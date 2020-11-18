Asda is doing mince pie gin now for only £5

  • <p>If you love discovering new and unusual gin flavours then take note! We've rounded up 58 of the best flavoured gin drinks available to buy right now, from a raspberry & rose shimmery <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/uk/worklife/a26971750/bombay-sapphire-new-gin-flavour/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gin" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">gin</a> flavour, to Lidl's best gins, <a href="http://www.cosmopolitan.com/uk/worklife/a10362959/gordons-pink-gin/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:berry pink gin" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">berry pink gin</a>, violet gin and other botanical delights. Because if you're anything like us, there really is no drink like a refreshing G&T. Whatever the occasion - whether it's Christmas Eve and you're celebrating, or a summer's day and you're rehydrating, a flavoured gin is always what we reach for. </p><p>All you need to do now is grab a pair of your favourite <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/uk/worklife/g28479114/balloon-gin-glasses/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gin balloon glasses," class="link rapid-noclick-resp">gin balloon glasses,</a> invite a friend over and start working your way through these flavoured gins. </p>
    1/87

    Asda is doing mince pie gin now for only £5

    If you love discovering new and unusual gin flavours then take note! We've rounded up 58 of the best flavoured gin drinks available to buy right now, from a raspberry & rose shimmery gin flavour, to Lidl's best gins, berry pink gin, violet gin and other botanical delights. Because if you're anything like us, there really is no drink like a refreshing G&T. Whatever the occasion - whether it's Christmas Eve and you're celebrating, or a summer's day and you're rehydrating, a flavoured gin is always what we reach for.

    All you need to do now is grab a pair of your favourite gin balloon glasses, invite a friend over and start working your way through these flavoured gins.

  • <p>To celebrate the upcoming festive season, ASDA has halved the price of selected seasonal sips from £10 to £5, including the Extra Special Mince Pie Gin Liqueur, Extra Special Gingerbread Gin Liqueur and Extra Special Toasted Marshmallow Gin Liqueur. You don't have to tell us twice. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://groceries.asda.com/product/gin/asda-extra-special-mince-pie-gin-liqueur/1000177627758" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
    2/87

    Best flavoured gins

    To celebrate the upcoming festive season, ASDA has halved the price of selected seasonal sips from £10 to £5, including the Extra Special Mince Pie Gin Liqueur, Extra Special Gingerbread Gin Liqueur and Extra Special Toasted Marshmallow Gin Liqueur. You don't have to tell us twice.

    SHOP NOW

  • <p>OPIHR's European gin is perfect for Christmas time, thanks to the spicy flavour and inclusion of myrrh. Mix with sweet vermouth and Campari for a festive twist on a classic negroni. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.masterofmalt.com%2Fgin%2Fopihr-gin%2Fopihr-gin-european-edition-gin%2F%3FcountryCodeShort%3DGB%26currencyCode%3DGBP%26adnetwork%3Daf%26affc%3D17f1a9e8-8a73-4a6a-88c3-d5e4624ab6f1&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fuk%2Fworklife%2Fg17850422%2Fbest-flavoured-gin%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
    3/87

    Best flavoured gins

    OPIHR's European gin is perfect for Christmas time, thanks to the spicy flavour and inclusion of myrrh. Mix with sweet vermouth and Campari for a festive twist on a classic negroni.

    SHOP NOW

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Passionfruit and vanilla blossom gin sounds totally incredible, doesn't it? BLOOM's new fruit and floral fusion gin is perfect for passionfruit martinis or with a tall glas of tonic.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tesco.com%2Fgroceries%2Fen-GB%2Fproducts%2F305957720&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fuk%2Fworklife%2Fg17850422%2Fbest-flavoured-gin%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
    4/87

    Best flavoured gins

    Passionfruit and vanilla blossom gin sounds totally incredible, doesn't it? BLOOM's new fruit and floral fusion gin is perfect for passionfruit martinis or with a tall glas of tonic.

    SHOP NOW

  • <p>BLOOM's limited edition raspberry and rose gin tastes of sweet fruits and subtle florals, resulting in a smooth fruity and floral taste. Perfect for cocktails!</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tesco.com%2Fgroceries%2Fen-GB%2Fproducts%2F305984007%3Fsc_cmp%3Dppc%252AGHS%2B-%2BGrocery%2B-%2BAlcohol%252APX%2B%257C%2BShopping%2BGSC%2B%257C%2BAlcohol%2B%252B%2BTesco%2BBrand%252AAlcohol%253A%2BF%2526D%253A%2BSpirits%253A%2BSpirits%252APRODUCT_GROUP305984007%252A%26ds_rl%3D1116019%26ds_rl%3D1116016%26gclid%3DEAIaIQobChMIodinufai7AIVaoBQBh2xogBXEAQYAiABEgJB6fD_BwE%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fuk%2Fworklife%2Fg17850422%2Fbest-flavoured-gin%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
    5/87

    Best flavoured gins

    BLOOM's limited edition raspberry and rose gin tastes of sweet fruits and subtle florals, resulting in a smooth fruity and floral taste. Perfect for cocktails!

    SHOP NOW

  • <p>Available online or at John Lewis, kick off the festive period with Edinburgh Gin's new Poached Pear Liqueur, which is full of flavours like sweet pear, delicate red wine, and cinnamon. We're already feeling more Christmassy.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.edinburghgin.com/shop/gins/poached-pear-gin-liqueur" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
    6/87

    Best flavoured gins

    Available online or at John Lewis, kick off the festive period with Edinburgh Gin's new Poached Pear Liqueur, which is full of flavours like sweet pear, delicate red wine, and cinnamon. We're already feeling more Christmassy.

    SHOP NOW

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Martin Miller’s have created a Winterful gin, which, you guessed it(!), is inspired by the festive period. Paying homage to mulled wine, the recipe includes cinnamon, mandarin orange peel and cardamom, and can be enjoyed hot or cold.<br></p><p>Available in Waitrose nationwide from 26 October (£27.99) and on Amazon. </p>
    7/87

    Best flavoured gins

    Martin Miller’s have created a Winterful gin, which, you guessed it(!), is inspired by the festive period. Paying homage to mulled wine, the recipe includes cinnamon, mandarin orange peel and cardamom, and can be enjoyed hot or cold.

    Available in Waitrose nationwide from 26 October (£27.99) and on Amazon.

  • <p>Kopparberg is launching a limited-edition Pear Gin, bursting with crispy pear notes and inspired by similar ingredients as their iconic pear cider. Enjoy over ice with tonic or lemonade. </p><p>Kopparberg Pear Gin will be available for £20 for a 70cl bottle.</p>
    8/87

    Best flavoured gins

    Kopparberg is launching a limited-edition Pear Gin, bursting with crispy pear notes and inspired by similar ingredients as their iconic pear cider. Enjoy over ice with tonic or lemonade.

    Kopparberg Pear Gin will be available for £20 for a 70cl bottle.

  • <p>Back for another year, the Clementine Gin Liqueur Snow Globe now also comes in a Rhubarb version. Filled with edible 23 carat gold leaf pieces, when the bottle is turned, the pieces float and create a sparkly snow globe. That, paired with the clementine or rhubarb flavouring, is a recipe for true festive joy.</p><p><strong>Clementine and Rhubarb Gin Liqueur Snow Globes, £18.00, available in Marks & Spencers stores and online soon </strong></p>
    9/87

    Best flavoured gins

    Back for another year, the Clementine Gin Liqueur Snow Globe now also comes in a Rhubarb version. Filled with edible 23 carat gold leaf pieces, when the bottle is turned, the pieces float and create a sparkly snow globe. That, paired with the clementine or rhubarb flavouring, is a recipe for true festive joy.

    Clementine and Rhubarb Gin Liqueur Snow Globes, £18.00, available in Marks & Spencers stores and online soon

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>This tangy and tart Rhubarb and Bramley Apple gin is perfect for anyone who doesn't want to leave summer behind just yet. Cute bottle, too!</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://chasedistillery.co.uk/product/chase-rhubarb-bramley-apple-gin-50cl/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW </a></p>
    10/87

    Best flavoured gins

    This tangy and tart Rhubarb and Bramley Apple gin is perfect for anyone who doesn't want to leave summer behind just yet. Cute bottle, too!

    SHOP NOW

  • <p>Silent Pool's new creation, Rare Citrus Gin, is made "using some of the rarest fruits known to man". It promises to be an exceptional high-quality, clear spirit, free of artificial flavourings and unprocessed ingredients, that lends itself perfectly to negronis. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://silentpooldistillers.com/silent-pool-rare-citrus-gin-1/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
    11/87

    Best flavoured gins

    Silent Pool's new creation, Rare Citrus Gin, is made "using some of the rarest fruits known to man". It promises to be an exceptional high-quality, clear spirit, free of artificial flavourings and unprocessed ingredients, that lends itself perfectly to negronis.

    SHOP NOW

  • <p>Four Pillars Bloody Shiraz Gin launched in Waitrose this month [September 2020], and has already caused a stir. The recipe mixes Four Pillars Rare Dry Gin with Victorian cool climate shiraz grapes to create a unique flavoured gin.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.waitrose.com/ecom/products/four-pillars-bloody-shiraz-gin/848240-735962-735963" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
    12/87

    Best flavoured gins

    Four Pillars Bloody Shiraz Gin launched in Waitrose this month [September 2020], and has already caused a stir. The recipe mixes Four Pillars Rare Dry Gin with Victorian cool climate shiraz grapes to create a unique flavoured gin.

    SHOP NOW

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Salcombe Gin has teamed up with two-Michelin starred chef Niall Keating to create ‘Restless’, the world’s first gin using kombucha as a liquid botanical. Sounds interesting! </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.salcombegin.com/shop/voyager-series-restless" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
    13/87

    Best flavoured gins

    Salcombe Gin has teamed up with two-Michelin starred chef Niall Keating to create ‘Restless’, the world’s first gin using kombucha as a liquid botanical. Sounds interesting!

    SHOP NOW

  • <p>58Gin's Apple and Hibiscus promises a deliciously smooth and fresh tasting pink gin, made using surplus and wonky Cox’s apples. Delicious and good for minimising food waste? You don't need to tell us twice.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/58-Gin-Pink-Apple-Hibiscus/dp/B08C7QJXK5/ref=sr_1_6?dchild=1&keywords=58+gin&qid=1598372004&sr=8-6&tag=hearstuk-yahoo-21&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1919.g.17850422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
    14/87

    Best flavoured gins

    58Gin's Apple and Hibiscus promises a deliciously smooth and fresh tasting pink gin, made using surplus and wonky Cox’s apples. Delicious and good for minimising food waste? You don't need to tell us twice.

    SHOP NOW

  • <p>For a versatile fruity gin, try 58Gin's English Berry - made using sloe berries foraged in Kent., and twice distilled to offer a crystal-clear gin with a full-bodied berry kick that contains no sugar. Great in summer and wintery cocktails.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/58-Gin-English-Berry-70cl/dp/B08C7PNWX4/ref=sr_1_10?dchild=1&keywords=58+gin&qid=1598372004&sr=8-10&tag=hearstuk-yahoo-21&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1919.g.17850422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
    15/87

    Best flavoured gins

    For a versatile fruity gin, try 58Gin's English Berry - made using sloe berries foraged in Kent., and twice distilled to offer a crystal-clear gin with a full-bodied berry kick that contains no sugar. Great in summer and wintery cocktails.

    SHOP NOW

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Asda is launching three fancy gins this summer, starting with the Extra Special Strawberry Laces Gin, which they say is the perfect balance of sweet and sour. Plus it's infused with a sprinkle of glitter, which we love. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://groceries.asda.com/product/gin/asda-extra-special-strawberry-laces-gin/1000221787699" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
    16/87

    Best flavoured gins

    Asda is launching three fancy gins this summer, starting with the Extra Special Strawberry Laces Gin, which they say is the perfect balance of sweet and sour. Plus it's infused with a sprinkle of glitter, which we love.

    SHOP NOW

  • <p>The second gin to hit Asda shelves is the Extra Special Cola Cube Gin, which they say is oozing with that unmistakeable cola flavour we all know and love - and is finished with a magical golden shimmer for "extra fun". </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://groceries.asda.com/product/gin/asda-extra-special-cola-cube-gin/1000221787577" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
    17/87

    Best flavoured gins

    The second gin to hit Asda shelves is the Extra Special Cola Cube Gin, which they say is oozing with that unmistakeable cola flavour we all know and love - and is finished with a magical golden shimmer for "extra fun".

    SHOP NOW

  • <p>The final gin in the series, the Extra Special Rhubarb and Custard Gin, promises flavours of sour rhubarb with sweet custard - reminiscent of the childhood sweet of the same name. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://groceries.asda.com/product/gin/asda-extra-special-rhubarb-custard-gin/1000221787600" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
    18/87

    Best flavoured gins

    The final gin in the series, the Extra Special Rhubarb and Custard Gin, promises flavours of sour rhubarb with sweet custard - reminiscent of the childhood sweet of the same name.

    SHOP NOW

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Malfy Con Arancia is full of Sicilian blood oranges and promises the taste of Italy in a glass. Mix with Mediterranean tonic and an orange wheel for a take on the classic G&T, or with peach puree and Prosecco for something more decadent. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tesco.com%2Fgroceries%2Fen-GB%2Fproducts%2F301948772&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fuk%2Fworklife%2Fg17850422%2Fbest-flavoured-gin%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
    19/87

    Best flavoured gins

    Malfy Con Arancia is full of Sicilian blood oranges and promises the taste of Italy in a glass. Mix with Mediterranean tonic and an orange wheel for a take on the classic G&T, or with peach puree and Prosecco for something more decadent.

    SHOP NOW

  • <p>Malfy Con Limone has a zesty, lemony flavour distilled in Italy and made from Amalfi lemon peel. Mix with lemon juice, sugar syrup and Prosecco for a total treat. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/Malfy-Limone-Italian-Gin-70cl/dp/B01E3T6C6Y/ref=sxts_sxwds-bia-wc-p13n1_0?cv_ct_cx=Malfy+con+limone&dchild=1&keywords=Malfy+con+limone&pd_rd_i=B01E3T6C6Y&pd_rd_r=6ded4a72-7597-4d7e-ba98-eb06e8f1d812&pd_rd_w=o5PwM&pd_rd_wg=LUKar&pf_rd_p=e3a968a9-db34-4cb6-962f-ddcde7323cf7&pf_rd_r=JV6AVGNBAEJSRENA0V23&psc=1&qid=1592821378&sr=1-1-91e9aa57-911e-4628-99b3-09163b7d9294&tag=hearstuk-yahoo-21&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1919.g.17850422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
    20/87

    Best flavoured gins

    Malfy Con Limone has a zesty, lemony flavour distilled in Italy and made from Amalfi lemon peel. Mix with lemon juice, sugar syrup and Prosecco for a total treat.

