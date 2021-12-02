55 Gadgets to Gift This Season
- 1/56
55 Gadgets to Gift This Season
- 2/56
Noise-Masking Sleepbuds
- 3/56
IVY Wireless Mini Photo Printer
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 4/56
The Link GPS Dog Collar
- 5/56
Temperature Control Smart Mug 2
- 6/56
Smart Garden
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 7/56
Hidrate Spark 3 Smart Water Bottle
- 8/56
Tello Quadcopter Drone
- 9/56
YogiFi Smart Yoga Mat
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 10/56
Sous Vide Precision Cooker
- 11/56
Bartesian Premium Cocktails on Demand
- 12/56
Portable Full HD LED Smart Home Theater Projector
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 13/56
Wine Preservation System
- 14/56
Fire TV Cube
- 15/56
Gitamini
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 16/56
Wemo Mini Smart Plug
- 17/56
SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker
- 18/56
Mirror
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 19/56
Leather Touchscreen Gloves
- 20/56
Stroller Hook
- 21/56
Turntable
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 22/56
Wireless Portable QI Fast Charger
- 23/56
The Remarkable2
- 24/56
MH40 Over-Ear Headphones
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 25/56
Orbi Wi-Fi System
- 26/56
Airwrap Styler
- 27/56
AirTag
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 28/56
Kindle Paperwhite
- 29/56
Wireless Turntable
- 30/56
Apple AirPods Pro
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 31/56
Meural Canvas II
- 32/56
Nadi X Responsive Yoga Pants
- 33/56
Apple TV 4K
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 34/56
Voice-Activated Trash Can
- 35/56
Video Doorbell 3
- 36/56
PowerShot G1 X Mark III WiFi-Enabled Digital Camera
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 37/56
Pro XE Golf Laser Rangefinder
- 38/56
Lumen Metabolism Tracker
- 39/56
Phantom Reactor Compact Wireless Speaker
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 40/56
Echo (4th Gen)
- 41/56
BALMUDA The Toaster
- 42/56
Lume Cube Panel Mini
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 43/56
Oculus Quest 2 All-In-One VR Headset
- 44/56
FitBit Sense
- 45/56
Pure Hot+Cool Purifying Heater & Fan
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 46/56
Sodastream Fizzi One Touch
- 47/56
Smart Portable Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Speaker
- 48/56
Forerunner 935 Running GPS Unit
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 49/56
Philips Hue White LED Smart Button Starter Kit
- 50/56
The Skylight Calendar
- 51/56
LS50 Wireless II
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 52/56
DiamondClean Smart 9500 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush
- 53/56
Shark NV752 TruePet Upright Vacuum
- 54/56
New Buy iPhone 13 Pro
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 55/56
4K Smart OLED TV with Alexa Built-in
- 56/56
Beoplay EQ Adaptive noise cancelling wireless earphones