv%2Fg41010189%2Fbest-shows-apple-tv%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aH1FOkJys3Y&t=1s&ab_channel=AppleTV" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    12/23

    12) Black Bird

    Apple TV+'s Black Bird stars Taron Egerton as Jimmy, an incarcerated drug dealer offered a deal to shorten his sentence. However, Jimmy must extract a confession from a suspected serial killer in order to meet his side of the deal, something which proves to be incredibly dangerous. Based on a true story, Black Bird features a plethora of jaw-dropping performances, including Paul Walter Hauser as creepy convict Larry Hall, and Ray Liotta in one of his final onscreen appearances.

    WATCH NOW

    See the original post on Youtube

    Apple TV@Youtube
  • <p>Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway star as Adam and Rebekah Neumann, the husband and wife team behind office space startup WeWork. <em>WeCrashed</em> takes viewers behind-the-scenes of Adam's rise to power, and WeWork's eventual fall from grace. The business, which was once <a href="https://www.businessinsider.com/wework-valuation-falls-47-billion-to-less-than-3-billion-2020-5?r=US&IR=T" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:valued at $47 billion" class="link "><u>valued at $47 billion</u></a>, had an unbelievable journey to the top, and thanks to Leto and Hathaway's stunning performances, <em>WeCrashed</em> is an unmissable mini series.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fshow%2Fwecrashed%2Fumc.cmc.6qw605uv2rwbzutk2p2fsgvq9&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fculture%2Fmovies-tv%2Fg41010189%2Fbest-shows-apple-tv%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UREIAoL0Spk&ab_channel=AppleTV" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    13/23

    13) WeCrashed

    Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway star as Adam and Rebekah Neumann, the husband and wife team behind office space startup WeWork. WeCrashed takes viewers behind-the-scenes of Adam's rise to power, and WeWork's eventual fall from grace. The business, which was once valued at $47 billion, had an unbelievable journey to the top, and thanks to Leto and Hathaway's stunning performances, WeCrashed is an unmissable mini series.

    WATCH NOW

    See the original post on Youtube

    Apple TV@Youtube
  • <p><em>Five Days at Memorial</em> tells the devastating story of one hospital's attempts to survive 2005's Hurricane Katrina. Based upon <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00C4BA3GO?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.41010189%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sheri Fink's book" class="link ">Sheri Fink's book</a> of the same name, Apple TV+'s adaptation is a horrifying account of what took place at Memorial Hospital in New Orleans during the widespread disaster. Not for the faint of heart, <em>Five Days at Memorial</em> is a terrifying call to action when it comes to disaster planning, prevention, and the loss of human life.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fshow%2Ffive-days-at-memorial%2Fumc.cmc.50agn5zbvuj7z70teq1p0pixn&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fculture%2Fmovies-tv%2Fg41010189%2Fbest-shows-apple-tv%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Az81r01YwLw&t=3s&ab_channel=AppleTV" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    14/23

    14) Five Days at Memorial

    Five Days at Memorial tells the devastating story of one hospital's attempts to survive 2005's Hurricane Katrina. Based upon Sheri Fink's book of the same name, Apple TV+'s adaptation is a horrifying account of what took place at Memorial Hospital in New Orleans during the widespread disaster. Not for the faint of heart, Five Days at Memorial is a terrifying call to action when it comes to disaster planning, prevention, and the loss of human life.

    WATCH NOW

    See the original post on Youtube

    Apple TV@Youtube
  • <p>Following her incredible performance in the first season of <em>The Morning Show</em>, <a href="https://www.elle.com/culture/movies-tv/a40933516/gugu-mbatha-raw-surface-interview/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gugu Mbatha-Raw" class="link ">Gugu Mbatha-Raw</a> takes the lead in <em>Surface</em>. In the surprising thriller, Sophie is experiencing a severe form of memory loss, and can't remember basic details about herself. After it's suggested that her amnesia is the result of a suicide attempt, Sophie is forced to rebuild her life, which includes uncovering her own secrets.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fshow%2Fsurface%2Fumc.cmc.dzqzvmbvizbedk91cvrq5pvw&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fculture%2Fmovies-tv%2Fg41010189%2Fbest-shows-apple-tv%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dH3yylTyB8M&ab_channel=AppleTV" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    15/23

    15) Surface

    Following her incredible performance in the first season of The Morning Show, Gugu Mbatha-Raw takes the lead in Surface. In the surprising thriller, Sophie is experiencing a severe form of memory loss, and can't remember basic details about herself. After it's suggested that her amnesia is the result of a suicide attempt, Sophie is forced to rebuild her life, which includes uncovering her own secrets.

    WATCH NOW

    See the original post on Youtube

    Apple TV@Youtube
  • <p>Sharon Horgan serves as both creator and star of <em>Bad Sisters</em>, a dark comedy set in Ireland. Part murder mystery, part comedy-drama, the series follows five sisters, who find themselves being unofficially investigated by an insurance company after one of their husbands mysteriously dies. Perfectly plotted, and hilarious to boot.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fshow%2Fbad-sisters%2Fumc.cmc.14kr4vv65unannh7doqgvlh20&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fculture%2Fmovies-tv%2Fg41010189%2Fbest-shows-apple-tv%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IZUrhfCl0Xc&t=1s&ab_channel=AppleTV" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    16/23

    16) Bad Sisters

    Sharon Horgan serves as both creator and star of Bad Sisters, a dark comedy set in Ireland. Part murder mystery, part comedy-drama, the series follows five sisters, who find themselves being unofficially investigated by an insurance company after one of their husbands mysteriously dies. Perfectly plotted, and hilarious to boot.