    SHOP NOW

  • <p>Boodles British gin are ringing in the summer with their brand new pink gin, which carries a delightfully sweet and tart fruity flavour, featuring garden-fresh rhubarb and juicy strawberries. Now all we need is the sun.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.masterofmalt.com%2Fgin%2Fboodles%2Fboodles-rhubarb-and-strawberry-gin%2F%3FcurrencyCode%3DGBP%26gclid%3DCjwKCAjw8df2BRA3EiwAvfZWaDckYK5jWl8OxTlV3z17XCTxm8QHBWt5ksywgu2KVTgT7EEcI4U8XBoC7-cQAvD_BwE&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fuk%2Fworklife%2Fg17850422%2Fbest-flavoured-gin%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
    21/87

    Flavoured gins

    Boodles British gin are ringing in the summer with their brand new pink gin, which carries a delightfully sweet and tart fruity flavour, featuring garden-fresh rhubarb and juicy strawberries. Now all we need is the sun.

    SHOP NOW

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Created as part of their Sipping Series, Sipsmith's new Chilli and Lime gin promises to be the perfect zingy spirit with a little added heat. And we can vouch for it being very delicious in a spicy margarita. Sold!</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.johnlewis.com%2Fsipsmith-chilli-lime-gin-70cl%2Fp4875038%3Fsku%3D238538714%26s_ppc%3D2dx92700046359359658%26tmad%3Dc%26tmcampid%3D2%26gclid%3DEAIaIQobChMIjaqKtcbH6QIVCbrtCh3iuAEkEAYYASABEgJBZPD_BwE%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fuk%2Fworklife%2Fg17850422%2Fbest-flavoured-gin%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
    22/87

    Flavoured gins

    Created as part of their Sipping Series, Sipsmith's new Chilli and Lime gin promises to be the perfect zingy spirit with a little added heat. And we can vouch for it being very delicious in a spicy margarita. Sold!

    SHOP NOW

  • <p>Gordon's have launched a brand new Mediterranean Orange flavour, which sounds like the gin version of Aperol. Count us in! The gin is packed with notes of fresh orange, complimented by juniper and the refreshing, signature taste of Gordon's original dry gin. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.365drinks.co.uk/collections/gins/products/gordons-mediterranean-orange-gin-limited-edition-70cl?_pos=1&_sid=c6bc03008&_ss=r&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIqdX5pu3s6AIVV-DtCh3r8gkQEAkYASABEgLiQvD_BwE" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
    23/87

    Flavoured gins

    Gordon's have launched a brand new Mediterranean Orange flavour, which sounds like the gin version of Aperol. Count us in! The gin is packed with notes of fresh orange, complimented by juniper and the refreshing, signature taste of Gordon's original dry gin.

    SHOP NOW

  • <p>Edinburgh Gin are celebrating the start of spring (sort of) with two new gins, one of which is the Gooseberry & Elderflower flavour. It promises to be "tang and refreshing" with "tart gooseberries and sweet, fragrant elderflower built atop a juniper-forward London Dry base." We're sold.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/Edinburgh-Gin-Gooseberry-Elderflower-70/dp/B085LV3LB2/ref=sr_1_1?qid=1583852440&refinements=p_4%3AEdinburgh+Gin&s=grocery&sr=1-1&tag=hearstuk-yahoo-21&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1919.g.17850422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
    24/87

    Flavoured gins

    Edinburgh Gin are celebrating the start of spring (sort of) with two new gins, one of which is the Gooseberry & Elderflower flavour. It promises to be "tang and refreshing" with "tart gooseberries and sweet, fragrant elderflower built atop a juniper-forward London Dry base." We're sold.

    SHOP NOW

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Meanwhile, Edinburgh Gin's Raspberry Gin is a full strength iteration of their Raspberry Gin Liqueur, which is "distilled with five traditional gin botanicals along with a combination of fresh raspberries and raspberry leaves." Yum.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/Edinburgh-Gin-Raspberry-70cl-40/dp/B07ZQ58YBH/ref=sr_1_2?qid=1583852440&refinements=p_4%3AEdinburgh+Gin&s=grocery&sr=1-2&tag=hearstuk-yahoo-21&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1919.g.17850422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
    25/87

    Flavoured gins

    Meanwhile, Edinburgh Gin's Raspberry Gin is a full strength iteration of their Raspberry Gin Liqueur, which is "distilled with five traditional gin botanicals along with a combination of fresh raspberries and raspberry leaves." Yum.

    SHOP NOW

  • <p>Bombay Bramble is a new gin from Bombay Sapphire inspired by a bramble cocktail - a blackberry and raspberry infusion, best served with tonic and a squeeze of lemon. Promises to be bold and punchy in flavour. </p><p>Available in Sainsbury's and Tesco stores across the nation from 13 March for £23.0</p>
    26/87

    Flavoured gins

    Bombay Bramble is a new gin from Bombay Sapphire inspired by a bramble cocktail - a blackberry and raspberry infusion, best served with tonic and a squeeze of lemon. Promises to be bold and punchy in flavour.

    Available in Sainsbury's and Tesco stores across the nation from 13 March for £23.0

  • <p>Just when you thought Gordon's Sicilian Lemon gin was going to be the taste of your summer, the brand announced White Peach - described as having a "naturally mellow flavour of white peach". Gordon's suggests serving the gin with a slice of peach, or a fresh basil leaf topped with crushed ice and balanced with a refreshing taste of tonic. Yes please.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/Gordons-Sicilian-Lemon-Distilled-70cl/dp/B0851B77SM/ref=sr_1_2_sspa?keywords=Gordon%27s+Sicilian+Lemon+Distilled+Gin+70cl&qid=1583753152&s=grocery&sr=1-2-spons&psc=1&spLa=ZW5jcnlwdGVkUXVhbGlmaWVyPUEyWjlYRkhKMEFHWURCJmVuY3J5cHRlZElkPUEwMDMyMzcwMU5QUFRYMFJNVlFRWSZlbmNyeXB0ZWRBZElkPUEwNjE1OTQ5MTFRUk9aVktWUzNMNSZ3aWRnZXROYW1lPXNwX2F0ZiZhY3Rpb249Y2xpY2tSZWRpcmVjdCZkb05vdExvZ0NsaWNrPXRydWU%3D&tag=hearstuk-yahoo-21&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1919.g.17850422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a></p>
    27/87

    Flavoured gins

    Just when you thought Gordon's Sicilian Lemon gin was going to be the taste of your summer, the brand announced White Peach - described as having a "naturally mellow flavour of white peach". Gordon's suggests serving the gin with a slice of peach, or a fresh basil leaf topped with crushed ice and balanced with a refreshing taste of tonic. Yes please.

    BUY NOW

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Asda are all over summer 2020 gin releases, kicking things off with this Summer Raspberry, Vanilla & Coconut Gin Liqueur, full of "subtle notes of vanilla and coconut". Enjoy paired with a good splash of tonic or lemonade.</p>
    28/87

    Flavoured gins

    Asda are all over summer 2020 gin releases, kicking things off with this Summer Raspberry, Vanilla & Coconut Gin Liqueur, full of "subtle notes of vanilla and coconut". Enjoy paired with a good splash of tonic or lemonade.

  • <p>Also in the range is this Strawberry Lemonade Gin Liqueur, combing bold strawberry flavours with sharp and refreshing citrus notes. Sounds delightful. </p>
    29/87

    Flavoured gins

    Also in the range is this Strawberry Lemonade Gin Liqueur, combing bold strawberry flavours with sharp and refreshing citrus notes. Sounds delightful.

  • <p>While our love for Gordon's pink gin knows no bounds, there's a new contender in town in the shape of Gordon's Sicilian Lemon. Packed full of juniper notes with a refreshing citrus flavour, Gordon's say it delivers a "taste of summer" in a glass. We're interested.<strong><br></strong></p><p><strong>Available from 10 March, with prices starting at £16.60.</strong></p>
    30/87

    Flavoured gins

    While our love for Gordon's pink gin knows no bounds, there's a new contender in town in the shape of Gordon's Sicilian Lemon. Packed full of juniper notes with a refreshing citrus flavour, Gordon's say it delivers a "taste of summer" in a glass. We're interested.

    Available from 10 March, with prices starting at £16.60.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>This Valentine's Day, make a date with Asda's new gin liqueur. The cherry blossom and lychee concoction was inspired by Japanese flavours, and created specifically with the romantic day in mind. You don't have to ask us twice. </p><p><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://groceries.asda.com/product/gin/asda-extra-special-cherry-blossom-lychee-gin-liqueur/1000191362551" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a> £10.00, Asda</strong></p>
    31/87

    Flavoured gins

    This Valentine's Day, make a date with Asda's new gin liqueur. The cherry blossom and lychee concoction was inspired by Japanese flavours, and created specifically with the romantic day in mind. You don't have to ask us twice.

    SHOP NOW £10.00, Asda

  • <p>Barentsz Gin's new, flavoured expression, Barentsz Mandarin & Jasmine is delicately infused with natural mandarin peel and exotic jasmine flowers, giving it a smooth and fresh taste. Delicious.</p><p><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.masterofmalt.com%2Fgin%2Fwillem-barentsz%2Fwillem-barentsz-mandarin-and-jasmine-gin%2F%3FcurrencyCode%3DGBP%26gclid%3DEAIaIQobChMI36bA642u5gIViLPtCh3F4ghgEAQYASABEgJY7_D_BwE&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fuk%2Fworklife%2Fg17850422%2Fbest-flavoured-gin%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW </a> £36.95, Masters of Malt </strong></p>
    32/87

    Flavoured gins

    Barentsz Gin's new, flavoured expression, Barentsz Mandarin & Jasmine is delicately infused with natural mandarin peel and exotic jasmine flowers, giving it a smooth and fresh taste. Delicious.

    SHOP NOW £36.95, Masters of Malt

  • <p>Aldi's new Greyson’s Pink Gin is in stores now, and is described as "having fresh raspberry and strawberry flavours, followed by juniper and subtle blackberry notes. Pink gin is not only chosen for its typically fruity flavour, this coloured variety is perfect for the ‘gram, carrying savvy snappers straight through to GIN-uary and beyond!"</p><p><strong>Available in store now for £12.99.</strong></p>
    33/87

    Flavoured gins

    Aldi's new Greyson’s Pink Gin is in stores now, and is described as "having fresh raspberry and strawberry flavours, followed by juniper and subtle blackberry notes. Pink gin is not only chosen for its typically fruity flavour, this coloured variety is perfect for the ‘gram, carrying savvy snappers straight through to GIN-uary and beyond!"

    Available in store now for £12.99.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Ahead of the festive season, Lidl has launched a floral Hortus Violet & Blackberry Gin reminiscent of Parma Violets. And who wouldn't want a purple gin on their drinks cabinet this December?</p><p><strong>Available in store for £15.99.</strong></p>
    34/87

    Flavoured gins

    Ahead of the festive season, Lidl has launched a floral Hortus Violet & Blackberry Gin reminiscent of Parma Violets. And who wouldn't want a purple gin on their drinks cabinet this December?

    Available in store for £15.99.

  • <p>If your drinks cabinet isn't already stuffed with gin ahead of the festive season, Sainsbury's have got two new offerings you might want to get hold of - a Sugar Plum gin liqueur and a Chocolate Orange gin liqueur. The sugar plum is said to have a sweet and sugary taste, while the orange gives off hints of citrus and cocoa. Move over Baileys, eh? Both bottles of gin liqueur come in 50cl bottles with a 20% abv.</p><p>Release date tbc - watch this space!</p>
    35/87

    Flavoured gins

    If your drinks cabinet isn't already stuffed with gin ahead of the festive season, Sainsbury's have got two new offerings you might want to get hold of - a Sugar Plum gin liqueur and a Chocolate Orange gin liqueur. The sugar plum is said to have a sweet and sugary taste, while the orange gives off hints of citrus and cocoa. Move over Baileys, eh? Both bottles of gin liqueur come in 50cl bottles with a 20% abv.

    Release date tbc - watch this space!

  • <p><a href="https://urldefense.com/v3/__https:/www.theoldcuriosity.co.uk/__;!SxXtNzbPoJo!2-VvLqYRTuyh7WQ9BJ8Nj9QWpqvY6Xkfv0I6Oq5YaEUVLthlKiUei63RccSarNmdkb3YOfe_OjmWnQ$" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Old Curiosity Distillery" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Old Curiosity Distillery</a> have combined ginger, cinnamon and cardamom to create a gin that smell and taste of Christmas, creating a vibrant pink drink when mixed with tonic water. We're sold.</p><p><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.theoldcuriosity.co.uk/item/23/theoldcuriosity/Christmas-Gin.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a> Christmas Gin, £35.95</strong></p>
    36/87

    Flavoured gins

    The Old Curiosity Distillery have combined ginger, cinnamon and cardamom to create a gin that smell and taste of Christmas, creating a vibrant pink drink when mixed with tonic water. We're sold.

    SHOP NOW Christmas Gin, £35.95

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>You can always rely on Aldi to bring out a flavoured gin we want to get our hands on. This one, named Mystical Unicorn, is a pink and shimmery gin liqueur, which tastes of candy floss and marshmallow.</p><p>Available in store and online, £9.99, 5ocl.<br></p>
    37/87

    Flavoured gins

    You can always rely on Aldi to bring out a flavoured gin we want to get our hands on. This one, named Mystical Unicorn, is a pink and shimmery gin liqueur, which tastes of candy floss and marshmallow.

    Available in store and online, £9.99, 5ocl.

  • <p>Asda launched three new sweets-inspired gins for summer today [17 June 2019], available in Lemon Sherbet, Pear Drop and Parma Violet. What's more, the new gins include a shimmer of glitter and have been matched perfectly with Asda’s new range of Extra Special mix. Yum.</p><p><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://groceries.asda.com/shelf/spirits/gin/_/102583" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a> ASDA Extra Special Gin, £18.00, Asda </strong></p><p>We earn a commission from products purchased through some links in this article. </p>
    38/87

    Flavoured gins

    Asda launched three new sweets-inspired gins for summer today [17 June 2019], available in Lemon Sherbet, Pear Drop and Parma Violet. What's more, the new gins include a shimmer of glitter and have been matched perfectly with Asda’s new range of Extra Special mix. Yum.

    BUY NOW ASDA Extra Special Gin, £18.00, Asda

    We earn a commission from products purchased through some links in this article.

  • <p>Another pink gin for your cabinet, the Infusionist Raspberry & Elderflower Gin Liqueur is a floral liqueur with "balanced and subtle" flavour notes of raspberries and elderflower. </p><p>Infusionist Raspberry & Elderflower Gin Liqueur, £9.99, 50ml</p>
    39/87

    Flavoured gins

    Another pink gin for your cabinet, the Infusionist Raspberry & Elderflower Gin Liqueur is a floral liqueur with "balanced and subtle" flavour notes of raspberries and elderflower.

