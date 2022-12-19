The 23 Best Women’s Ski Suits to Stay Warm (and Chic) on the Mountain

  • <p>There are perhaps few universal truths in the sport of skiing, but this is one of them: If your winter gear can’t handle the challenge, then neither can you. I’ve been skiing since I was a toddler, and I’ve spent enough days powering through -5 degree weather to know a well-insulated women’s ski suit can be the difference between a smooth run and a faceplant into the nearest mogul. But finding the right jacket and pants is a subtle art, combining fashion, form, and function. To suss out which are the best options on the market right now, we enlisted former Olympic skiers Lindsey Vonn and Kiley McKinnon to help us break down what to look for. </p><p>Says McKinnon, a 2018 Team USA Olympian and the co-founder of women’s skiwear brand <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.halfdays.com%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg42169925%2Fbest-womens-ski-suits%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Halfday" class="link ">Halfday</a>, there are three main questions to ask yourself when shopping for a ski suit: </p><ol><li>Is it waterproof? If snow or moisture seeps into your clothes through your suit, that’s game over. </li><li>How insulated do you want it to be? If you “run cold,” you might need a puffier coat with more padding. If you run hot, you’d likely prefer a shell jacket, under which you can layer as many undergarments as you’d like and take them off if you get warm. </li><li>Is the suit functional for skiing? “Meaning. does the hood fit over the helmet?” McKinnon explains. “Is there a ski pass pocket? Is there a powder skirt, which is the thing that goes around your waist to keep out the snow? I think it’s really important to make sure that you are distinguishing between an actual ski set and just a regular <a href="https://www.elle.com/fashion/shopping/g41108473/best-puffer-jackets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:puffer jacket" class="link ">puffer jacket</a> and pants.”</li></ol><p>Ahead, a few of our favorite tried-and-tested options for your best day on the mountain yet. Bonus: No need to sacrifice your sense of style. </p><hr>
    There are perhaps few universal truths in the sport of skiing, but this is one of them: If your winter gear can’t handle the challenge, then neither can you. I’ve been skiing since I was a toddler, and I’ve spent enough days powering through -5 degree weather to know a well-insulated women’s ski suit can be the difference between a smooth run and a faceplant into the nearest mogul. But finding the right jacket and pants is a subtle art, combining fashion, form, and function. To suss out which are the best options on the market right now, we enlisted former Olympic skiers Lindsey Vonn and Kiley McKinnon to help us break down what to look for.

    Says McKinnon, a 2018 Team USA Olympian and the co-founder of women’s skiwear brand Halfday, there are three main questions to ask yourself when shopping for a ski suit:

    1. Is it waterproof? If snow or moisture seeps into your clothes through your suit, that’s game over.
    2. How insulated do you want it to be? If you “run cold,” you might need a puffier coat with more padding. If you run hot, you’d likely prefer a shell jacket, under which you can layer as many undergarments as you’d like and take them off if you get warm.
    3. Is the suit functional for skiing? “Meaning. does the hood fit over the helmet?” McKinnon explains. “Is there a ski pass pocket? Is there a powder skirt, which is the thing that goes around your waist to keep out the snow? I think it’s really important to make sure that you are distinguishing between an actual ski set and just a regular puffer jacket and pants.”

    Ahead, a few of our favorite tried-and-tested options for your best day on the mountain yet. Bonus: No need to sacrifice your sense of style.