    WATCH NOW

    See the original post on Youtube

    Apple TV@Youtube
  • <p>Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong star as a couple who go on a hike to try and save their relationship. While arguing, they stumble across a town called Schmigadoon, which perpetually pays homage to the Golden Age musicals of the 1940s and 1950s. The twist is that the troubled couple can't leave the magical destination until they find true love. <a href="https://deadline.com/2022/06/schmigadoon-renewed-for-second-season-by-apple-tv-1235042555/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:A second season" class="link ">A second season</a> is on the way. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fshow%2Fschmigadoon%2Fumc.cmc.1tqmf2znhr4oui4vo69ircyui&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fculture%2Fmovies-tv%2Fg41010189%2Fbest-shows-apple-tv%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yKG0RodrzVo&ab_channel=AppleTV" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    17/23

    17) Schmigadoon!

    Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong star as a couple who go on a hike to try and save their relationship. While arguing, they stumble across a town called Schmigadoon, which perpetually pays homage to the Golden Age musicals of the 1940s and 1950s. The twist is that the troubled couple can't leave the magical destination until they find true love. A second season is on the way.

    WATCH NOW

    See the original post on Youtube

    Apple TV@Youtube
  • <p><a href="https://www.elle.com/fashion/celebrity-style/news/g7658/claire-danes-style/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Claire Danes" class="link ">Claire Danes</a> and Tom Hiddleston star in Apple TV+'s six-part miniseries based on <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Essex-Serpent-Novel-Sarah-Perry-ebook/dp/B01M0HPKE6/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.41010189%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sarah Perry's novel" class="link ">Sarah Perry's novel</a>, <em>The Essex Serpent</em>. When the widowed Cora decides to investigate a mythical serpent in outside of London, she forms an unexpected connection with a local pastor. However, tragedy strikes, and the locals place the blame on Cora.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fshow%2Fthe-essex-serpent%2Fumc.cmc.1vyhx06lta7a21tshl8qitota&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fculture%2Fmovies-tv%2Fg41010189%2Fbest-shows-apple-tv%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A5GqOeELRFU&ab_channel=AppleTV" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    18/23

    18) The Essex Serpent

    Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston star in Apple TV+'s six-part miniseries based on Sarah Perry's novel, The Essex Serpent. When the widowed Cora decides to investigate a mythical serpent in outside of London, she forms an unexpected connection with a local pastor. However, tragedy strikes, and the locals place the blame on Cora.

    WATCH NOW

    See the original post on Youtube

    Apple TV@Youtube
  • <p><em>Defending Jacob</em> flew under the radar upon its release, but there are plenty of reasons to revisit it now. Chris Evans and Michelle Dockery star as the parents of a boy accused of murdering another child in a small town. This eight-part series will keep you guessing until the very end, and is perfect for fans of <em>The Undone </em>and <em><a href="https://www.elle.com/culture/movies-tv/a27790968/big-little-lies-women-ranked-step-on-me/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Big Little Lies" class="link ">Big Little Lies</a></em>.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fshow%2Fdefending-jacob%2Fumc.cmc.5h5mr0shyyqqahqdv55ywyilr&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fculture%2Fmovies-tv%2Fg41010189%2Fbest-shows-apple-tv%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XQfeoRLvfqU&ab_channel=AppleTV" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    19/23

    19) Defending Jacob

    Defending Jacob flew under the radar upon its release, but there are plenty of reasons to revisit it now. Chris Evans and Michelle Dockery star as the parents of a boy accused of murdering another child in a small town. This eight-part series will keep you guessing until the very end, and is perfect for fans of The Undone and Big Little Lies.

    WATCH NOW

    See the original post on Youtube

    Apple TV@Youtube
  • <p>This six-part drama, based on the <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0040SYJ0U/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.41010189%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:book by Walter Mosley" class="link ">book by Walter Mosley</a>, stars Samuel L. Jackson in the titular role. Following the death of a family member, a 91-year-old with dementia finds himself making an unexpected connection with a stranger. Challenged to step outside of his comfort zone, Ptolemy Grey starts to remember who he is, and begins to investigate the murder himself.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fshow%2Fthe-last-days-of-ptolemy-grey%2Fumc.cmc.bj6odozsws1abio4bkiy69g5&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fculture%2Fmovies-tv%2Fg41010189%2Fbest-shows-apple-tv%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C_T1IqlQba4&ab_channel=AppleTV" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    20/23

    20) The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey

    This six-part drama, based on the book by Walter Mosley, stars Samuel L. Jackson in the titular role. Following the death of a family member, a 91-year-old with dementia finds himself making an unexpected connection with a stranger. Challenged to step outside of his comfort zone, Ptolemy Grey starts to remember who he is, and begins to investigate the murder himself.