    Infusionist Raspberry & Elderflower Gin Liqueur, £9.99, 50ml

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Aldi's Gin Lane Rhubarb Gin is a classic London distilled gin with sweet rhubarb flavourings. Aldi describes this as a "deliciously sweet drink with a tart, zesty finish," and suggests pairing it with tonic water and a few rhubarb sticks. Yum.</p><p>Gin Lane Rhubarb Gin, £19.99, 70cl</p>
    40/87

    Flavoured gins

    Aldi's Gin Lane Rhubarb Gin is a classic London distilled gin with sweet rhubarb flavourings. Aldi describes this as a "deliciously sweet drink with a tart, zesty finish," and suggests pairing it with tonic water and a few rhubarb sticks. Yum.

    Gin Lane Rhubarb Gin, £19.99, 70cl

  • <p>For something a little more unusual, Aldi are releasing a Blackcurrant & Liquorice Gin, which combines blackcurrant and coriander flavours with sweetened liquorice, citrus and almond - recommending a pairing of tonic and slice of lemon.</p><p>Blackcurrant & Liquorice Gin, £19.99, 70cl</p>
    41/87

    Flavoured gins

    For something a little more unusual, Aldi are releasing a Blackcurrant & Liquorice Gin, which combines blackcurrant and coriander flavours with sweetened liquorice, citrus and almond - recommending a pairing of tonic and slice of lemon.

    Blackcurrant & Liquorice Gin, £19.99, 70cl

  • <p>Good news for fans of cider and gin, as Kopparberg have announced a new premium gin infused with its famous Strawberry & Lime flavour. They recommend serving it over mountains of ice, mixed with lemonade and garnished with fresh strawberries. Yum.</p><p>Kopparberg Premium Gin is available at retailers from 22 May </p>
    42/87

    Flavoured gins

    Good news for fans of cider and gin, as Kopparberg have announced a new premium gin infused with its famous Strawberry & Lime flavour. They recommend serving it over mountains of ice, mixed with lemonade and garnished with fresh strawberries. Yum.

    Kopparberg Premium Gin is available at retailers from 22 May

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Asda is bringing in the back holiday weekend with two delicious, fruity flavours - Spanish Lemons and Spanish Watermelon. They are made by Verano and inspired by Spanish fruits - perfect if you want to get the feel of being on holiday from home.</p><p>VERANO Spanish Lemons and Spanish Watermelon gin, RRP £23.00, Asda. Available from 7 June. <br></p>
    43/87

    Flavoured gins

    Asda is bringing in the back holiday weekend with two delicious, fruity flavours - Spanish Lemons and Spanish Watermelon. They are made by Verano and inspired by Spanish fruits - perfect if you want to get the feel of being on holiday from home.

    VERANO Spanish Lemons and Spanish Watermelon gin, RRP £23.00, Asda. Available from 7 June.

  • <p>If bitter-sweet is your thing, set the weekend off with Beefeater's Blood Orange gin, which can be sserved over ice or topped with tonic water, ginger ale or soda water to help you keep cool in the rising temperatures. </p><p>Beefeater Blood Orange, £18.99, Asda<br></p>
    44/87

    Best flavoured gin

    If bitter-sweet is your thing, set the weekend off with Beefeater's Blood Orange gin, which can be sserved over ice or topped with tonic water, ginger ale or soda water to help you keep cool in the rising temperatures.

    Beefeater Blood Orange, £18.99, Asda

  • <p>To celebrate the supermarket’s 150th birthday, Sainsbury’s is adding a new flavour variant to its Taste the Difference Blackfriars Gin collection: Orange & Blossom Gin. It's infused with eight aromatic botanicals to give a flavourful taste of zesty orange, blossom and thyme. </p><p>Taste the Difference Blackfriars Orange & Blossom Gin, £16.00, Sainsbury's</p>
    45/87

    Best flavoured gin

    To celebrate the supermarket’s 150th birthday, Sainsbury’s is adding a new flavour variant to its Taste the Difference Blackfriars Gin collection: Orange & Blossom Gin. It's infused with eight aromatic botanicals to give a flavourful taste of zesty orange, blossom and thyme.

    Taste the Difference Blackfriars Orange & Blossom Gin, £16.00, Sainsbury's

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>As well as the juniper notes of a classic gin, Poetic License's Picnic Gin combines strong strawberry scents with a creamy texture and taste. They recommend serving with elderflower tonic and a garnish of fresh strawberry, or with lemonade, mixed fruit and a sprig of mint for a summer fruit cup.</p><p>Poetic License Strawberry & Cream Gin, £33.00, Asda</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://groceries.asda.com/product/gin/poetic-license-strawberry-cream-gin/1000139836339?source=2834&promotype=Sub+Networks&cmpid=afc-_-ghs-_-awin-_-78888-_+-generic&cm_mmc=ghs-aff-_-awin-_-Skimlinks-_-78888&awin_aff=78888_Skimlinks_Skimlinks_Sub+Networks&cwc=afc&cwd=ghs&cwf=pm&dclid=CJKqhp3oruECFTWVWwod6psE9A" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a><br><br></p>
    46/87

    Best flavoured gin

    As well as the juniper notes of a classic gin, Poetic License's Picnic Gin combines strong strawberry scents with a creamy texture and taste. They recommend serving with elderflower tonic and a garnish of fresh strawberry, or with lemonade, mixed fruit and a sprig of mint for a summer fruit cup.

    Poetic License Strawberry & Cream Gin, £33.00, Asda

    BUY NOW

  • <p>While Hendrick's is known for its cucumber and rose flavoured gin, the brand is mixing it up this spring with its new flavour: Midsummer Solstice. The limited edition gin combines classic flavours with secret floral essences, inspired by summer blooms.</p><p>Hendrick's Midsummer Solstice, £35.00, Waitrose<br></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.waitrose.com/ecom/products/hendricks-midsummer-solstic/748933-690398-690399?source=aff_awin&source=aff_awin&awc=3691_1553860161_6858449f888f28f8073103789c19fff8" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a> </p>
    47/87

    Best flavoured gin

    While Hendrick's is known for its cucumber and rose flavoured gin, the brand is mixing it up this spring with its new flavour: Midsummer Solstice. The limited edition gin combines classic flavours with secret floral essences, inspired by summer blooms.

    Hendrick's Midsummer Solstice, £35.00, Waitrose

    BUY NOW

  • <p>Sipsmith's new Orange & Cacao gin sounds like a Chocolate Orange in a bottle. Described as 'zesty, chocolatey and unmistakably junipery', the recipe adds liquorice to the gin to deliver a natural sweetness to the new recipe. Available from April 7th. Yum.<br></p><p>Sipsmith Orange and Cacao Gin, £25.00, Sainsbury's</p>
    48/87

    Best flavoured gin

    Sipsmith's new Orange & Cacao gin sounds like a Chocolate Orange in a bottle. Described as 'zesty, chocolatey and unmistakably junipery', the recipe adds liquorice to the gin to deliver a natural sweetness to the new recipe. Available from April 7th. Yum.

    Sipsmith Orange and Cacao Gin, £25.00, Sainsbury's

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>The Infusionist's Parma Violet Shimmer Gin is a real show stopper, with its distinctive colour, 90s throwback flavour and ~shimmery~ effect. It's part of Aldi's brand new liqueur range, which hit stores on 26th April 2019, and are expected to be just as popular as their sell-out Passionfruit Gin Liqueur last summer. </p><p>Parma Violet Shimmer Gin, £9.99, Aldi</p>
    49/87

    Best flavoured gin

    The Infusionist's Parma Violet Shimmer Gin is a real show stopper, with its distinctive colour, 90s throwback flavour and ~shimmery~ effect. It's part of Aldi's brand new liqueur range, which hit stores on 26th April 2019, and are expected to be just as popular as their sell-out Passionfruit Gin Liqueur last summer.

    Parma Violet Shimmer Gin, £9.99, Aldi

  • <p>Asda has introduced Whitley Neill Pink Grapefruit Gin exclusively this month, which they say is 'sweet and citrusy' and inspired by Spain. Best served loaded with summer fruits and iced, this gin is infused with zesty pink grapefruit.</p><p> Whitley Neill Pink Grapefruit Gin, £20.00, Asda</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://groceries.asda.com/product/gin/whitley-neill-handcrafted-gin-pink-grapefruit-gin/1000115100620" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a></p>
    50/87

    Best flavoured gin

    Asda has introduced Whitley Neill Pink Grapefruit Gin exclusively this month, which they say is 'sweet and citrusy' and inspired by Spain. Best served loaded with summer fruits and iced, this gin is infused with zesty pink grapefruit.

    Whitley Neill Pink Grapefruit Gin, £20.00, Asda

    BUY NOW

  • <p>Aldi gins are always guaranteed to be a winner, and this new Seville orange and Persian lime flavour sounds delish. </p><p>"This innovative new addition to our gin range reflects our commitment to ensuring our customers enjoy the best quality products, without breaking the bank," says Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK.</p><p>"For the perfect refresher, we’d recommend serving this gin with our premium Vive Tonic Water and a generous slice of orange."</p><p>Seville Orange and Persian Lime gin, £14.99 Aldi</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.aldi.co.uk/seville-orange-%26-persian-lime/p/014454283124400" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a></p>
    51/87

    Best flavoured gin

    Aldi gins are always guaranteed to be a winner, and this new Seville orange and Persian lime flavour sounds delish.

    "This innovative new addition to our gin range reflects our commitment to ensuring our customers enjoy the best quality products, without breaking the bank," says Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK.

    "For the perfect refresher, we’d recommend serving this gin with our premium Vive Tonic Water and a generous slice of orange."

    Seville Orange and Persian Lime gin, £14.99 Aldi

    BUY NOW

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>With bank holiday weekend coming up (it's on April 19, people!), why not get yourself in the mood with this hot cross bun flavoured gin? Gin Tales promise a "beautiful gin infusion with citrus, sultanas and Easter spices", with sounds like Easter in a bottle to us. Yum.<br></p><p>Hot Cross Bun Gin by GIN TALES, £35.00, Not On The High Street </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.notonthehighstreet.com%2Fgintales%2Fproduct%2Fhot-cross-gin&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fuk%2Fworklife%2Fg17850422%2Fbest-flavoured-gin%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a><br><br></p>
    52/87

    Best flavoured gin

    With bank holiday weekend coming up (it's on April 19, people!), why not get yourself in the mood with this hot cross bun flavoured gin? Gin Tales promise a "beautiful gin infusion with citrus, sultanas and Easter spices", with sounds like Easter in a bottle to us. Yum.

    Hot Cross Bun Gin by GIN TALES, £35.00, Not On The High Street

    BUY NOW

  • <p>Inspired by the fruity tones of a crisp New Zealand sauvignon blanc, Slingsby's new Gooseberry Gin aims to encapsulated the tangy sharpness of the gooseberry with the same botanical mix and classic citrus base of a Slingsby dry gin.<br></p><p>Slingsby Gooseberry Gin, £37.95, Taste Fine Wines</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.tastefinewines.co.uk/shop/gin/slingsby-gooseberry-gin/?ref=gad&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIuOP4oZzh4AIVA4bVCh11FgC_EAQYASABEgKGZ_D_BwE" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a></p>
    53/87

    Best flavoured gin

    Inspired by the fruity tones of a crisp New Zealand sauvignon blanc, Slingsby's new Gooseberry Gin aims to encapsulated the tangy sharpness of the gooseberry with the same botanical mix and classic citrus base of a Slingsby dry gin.

    Slingsby Gooseberry Gin, £37.95, Taste Fine Wines

    BUY NOW

  • <p>Not only does Asda's Raspberry & Rose liqueur sound delicious, it's also shimmery. Just give the bottle a shake to release the glitter swirl - not bad for £10 a bottle.</p><p>The supermarket says that this gin is perfect when paired with fizzy prosecco, 'making it an excellent addition to romantic homemade cocktails which need an extra touch of sparkle'.</p><p>Special Raspberry & Rose gin liqueur, was £12, now £10, Asda</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://groceries.asda.com/product/gin/asda-extra-special-raspberry-rose-gin-liqueur/1000104411279" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a></p>
    54/87

    Best flavoured gin

    Not only does Asda's Raspberry & Rose liqueur sound delicious, it's also shimmery. Just give the bottle a shake to release the glitter swirl - not bad for £10 a bottle.

    The supermarket says that this gin is perfect when paired with fizzy prosecco, 'making it an excellent addition to romantic homemade cocktails which need an extra touch of sparkle'.

    Special Raspberry & Rose gin liqueur, was £12, now £10, Asda

    BUY NOW

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Old Curiosity's colour-changing rose-flavoured gin is the perfect showstopper - it even comes with a bag of rose petals for added boujee garnish. </p><p>It changes from pale pink to gold when tonic is added, and doesn't scrimp on flavour either; it contains botanicals of juniper, coriander and angelica root and leaf. </p><p>Apothecary Rose gin, £35.95, The Old Curiosity</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.theoldcuriosity.co.uk/shop/apothecary-rose" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:FIND OUT MORE">FIND OUT MORE</a></p>
    55/87

    Best flavoured gin

    Old Curiosity's colour-changing rose-flavoured gin is the perfect showstopper - it even comes with a bag of rose petals for added boujee garnish.

    It changes from pale pink to gold when tonic is added, and doesn't scrimp on flavour either; it contains botanicals of juniper, coriander and angelica root and leaf.

    Apothecary Rose gin, £35.95, The Old Curiosity

    FIND OUT MORE

  • <p>A perfume-inspired gin sounds bizarre, but stick with us here. This fairground flavoured gin is inspired by candy floss and popcorn, and it a sweet throwback to your childhood. We can get on board with that. </p><p>Big Dipper Gin, £42, That Boutique-y Gin Company @ Harvey Nichols.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harveynichols.com%2Fbrand%2Fthat-boutique-y-gin-company%2F2949495-big-dipper-gin-500ml%2Fp3350706%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fuk%2Fworklife%2Fg17850422%2Fbest-flavoured-gin%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a></p>
    56/87

    Best flavoured gin

    A perfume-inspired gin sounds bizarre, but stick with us here. This fairground flavoured gin is inspired by candy floss and popcorn, and it a sweet throwback to your childhood. We can get on board with that.

    Big Dipper Gin, £42, That Boutique-y Gin Company @ Harvey Nichols.

    BUY NOW

  • <p>Head to a B&M store near you and you can pick up this £10 bottle of lemon drizzle cake gin liqueur. Also sold at The Drinks Shop online for £13.19, the gin is described as having a zingy lemon and light sugar syrup taste.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thedrinkshop.com%2Fitem%2F17105%2Fmrs-cuthberts-lemon-drizzle-cake%3Fafwinid%3D477705&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fuk%2Fworklife%2Fg17850422%2Fbest-flavoured-gin%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a></p>
    57/87

    Best flavoured gin

    Head to a B&M store near you and you can pick up this £10 bottle of lemon drizzle cake gin liqueur. Also sold at The Drinks Shop online for £13.19, the gin is described as having a zingy lemon and light sugar syrup taste.