  • <p><strong>Halfdays</strong></p><p>halfdays.com</p><p><strong>$425.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.halfdays.com%2Fproducts%2Faston-jacket&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg42169925%2Fbest-womens-ski-suits%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The first time I slipped into this suit, I knew without a doubt it would be my new favorite jacket. McKinnon co-founded Halfdays with her partner, Ariana Ferwerda, in pursuit of ski gear that was designed specifically <em>for</em> women, in the proportions and colors women like to wear. Even as an Olympian, McKinnon never felt comfortable in her ski uniform, a feeling that led her to pursue better—and more stylish—options. “Really having something that fits your body well is just something that I’d always been looking for,” she says. “And then on top of that, of course our product is really technical as well.”</p><p>The Aston Jacket, in particular, is a personal favorite because of the way it cinches the waist without limiting mobility. It’s insulated without being too outrageously puffy but light enough to wear with additional layers underneath. Plus, numerous inside and outside pockets make it ideal for toting around the ski day necessities: your phone, ski pass, chapstick, snacks, and Kleenex.</p><p><em><strong>What people are saying: </strong>“I love the fit of this jacket. It’s unlike any ski jacket I’ve had before, as it’s a lot more flattering. I’m a big fan of the cellphone leash on the upper pocket too. I was worried the coat wouldn’t be warm enough, but it’s kept me warm on single-digit days in the Midwest and for skiing 3 days in Utah this January. I would recommend dozing down. I’m 5’1”, 145 lbs and ordered a medium.”</em></p>
    The first time I slipped into this suit, I knew without a doubt it would be my new favorite jacket. McKinnon co-founded Halfdays with her partner, Ariana Ferwerda, in pursuit of ski gear that was designed specifically for women, in the proportions and colors women like to wear. Even as an Olympian, McKinnon never felt comfortable in her ski uniform, a feeling that led her to pursue better—and more stylish—options. “Really having something that fits your body well is just something that I’d always been looking for,” she says. “And then on top of that, of course our product is really technical as well.”

    The Aston Jacket, in particular, is a personal favorite because of the way it cinches the waist without limiting mobility. It’s insulated without being too outrageously puffy but light enough to wear with additional layers underneath. Plus, numerous inside and outside pockets make it ideal for toting around the ski day necessities: your phone, ski pass, chapstick, snacks, and Kleenex.

    What people are saying: “I love the fit of this jacket. It’s unlike any ski jacket I’ve had before, as it’s a lot more flattering. I’m a big fan of the cellphone leash on the upper pocket too. I was worried the coat wouldn’t be warm enough, but it’s kept me warm on single-digit days in the Midwest and for skiing 3 days in Utah this January. I would recommend dozing down. I’m 5’1”, 145 lbs and ordered a medium.”

  • <p><strong>Halfdays</strong></p><p>halfdays.com</p><p><strong>$245.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.halfdays.com%2Fproducts%2Falessandra-pant&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg42169925%2Fbest-womens-ski-suits%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The matching Halfdays Alessandra Pants are well-tailored, fitted at the waist and hips but roomy enough for undergarments and easy mobility. Plus, they come in an array of gorgeous colors.</p><p>“A lot of things that we’ve seen with ski wear in the past was that they did what was called ‘shrink and pink,’” McKinnon says. “So they took men’s ski wear and just made it in smaller sizes and then put it in colors that they assumed that women wanted to wear, which a lot of the time was not the case.” </p><p><em><strong>What people are saying: </strong>“I love the Alessandra pant. They look awesome and move really well out on the slopes. On a really cold day, I need a solid mid-layer to stay warm—my previous pants were a bit warmer--but for me, the upgrade to snow pants that look great and move well was totally worth it.”</em></p>
    The matching Halfdays Alessandra Pants are well-tailored, fitted at the waist and hips but roomy enough for undergarments and easy mobility. Plus, they come in an array of gorgeous colors.

    “A lot of things that we’ve seen with ski wear in the past was that they did what was called ‘shrink and pink,’” McKinnon says. “So they took men’s ski wear and just made it in smaller sizes and then put it in colors that they assumed that women wanted to wear, which a lot of the time was not the case.”

    What people are saying: “I love the Alessandra pant. They look awesome and move really well out on the slopes. On a really cold day, I need a solid mid-layer to stay warm—my previous pants were a bit warmer--but for me, the upgrade to snow pants that look great and move well was totally worth it.”

  • <p><strong>HEAD Sportswear</strong></p><p>head.com</p><p><strong>$900.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.head.com/en_US/legacy-one-piece-women-824322.html#color=5996" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Vonn, a world-renowned skier and Olympic athlete, teamed up with HEAD Sportswear for a special ski gear line, which includes this gorgeous one-piece suit. “My name is my reputation, so I am very selective with who I partner with,” she wrote in an email. “People know me, and what I stand for, so with HEAD, they fit the mold.”</p><p>Vonn’s personal favorite from her collection, the Legacy One-Piece is tight-fitting but nonrestrictive, made with stretch fabric for additional comfort. You can layer on an additional shell for extra warmth, but Vonn—as someone who would “rather be too warm than too cold”—promises the one-piece itself is well-insulated.<br></p>
    Vonn, a world-renowned skier and Olympic athlete, teamed up with HEAD Sportswear for a special ski gear line, which includes this gorgeous one-piece suit. “My name is my reputation, so I am very selective with who I partner with,” she wrote in an email. “People know me, and what I stand for, so with HEAD, they fit the mold.”