    WATCH NOW

    See the original post on Youtube

    Apple TV@Youtube
  • <p>Eugenio Derbez stars Maximo, a wealthy man reflecting on his youth in Apple TV+'s bilingual comedy. Most of the action takes place in the '80s, when Maximo was a poor pool boy at Las Colinas Resort in Acapulco, Mexico. From decadent guests to brilliant moments of workplace comedy, <em>Acapulco</em> is an uplifting sitcom. A <a href="https://deadline.com/2022/03/acapulco-season-2-renewed-apple-tv-1234970787/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:second season has already been greenlit" class="link ">second season has already been greenlit</a>.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fshow%2Facapulco%2Fumc.cmc.8xrkg9zywke7g6a9ahmvpr3l&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fculture%2Fmovies-tv%2Fg41010189%2Fbest-shows-apple-tv%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e8YKi_05emo&ab_channel=AppleTV" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    21/23

    21) Acapulco

    Eugenio Derbez stars Maximo, a wealthy man reflecting on his youth in Apple TV+'s bilingual comedy. Most of the action takes place in the '80s, when Maximo was a poor pool boy at Las Colinas Resort in Acapulco, Mexico. From decadent guests to brilliant moments of workplace comedy, Acapulco is an uplifting sitcom. A second season has already been greenlit.

    WATCH NOW

    See the original post on Youtube

    Apple TV@Youtube
  • <p>Following its first season,<em> Slow Horses </em>was immediately <a href="https://variety.com/2022/tv/news/slow-horses-renewed-season-3-season-4-apple-1235282029/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:renewed through seasons 2, 3, and 4" class="link ">renewed through seasons 2, 3, and 4</a>, which has to be a good sign. The series focuses on a group of failed MI5 agents who have been relegated to an administrative division called Slough House. The drama begins when the agents get embroiled in a dangerous mystery. Gary Oldman plays Slough House's drunk manager, while Kristin Scott Thomas stars as the Deputy Director-General of MI5. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fshow%2Fslow-horses%2Fumc.cmc.2szz3fdt71tl1ulnbp8utgq5o&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fculture%2Fmovies-tv%2Fg41010189%2Fbest-shows-apple-tv%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O9ZJChzPn0U&ab_channel=AppleTV" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    22/23

    22) Slow Horses

    Following its first season, Slow Horses was immediately renewed through seasons 2, 3, and 4, which has to be a good sign. The series focuses on a group of failed MI5 agents who have been relegated to an administrative division called Slough House. The drama begins when the agents get embroiled in a dangerous mystery. Gary Oldman plays Slough House's drunk manager, while Kristin Scott Thomas stars as the Deputy Director-General of MI5.

    WATCH NOW

    See the original post on Youtube

    Apple TV@Youtube
  • <p>The incomparable Octavia Spencer stars as true crime podcaster Poppy Parnell is<em> Truth Be Told</em>. Each season sees Poppy investigate a new mystery, attempting to find the truth while recording her popular podcast series. Season 1 starred Aaron Paul and Lizzy Caplan, Season 2 featured Kate Hudson, and the forthcoming <a href="https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/apple-tv-gabrielle-union-truth-be-told-season-3-1235117518/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Season 3 will star Gabrielle Union" class="link ">Season 3 will star Gabrielle Union</a>.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fshow%2Ftruth-be-told%2Fumc.cmc.6hegr60w8pjyfcblgocjek7oo&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fculture%2Fmovies-tv%2Fg41010189%2Fbest-shows-apple-tv%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HjGm7JUc04E&ab_channel=AppleTV" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    23/23

    23) Truth Be Told

    The incomparable Octavia Spencer stars as true crime podcaster Poppy Parnell is Truth Be Told. Each season sees Poppy investigate a new mystery, attempting to find the truth while recording her popular podcast series. Season 1 starred Aaron Paul and Lizzy Caplan, Season 2 featured Kate Hudson, and the forthcoming Season 3 will star Gabrielle Union.