    BUY NOW

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Lidl's award-winning Hortus gin now comes in pomegranate and rose flavour. The best way to drink it? "Serve the gin nice and cold in a Champagne flute, topped with Lidl's Italian Asti Spumante, and garnished with a strip of lemon", Lidl's spirit expert told <a href="http://www.goodhousekeeping.co.uk/food/food-news/lidl-pomegranate-gin" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Good Housekeeping</a>.</p><p>Pomegranate and Rose gin liqueur, £11.99, Lidl</p><p>Available in store</p>
    58/87

    Best flavoured gin

    Lidl's award-winning Hortus gin now comes in pomegranate and rose flavour. The best way to drink it? "Serve the gin nice and cold in a Champagne flute, topped with Lidl's Italian Asti Spumante, and garnished with a strip of lemon", Lidl's spirit expert told Good Housekeeping.

    Pomegranate and Rose gin liqueur, £11.99, Lidl

    Available in store

  • <p>Asda's 'Extra Special' gin liqueur is flavoured with notes of everyone's fave winter pudding, rhubarb and ginger. The best bit, however, is it's £12 price tag.</p><p>Special Rhubarb & Ginger Gin Liqueur, £12, Asda</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://groceries.asda.com/product/gin/asda-extra-special-rhubarb-ginger-gin-liqueur/1000062381225" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a><br></p>
    59/87

    Best flavoured gin

    Asda's 'Extra Special' gin liqueur is flavoured with notes of everyone's fave winter pudding, rhubarb and ginger. The best bit, however, is it's £12 price tag.

    Special Rhubarb & Ginger Gin Liqueur, £12, Asda

    BUY NOW

  • <p>Move over Gordon's, there's a new gin flavour in town and this is one for your inner '90s child. Sweet Little Liquers has created a 'Bubba Hubba' bubblegum gin that 'mixes perfectly with Premium Lemonade, any of your favourite Premium Tonic Waters, Prosecco, or you can enjoy it neat.</p><p>Bubba Hubba gin, £22.99, Ginspiration.co.uk</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.ginspiration.uk/sweet-little-bubba-hubba-bubblegum-gin-liqueur-50cl-19684-p.asp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a><br></p>
    60/87

    Best flavoured gin

    Move over Gordon's, there's a new gin flavour in town and this is one for your inner '90s child. Sweet Little Liquers has created a 'Bubba Hubba' bubblegum gin that 'mixes perfectly with Premium Lemonade, any of your favourite Premium Tonic Waters, Prosecco, or you can enjoy it neat.

    Bubba Hubba gin, £22.99, Ginspiration.co.uk

    BUY NOW

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>OK so strawberries and balsamic vinegar may sound like a bit of an odd match, but according to the Boutique-y Gin company it's an 'absolutely astounding pairing', and that's reason enough for us to give it a try.</p><p>Strawberry & Balsamico Gin Flavoured Gin, £28.95, Amazon</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/Strawberry-Balsamico-Gin-Flavoured/dp/B079X1T45N/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1533046485&sr=8-1&keywords=strawberry+%26+balsamic+gin&tag=hearstuk-yahoo-21&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1919.g.17850422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a></p>
    61/87

    Best flavoured gin

    OK so strawberries and balsamic vinegar may sound like a bit of an odd match, but according to the Boutique-y Gin company it's an 'absolutely astounding pairing', and that's reason enough for us to give it a try.

    Strawberry & Balsamico Gin Flavoured Gin, £28.95, Amazon

    BUY NOW

  • <p>This gin liqueur is bursting with cirtusy goodness, and would be perfect added to a glass of prosecco or two.</p><p>The Influsionist passionfruit gin liqueur, £9.99, Aldi</p>
    62/87

    Best flavoured gin

    This gin liqueur is bursting with cirtusy goodness, and would be perfect added to a glass of prosecco or two.

    The Influsionist passionfruit gin liqueur, £9.99, Aldi

  • <p>Malfy's gin combines Juniper, Coriander, Italian Pink Grapefruit and Rhubarb to create the ultimate light pink tipple. </p><p>Malfy Gin Rosa Pink Grapefruit Italian Gin, £31.38, Amazon</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/Malfy-Rosa-Pink-Grapefruit-Italian/dp/B07DGHQPZ8/ref=sr_1_5_a_it?ie=UTF8&qid=1530714735&sr=8-5&keywords=malfy+gin&tag=hearstuk-yahoo-21&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1919.g.17850422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a><br></p>
    63/87

    Best flavoured gin

    Malfy's gin combines Juniper, Coriander, Italian Pink Grapefruit and Rhubarb to create the ultimate light pink tipple.

    Malfy Gin Rosa Pink Grapefruit Italian Gin, £31.38, Amazon

    BUY NOW

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>This gin promises a bitter tang of pink grapefruit with a citrus base, with a tart rhubarb finish. </p><p>Slingsby Rhubarb Flavoured Gin, £36.74, Amazon<br></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/Slingsby-Rhubarb-Flavoured-Gin-70/dp/B01EM65V06/ref=sr_1_1_a_it?ie=UTF8&qid=1530714793&sr=8-1&keywords=slingsby+rhubarb+gin&tag=hearstuk-yahoo-21&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1919.g.17850422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a></p>
    64/87

    Best flavoured gin

    This gin promises a bitter tang of pink grapefruit with a citrus base, with a tart rhubarb finish.

    Slingsby Rhubarb Flavoured Gin, £36.74, Amazon

    BUY NOW

  • <p>Made with natural flavours and a "touch of juniper", Gordon's pink gin offers a fruity and refreshing taste.<br></p><p>Gordon's Premium Pink Distilled Gin, £19.30, Amazon</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/Gordons-Premium-Pink-Distilled-Gin/dp/B071RN67DQ/ref=sr_1_2_a_it?ie=UTF8&qid=1530715315&sr=8-2&keywords=gordon%27s+pink+gin&tag=hearstuk-yahoo-21&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1919.g.17850422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a><br></p>
    65/87

    Best flavoured gin

    Made with natural flavours and a "touch of juniper", Gordon's pink gin offers a fruity and refreshing taste.

    Gordon's Premium Pink Distilled Gin, £19.30, Amazon

    BUY NOW

  • <p>Make any gin and tonic flavoured with Sipsmith's strawberries and cream syrup, "for a bold, complex and aromatic" drink.</p><p>Strawberries and Cream Syrup for Gin, £37.00, Sipsmith</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://sipsmith.com/product/strawberries-cream-syrup-gin/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a></p>
    66/87

    Flavoured gins

    Make any gin and tonic flavoured with Sipsmith's strawberries and cream syrup, "for a bold, complex and aromatic" drink.

    Strawberries and Cream Syrup for Gin, £37.00, Sipsmith

    BUY NOW

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>This gin tastes exactly like Turkish Delight which is a mix of rose petal, minty, juniper goodness.</p><p>Zymurgorium Turkish Delight Gin, £26.50, Amazon</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/Zymurgorium-Turkish-Delight-Gin-50/dp/B01LXP35L4/ref=sr_1_8_s_it?s=grocery&ie=UTF8&qid=1518621189&sr=1-8&keywords=flavoured+gin&tag=hearstuk-yahoo-21&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1919.g.17850422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a><br></p>
    67/87

    Best flavoured gin

    This gin tastes exactly like Turkish Delight which is a mix of rose petal, minty, juniper goodness.

    Zymurgorium Turkish Delight Gin, £26.50, Amazon

    BUY NOW

  • <p>This gin is described as having an 'intense rhubarb aroma and a warming ginger aftertaste'. For a similar taste, try <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/uk/worklife/a12172360/rhubarb-crumble-gin/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rhubarb crumble gin" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Rhubarb crumble gin</a>.</p><p>Edinburgh Gin Rhubarb and Ginger Liqueur, £16, Amazon<br></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/Edinburgh-Gin-Rhubarb-Liqueur-Packaging/dp/B00OA6JDBM/ref=sr_1_4_s_it?s=grocery&ie=UTF8&qid=1518621189&sr=1-4&keywords=flavoured+gin&tag=hearstuk-yahoo-21&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1919.g.17850422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a></p>
    68/87

    Best flavoured gin

    This gin is described as having an 'intense rhubarb aroma and a warming ginger aftertaste'. For a similar taste, try Rhubarb crumble gin.

    Edinburgh Gin Rhubarb and Ginger Liqueur, £16, Amazon

    BUY NOW

  • <p>The blackberry flavours and warm spicy notes make for a winter warmer gin.</p><p>Greenall's Wild Berry Gin, £19.99, Amazon</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/Greenalls-Wild-Berry-Gin-70/dp/B00XL3KSLE/ref=sr_1_2_s_it?s=grocery&ie=UTF8&qid=1518621189&sr=1-2&keywords=flavoured+gin&tag=hearstuk-yahoo-21&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1919.g.17850422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a><br></p>
    69/87

    Best flavoured gin

    The blackberry flavours and warm spicy notes make for a winter warmer gin.

    Greenall's Wild Berry Gin, £19.99, Amazon

    BUY NOW

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>This light pink gin is described as offering hints of fresh yet discreet strawberry flavours.</p><p>Rose d'Argent Strawberry Gin, £19.99, Amazon<br></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/Rose-dArgent-Strawberry-Gin-70/dp/B06XWQF2GL/ref=sr_1_3_s_it?s=grocery&ie=UTF8&qid=1518621189&sr=1-3&keywords=flavoured+gin&tag=hearstuk-yahoo-21&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1919.g.17850422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a></p>
    70/87

    Best flavoured gin

    This light pink gin is described as offering hints of fresh yet discreet strawberry flavours.

    Rose d'Argent Strawberry Gin, £19.99, Amazon

    BUY NOW

  • <p>Think of how pretty every drink you make using this sweet violet gin will be?</p><p>Zymurgorium Sweet Violet Gin, £32.90, Amazon</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/Zymurgorium-Sweet-Violet-Gin-50/dp/B01E5KDTZI/ref=sr_1_1_s_it?s=grocery&ie=UTF8&qid=1518621189&sr=1-1&keywords=flavoured+gin&tag=hearstuk-yahoo-21&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1919.g.17850422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a><br></p>
    71/87

    Best flavoured gin

    Think of how pretty every drink you make using this sweet violet gin will be?

    Zymurgorium Sweet Violet Gin, £32.90, Amazon

    BUY NOW

  • <p>This cherry and almond bright pink gin is said to taste exactly like a bakewell tart.</p><p>Bakewell gin, £35.17, Amazon</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/Bakewell-Gin-50cl/dp/B0742GNBL3/ref=sr_1_21_s_it?s=grocery&ie=UTF8&qid=1518621189&sr=1-21&keywords=flavoured+gin&tag=hearstuk-yahoo-21&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1919.g.17850422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a></p>
    72/87

    Best flavoured gin

    This cherry and almond bright pink gin is said to taste exactly like a bakewell tart.

    Bakewell gin, £35.17, Amazon

    BUY NOW

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Gin that tastes like chocolate? Has there ever been a more perfect combo?</p><p>Xolato Chocolate Gin, £37, Amazon</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/Xolato-Chocolate-Gin-50-cl/dp/B01CIIFAKQ/ref=sr_1_36_s_it?s=grocery&ie=UTF8&qid=1518621916&sr=1-36&keywords=flavoured+gin&tag=hearstuk-yahoo-21&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1919.g.17850422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a><br></p>
    73/87

    Best flavoured gin

    Gin that tastes like chocolate? Has there ever been a more perfect combo?

    Xolato Chocolate Gin, £37, Amazon

    BUY NOW

  • <p>Perfect to add to your prosecco, in our opinion.</p><p>J.J. Whitley Elderflower Gin, £16, Amazon</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/J-J-Whitley-Elderflower-Gin-70/dp/B01FV8TYX4/ref=sr_1_13_s_it?s=grocery&ie=UTF8&qid=1518621189&sr=1-13&keywords=flavoured+gin&tag=hearstuk-yahoo-21&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1919.g.17850422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a><br></p>
    74/87

    Best flavoured gin

    Perfect to add to your prosecco, in our opinion.

    J.J. Whitley Elderflower Gin, £16, Amazon

    BUY NOW

  • <p>LEMON DRIZZLE GIN. It's like a cake, in a gin.</p><p>Sipsmith Lemon Drizzle Flavoured Gin, £26.75, Amazon</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/Sipsmith-Lemon-Drizzle-Flavoured-Gin/dp/B076PBRR2D/ref=sr_1_16_s_it?s=grocery&ie=UTF8&qid=1518621189&sr=1-16&keywords=flavoured+gin&tag=hearstuk-yahoo-21&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1919.g.17850422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a><br></p>
    75/87

    Best flavoured gin

    LEMON DRIZZLE GIN. It's like a cake, in a gin.

    Sipsmith Lemon Drizzle Flavoured Gin, £26.75, Amazon

    BUY NOW

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Sweet, bitter and warming all at the same time, this is a home comfort gin for those days you just can't.</p><p>Aber Falls Orange Marmalade Gin, £26.86, Amazon</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/Aber-Falls-Orange-Marmalade-Gin/dp/B077Q3D3LK/ref=sr_1_10_s_it?s=grocery&ie=UTF8&qid=1518621189&sr=1-10&keywords=flavoured+gin&tag=hearstuk-yahoo-21&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1919.g.17850422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a><br></p>
    76/87

    Best flavoured gin

    Sweet, bitter and warming all at the same time, this is a home comfort gin for those days you just can't.

    Aber Falls Orange Marmalade Gin, £26.86, Amazon

    BUY NOW

  • <p>This gin is zesty and sharp and sounds like it would kick you awake with just a sip.</p><p>Williams Pink Grapefruit Gin, £37.14, Amazon</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/Williams-Pink-Grapefruit-Gin-70/dp/B01GOLOS10/ref=sr_1_31_s_it?s=grocery&ie=UTF8&qid=1518621916&sr=1-31&keywords=flavoured+gin&tag=hearstuk-yahoo-21&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1919.g.17850422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a><br></p>
    77/87

    Best flavoured gin

    This gin is zesty and sharp and sounds like it would kick you awake with just a sip.

    Williams Pink Grapefruit Gin, £37.14, Amazon

    BUY NOW

  • <p>This gin is described as 'a beautiful mix of sweet and sour pineapple and rich, sweet caramel', which sounds yummy to us.</p><p>That Boutique-y Gin Company Spit-Roasted Pineapple Gin, £29.92, Amazon</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/That-Boutique-y-Gin-Company-Spit-Roasted/dp/B071ZNF22Q/ref=sr_1_32_s_it?s=grocery&ie=UTF8&qid=1518621916&sr=1-32&keywords=flavoured+gin&tag=hearstuk-yahoo-21&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1919.g.17850422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a></p>
    78/87

    Best flavoured gin

    This gin is described as 'a beautiful mix of sweet and sour pineapple and rich, sweet caramel', which sounds yummy to us.