    Vonn’s personal favorite from her collection, the Legacy One-Piece is tight-fitting but nonrestrictive, made with stretch fabric for additional comfort. You can layer on an additional shell for extra warmth, but Vonn—as someone who would “rather be too warm than too cold”—promises the one-piece itself is well-insulated.

  • <p><strong>HEAD Sportswear</strong></p><p>head.com</p><p><strong>$475.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.head.com/en_US/eva-vest-women-824382.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Vonn says she pairs the Legacy One-Piece with the Eva Vest on chillier days, which keeps her torso toasty without adding too much additional weight or heft. “Clean, classy, and warm,” she writes. </p>
    Vonn says she pairs the Legacy One-Piece with the Eva Vest on chillier days, which keeps her torso toasty without adding too much additional weight or heft. “Clean, classy, and warm,” she writes.

  • <p><strong>Obermeyer</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$685.02</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B087G2YNVG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.42169925%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Another well-regarded name in the world of snowsports is Obermeyer, and if you’re looking for a true onesie ski suit, the Katze suit is a stylish, flattering piece that hugs the body without limiting your shredding. </p>
    Another well-regarded name in the world of snowsports is Obermeyer, and if you’re looking for a true onesie ski suit, the Katze suit is a stylish, flattering piece that hugs the body without limiting your shredding.

  • <p><strong>REI Co-op </strong></p><p>rei.com</p><p><strong>$139.29</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rei.com%2Fproduct%2F207877&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg42169925%2Fbest-womens-ski-suits%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For a less expensive but no less powerful option, REI Co-op’s Powderbound line is waterproof and insulated but breathable for a price that’ll allow you to still afford lift tickets. The jacket is built to withstand rain and snow with ease, meaning it’s useful for activities beyond downhill skiing. Plus, pit zips provide extra ventilation during those beautiful bluebird days.</p><p><em><strong>What people are saying: </strong>“I bought this jacket ahead of a winter trip to Iceland, and it was the only jacket I needed. It rained, it snowed, the wind nearly blew me over, and all I needed was this jacket and a merino base layer, and my upper body felt perfectly comfortable.”</em></p>
    For a less expensive but no less powerful option, REI Co-op’s Powderbound line is waterproof and insulated but breathable for a price that’ll allow you to still afford lift tickets. The jacket is built to withstand rain and snow with ease, meaning it’s useful for activities beyond downhill skiing. Plus, pit zips provide extra ventilation during those beautiful bluebird days.

    What people are saying: “I bought this jacket ahead of a winter trip to Iceland, and it was the only jacket I needed. It rained, it snowed, the wind nearly blew me over, and all I needed was this jacket and a merino base layer, and my upper body felt perfectly comfortable.”

  • <p><strong>REI Co-op</strong></p><p>rei.com</p><p><strong>$104.29</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rei.com%2Fproduct%2F175167&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg42169925%2Fbest-womens-ski-suits%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>To create a full snowsuit, pair the Powerbound jacket with these snow pants, which feature belt loops and elastic to create the perfect fit at your waist.</p><p><em><strong>What people are saying: </strong>“The pants fit well, and they are comfortable. They are warm and pretty good-looking. Just what I was looking for!”</em></p>
    To create a full snowsuit, pair the Powerbound jacket with these snow pants, which feature belt loops and elastic to create the perfect fit at your waist.

    What people are saying: “The pants fit well, and they are comfortable. They are warm and pretty good-looking. Just what I was looking for!”

  • <p><strong>Farm Rio</strong></p><p>saksfifthavenue.com</p><p><strong>$429.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saksfifthavenue.com%2Fproduct%2Ffarm-rio-mixed-scarves-ski-jumpsuit-0400017431641.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg42169925%2Fbest-womens-ski-suits%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>There are those who like to blend in with the elements as we zip down the trail. And then there are those who’d prefer to be easily spotted in lift lines. If you fall into the latter category, look no further than Brazilian label Farm Rio’s new line of gorgeous ski jumpsuits in a variety of bright colors and patterns. Fashion meets function with a removable buckle belt and easily accessible side-zip pockets. </p>
    There are those who like to blend in with the elements as we zip down the trail. And then there are those who’d prefer to be easily spotted in lift lines. If you fall into the latter category, look no further than Brazilian label Farm Rio’s new line of gorgeous ski jumpsuits in a variety of bright colors and patterns. Fashion meets function with a removable buckle belt and easily accessible side-zip pockets.