    WATCH NOW

    See the original post on Youtube

    Apple TV@Youtube
<p>You've likely already watched <em><a href="https://www.elle.com/culture/movies-tv/a37113073/hannah-waddingham-ted-lasso-season-2-interview/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ted Lasso" class="link ">Ted Lasso</a></em>'s first two seasons, but that just means you're ready for a re-watch. Jason Sudeikis stars as a hapless American football coach who agrees to train a failing British soccer team. The heartwarming sitcom got rave reviews, particularly as it arrived during the pandemic and helped viewers believe in goodness again. <a href="https://www.elle.com/culture/art-design/a37640580/ted-lasso-season-3-news-cast-spoilers-date/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Season 3 is reportedly due" class="link ">Season 3 is reportedly due</a> in 2022.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fshow%2Fted-lasso%2Fumc.cmc.vtoh0mn0xn7t3c643xqonfzy%3Fctx_brand%3Dtvs.sbd.4000&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fculture%2Fmovies-tv%2Fg41010189%2Fbest-shows-apple-tv%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3u7EIiohs6U&ab_channel=AppleTV" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>Apple TV+'s <em>Trying</em> is another heartwarming British sitcom, this time about a couple's challenging parenting journey. Rafe Spall and Esther Smith star as Jason and Nikki, a couple trying to conceive and deciding to adopt in order to expand their family. The streamer just debuted the show's third season, and fans are eagerly awaiting news of season 4.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fshow%2Ftrying%2Fumc.cmc.6muy4la7lj1omu5nci4bt2m66&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fculture%2Fmovies-tv%2Fg41010189%2Fbest-shows-apple-tv%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nGA_6WTD3vM&ab_channel=AppleTV" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>Based upon the incredible true stories featured in <em>Epic Magazine,</em> <em>Little America</em> is an anthology series focusing on immigrants in the United States. Husband and wife team <a href="https://www.elle.com/culture/movies-tv/a30707615/emily-v-gordon-interview-little-america-kumail-nanjiani/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon" class="link ">Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon</a>, who co-wrote<em> The Big Sick</em>, join a whole host of talented writers and directors on the project, which has been <a href="https://variety.com/2019/tv/news/kumail-nanjiani-emily-v-gordon-apple-series-little-america-renewed-season-2-1203434216/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:renewed for a second season" class="link ">renewed for a second season</a>. From harrowing deportation tales to heartwarming stories of families building new lives, <em>Little America</em> is the series we need right now.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fshow%2Flittle-america%2Fumc.cmc.2ice8mlcn1zrtxf81e5ktwg8p&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fculture%2Fmovies-tv%2Fg41010189%2Fbest-shows-apple-tv%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xCke0hXoCf8&t=3s&ab_channel=AppleTV" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>Based on the <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Pachinko-National-Book-Award-Finalist-ebook/dp/B01GZY28JA?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.41010189%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bestselling book by Min Jin Lee" class="link ">bestselling book by Min Jin Lee</a>, <em>Pachinko</em> follows several generations of one family, from their early days in Japanese-occupied Korea to Japan to New York. The series explores the real-life tensions that arose for Koreans living alongside Japanese emigrants, and the discrimination experienced by those who left Korea for a new life. <em><a href="https://www.elle.com/culture/movies-tv/a39541064/pachinko-soo-hugh-interview/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pachinko" class="link ">Pachinko</a></em> is an emotional drama about the importance of heritage and the longevity of generational trauma.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fshow%2Fpachinko%2Fumc.cmc.17vf6g68dy89kk1l1nnb6min4&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fculture%2Fmovies-tv%2Fg41010189%2Fbest-shows-apple-tv%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O1r5XXJOYNA&ab_channel=AppleTV" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>Adam Scott stars in this sci-fi-infused psychological thriller, directed by Ben Stiller and Aoife McArdle. Scott plays Mark, a Lumon Industries employee who agrees to take part in the company's “severance” program. The procedure entails employees having their work memories separated from non-work memories. However, it soon becomes clear that a widespread conspiracy is taking place.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fshow%2Fseverance%2Fumc.cmc.1srk2goyh2q2zdxcx605w8vtx&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fculture%2Fmovies-tv%2Fg41010189%2Fbest-shows-apple-tv%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xEQP4VVuyrY&t=1s&ab_channel=AppleTV" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>Hailee Steinfeld stars as beloved poet Emily Dickinson in this modern take on what it means to be young, queer, and in love in America. While developing her talent as a poet, Emily falls in love with her best friend, who just so happens to be her brother's fiancée. As she eschews the path her parents have planned for her, <em>Dickinson</em> combines historically accurate costumes with contemporary dialogue to introduce the iconic writer to a new audience.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fshow%2Fdickinson%2Fumc.cmc.1ogyy5s2agasxa5qztabrlykn&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fculture%2Fmovies-tv%2Fg41010189%2Fbest-shows-apple-tv%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_GtV9V0dBgw&ab_channel=AppleTV" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>Maya Rudolph is simply superb in <em>Loot</em> as Molly Novak, a recently divorced billionaire trying to find her place in the world after her husband leaves her. After immersing herself in the charitable foundation set up in her name, Molly starts to realize that there's more to life than being really, really, really, ridiculously good-looking and wealthy. A hilarious ensemble cast makes <em>Loot</em> the perfect workplace sitcom.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fshow%2Floot%2Fumc.cmc.5erbujil1mpazuerhr1udnk45&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fculture%2Fmovies-tv%2Fg41010189%2Fbest-shows-apple-tv%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ktzAq7wjJgs&t=1s&ab_channel=AppleTV" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's glossy journalism drama needs no introduction. The powerhouse pair helped turn one of Apple TV+'s first releases into a smash hit that's already netted a plethora of <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt7203552/awards/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:nominations and awards" class="link ">nominations and awards</a>. Following Steve Carell's exit, <a href="https://deadline.com/2022/08/the-morning-show-season-3-reese-witherspoon-jon-hamm-interview-1235091558/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jon Hamm joins the show" class="link ">Jon Hamm joins the show</a> for its forthcoming third season, so prepare yourself to swoon.