    That Boutique-y Gin Company Spit-Roasted Pineapple Gin, £29.92, Amazon

    BUY NOW

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>In the description for this summer tipple it suggests you try it over ice cream or in a glass of prosecco. DEAL.</p><p>Raspberry ripple gin liqueur, £22, Amazon</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/RASPBERRY-RIPPLE-GIN-LIQUEUR-50CL/dp/B06Y14Q3XD/ref=sr_1_31_s_it?s=grocery&ie=UTF8&qid=1518621916&sr=1-31&keywords=flavoured+gin&tag=hearstuk-yahoo-21&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1919.g.17850422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a><br></p>
    79/87

    Best flavoured gin

    In the description for this summer tipple it suggests you try it over ice cream or in a glass of prosecco. DEAL.

    Raspberry ripple gin liqueur, £22, Amazon

    BUY NOW

  • <p><a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/uk/worklife/a17036453/salted-caramel-gin/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:A salted caramel, syrupy gin" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">A salted caramel, syrupy gin</a>? Yep, we're buying them by the crate-load, too.</p><p>Poetic License Distilellery Baked Apple and Salted Caramel Gin Liqueur, £19.95, Amazon</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/Poetic-License-Distilellery-Caramel-Liqueur/dp/B078TP3NJH/ref=sr_1_1?s=alcohol&ie=UTF8&qid=1518623894&sr=1-1&keywords=salted+caramel+gin&tag=hearstuk-yahoo-21&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1919.g.17850422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a><br></p>
    80/87

    Best flavoured gin

    A salted caramel, syrupy gin? Yep, we're buying them by the crate-load, too.

    Poetic License Distilellery Baked Apple and Salted Caramel Gin Liqueur, £19.95, Amazon

    BUY NOW

  • <p>This is the kind of gin we would purchase solely for the Instagram pics and we're not afraid to admit it.</p><p>Pinkster Raspberry Gin, £33.49, Amazon</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/Pinkster-Raspberry-Gin-70-cl/dp/B00I060RC2/ref=sr_1_23?s=alcohol&ie=UTF8&qid=1518623769&sr=1-23&keywords=flavoured+gin&tag=hearstuk-yahoo-21&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1919.g.17850422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a><br></p>
    81/87

    Best flavoured gin

    This is the kind of gin we would purchase solely for the Instagram pics and we're not afraid to admit it.

    Pinkster Raspberry Gin, £33.49, Amazon

    BUY NOW

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Picnic gin, with its tasting notes of strawberries, juniper and coriander is basically the gin equivalent of Pimm's and it sounds delicious.</p><p>Poetic License Distillery Picnic Gin, £34.95, Amazon</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/Poetic-License-Distillery-Picnic-Gin/dp/B01G923MLQ/ref=sr_1_31?s=alcohol&ie=UTF8&qid=1518623847&sr=1-31&keywords=flavoured+gin&tag=hearstuk-yahoo-21&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1919.g.17850422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a><br></p>
    82/87

    Best flavoured gin

    Picnic gin, with its tasting notes of strawberries, juniper and coriander is basically the gin equivalent of Pimm's and it sounds delicious.

    Poetic License Distillery Picnic Gin, £34.95, Amazon

    BUY NOW

  • <p>If you love Aperol then chances are you're going to swoon over this fruity gin flavour.</p><p>Williams Seville Orange Gin, £38.45, Amazon</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B008TSI7QY/ref=sxbs_sxwds-stvpv2_2?pf_rd_m=A3P5ROKL5A1OLE&pf_rd_p=1624861107&pd_rd_wg=4hNYE&pf_rd_r=CEVT7DPCED2T9SFEA09A&pf_rd_s=desktop-sx-bottom-slot&pf_rd_t=301&pd_rd_i=B008TSI7QY&pd_rd_w=Virjq&pf_rd_i=flavoured+gin&pd_rd_r=8dc53eb2-b0c5-45db-87c3-af55e1c101cd&ie=UTF8&qid=1518623769&sr=2&tag=hearstuk-yahoo-21&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1919.g.17850422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a><br></p>
    83/87

    Best flavoured gin

    If you love Aperol then chances are you're going to swoon over this fruity gin flavour.

    Williams Seville Orange Gin, £38.45, Amazon

    BUY NOW

  • <p>This gin is described as being 'reminiscent of tiffin cookies' which TBH is all we need to persuade us to buy a bottle.</p><p>Warner Edwards HoneyBee Gin, £36.95, Amazon</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/Warner-Edwards-WARHON-HoneyBee-Gin/dp/B077B3GYQT/ref=sr_1_37?s=alcohol&ie=UTF8&qid=1518623847&sr=1-37&keywords=flavoured+gin&tag=hearstuk-yahoo-21&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1919.g.17850422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a><br></p>
    84/87

    Best flavoured gin

    This gin is described as being 'reminiscent of tiffin cookies' which TBH is all we need to persuade us to buy a bottle.

    Warner Edwards HoneyBee Gin, £36.95, Amazon

    BUY NOW

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Plums and vanilla combine to make the sweetest, fruity tasting gin.</p><p>Edinburgh Plum and Vanilla Gin, £15.99, Amazon</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/Edinburgh-Plum-Vanilla-Packaging-Vary/dp/B01M9I3H2N/ref=sr_1_26?s=alcohol&ie=UTF8&qid=1518623847&sr=1-26&keywords=flavoured+gin&tag=hearstuk-yahoo-21&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1919.g.17850422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a><br></p>
    85/87

    Best flavoured gins

    Plums and vanilla combine to make the sweetest, fruity tasting gin.

    Edinburgh Plum and Vanilla Gin, £15.99, Amazon

    BUY NOW

  • <p>If you're less about fruity flavours and prefer a gin that packs a pretty punch, this spicy spirit could be for you.</p><p>Opihr Oriental Spiced Gin , £19, Tesco</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tesco.com%2Fgroceries%2Fen-GB%2Fproducts%2F285353514&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fuk%2Fworklife%2Fg17850422%2Fbest-flavoured-gin%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a><br></p>
    86/87

    Best flavoured gins

    If you're less about fruity flavours and prefer a gin that packs a pretty punch, this spicy spirit could be for you.

    Opihr Oriental Spiced Gin , £19, Tesco

    BUY NOW

  • <p>Coffee lovers, please step this way. The UK's first ever coffee orange gin has launched and it's just as fabulous in a cocktail as it is on its own. The brand's coffee gin is also a delight with its sweet notes of marzipan, chocolate and cherry. <br></p><p>Coffee Gin and Coffee Orange Gin, £25, Lava Spirits Co</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://shop.lavaspirits.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a></p>
    87/87

    Best flavoured gins

    Coffee lovers, please step this way. The UK's first ever coffee orange gin has launched and it's just as fabulous in a cocktail as it is on its own. The brand's coffee gin is also a delight with its sweet notes of marzipan, chocolate and cherry.