  • <p><strong>Colmar</strong></p><p>colmar.com</p><p><strong>$929.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.colmar.com/us/stretch-softshell-ski-suit/23099XAIN2201.html#descriptionAndDetails" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For fans of the tailored one-piece look, this Colmar jumpsuit is as stylish as it is technical. The diagonal patterned torso and buckled pants make for a classic, feminine silhouette, while the materials retain heat and lock out moisture. </p>
    For fans of the tailored one-piece look, this Colmar jumpsuit is as stylish as it is technical. The diagonal patterned torso and buckled pants make for a classic, feminine silhouette, while the materials retain heat and lock out moisture.

  • <p><strong>Colmar</strong></p><p>colmar.com</p><p><strong>$659.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.colmar.com/us/stretch-ski-jacket-with-hood-collar/29781VCIN2201.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>I took this jacket for a spin recently and was impressed by how cozy it kept me, even with nothing but a turtleneck underneath. A sizable attached hood can easily fit a ski helmet, and the cut of the torso is flattering without sacrificing room for undergarments. Nor did a breeze penetrate the tough material made from 100-percent recycled fabric. This is an excellent all-around fit for skiers who, as McKinnon puts it, “run cold” on the mountain. </p>
    I took this jacket for a spin recently and was impressed by how cozy it kept me, even with nothing but a turtleneck underneath. A sizable attached hood can easily fit a ski helmet, and the cut of the torso is flattering without sacrificing room for undergarments. Nor did a breeze penetrate the tough material made from 100-percent recycled fabric. This is an excellent all-around fit for skiers who, as McKinnon puts it, “run cold” on the mountain.

  • <p><strong>Colmar</strong></p><p>colmar.com</p><p><strong>$355.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.colmar.com/us/padded-ski-pants-with-belt/04511VCIN2201.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The Colmar ski set is complete with these padded ski pants, which feature a stylish buckled belt. Partially heat-sealed with waterproof and snowproof gaiters, these pants made it easy for me to move without allowing any cold air to bite. </p>
    The Colmar ski set is complete with these padded ski pants, which feature a stylish buckled belt. Partially heat-sealed with waterproof and snowproof gaiters, these pants made it easy for me to move without allowing any cold air to bite.

  • <p><strong>Cordova</strong></p><p>saksfifthavenue.com</p><p><strong>$1090.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saksfifthavenue.com%2Fproduct%2Fcordova-avorias-belted-colorblocked-ski-suit-0400017367779.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg42169925%2Fbest-womens-ski-suits%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The retro vibe of this Cordova one-piece ski suit is one of my favorites; it’s colorful without being too loud. The cut of the trousers, in particular, evokes a ’70s feel, as the material hugs the knees before widening to fit even a bulky pair of ski boots. Best of all, the whole thing’s machine washable. </p>
    The retro vibe of this Cordova one-piece ski suit is one of my favorites; it’s colorful without being too loud. The cut of the trousers, in particular, evokes a ’70s feel, as the material hugs the knees before widening to fit even a bulky pair of ski boots. Best of all, the whole thing’s machine washable.

  • <p><strong>Arc’teryx</strong></p><p>rei.com</p><p><strong>$700.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rei.com%2Fproduct%2F209273&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg42169925%2Fbest-womens-ski-suits%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>“Something that is important to look for is if the garment is fully seam sealed,” McKinnon says, and this Arc’teryx Sentinel Jacket fits the bill. A beloved brand in ski gear, Arc’teryx is known for top-tier designs, and the Sentinel Jacket is a great pick for those who prefer a flannel-lined, weatherproof shell instead of a bulky down-insulated coat. </p><p><em><strong>What people are saying:</strong> “Jacket is everything it’s supposed to be. Very happy with it. Would be nice to have chest pockets for radios.”</em></p>
    “Something that is important to look for is if the garment is fully seam sealed,” McKinnon says, and this Arc’teryx Sentinel Jacket fits the bill. A beloved brand in ski gear, Arc’teryx is known for top-tier designs, and the Sentinel Jacket is a great pick for those who prefer a flannel-lined, weatherproof shell instead of a bulky down-insulated coat.