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fshow%2Fthe-morning-show%2Fumc.cmc.25tn3v8ku4b39tr6ccgb8nl6m&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fculture%2Fmovies-tv%2Fg41010189%2Fbest-shows-apple-tv%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BeXtt2X6nDk&ab_channel=AppleTV" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>Elisabeth Moss stars in this twisty time travel thriller, based upon <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Shining-Girls-Novel-Lauren-Beukes-ebook/dp/B00A4H1YA4?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.41010189%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lauren Beukes' 2013 novel," class="link ">Lauren Beukes' 2013 novel, </a><em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Shining-Girls-Novel-Lauren-Beukes-ebook/dp/B00A4H1YA4?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.41010189%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Shining Girls" class="link ">The Shining Girls</a>. </em>Following a brutal attack that left her for dead, Kirby attempts to rebuild her life as an archivist at a newspaper. However, after discovering details of a murder that matches her own attack, Kirby starts to realize she's part of a much bigger mystery. With the help of a reporter, her investigation spans decades, and they're soon tracking a potential, and unlikely, serial killer. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fshow%2Fshining-girls%2Fumc.cmc.22xs4xobsimzy5qqdif0rhmdy&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fculture%2Fmovies-tv%2Fg41010189%2Fbest-shows-apple-tv%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GiNCIA4kszw&ab_channel=AppleTV" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>Rose Byrne is delightful in <em>Physical</em> as bored housewife Sheila who discovers aerobics and finds herself in the process. With a failing marriage and no career, Sheila fills the void in her life with spandex and '80s music, and it's not long before she's building an empire of her own. The ever dapper Paul Sparks plays a local businessman whose hatred of Sheila is a little too strong. Truly one of Apple TV+'s best, and most underrated, shows.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fshow%2Fphysical%2Fumc.cmc.6gdc6v4vwyaab7klocftv2s10&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fculture%2Fmovies-tv%2Fg41010189%2Fbest-shows-apple-tv%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8bjNCzXcky8&ab_channel=AppleTV" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd co-star in this mini series based upon an almost unbelievable true story. <em>The Shrink Next Door</em> follows Marty (Ferrell), a very rich but directionless businessman who attends therapy at his sister's behest. Rudd plays Dr. Ike, a psychiatrist whose relationships with his patients starts to cross a line, especially when it comes to Marty's family, wealth, property, and business.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fshow%2Fthe-shrink-next-door%2Fumc.cmc.jov1gljmqnux0i15rbqsoyfk&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fculture%2Fmovies-tv%2Fg41010189%2Fbest-shows-apple-tv%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HpbC72kXOsc&t=1s&ab_channel=AppleTV" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>Apple TV+'s <em>Black Bird</em> stars Taron Egerton as Jimmy, an incarcerated drug dealer offered a deal to shorten his sentence. However, Jimmy must extract a confession from a suspected serial killer in order to meet his side of the deal, something which proves to be incredibly dangerous. Based on a true story, <em>Black Bird</em> features a plethora of jaw-dropping performances, including Paul Walter Hauser as creepy convict Larry Hall, and Ray Liotta in one of his final onscreen appearances.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fshow%2Fblack-bird%2Fumc.cmc.30gx1y8nwthydkrvhqu156p3&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fculture%2Fmovies-tv%2Fg41010189%2Fbest-shows-apple-tv%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aH1FOkJys3Y&t=1s&ab_channel=AppleTV" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway star as Adam and Rebekah Neumann, the husband and wife team behind office space startup WeWork. <em>WeCrashed</em> takes viewers behind-the-scenes of Adam's rise to power, and WeWork's eventual fall from grace. The business, which was once <a href="https://www.businessinsider.com/wework-valuation-falls-47-billion-to-less-than-3-billion-2020-5?r=US&IR=T" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:valued at $47 billion" class="link "><u>valued at $47 billion</u></a>, had an unbelievable journey to the top, and thanks to Leto and Hathaway's stunning performances, <em>WeCrashed</em> is an unmissable mini series.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fshow%2Fwecrashed%2Fumc.cmc.6qw605uv2rwbzutk2p2fsgvq9&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fculture%2Fmovies-tv%2Fg41010189%2Fbest-shows-apple-tv%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UREIAoL0Spk&ab_channel=AppleTV" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p><em>Five Days at Memorial</em> tells the devastating story of one hospital's attempts to survive 2005's Hurricane Katrina. Based upon <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00C4BA3GO?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.41010189%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sheri Fink's book" class="link ">Sheri Fink's book</a> of the same name, Apple TV+'s adaptation is a horrifying account of what took place at Memorial Hospital in New Orleans during the widespread disaster. Not for the faint of heart, <em>Five Days at Memorial</em> is a terrifying call to action when it comes to disaster planning, prevention, and the loss of human life.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fshow%2Ffive-days-at-memorial%2Fumc.cmc.50agn5zbvuj7z70teq1p0pixn&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fculture%2Fmovies-tv%2Fg41010189%2Fbest-shows-apple-tv%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Az81r01YwLw&t=3s&ab_channel=AppleTV" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>Following her incredible performance in the first season of <em>The Morning Show</em>, <a href="https://www.elle.com/culture/movies-tv/a40933516/gugu-mbatha-raw-surface-interview/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gugu Mbatha-Raw" class="link ">Gugu Mbatha-Raw</a> takes the lead in <em>Surface</em>. In the surprising thriller, Sophie is experiencing a severe form of memory loss, and can't remember basic details about herself. After it's suggested that her amnesia is the result of a suicide attempt, Sophie is forced to rebuild her life, which includes uncovering her own secrets.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fshow%2Fsurface%2Fumc.cmc.dzqzvmbvizbedk91cvrq5pvw&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fculture%2Fmovies-tv%2Fg41010189%2Fbest-shows-apple-tv%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dH3yylTyB8M&ab_channel=AppleTV" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>Sharon Horgan serves as both creator and star of <em>Bad Sisters</em>, a dark comedy set in Ireland. Part murder mystery, part comedy-drama, the series follows five sisters, who find themselves being unofficially investigated by an insurance company after one of their husbands mysteriously dies. Perfectly plotted, and hilarious to boot.