    Coffee Gin and Coffee Orange Gin, £25, Lava Spirits Co

    BUY NOW

<p>If you love discovering new and unusual gin flavours then take note! We've rounded up 58 of the best flavoured gin drinks available to buy right now, from a raspberry & rose shimmery <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/uk/worklife/a26971750/bombay-sapphire-new-gin-flavour/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gin" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">gin</a> flavour, to Lidl's best gins, <a href="http://www.cosmopolitan.com/uk/worklife/a10362959/gordons-pink-gin/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:berry pink gin" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">berry pink gin</a>, violet gin and other botanical delights. Because if you're anything like us, there really is no drink like a refreshing G&T. Whatever the occasion - whether it's Christmas Eve and you're celebrating, or a summer's day and you're rehydrating, a flavoured gin is always what we reach for. </p><p>All you need to do now is grab a pair of your favourite <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/uk/worklife/g28479114/balloon-gin-glasses/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gin balloon glasses," class="link rapid-noclick-resp">gin balloon glasses,</a> invite a friend over and start working your way through these flavoured gins. </p>
<p>To celebrate the upcoming festive season, ASDA has halved the price of selected seasonal sips from £10 to £5, including the Extra Special Mince Pie Gin Liqueur, Extra Special Gingerbread Gin Liqueur and Extra Special Toasted Marshmallow Gin Liqueur. You don't have to tell us twice. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://groceries.asda.com/product/gin/asda-extra-special-mince-pie-gin-liqueur/1000177627758" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
<p>OPIHR's European gin is perfect for Christmas time, thanks to the spicy flavour and inclusion of myrrh. Mix with sweet vermouth and Campari for a festive twist on a classic negroni. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.masterofmalt.com%2Fgin%2Fopihr-gin%2Fopihr-gin-european-edition-gin%2F%3FcountryCodeShort%3DGB%26currencyCode%3DGBP%26adnetwork%3Daf%26affc%3D17f1a9e8-8a73-4a6a-88c3-d5e4624ab6f1&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fuk%2Fworklife%2Fg17850422%2Fbest-flavoured-gin%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
<p>Passionfruit and vanilla blossom gin sounds totally incredible, doesn't it? BLOOM's new fruit and floral fusion gin is perfect for passionfruit martinis or with a tall glas of tonic.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tesco.com%2Fgroceries%2Fen-GB%2Fproducts%2F305957720&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fuk%2Fworklife%2Fg17850422%2Fbest-flavoured-gin%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
<p>BLOOM's limited edition raspberry and rose gin tastes of sweet fruits and subtle florals, resulting in a smooth fruity and floral taste. Perfect for cocktails!</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tesco.com%2Fgroceries%2Fen-GB%2Fproducts%2F305984007%3Fsc_cmp%3Dppc%252AGHS%2B-%2BGrocery%2B-%2BAlcohol%252APX%2B%257C%2BShopping%2BGSC%2B%257C%2BAlcohol%2B%252B%2BTesco%2BBrand%252AAlcohol%253A%2BF%2526D%253A%2BSpirits%253A%2BSpirits%252APRODUCT_GROUP305984007%252A%26ds_rl%3D1116019%26ds_rl%3D1116016%26gclid%3DEAIaIQobChMIodinufai7AIVaoBQBh2xogBXEAQYAiABEgJB6fD_BwE%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fuk%2Fworklife%2Fg17850422%2Fbest-flavoured-gin%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
<p>Available online or at John Lewis, kick off the festive period with Edinburgh Gin's new Poached Pear Liqueur, which is full of flavours like sweet pear, delicate red wine, and cinnamon. We're already feeling more Christmassy.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.edinburghgin.com/shop/gins/poached-pear-gin-liqueur" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
<p>Martin Miller’s have created a Winterful gin, which, you guessed it(!), is inspired by the festive period. Paying homage to mulled wine, the recipe includes cinnamon, mandarin orange peel and cardamom, and can be enjoyed hot or cold.<br></p><p>Available in Waitrose nationwide from 26 October (£27.99) and on Amazon. </p>
<p>Kopparberg is launching a limited-edition Pear Gin, bursting with crispy pear notes and inspired by similar ingredients as their iconic pear cider. Enjoy over ice with tonic or lemonade. </p><p>Kopparberg Pear Gin will be available for £20 for a 70cl bottle.</p>
<p>Back for another year, the Clementine Gin Liqueur Snow Globe now also comes in a Rhubarb version. Filled with edible 23 carat gold leaf pieces, when the bottle is turned, the pieces float and create a sparkly snow globe. That, paired with the clementine or rhubarb flavouring, is a recipe for true festive joy.</p><p><strong>Clementine and Rhubarb Gin Liqueur Snow Globes, £18.00, available in Marks & Spencers stores and online soon </strong></p>
<p>This tangy and tart Rhubarb and Bramley Apple gin is perfect for anyone who doesn't want to leave summer behind just yet. Cute bottle, too!</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://chasedistillery.co.uk/product/chase-rhubarb-bramley-apple-gin-50cl/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW </a></p>
<p>Silent Pool's new creation, Rare Citrus Gin, is made "using some of the rarest fruits known to man". It promises to be an exceptional high-quality, clear spirit, free of artificial flavourings and unprocessed ingredients, that lends itself perfectly to negronis. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://silentpooldistillers.com/silent-pool-rare-citrus-gin-1/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
<p>Four Pillars Bloody Shiraz Gin launched in Waitrose this month [September 2020], and has already caused a stir. The recipe mixes Four Pillars Rare Dry Gin with Victorian cool climate shiraz grapes to create a unique flavoured gin.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.waitrose.com/ecom/products/four-pillars-bloody-shiraz-gin/848240-735962-735963" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
<p>Salcombe Gin has teamed up with two-Michelin starred chef Niall Keating to create ‘Restless’, the world’s first gin using kombucha as a liquid botanical. Sounds interesting! </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.salcombegin.com/shop/voyager-series-restless" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
<p>58Gin's Apple and Hibiscus promises a deliciously smooth and fresh tasting pink gin, made using surplus and wonky Cox’s apples. Delicious and good for minimising food waste? You don't need to tell us twice.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/58-Gin-Pink-Apple-Hibiscus/dp/B08C7QJXK5/ref=sr_1_6?dchild=1&keywords=58+gin&qid=1598372004&sr=8-6&tag=hearstuk-yahoo-21&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1919.g.17850422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
<p>For a versatile fruity gin, try 58Gin's English Berry - made using sloe berries foraged in Kent., and twice distilled to offer a crystal-clear gin with a full-bodied berry kick that contains no sugar. Great in summer and wintery cocktails.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/58-Gin-English-Berry-70cl/dp/B08C7PNWX4/ref=sr_1_10?dchild=1&keywords=58+gin&qid=1598372004&sr=8-10&tag=hearstuk-yahoo-21&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1919.g.17850422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
<p>Asda is launching three fancy gins this summer, starting with the Extra Special Strawberry Laces Gin, which they say is the perfect balance of sweet and sour. Plus it's infused with a sprinkle of glitter, which we love. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://groceries.asda.com/product/gin/asda-extra-special-strawberry-laces-gin/1000221787699" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
<p>The second gin to hit Asda shelves is the Extra Special Cola Cube Gin, which they say is oozing with that unmistakeable cola flavour we all know and love - and is finished with a magical golden shimmer for "extra fun". </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://groceries.asda.com/product/gin/asda-extra-special-cola-cube-gin/1000221787577" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
<p>The final gin in the series, the Extra Special Rhubarb and Custard Gin, promises flavours of sour rhubarb with sweet custard - reminiscent of the childhood sweet of the same name. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://groceries.asda.com/product/gin/asda-extra-special-rhubarb-custard-gin/1000221787600" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
<p>Malfy Con Arancia is full of Sicilian blood oranges and promises the taste of Italy in a glass. Mix with Mediterranean tonic and an orange wheel for a take on the classic G&T, or with peach puree and Prosecco for something more decadent. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tesco.com%2Fgroceries%2Fen-GB%2Fproducts%2F301948772&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fuk%2Fworklife%2Fg17850422%2Fbest-flavoured-gin%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
<p>Malfy Con Limone has a zesty, lemony flavour distilled in Italy and made from Amalfi lemon peel. Mix with lemon juice, sugar syrup and Prosecco for a total treat. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/Malfy-Limone-Italian-Gin-70cl/dp/B01E3T6C6Y/ref=sxts_sxwds-bia-wc-p13n1_0?cv_ct_cx=Malfy+con+limone&dchild=1&keywords=Malfy+con+limone&pd_rd_i=B01E3T6C6Y&pd_rd_r=6ded4a72-7597-4d7e-ba98-eb06e8f1d812&pd_rd_w=o5PwM&pd_rd_wg=LUKar&pf_rd_p=e3a968a9-db34-4cb6-962f-ddcde7323cf7&pf_rd_r=JV6AVGNBAEJSRENA0V23&psc=1&qid=1592821378&sr=1-1-91e9aa57-911e-4628-99b3-09163b7d9294&tag=hearstuk-yahoo-21&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1919.g.17850422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
<p>Boodles British gin are ringing in the summer with their brand new pink gin, which carries a delightfully sweet and tart fruity flavour, featuring garden-fresh rhubarb and juicy strawberries. Now all we need is the sun.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.masterofmalt.com%2Fgin%2Fboodles%2Fboodles-rhubarb-and-strawberry-gin%2F%3FcurrencyCode%3DGBP%26gclid%3DCjwKCAjw8df2BRA3EiwAvfZWaDckYK5jWl8OxTlV3z17XCTxm8QHBWt5ksywgu2KVTgT7EEcI4U8XBoC7-cQAvD_BwE&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fuk%2Fworklife%2Fg17850422%2Fbest-flavoured-gin%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
<p>Created as part of their Sipping Series, Sipsmith's new Chilli and Lime gin promises to be the perfect zingy spirit with a little added heat. And we can vouch for it being very delicious in a spicy margarita. Sold!</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.johnlewis.com%2Fsipsmith-chilli-lime-gin-70cl%2Fp4875038%3Fsku%3D238538714%26s_ppc%3D2dx92700046359359658%26tmad%3Dc%26tmcampid%3D2%26gclid%3DEAIaIQobChMIjaqKtcbH6QIVCbrtCh3iuAEkEAYYASABEgJBZPD_BwE%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fuk%2Fworklife%2Fg17850422%2Fbest-flavoured-gin%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
<p>Gordon's have launched a brand new Mediterranean Orange flavour, which sounds like the gin version of Aperol. Count us in! The gin is packed with notes of fresh orange, complimented by juniper and the refreshing, signature taste of Gordon's original dry gin. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.365drinks.co.uk/collections/gins/products/gordons-mediterranean-orange-gin-limited-edition-70cl?_pos=1&_sid=c6bc03008&_ss=r&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIqdX5pu3s6AIVV-DtCh3r8gkQEAkYASABEgLiQvD_BwE" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
<p>Edinburgh Gin are celebrating the start of spring (sort of) with two new gins, one of which is the Gooseberry & Elderflower flavour. It promises to be "tang and refreshing" with "tart gooseberries and sweet, fragrant elderflower built atop a juniper-forward London Dry base." We're sold.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/Edinburgh-Gin-Gooseberry-Elderflower-70/dp/B085LV3LB2/ref=sr_1_1?qid=1583852440&refinements=p_4%3AEdinburgh+Gin&s=grocery&sr=1-1&tag=hearstuk-yahoo-21&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1919.g.17850422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
<p>Meanwhile, Edinburgh Gin's Raspberry Gin is a full strength iteration of their Raspberry Gin Liqueur, which is "distilled with five traditional gin botanicals along with a combination of fresh raspberries and raspberry leaves." Yum.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/Edinburgh-Gin-Raspberry-70cl-40/dp/B07ZQ58YBH/ref=sr_1_2?qid=1583852440&refinements=p_4%3AEdinburgh+Gin&s=grocery&sr=1-2&tag=hearstuk-yahoo-21&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1919.g.17850422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
<p>Bombay Bramble is a new gin from Bombay Sapphire inspired by a bramble cocktail - a blackberry and raspberry infusion, best served with tonic and a squeeze of lemon. Promises to be bold and punchy in flavour. </p><p>Available in Sainsbury's and Tesco stores across the nation from 13 March for £23.0</p>
<p>Just when you thought Gordon's Sicilian Lemon gin was going to be the taste of your summer, the brand announced White Peach - described as having a "naturally mellow flavour of white peach". Gordon's suggests serving the gin with a slice of peach, or a fresh basil leaf topped with crushed ice and balanced with a refreshing taste of tonic. Yes please.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/Gordons-Sicilian-Lemon-Distilled-70cl/dp/B0851B77SM/ref=sr_1_2_sspa?keywords=Gordon%27s+Sicilian+Lemon+Distilled+Gin+70cl&qid=1583753152&s=grocery&sr=1-2-spons&psc=1&spLa=ZW5jcnlwdGVkUXVhbGlmaWVyPUEyWjlYRkhKMEFHWURCJmVuY3J5cHRlZElkPUEwMDMyMzcwMU5QUFRYMFJNVlFRWSZlbmNyeXB0ZWRBZElkPUEwNjE1OTQ5MTFRUk9aVktWUzNMNSZ3aWRnZXROYW1lPXNwX2F0ZiZhY3Rpb249Y2xpY2tSZWRpcmVjdCZkb05vdExvZ0NsaWNrPXRydWU%3D&tag=hearstuk-yahoo-21&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1919.g.17850422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a></p>
<p>Asda are all over summer 2020 gin releases, kicking things off with this Summer Raspberry, Vanilla & Coconut Gin Liqueur, full of "subtle notes of vanilla and coconut". Enjoy paired with a good splash of tonic or lemonade.</p>
<p>Also in the range is this Strawberry Lemonade Gin Liqueur, combing bold strawberry flavours with sharp and refreshing citrus notes. Sounds delightful. </p>
<p>While our love for Gordon's pink gin knows no bounds, there's a new contender in town in the shape of Gordon's Sicilian Lemon. Packed full of juniper notes with a refreshing citrus flavour, Gordon's say it delivers a "taste of summer" in a glass. We're interested.<strong><br></strong></p><p><strong>Available from 10 March, with prices starting at £16.60.</strong></p>
<p>This Valentine's Day, make a date with Asda's new gin liqueur. The cherry blossom and lychee concoction was inspired by Japanese flavours, and created specifically with the romantic day in mind. You don't have to ask us twice. </p><p><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://groceries.asda.com/product/gin/asda-extra-special-cherry-blossom-lychee-gin-liqueur/1000191362551" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a> £10.00, Asda</strong></p>
<p>Barentsz Gin's new, flavoured expression, Barentsz Mandarin & Jasmine is delicately infused with natural mandarin peel and exotic jasmine flowers, giving it a smooth and fresh taste. Delicious.</p><p><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.masterofmalt.com%2Fgin%2Fwillem-barentsz%2Fwillem-barentsz-mandarin-and-jasmine-gin%2F%3FcurrencyCode%3DGBP%26gclid%3DEAIaIQobChMI36bA642u5gIViLPtCh3F4ghgEAQYASABEgJY7_D_BwE&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fuk%2Fworklife%2Fg17850422%2Fbest-flavoured-gin%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW </a> £36.95, Masters of Malt </strong></p>
<p>Aldi's new Greyson’s Pink Gin is in stores now, and is described as "having fresh raspberry and strawberry flavours, followed by juniper and subtle blackberry notes. Pink gin is not only chosen for its typically fruity flavour, this coloured variety is perfect for the ‘gram, carrying savvy snappers straight through to GIN-uary and beyond!"</p><p><strong>Available in store now for £12.99.</strong></p>
<p>Ahead of the festive season, Lidl has launched a floral Hortus Violet & Blackberry Gin reminiscent of Parma Violets. And who wouldn't want a purple gin on their drinks cabinet this December?</p><p><strong>Available in store for £15.99.</strong></p>
<p>If your drinks cabinet isn't already stuffed with gin ahead of the festive season, Sainsbury's have got two new offerings you might want to get hold of - a Sugar Plum gin liqueur and a Chocolate Orange gin liqueur. The sugar plum is said to have a sweet and sugary taste, while the orange gives off hints of citrus and cocoa. Move over Baileys, eh? Both bottles of gin liqueur come in 50cl bottles with a 20% abv.</p><p>Release date tbc - watch this space!</p>
<p><a href="https://urldefense.com/v3/__https:/www.theoldcuriosity.co.uk/__;!SxXtNzbPoJo!2-VvLqYRTuyh7WQ9BJ8Nj9QWpqvY6Xkfv0I6Oq5YaEUVLthlKiUei63RccSarNmdkb3YOfe_OjmWnQ$" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Old Curiosity Distillery" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Old Curiosity Distillery</a> have combined ginger, cinnamon and cardamom to create a gin that smell and taste of Christmas, creating a vibrant pink drink when mixed with tonic water. We're sold.</p><p><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.theoldcuriosity.co.uk/item/23/theoldcuriosity/Christmas-Gin.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a> Christmas Gin, £35.95</strong></p>
<p>You can always rely on Aldi to bring out a flavoured gin we want to get our hands on. This one, named Mystical Unicorn, is a pink and shimmery gin liqueur, which tastes of candy floss and marshmallow.</p><p>Available in store and online, £9.99, 5ocl.<br></p>
<p>Asda launched three new sweets-inspired gins for summer today [17 June 2019], available in Lemon Sherbet, Pear Drop and Parma Violet. What's more, the new gins include a shimmer of glitter and have been matched perfectly with Asda’s new range of Extra Special mix. Yum.</p><p><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://groceries.asda.com/shelf/spirits/gin/_/102583" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a> ASDA Extra Special Gin, £18.00, Asda </strong></p><p>We earn a commission from products purchased through some links in this article. </p>
<p>Another pink gin for your cabinet, the Infusionist Raspberry & Elderflower Gin Liqueur is a floral liqueur with "balanced and subtle" flavour notes of raspberries and elderflower. </p><p>Infusionist Raspberry & Elderflower Gin Liqueur, £9.99, 50ml</p>
<p>Aldi's Gin Lane Rhubarb Gin is a classic London distilled gin with sweet rhubarb flavourings. Aldi describes this as a "deliciously sweet drink with a tart, zesty finish," and suggests pairing it with tonic water and a few rhubarb sticks. Yum.</p><p>Gin Lane Rhubarb Gin, £19.99, 70cl</p>
<p>For something a little more unusual, Aldi are releasing a Blackcurrant & Liquorice Gin, which combines blackcurrant and coriander flavours with sweetened liquorice, citrus and almond - recommending a pairing of tonic and slice of lemon.</p><p>Blackcurrant & Liquorice Gin, £19.99, 70cl</p>
<p>Good news for fans of cider and gin, as Kopparberg have announced a new premium gin infused with its famous Strawberry & Lime flavour. They recommend serving it over mountains of ice, mixed with lemonade and garnished with fresh strawberries. Yum.</p><p>Kopparberg Premium Gin is available at retailers from 22 May </p>
<p>Asda is bringing in the back holiday weekend with two delicious, fruity flavours - Spanish Lemons and Spanish Watermelon. They are made by Verano and inspired by Spanish fruits - perfect if you want to get the feel of being on holiday from home.</p><p>VERANO Spanish Lemons and Spanish Watermelon gin, RRP £23.00, Asda. Available from 7 June. <br></p>
<p>If bitter-sweet is your thing, set the weekend off with Beefeater's Blood Orange gin, which can be sserved over ice or topped with tonic water, ginger ale or soda water to help you keep cool in the rising temperatures. </p><p>Beefeater Blood Orange, £18.99, Asda<br></p>
<p>To celebrate the supermarket’s 150th birthday, Sainsbury’s is adding a new flavour variant to its Taste the Difference Blackfriars Gin collection: Orange & Blossom Gin. It's infused with eight aromatic botanicals to give a flavourful taste of zesty orange, blossom and thyme. </p><p>Taste the Difference Blackfriars Orange & Blossom Gin, £16.00, Sainsbury's</p>