    What people are saying: “Jacket is everything it’s supposed to be. Very happy with it. Would be nice to have chest pockets for radios.”

  • <p><strong>Arc'teryx</strong></p><p>rei.com</p><p><strong>$550.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rei.com%2Fproduct%2F209276&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg42169925%2Fbest-womens-ski-suits%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Attachments on the Arc’teryx Sentinel Jacket link perfectly to these Sentinel Pants, converting the set into a one-piece that prevents any snow from seeping in.</p><p><em><strong>What people are saying:</strong> “These Gortex pants have nice features like the fasteners at the waist and pockets that aren’t bulky but have plenty of room for a phone, etc. The bum area has a good amount of room, and the legs have a streamlined effect.”</em></p>
    Attachments on the Arc’teryx Sentinel Jacket link perfectly to these Sentinel Pants, converting the set into a one-piece that prevents any snow from seeping in.

    What people are saying: “These Gortex pants have nice features like the fasteners at the waist and pockets that aren’t bulky but have plenty of room for a phone, etc. The bum area has a good amount of room, and the legs have a streamlined effect.”

  • <p><strong>Outdoor Research</strong></p><p>rei.com</p><p><strong>$379.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rei.com%2Fproduct%2F195909&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg42169925%2Fbest-womens-ski-suits%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Another affordable shell option is this Outdoor Research pick, made of lightweight, stretchy, seam-sealed fabric. “People do really like [shells] because you can choose your own layering system underneath them to really make it your own,” McKinnon says.</p><p><em><strong>What people are saying:</strong> “Absolutely loving everything about this jacket! Generous fit, so it’s super easy to layer underneath it. Pit zips are critical, and this jacket delivers!”</em></p>
    Another affordable shell option is this Outdoor Research pick, made of lightweight, stretchy, seam-sealed fabric. “People do really like [shells] because you can choose your own layering system underneath them to really make it your own,” McKinnon says.

    What people are saying: “Absolutely loving everything about this jacket! Generous fit, so it’s super easy to layer underneath it. Pit zips are critical, and this jacket delivers!”

  • <p><strong>Black Diamond</strong></p><p>backcountry.com</p><p><strong>$328.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.backcountry.com%2Fblack-diamond-recon-stretch-ski-pant-womens&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg42169925%2Fbest-womens-ski-suits%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Pair the Outdoor Research jacket with these pants from acclaimed brand Black Diamond. The stretchy fit gives you range of motion, while vents and leg zippers give you the option to dump heat if the temperature rises. </p><p><em><strong>What people are saying: </strong>“I love these pants. I use a base layer, and I am ready to go. They fit great, stretch and move well. I love the insulated front right pocket for my phone, and the buckle for the belt is easy to use even with gloves on. Super dry even in PNW rainy conditions or heavy snow.”</em></p>
    Pair the Outdoor Research jacket with these pants from acclaimed brand Black Diamond. The stretchy fit gives you range of motion, while vents and leg zippers give you the option to dump heat if the temperature rises.

    What people are saying: “I love these pants. I use a base layer, and I am ready to go. They fit great, stretch and move well. I love the insulated front right pocket for my phone, and the buckle for the belt is easy to use even with gloves on. Super dry even in PNW rainy conditions or heavy snow.”

  • <p><strong>Burton</strong></p><p>burton.com</p><p><strong>$269.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.burton.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fp%2Fwomens-pyne-2l-jacket%2FW23-233631.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg42169925%2Fbest-womens-ski-suits%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>An excellent everyday pick for beginners, this Burton shell can work for warm bluebird days alone or with multiple under-layers on blustery mornings. Neither form-fitting nor baggy, it’s also a great choice for those who favor comfort above all else. </p>
    An excellent everyday pick for beginners, this Burton shell can work for warm bluebird days alone or with multiple under-layers on blustery mornings. Neither form-fitting nor baggy, it’s also a great choice for those who favor comfort above all else.

  • <p><strong>Flylow</strong></p><p>backcountry.com</p><p><strong>$188.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.backcountry.com%2Fflylow-foxy-bib-pant-womens&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg42169925%2Fbest-womens-ski-suits%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>As much as ski gear is about performance, it’s also about preference, and arguments abound over whether bib pants or strapless pants are best. If you’re a bib lover, you’ll find you can wade these bad boys through deep powder without a smidge of seepage. (And the so-called “barn-door zipper” makes bathroom breaks a cinch.) </p>
    As much as ski gear is about performance, it’s also about preference, and arguments abound over whether bib pants or strapless pants are best. If you’re a bib lover, you’ll find you can wade these bad boys through deep powder without a smidge of seepage. (And the so-called “barn-door zipper” makes bathroom breaks a cinch.)