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fshow%2Fbad-sisters%2Fumc.cmc.14kr4vv65unannh7doqgvlh20&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fculture%2Fmovies-tv%2Fg41010189%2Fbest-shows-apple-tv%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IZUrhfCl0Xc&t=1s&ab_channel=AppleTV" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong star as a couple who go on a hike to try and save their relationship. While arguing, they stumble across a town called Schmigadoon, which perpetually pays homage to the Golden Age musicals of the 1940s and 1950s. The twist is that the troubled couple can't leave the magical destination until they find true love. <a href="https://deadline.com/2022/06/schmigadoon-renewed-for-second-season-by-apple-tv-1235042555/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:A second season" class="link ">A second season</a> is on the way. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fshow%2Fschmigadoon%2Fumc.cmc.1tqmf2znhr4oui4vo69ircyui&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fculture%2Fmovies-tv%2Fg41010189%2Fbest-shows-apple-tv%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yKG0RodrzVo&ab_channel=AppleTV" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p><a href="https://www.elle.com/fashion/celebrity-style/news/g7658/claire-danes-style/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Claire Danes" class="link ">Claire Danes</a> and Tom Hiddleston star in Apple TV+'s six-part miniseries based on <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Essex-Serpent-Novel-Sarah-Perry-ebook/dp/B01M0HPKE6/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.41010189%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sarah Perry's novel" class="link ">Sarah Perry's novel</a>, <em>The Essex Serpent</em>. When the widowed Cora decides to investigate a mythical serpent in outside of London, she forms an unexpected connection with a local pastor. However, tragedy strikes, and the locals place the blame on Cora.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fshow%2Fthe-essex-serpent%2Fumc.cmc.1vyhx06lta7a21tshl8qitota&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fculture%2Fmovies-tv%2Fg41010189%2Fbest-shows-apple-tv%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A5GqOeELRFU&ab_channel=AppleTV" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p><em>Defending Jacob</em> flew under the radar upon its release, but there are plenty of reasons to revisit it now. Chris Evans and Michelle Dockery star as the parents of a boy accused of murdering another child in a small town. This eight-part series will keep you guessing until the very end, and is perfect for fans of <em>The Undone </em>and <em><a href="https://www.elle.com/culture/movies-tv/a27790968/big-little-lies-women-ranked-step-on-me/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Big Little Lies" class="link ">Big Little Lies</a></em>.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fshow%2Fdefending-jacob%2Fumc.cmc.5h5mr0shyyqqahqdv55ywyilr&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fculture%2Fmovies-tv%2Fg41010189%2Fbest-shows-apple-tv%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XQfeoRLvfqU&ab_channel=AppleTV" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>This six-part drama, based on the <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0040SYJ0U/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.41010189%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:book by Walter Mosley" class="link ">book by Walter Mosley</a>, stars Samuel L. Jackson in the titular role. Following the death of a family member, a 91-year-old with dementia finds himself making an unexpected connection with a stranger. Challenged to step outside of his comfort zone, Ptolemy Grey starts to remember who he is, and begins to investigate the murder himself.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fshow%2Fthe-last-days-of-ptolemy-grey%2Fumc.cmc.bj6odozsws1abio4bkiy69g5&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fculture%2Fmovies-tv%2Fg41010189%2Fbest-shows-apple-tv%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C_T1IqlQba4&ab_channel=AppleTV" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>Eugenio Derbez stars Maximo, a wealthy man reflecting on his youth in Apple TV+'s bilingual comedy. Most of the action takes place in the '80s, when Maximo was a poor pool boy at Las Colinas Resort in Acapulco, Mexico. From decadent guests to brilliant moments of workplace comedy, <em>Acapulco</em> is an uplifting sitcom. A <a href="https://deadline.com/2022/03/acapulco-season-2-renewed-apple-tv-1234970787/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:second season has already been greenlit" class="link ">second season has already been greenlit</a>.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fshow%2Facapulco%2Fumc.cmc.8xrkg9zywke7g6a9ahmvpr3l&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fculture%2Fmovies-tv%2Fg41010189%2Fbest-shows-apple-tv%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e8YKi_05emo&ab_channel=AppleTV" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>Following its first season,<em> Slow Horses </em>was immediately <a href="https://variety.com/2022/tv/news/slow-horses-renewed-season-3-season-4-apple-1235282029/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:renewed through seasons 2, 3, and 4" class="link ">renewed through seasons 2, 3, and 4</a>, which has to be a good sign. The series focuses on a group of failed MI5 agents who have been relegated to an administrative division called Slough House. The drama begins when the agents get embroiled in a dangerous mystery. Gary Oldman plays Slough House's drunk manager, while Kristin Scott Thomas stars as the Deputy Director-General of MI5. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fshow%2Fslow-horses%2Fumc.cmc.2szz3fdt71tl1ulnbp8utgq5o&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fculture%2Fmovies-tv%2Fg41010189%2Fbest-shows-apple-tv%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O9ZJChzPn0U&ab_channel=AppleTV" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>The incomparable Octavia Spencer stars as true crime podcaster Poppy Parnell is<em> Truth Be Told</em>. Each season sees Poppy investigate a new mystery, attempting to find the truth while recording her popular podcast series. Season 1 starred Aaron Paul and Lizzy Caplan, Season 2 featured Kate Hudson, and the forthcoming <a href="https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/apple-tv-gabrielle-union-truth-be-told-season-3-1235117518/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Season 3 will star Gabrielle Union" class="link ">Season 3 will star Gabrielle Union</a>.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fshow%2Ftruth-be-told%2Fumc.cmc.6hegr60w8pjyfcblgocjek7oo&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fculture%2Fmovies-tv%2Fg41010189%2Fbest-shows-apple-tv%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HjGm7JUc04E&ab_channel=AppleTV" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>

From Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's collaboration to comedy classics like Ted Lasso and Loot, here are 23 of the best TV shows on Apple TV+ in 2022.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet

  • Canada drops all three games at L.A. Rugby Sevens

    LOS ANGELES — So much for a happy Hollywood ending. Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday in the World Rugby L.A. Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park. Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S. Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5

  • McIlroy storms from 6 back to win FedEx Cup and $18 million

    ATLANTA (AP) — Rory McIlroy, the strongest voice for the PGA Tour in a tumultuous year, had the final say with his clubs Sunday when he rallied from six shots behind to win the Tour Championship and capture the FedEx Cup for the third time. McIlroy won $18 million, pushing his PGA Tour earnings to over $26 million for the season. He closed with a 4-under 66 to overtake Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who made only one birdie in a 73. Scheffler was hoping to cap off the best year in golf with

  • Ohtani, Angels blank frustrated Blue Jays 2-0

    TORONTO — Shohei Ohtani refused to allow the good vibrations from the 30th reunion of the 1992 World Series champion Toronto Blue Jays to mushroom to the current club on Saturday. The Los Angeles Angels ace starter surrendered only two hits, striking out nine with only one walk in a masterful season-high 109-pitch, seven-inning performance for a 2-0 victory. Ohtani versus Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah, plus the reunion, provided quite the atmosphere. Joe Carter, Dave Winfield, Dave Stieb, manager Ci

  • Canada's Maddie Szeryk has career-best performance at CP Women's Open

    OTTAWA — Canada's Maddie Szeryk has proven to herself that she can compete on the LPGA Tour. Szeryk, from London, Ont., had her best-ever performance on the world's top women's golf circuit this past week, finishing in a tie for 26th at the CP Women's Open. She closed out the national championship with an even-par 71 at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club on Sunday to finish at 9 under overall. "It's really special. I definitely got a little choked up on No. 18, just the crowd and everyone coming out and

  • John Schneider raves about Matt Chapman's impact on Blue Jays: 'He's a stud'

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider met with the media after Monday's extra-innings victory over the Cubs. He discussed how badly the team needed a win, what Matt Chapman brings to Toronto, improved defence around the diamond and more.

  • Kyrgios would consider 1st-round US Open loss a win for him

    NEW YORK (AP) — In one breath, Nick Kyrgios talks about heading into the U.S. Open with as much self-belief and good play as ever, coming off a runner-up finish at Wimbledon and some strong results on hard courts in recent weeks. In the next, ever an enigma, the 23rd-seeded Kyrgios says he can’t wait for his stay in the Flushing Meadows bracket to be over — perhaps as soon as Monday night, when he faces his “good mate,” fellow Australian and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis — so he can head ba

  • Edmonton muggles competing for 2022 quidditch title in Mill Woods Park

    Veteran and rookie quidditch players across Edmonton are preparing to mount broomsticks, as they vie for a citywide title Saturday. The annual Edmonton Quidditch Cup, a tournament that runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Mill Woods Park, will feature national-level athletes as well as entry-level competitors who may have never played a match before. "It's so fun," said Jasper Whitby, a quidditch player and vice-president of the Edmonton Aurors. "I'm so excited to play quidditch again." Quidditch, the

  • South Korea's An and Choi share lead at CP Women's Open as Canada's Henderson fades

    OTTAWA — Two former teammates are tied atop the leaderboard at the CP Women's Open, vying for their first wins on the LPGA Tour. South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi and Narin An are tied at 16-under overall after three rounds at the Canadian women's golf championship. They played together last month at the Dow Great Lakes Invitational and have known each other for more than five years after playing against each other in Asia. "It was only about a month ago that we played on the same team and played well,