<p>As well as the juniper notes of a classic gin, Poetic License's Picnic Gin combines strong strawberry scents with a creamy texture and taste. They recommend serving with elderflower tonic and a garnish of fresh strawberry, or with lemonade, mixed fruit and a sprig of mint for a summer fruit cup.</p><p>Poetic License Strawberry & Cream Gin, £33.00, Asda</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://groceries.asda.com/product/gin/poetic-license-strawberry-cream-gin/1000139836339?source=2834&promotype=Sub+Networks&cmpid=afc-_-ghs-_-awin-_-78888-_+-generic&cm_mmc=ghs-aff-_-awin-_-Skimlinks-_-78888&awin_aff=78888_Skimlinks_Skimlinks_Sub+Networks&cwc=afc&cwd=ghs&cwf=pm&dclid=CJKqhp3oruECFTWVWwod6psE9A" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a><br><br></p>
<p>While Hendrick's is known for its cucumber and rose flavoured gin, the brand is mixing it up this spring with its new flavour: Midsummer Solstice. The limited edition gin combines classic flavours with secret floral essences, inspired by summer blooms.</p><p>Hendrick's Midsummer Solstice, £35.00, Waitrose<br></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.waitrose.com/ecom/products/hendricks-midsummer-solstic/748933-690398-690399?source=aff_awin&source=aff_awin&awc=3691_1553860161_6858449f888f28f8073103789c19fff8" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a> </p>
<p>Sipsmith's new Orange & Cacao gin sounds like a Chocolate Orange in a bottle. Described as 'zesty, chocolatey and unmistakably junipery', the recipe adds liquorice to the gin to deliver a natural sweetness to the new recipe. Available from April 7th. Yum.<br></p><p>Sipsmith Orange and Cacao Gin, £25.00, Sainsbury's</p>
<p>The Infusionist's Parma Violet Shimmer Gin is a real show stopper, with its distinctive colour, 90s throwback flavour and ~shimmery~ effect. It's part of Aldi's brand new liqueur range, which hit stores on 26th April 2019, and are expected to be just as popular as their sell-out Passionfruit Gin Liqueur last summer. </p><p>Parma Violet Shimmer Gin, £9.99, Aldi</p>
<p>Asda has introduced Whitley Neill Pink Grapefruit Gin exclusively this month, which they say is 'sweet and citrusy' and inspired by Spain. Best served loaded with summer fruits and iced, this gin is infused with zesty pink grapefruit.</p><p> Whitley Neill Pink Grapefruit Gin, £20.00, Asda</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://groceries.asda.com/product/gin/whitley-neill-handcrafted-gin-pink-grapefruit-gin/1000115100620" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a></p>
<p>Aldi gins are always guaranteed to be a winner, and this new Seville orange and Persian lime flavour sounds delish. </p><p>"This innovative new addition to our gin range reflects our commitment to ensuring our customers enjoy the best quality products, without breaking the bank," says Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK.</p><p>"For the perfect refresher, we’d recommend serving this gin with our premium Vive Tonic Water and a generous slice of orange."</p><p>Seville Orange and Persian Lime gin, £14.99 Aldi</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.aldi.co.uk/seville-orange-%26-persian-lime/p/014454283124400" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a></p>
<p>With bank holiday weekend coming up (it's on April 19, people!), why not get yourself in the mood with this hot cross bun flavoured gin? Gin Tales promise a "beautiful gin infusion with citrus, sultanas and Easter spices", with sounds like Easter in a bottle to us. Yum.<br></p><p>Hot Cross Bun Gin by GIN TALES, £35.00, Not On The High Street </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.notonthehighstreet.com%2Fgintales%2Fproduct%2Fhot-cross-gin&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fuk%2Fworklife%2Fg17850422%2Fbest-flavoured-gin%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a><br><br></p>
<p>Inspired by the fruity tones of a crisp New Zealand sauvignon blanc, Slingsby's new Gooseberry Gin aims to encapsulated the tangy sharpness of the gooseberry with the same botanical mix and classic citrus base of a Slingsby dry gin.<br></p><p>Slingsby Gooseberry Gin, £37.95, Taste Fine Wines</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.tastefinewines.co.uk/shop/gin/slingsby-gooseberry-gin/?ref=gad&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIuOP4oZzh4AIVA4bVCh11FgC_EAQYASABEgKGZ_D_BwE" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a></p>
<p>Not only does Asda's Raspberry & Rose liqueur sound delicious, it's also shimmery. Just give the bottle a shake to release the glitter swirl - not bad for £10 a bottle.</p><p>The supermarket says that this gin is perfect when paired with fizzy prosecco, 'making it an excellent addition to romantic homemade cocktails which need an extra touch of sparkle'.</p><p>Special Raspberry & Rose gin liqueur, was £12, now £10, Asda</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://groceries.asda.com/product/gin/asda-extra-special-raspberry-rose-gin-liqueur/1000104411279" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a></p>
<p>Old Curiosity's colour-changing rose-flavoured gin is the perfect showstopper - it even comes with a bag of rose petals for added boujee garnish. </p><p>It changes from pale pink to gold when tonic is added, and doesn't scrimp on flavour either; it contains botanicals of juniper, coriander and angelica root and leaf. </p><p>Apothecary Rose gin, £35.95, The Old Curiosity</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.theoldcuriosity.co.uk/shop/apothecary-rose" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:FIND OUT MORE">FIND OUT MORE</a></p>
<p>A perfume-inspired gin sounds bizarre, but stick with us here. This fairground flavoured gin is inspired by candy floss and popcorn, and it a sweet throwback to your childhood. We can get on board with that. </p><p>Big Dipper Gin, £42, That Boutique-y Gin Company @ Harvey Nichols.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harveynichols.com%2Fbrand%2Fthat-boutique-y-gin-company%2F2949495-big-dipper-gin-500ml%2Fp3350706%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fuk%2Fworklife%2Fg17850422%2Fbest-flavoured-gin%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a></p>
<p>Head to a B&M store near you and you can pick up this £10 bottle of lemon drizzle cake gin liqueur. Also sold at The Drinks Shop online for £13.19, the gin is described as having a zingy lemon and light sugar syrup taste.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thedrinkshop.com%2Fitem%2F17105%2Fmrs-cuthberts-lemon-drizzle-cake%3Fafwinid%3D477705&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fuk%2Fworklife%2Fg17850422%2Fbest-flavoured-gin%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a></p>
<p>Lidl's award-winning Hortus gin now comes in pomegranate and rose flavour. The best way to drink it? "Serve the gin nice and cold in a Champagne flute, topped with Lidl's Italian Asti Spumante, and garnished with a strip of lemon", Lidl's spirit expert told <a href="http://www.goodhousekeeping.co.uk/food/food-news/lidl-pomegranate-gin" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Good Housekeeping</a>.</p><p>Pomegranate and Rose gin liqueur, £11.99, Lidl</p><p>Available in store</p>
<p>Asda's 'Extra Special' gin liqueur is flavoured with notes of everyone's fave winter pudding, rhubarb and ginger. The best bit, however, is it's £12 price tag.</p><p>Special Rhubarb & Ginger Gin Liqueur, £12, Asda</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://groceries.asda.com/product/gin/asda-extra-special-rhubarb-ginger-gin-liqueur/1000062381225" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a><br></p>
<p>Move over Gordon's, there's a new gin flavour in town and this is one for your inner '90s child. Sweet Little Liquers has created a 'Bubba Hubba' bubblegum gin that 'mixes perfectly with Premium Lemonade, any of your favourite Premium Tonic Waters, Prosecco, or you can enjoy it neat.</p><p>Bubba Hubba gin, £22.99, Ginspiration.co.uk</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.ginspiration.uk/sweet-little-bubba-hubba-bubblegum-gin-liqueur-50cl-19684-p.asp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a><br></p>
<p>OK so strawberries and balsamic vinegar may sound like a bit of an odd match, but according to the Boutique-y Gin company it's an 'absolutely astounding pairing', and that's reason enough for us to give it a try.</p><p>Strawberry & Balsamico Gin Flavoured Gin, £28.95, Amazon</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/Strawberry-Balsamico-Gin-Flavoured/dp/B079X1T45N/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1533046485&sr=8-1&keywords=strawberry+%26+balsamic+gin&tag=hearstuk-yahoo-21&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1919.g.17850422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a></p>
<p>This gin liqueur is bursting with cirtusy goodness, and would be perfect added to a glass of prosecco or two.</p><p>The Influsionist passionfruit gin liqueur, £9.99, Aldi</p>
<p>Malfy's gin combines Juniper, Coriander, Italian Pink Grapefruit and Rhubarb to create the ultimate light pink tipple. </p><p>Malfy Gin Rosa Pink Grapefruit Italian Gin, £31.38, Amazon</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/Malfy-Rosa-Pink-Grapefruit-Italian/dp/B07DGHQPZ8/ref=sr_1_5_a_it?ie=UTF8&qid=1530714735&sr=8-5&keywords=malfy+gin&tag=hearstuk-yahoo-21&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1919.g.17850422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a><br></p>
<p>This gin promises a bitter tang of pink grapefruit with a citrus base, with a tart rhubarb finish. </p><p>Slingsby Rhubarb Flavoured Gin, £36.74, Amazon<br></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/Slingsby-Rhubarb-Flavoured-Gin-70/dp/B01EM65V06/ref=sr_1_1_a_it?ie=UTF8&qid=1530714793&sr=8-1&keywords=slingsby+rhubarb+gin&tag=hearstuk-yahoo-21&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1919.g.17850422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a></p>
<p>Made with natural flavours and a "touch of juniper", Gordon's pink gin offers a fruity and refreshing taste.<br></p><p>Gordon's Premium Pink Distilled Gin, £19.30, Amazon</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/Gordons-Premium-Pink-Distilled-Gin/dp/B071RN67DQ/ref=sr_1_2_a_it?ie=UTF8&qid=1530715315&sr=8-2&keywords=gordon%27s+pink+gin&tag=hearstuk-yahoo-21&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1919.g.17850422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a><br></p>
<p>Make any gin and tonic flavoured with Sipsmith's strawberries and cream syrup, "for a bold, complex and aromatic" drink.</p><p>Strawberries and Cream Syrup for Gin, £37.00, Sipsmith</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://sipsmith.com/product/strawberries-cream-syrup-gin/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a></p>
<p>This gin tastes exactly like Turkish Delight which is a mix of rose petal, minty, juniper goodness.</p><p>Zymurgorium Turkish Delight Gin, £26.50, Amazon</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/Zymurgorium-Turkish-Delight-Gin-50/dp/B01LXP35L4/ref=sr_1_8_s_it?s=grocery&ie=UTF8&qid=1518621189&sr=1-8&keywords=flavoured+gin&tag=hearstuk-yahoo-21&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1919.g.17850422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a><br></p>
<p>This gin is described as having an 'intense rhubarb aroma and a warming ginger aftertaste'. For a similar taste, try <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/uk/worklife/a12172360/rhubarb-crumble-gin/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rhubarb crumble gin" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Rhubarb crumble gin</a>.</p><p>Edinburgh Gin Rhubarb and Ginger Liqueur, £16, Amazon<br></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/Edinburgh-Gin-Rhubarb-Liqueur-Packaging/dp/B00OA6JDBM/ref=sr_1_4_s_it?s=grocery&ie=UTF8&qid=1518621189&sr=1-4&keywords=flavoured+gin&tag=hearstuk-yahoo-21&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1919.g.17850422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a></p>
<p>The blackberry flavours and warm spicy notes make for a winter warmer gin.</p><p>Greenall's Wild Berry Gin, £19.99, Amazon</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/Greenalls-Wild-Berry-Gin-70/dp/B00XL3KSLE/ref=sr_1_2_s_it?s=grocery&ie=UTF8&qid=1518621189&sr=1-2&keywords=flavoured+gin&tag=hearstuk-yahoo-21&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1919.g.17850422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a><br></p>
<p>This light pink gin is described as offering hints of fresh yet discreet strawberry flavours.</p><p>Rose d'Argent Strawberry Gin, £19.99, Amazon<br></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/Rose-dArgent-Strawberry-Gin-70/dp/B06XWQF2GL/ref=sr_1_3_s_it?s=grocery&ie=UTF8&qid=1518621189&sr=1-3&keywords=flavoured+gin&tag=hearstuk-yahoo-21&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1919.g.17850422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a></p>
<p>Think of how pretty every drink you make using this sweet violet gin will be?</p><p>Zymurgorium Sweet Violet Gin, £32.90, Amazon</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/Zymurgorium-Sweet-Violet-Gin-50/dp/B01E5KDTZI/ref=sr_1_1_s_it?s=grocery&ie=UTF8&qid=1518621189&sr=1-1&keywords=flavoured+gin&tag=hearstuk-yahoo-21&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1919.g.17850422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a><br></p>
<p>This cherry and almond bright pink gin is said to taste exactly like a bakewell tart.</p><p>Bakewell gin, £35.17, Amazon</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/Bakewell-Gin-50cl/dp/B0742GNBL3/ref=sr_1_21_s_it?s=grocery&ie=UTF8&qid=1518621189&sr=1-21&keywords=flavoured+gin&tag=hearstuk-yahoo-21&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1919.g.17850422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a></p>
<p>Gin that tastes like chocolate? Has there ever been a more perfect combo?</p><p>Xolato Chocolate Gin, £37, Amazon</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/Xolato-Chocolate-Gin-50-cl/dp/B01CIIFAKQ/ref=sr_1_36_s_it?s=grocery&ie=UTF8&qid=1518621916&sr=1-36&keywords=flavoured+gin&tag=hearstuk-yahoo-21&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1919.g.17850422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a><br></p>
<p>Perfect to add to your prosecco, in our opinion.</p><p>J.J. Whitley Elderflower Gin, £16, Amazon</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/J-J-Whitley-Elderflower-Gin-70/dp/B01FV8TYX4/ref=sr_1_13_s_it?s=grocery&ie=UTF8&qid=1518621189&sr=1-13&keywords=flavoured+gin&tag=hearstuk-yahoo-21&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1919.g.17850422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a><br></p>
<p>LEMON DRIZZLE GIN. It's like a cake, in a gin.</p><p>Sipsmith Lemon Drizzle Flavoured Gin, £26.75, Amazon</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/Sipsmith-Lemon-Drizzle-Flavoured-Gin/dp/B076PBRR2D/ref=sr_1_16_s_it?s=grocery&ie=UTF8&qid=1518621189&sr=1-16&keywords=flavoured+gin&tag=hearstuk-yahoo-21&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1919.g.17850422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a><br></p>
<p>Sweet, bitter and warming all at the same time, this is a home comfort gin for those days you just can't.</p><p>Aber Falls Orange Marmalade Gin, £26.86, Amazon</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/Aber-Falls-Orange-Marmalade-Gin/dp/B077Q3D3LK/ref=sr_1_10_s_it?s=grocery&ie=UTF8&qid=1518621189&sr=1-10&keywords=flavoured+gin&tag=hearstuk-yahoo-21&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1919.g.17850422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a><br></p>
<p>This gin is zesty and sharp and sounds like it would kick you awake with just a sip.</p><p>Williams Pink Grapefruit Gin, £37.14, Amazon</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/Williams-Pink-Grapefruit-Gin-70/dp/B01GOLOS10/ref=sr_1_31_s_it?s=grocery&ie=UTF8&qid=1518621916&sr=1-31&keywords=flavoured+gin&tag=hearstuk-yahoo-21&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1919.g.17850422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a><br></p>
<p>This gin is described as 'a beautiful mix of sweet and sour pineapple and rich, sweet caramel', which sounds yummy to us.</p><p>That Boutique-y Gin Company Spit-Roasted Pineapple Gin, £29.92, Amazon</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/That-Boutique-y-Gin-Company-Spit-Roasted/dp/B071ZNF22Q/ref=sr_1_32_s_it?s=grocery&ie=UTF8&qid=1518621916&sr=1-32&keywords=flavoured+gin&tag=hearstuk-yahoo-21&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1919.g.17850422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a></p>
<p>In the description for this summer tipple it suggests you try it over ice cream or in a glass of prosecco. DEAL.</p><p>Raspberry ripple gin liqueur, £22, Amazon</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/RASPBERRY-RIPPLE-GIN-LIQUEUR-50CL/dp/B06Y14Q3XD/ref=sr_1_31_s_it?s=grocery&ie=UTF8&qid=1518621916&sr=1-31&keywords=flavoured+gin&tag=hearstuk-yahoo-21&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1919.g.17850422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a><br></p>
<p><a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/uk/worklife/a17036453/salted-caramel-gin/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:A salted caramel, syrupy gin" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">A salted caramel, syrupy gin</a>? Yep, we're buying them by the crate-load, too.</p><p>Poetic License Distilellery Baked Apple and Salted Caramel Gin Liqueur, £19.95, Amazon</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/Poetic-License-Distilellery-Caramel-Liqueur/dp/B078TP3NJH/ref=sr_1_1?s=alcohol&ie=UTF8&qid=1518623894&sr=1-1&keywords=salted+caramel+gin&tag=hearstuk-yahoo-21&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1919.g.17850422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a><br></p>
<p>This is the kind of gin we would purchase solely for the Instagram pics and we're not afraid to admit it.</p><p>Pinkster Raspberry Gin, £33.49, Amazon</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/Pinkster-Raspberry-Gin-70-cl/dp/B00I060RC2/ref=sr_1_23?s=alcohol&ie=UTF8&qid=1518623769&sr=1-23&keywords=flavoured+gin&tag=hearstuk-yahoo-21&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1919.g.17850422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a><br></p>
<p>Picnic gin, with its tasting notes of strawberries, juniper and coriander is basically the gin equivalent of Pimm's and it sounds delicious.</p><p>Poetic License Distillery Picnic Gin, £34.95, Amazon</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/Poetic-License-Distillery-Picnic-Gin/dp/B01G923MLQ/ref=sr_1_31?s=alcohol&ie=UTF8&qid=1518623847&sr=1-31&keywords=flavoured+gin&tag=hearstuk-yahoo-21&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1919.g.17850422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a><br></p>
<p>If you love Aperol then chances are you're going to swoon over this fruity gin flavour.</p><p>Williams Seville Orange Gin, £38.45, Amazon</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B008TSI7QY/ref=sxbs_sxwds-stvpv2_2?pf_rd_m=A3P5ROKL5A1OLE&pf_rd_p=1624861107&pd_rd_wg=4hNYE&pf_rd_r=CEVT7DPCED2T9SFEA09A&pf_rd_s=desktop-sx-bottom-slot&pf_rd_t=301&pd_rd_i=B008TSI7QY&pd_rd_w=Virjq&pf_rd_i=flavoured+gin&pd_rd_r=8dc53eb2-b0c5-45db-87c3-af55e1c101cd&ie=UTF8&qid=1518623769&sr=2&tag=hearstuk-yahoo-21&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1919.g.17850422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a><br></p>
<p>This gin is described as being 'reminiscent of tiffin cookies' which TBH is all we need to persuade us to buy a bottle.</p><p>Warner Edwards HoneyBee Gin, £36.95, Amazon</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/Warner-Edwards-WARHON-HoneyBee-Gin/dp/B077B3GYQT/ref=sr_1_37?s=alcohol&ie=UTF8&qid=1518623847&sr=1-37&keywords=flavoured+gin&tag=hearstuk-yahoo-21&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1919.g.17850422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a><br></p>
<p>Plums and vanilla combine to make the sweetest, fruity tasting gin.</p><p>Edinburgh Plum and Vanilla Gin, £15.99, Amazon</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/Edinburgh-Plum-Vanilla-Packaging-Vary/dp/B01M9I3H2N/ref=sr_1_26?s=alcohol&ie=UTF8&qid=1518623847&sr=1-26&keywords=flavoured+gin&tag=hearstuk-yahoo-21&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1919.g.17850422%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a><br></p>
<p>If you're less about fruity flavours and prefer a gin that packs a pretty punch, this spicy spirit could be for you.</p><p>Opihr Oriental Spiced Gin , £19, Tesco</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tesco.com%2Fgroceries%2Fen-GB%2Fproducts%2F285353514&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fuk%2Fworklife%2Fg17850422%2Fbest-flavoured-gin%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a><br></p>
<p>Coffee lovers, please step this way. The UK's first ever coffee orange gin has launched and it's just as fabulous in a cocktail as it is on its own. The brand's coffee gin is also a delight with its sweet notes of marzipan, chocolate and cherry. <br></p><p>Coffee Gin and Coffee Orange Gin, £25, Lava Spirits Co</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://shop.lavaspirits.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW">BUY NOW</a></p>

