The 23 Best Cookbooks by Great British Baking Show Contestants

The White House dismissed Hersh's report, which relied on a single source to support its claim about the destruction of the Nord Stream pipelines, as "utterly false and complete fiction." Reuters was unable to corroborate Hersh's self-published article, which said Biden authorized the operation to blunt Moscow's ability to use gas sales to Europe to fund its invasion of Ukraine. - Hersh in 1969 exposed the massacre of South Vietnamese villagers by U.S. troops in the hamlet of My Lai.