  • Blue Bombers look to become first CFL team to clinch playoff berth

    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to punch its 2022 playoff ticket. Winnipeg (10-1) can secure a post-season berth Sunday with a road win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-5) to open their annual Labour Day series. The two teams return to IG Field on Sept. 10 and will meet a third time Sept. 30 in Manitoba. Even with a loss, the Bombers would be the first club to secure a playoff berth if the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks all lost their games th

  • Zaretsky has best reason to be late for university enrolment - an LPGA Tour event

    OTTAWA — Most freshmen spend their first week of university buying books and meeting new people. Lauren Zaretsky is playing in her first LPGA Tour event. The 18-year-old from Thornhill, Ont., delayed her arrival at Texas Tech by a week so she could play at the CP Women's Open. Betting on herself has paid dividends as Zaretsky is the only Canadian amateur to make the cut at the national women's golf championship. "It just brings good momentum coming in," said Zaretsky of playing the LPGA event be

  • World beach volleyball champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership

    Canada's most decorated women's beach volleyball team is splitting up. Saying it's common in their sport to part ways after a few years, world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership after five years together. "We have a lot of respect for each other and are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last five years," the two said in a mutual statement on Tuesday. "As with many long-term beach volleyball partnerships, we have

  • Gilgeous-Alexander, Joseph, Alexander-Walker won't play against Panama

    PANAMA CITY — Trae Bell-Haynes, Abu Kigab and Jean-Victor Mukama have been added to Canada's roster for the team's FIBA World Cup qualifying game against Panama on Monday. The trio replace NBA players Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Cory Joseph, who are all unavailable. Canada (7-0) is the only undefeated team in the Americas after a 99-87 win over Argentina on Thursday in Victoria. The Canadians can qualify for the 2023 World Cup with a win over Panama (2-5), and if Venezu

  • Alberta equestrian rides across Mongolian landscape in world's toughest horse race

    An Alberta woman spent a gruelling 10 days trekking more than 1,000 kilometres across Mongolia on horseback. Adele Dobler, a helicopter pilot, was one of 48 riders selected in a lottery of 2,000 applicants to participate in the Mongol Derby, considered the hardest and longest horse-riding race in the world. Dobler had wanted to compete in a race like the Mongol derby since she was nine years old. "I'm 36 now, so I've been thinking about it for a long time," she said while on CBC Edmonton's Radio

  • Toronto Metropolitan University goes Bold with new nickname for athletics teams

    Toronto Metropolitan University made a major move in cutting ties to its longtime Ryerson name. So, why not go bold in its athletics renaming as well? TMU announced Monday that its sports teams will now be called the TMU Bold, one of three finalists selected from more than 4,800 survey contributions. TMU's new mascot will be a falcon. "The idea of Bold came from the feedback that was developed from community members," said Jen McMillen, vice-provost, students, at TMU. "They wanted a name that wa

  • Whitecaps' playoff drive hits big pothole in 3-0 loss to Nashville

    VANCOUVER — Losing 3-0 to Nashville SC was bad, but it was how the Vancouver Whitecaps lost that caused head coach Vanni Sartini’s blood to boil. Sartini called the defeat unacceptable. He said his team stopped playing after conceding the first goal and they owed the Whitecaps fans an apology. The loss, with six games remaining, makes the Whitecaps goal of earning a Major League Soccer playoff berth even more of an uphill climb. “It’s a shame what we did today in a game that is so important for

  • Marino advances to third round of U.S. Open with straight-sets win over Snigur

    NEW YORK — Vancouver's Rebecca Marino advanced to the third round of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 7-6 (5) win over Ukraine's Daria Snigur on Wednesday. Marino fired 13 aces in the match to Snigur's one, and won 74 per cent of first-serve points. Marino took advantage of some spotty play from Snigur, who had 48 unforced errors, including one while facing match point. The Canadian broke Snigur three times on eight chances, and saved five of the seven break points she faced. Marino advanced to the thi

  • Argos starter Bethel-Thompson not celebrating CFL career milestone

    TORONTO — He has thrown for more yards than Hall of Famer Doug Flutie, but McLeod Bethel-Thompson doesn't see that as a reason to celebrate. Of more importance to the Toronto Argonauts' veteran starter is establishing himself as a winning quarterback. "I see myself as a .500 quarterback, so there's progress to be made," Bethel-Thompson said following Toronto's 37-20 home win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday night. "Quarterbacks are measured by wins and right now, we’re a .500 team. "That's

  • Sarah Fillier strikes twice, Canada downs Swiss 4-1 in women's world hockey

    HERNING, Denmark — Sarah Fillier thought about it for an instant, but made her Plan B work instead. Canada's youngest player at the women's world hockey championship scored twice in Saturday's 4-1 win over Switzerland in Herning's Kvik Hockey Arena. The 22-year-old from Georgetown, Ont., spotted Canada a 2-0 lead by the second period, but there was a tantalizing moment in the seconds before her first goal of the game. Behind Switzerland's net, Fillier briefly contemplated lifting the puck on the

  • 3 Blue Jays pitchers who could bolster roster as September call-ups

    Here are three pitchers who could help the Blue Jays down the stretch.