We're obviously very into it

From Cosmopolitan

Latest Stories

  • Raptors GM Bobby Webster 'fully expects' Fred VanVleet to re-sign

    Raptors GM says Fred VanVleet is Toronto's biggest priority in free agency

  • NBA announces key dates for 2020-21 season, play-in tournament for final playoff seeds

    The NBA confirmed it will hold a play-in tournament for the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds in each conference this season.

  • NBA rumor tracker: Wizards, Rockets discussing swap of John Wall, Russell Westbrook

    The 2020-21 NBA season is fast approaching. Keep up with the latest.

  • Panthers name Brett Peterson first Black assistant GM in NHL history

    The Florida Panthers have named Brett Peterson the first Black assistant GM in league history.

  • Jamal Adams battled depression while playing with Jets: ‘It took a toll on my life’

    "I came home after a tough loss and just sat in my room in the dark — no phone, no TV."

  • What Masai Ujiri's history tells us about the Raptors' 2020 NBA draft strategy

    Masai Ujiri is famously hard to predict at the NBA draft, but there are some similarities in his selections.

  • Week 11 waiver wire: 10 players who could make an impact come playoff time

    If you’ve been stashing your FAAB or saving your high priority on the waiver wire, this is the week to use it.

  • What's next for the Cubs following Theo Epstein's sudden departure?

    After Theo Epstein's departure, what does the future hold for Kris Bryant and Yu Darvish in Chicago?

  • Report: James Harden, Russell Westbrook want out of Houston due to owner's Trump support

    Harden and Westbrook reportedly want to be traded because Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta is a Trump supporter.

  • Theo Epstein stepping down as Cubs president

    Epstein brought a long-awaited World Series title to the Cubs.

  • NBA mock draft 7.0: Anthony Edwards at No. 1, trade options for lottery teams

    Yahoo Sports takes a look at the best pick if a team decides to keep it and trade options for all 14 teams in the lottery. 

  • Podcast: Is Giannis Watch dead after Bucks bolster roster?

    William Lou is joined by Vivek Jacob of Complex Sports Canada to break down Milwaukee's attempt to build around Giannis Antetokounmpo.

  • Fantasy Football stat trends you love and hate to see: Rookies to watch in the second half

    Matt Harmon is joined by Rotoworld's Hayden Winks to discuss stats, and trends, and more on the latest Fantasy Football Forecast!

  • The wait is over: Delayed NBA draft finally comes Wednesday

    There was no dancing on the court after a March Madness victory. No bounding onto the stage in a spiffy suit to meet the commissioner in June.The coronavirus pandemic wiped out the traditional end of a college career and the usual start of a pro one. Players such as Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball and James Wiseman should be about a month into their rookie seasons by now, but their plans were put on hold.After multiple delays, the NBA draft finally arrives Wednesday. Like everyone else in 2020, this year's class of players has tried to make the best of their difficult circumstances.“I feel like it was better for me,” Edwards said. “I haven’t complained, I haven’t tripped about it at all. I just felt like it was better for me because more time for me to get better and get ready for the NBA.”The freshman guard from Georgia is one of the leading candidates to be picked first by the Minnesota Timberwolves. Ball, a guard who skipped college to play professionally overseas, and 7-foot-1 Memphis freshman centre Wiseman are the other headliners in the class.The draft is usually held in June in New York, where Adam Silver announces the first-round picks. The top players sit at tables in the front of the arena and when their names are called, put on a hat with the logo of the team that picked them and walk onto the stage for a handshake and a photo with the commissioner.This time, Silver will be announcing the picks from the ESPN campus in Bristol, Connecticut. Players have been shipped boxes of hats for wherever they will be watching to choose the one they need when their name is called.It's not the draft night they wanted, but the excitement of becoming a pro player won't diminish. Not when they've been waiting since March, when sports stopped just days before the selection of the NCAA Tournament field, to start playing ball again.“I mean, playing in games, I missed it a lot. But at the same time, this extra time, it’s only helping me,” said forward Obi Toppin, the national college player of the year from Dayton.“I feel like I’m more prepared and mentally prepared for when the time comes, and I feel like when I’m on the court and that jump ball goes up, I feel like I’ve been waiting so long that it’s going to be an amazing feeling.”The Golden State Warriors have the No. 2 pick, a chance to add a top young player to a team that reached five straight NBA Finals before tumbling to the bottom of the league when Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson were injured. Charlotte picks third, followed by Chicago and Cleveland.The teams lacked some resources to evaluate players, without the normal draft combine in Chicago or the ability to invite players to their facilities for meetings and workouts. Perhaps that's partly the reason there is no consensus No. 1 pick this year like Zion Williamson in 2019.“I would say the analysis is fair. There is no guy that has separated themself from the pack, from public or external view," Timberwolves President Gersson Rosas said.Edwards believes the lack of an NCAA Tournament hurt the players. They couldn't make a final collegiate statement like Ja Morant did when he turned in a triple-double in an upset victory for Murray State in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament. That helped secure him as the No. 2 pick behind Williamson and he was a runaway winner of the Rookie of the Year award after nearly leading Memphis to the playoffs.Wiseman wouldn't have had that chance anyway. He averaged 19.7 points and 10.7 rebounds in three games after arriving as the nation's No. 1 recruit, then was suspended by the NCAA for eligibility reasons and announced he was leaving the program to prepare for the draft.“Of course I wanted to win a national championship, of course I wanted to establish that situation with my teammates,” he said. “I love my teammates, I actually text them every day. But you know how life happens. Like, stuff hits you out of nowhere, but I feel that me just being there gave me a lot of mental toughness, gave me a lot of maturity as a person.”He worked out for only the Warriors and Hornets, suggesting the Wolves may be choosing between Edwards and Ball with 2015 No. 1 pick Karl-Anthony Towns entrenched as their man in the middle.If it's Ball, he ends a run a 10 straight one-and-dones to be the No. 1 pick. Blake Griffin in 2009 is the last non-college freshman to be the top selection.Ball didn't do college at all, playing professionally in Lithuania and Australia. It certainly wasn't the smoothest path to the NBA, which perhaps makes him the perfect player to handle a year when everything else about the draft process has been upended.“I feel like I’m just the right man for it,” Ball said. “Like I said, I feel like I’m born for this whole thing going on.”___AP Sports Writer Dave Campbell in Minneapolis contributed to this report.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsBrian Mahoney, The Associated Press

  • Washington has virus case, 3 other teams add to COVID list

    The New York Giants, Atlanta Falcons and Las Vegas Raiders put players on the NFL's COVID-19 list Tuesday, while Washington had its first instance of someone in the organization testing positive for the coronavirus since the season began.Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Rams announced they will hold their team meetings from home Wednesday after an unidentified player tested positive for coronavirus Tuesday night.The player is self-quarantining, and the Rams say they are “entering intensive protocol.” The team was scheduled only for a light walkthrough practice Wednesday with an extra-long week of preparation for their game at Tampa Bay on Monday night.The NFL said there were 17 new confirmed positives among players and 35 among other personnel during testing from Nov. 8-14. That brought the league's total to 95 players and 175 other personnel since Aug. 1, not counting new cases this week.“It reflects the continued uptick that we’re seeing in places around the country,” said Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL's chief medical officer. “We’ve seen that throughout the course of our season, as our players, coaches and staff are exposed to others outside the team facility, we’re going to see these cases.”After New York announced an unidentified player tested positive, Giants kicker Graham Gano landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Washington also placed injured defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis on the list after announcing a positive test.The other players put on the list Tuesday were Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, and Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell and defensive back Lamarcus Joyner.Gano is the second Giants player in three weeks to go on the COVID-19 list after guard Will Hernandez on Oct. 29, who was activated Nov. 10 and played Sunday against Philadelphia. The Giants, who have a bye this week, said two staff members were told to remain home after coming into contact with the player who tested positive.Treadwell is the second Atlanta player on the COVID-19 list, joining defensive end Dante Fowler Jr., who was put on it last week. Treadwell has spent the past 10 weeks on the practice squad.The Raiders put Ferrell and Joyner on the list Tuesday, joining linebacker Cory Littleton, who tested positive last week, and right tackle Trent Brown, who tested positive last month. Brown was taken off the list briefly before going back on it when symptoms returned.Rams players and coaches will hold their normal meeting schedule from home Wednesday. They haven’t determined their schedule for the rest of the week.Los Angeles centre Brian Allen was the first NFL player to confirm he had tested positive for coronavirus back in April. Other Rams players who have already recovered from COVID-19 infections include left tackle Andrew Whitworth and linebacker Terrell Lewis.The Rams (6-3) beat the Seattle Seahawks 23-16 last Sunday to move into a first-place tie atop the NFC West.Sills said the NFL has identified nine people in recent weeks who were identified as “high-risk” close contacts who later tested positive after being isolated. But in a much larger number of cases, there have been no “high-risk” contacts in a sign teams are following the protocols, Sills said.Sills also said the league has done whole genome sequencing on players who test positive and most of the transmission has come from contacts in the community.Washington's positive test result was the team's first since July. A person with direct knowledge of the situation said the player who tested positive did not travel with Washington for its game at Detroit last weekend. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team did not release specific details about the positive case.Ioannidis has been on injured reserve since Sept. 29.The Giants and Washington were notified of their respective positive test results Monday night. The players self-isolated, and contact tracing began.Washington, which is set to host Cincinnati on Sunday, was one of the few teams that hadn't had a positive and is now in the NFL's intensive protocols. Meetings will be conducted virtually this week, and the practice facility will only be open to staff with limited access for players.Asked last week about his team getting through the first nine weeks of the season without someone testing positive for the virus, Washington coach Ron Rivera jokingly called that a jinx. He credited senior director of player development Malcolm Blacken for reminding guys of their responsibilities during the pandemic.“When you have a guy who’s constantly (saying): ‘Hey guys, don’t forget we have this. Hey guys, don’t forget we have that,’ there’s that constant reminder,” Rivera said. “I think, for whatever reason, our guys have been very diligent about it, which we really do appreciate."Washington announced Monday no fans will be allowed for the Bengals game after hosting 3,000 on Nov. 8 against the Giants. FedEx Field is in Landover, Maryland, and the nearby Baltimore Ravens also took the step of barring fans for their next game as cases spike around the U.S.There have been 19 teams that have had fans at games this season.“We have been tracking case trends at the local and state level with public officials and no local case clusters have been reported or traced back to NFL games,” spokesman Brian McCarthy said.___AP Sports Writers Greg Beacham, Tom Canavan, Josh Dubow and Charles Odum contributed.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLStephen Whyno, The Associated Press

  • Mad Bets: Will the Seahawks cover -3 vs. Cardinals?

    Minty Bets, Jared Quay & Matt Gothard give their picks for the Cardinals-Seahawks game on Thursday Night.

  • High risk, high reward: The uncertainty of the 2020 NBA draft class

    This year’s top three picks present conflicting, or incomplete, information even if the consensus is that LaMelo Ball, James Wiseman and Anthony Edwards are in the top tier.

  • Mad Bets: NFL Week 11 Best Bets

    Adam Chernoff (host of The Simple Handicap Podcast) joins Matt Gothard & Jared Quay to give their best bets for Week 11 of the NFL season.

  • Raptors running out of time to find home for 2020-21 season amid COVID-19 pandemic

    "We want to stay in Toronto. But as we all know, time is of the essence."

  • Posted Up - Anthony Davis on winning a title, free agency, players seeking trades

    The NBA superstar joins Chris Haynes on the latest edition of Posted Up to discuss his recent championship with the Los Angeles Lakers, his hope to celebrate with the team’s fans, understanding why players ask to be traded and what’s next for him. Anthony Davis joined Yahoo Sports thanks to Mobil 1, who is offering fans the opportunity to win some exclusive signed apparel. Entering couldn’t be easier, all fans need to do to be in with a chance to win is head to ProtectYourCourt.com, where they can sign up and learn more.