  • <p><strong>The North Face</strong></p><p>The North Face</p><p><strong>$300.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thenorthface.com%2Fen-us%2Fwomens%2Fwomens-plus-sizing-c290144%2Fwomens-plus-gatekeeper-jacket-pNF0A4R15&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg42169925%2Fbest-womens-ski-suits%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Plenty of ski gear is made in plus sizes, but a favorite remains The North Face’s line, which features a flattering shape, well-insulated fabric, and plenty of pockets without an eye-popping price tag. </p><p><em><strong>What people are saying: </strong>“Great product...just what I expected. Ordered 3X plus size, and it’s true to size with a little added room. great for skiing, work or play...the fabric is a soft material that is very durable. Would highly recommend. Love it!”</em></p>
    Plenty of ski gear is made in plus sizes, but a favorite remains The North Face’s line, which features a flattering shape, well-insulated fabric, and plenty of pockets without an eye-popping price tag.

    What people are saying: “Great product...just what I expected. Ordered 3X plus size, and it’s true to size with a little added room. great for skiing, work or play...the fabric is a soft material that is very durable. Would highly recommend. Love it!”

  • <p><strong>The North Face</strong></p><p>The North Face</p><p><strong>$220.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thenorthface.com%2Fen-us%2Fwomens%2Fwomens-plus-sizing-c290144%2Fwomens-plus-freedom-insulated-bibs-pNF0A7WYZ%3Fcolor%3DJK3&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg42169925%2Fbest-womens-ski-suits%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Pair the Gatekeeper jacket with these plus-sized insulated bibs, featuring adjustable suspenders for the perfect fit. </p>
    Pair the Gatekeeper jacket with these plus-sized insulated bibs, featuring adjustable suspenders for the perfect fit.

  • <p><strong>Helly Hansen</strong></p><p>Helly Hansen</p><p><strong>$1300.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hellyhansen.com%2Fen_us%2Fw-courchevel-stretch-suit-65882&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg42169925%2Fbest-womens-ski-suits%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Don’t balk at the price tag; there’s a reason you’ll spot so many ski instructors in Helly Hansen suits: They get the job done. High-quality products, like this insulated ski suit, are worth the extra dough to make your hours slicing through powder that much more enjoyable. “I always think to myself when I’m warm on the chairlift in a storm, that it was worth the money,” Vonn writes. </p>
    Don’t balk at the price tag; there’s a reason you’ll spot so many ski instructors in Helly Hansen suits: They get the job done. High-quality products, like this insulated ski suit, are worth the extra dough to make your hours slicing through powder that much more enjoyable. “I always think to myself when I’m warm on the chairlift in a storm, that it was worth the money,” Vonn writes.

  • <p><strong>Free People</strong></p><p>Free People</p><p><strong>$498.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.freepeople.com%2Ffpmovement%2Fshop%2Fall-prepped-jacquard-ski-suit%2F%3Fcolor%3D049%26type%3DREGULAR%26quantity%3D1&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg42169925%2Fbest-womens-ski-suits%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Whether you’re more interested in black-diamond runs or snowy photo shoots, this adorable jacquard ski suit from Free People will ensure you look like an expert either way. </p>
    Whether you’re more interested in black-diamond runs or snowy photo shoots, this adorable jacquard ski suit from Free People will ensure you look like an expert either way.

  • <p><strong>Patagonia</strong></p><p>Patagonia</p><p><strong>$429.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.patagonia.com%2Fproduct%2Fwomens-snowdrifter-ski-snowboard-jacket%2F30070.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg42169925%2Fbest-womens-ski-suits%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Fair Trade Certified and made with majority-recycled materials, this Patagonia piece is great for skiing, but also other alpine activities, including hiking, biking, and sloughing it home from the neighborhood apres-ski bar. </p>
    Fair Trade Certified and made with majority-recycled materials, this Patagonia piece is great for skiing, but also other alpine activities, including hiking, biking, and sloughing it home from the neighborhood apres-ski bar.

