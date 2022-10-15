23 beautiful utility room ideas

It's a fact: we're a nation obsessed with utility rooms. From where the magic happens (that'll be the washing), to how the cleaning bottles are organised, the functional just got fashionable.
According to kitchen maker Magnet, recent searches for 'utility room ideas' are up 20 per cent in the past month. The must-haves? It depends who you're asking; on TikTok, a ceiling drying rack is the most sought-after feature. Over on Pinterest, the crown goes to the space-saving hack of stacking washing machines, with Lizzie Beasley, head of design at Magnet, suggesting: 'You can incorporate a pull-out shelf into the space so you can simply fold your clothing and pop it straight into the basket.'
At Herringbone Kitchens in Canterbury, Kent, owner William Durrant has seen an uplift of sales for joint kitchen and utility projects rise by 35 per cent: 'It's very much become an over-spill to the kitchen and a way of keeping organised, tidy and clean. People are viewing their utility rooms as an opportunity to experiment with bold colour and pattern.' New features he's enjoying a surge in demand for are spray function taps for hosing down dogs, the kids' sports kit and golf clubs, and fluted detailing on cabinetry: 'it's a lovely addition to a space creating real texture and a bit of fun.'
Not sure where to begin? Alex Main, Director at The Main Company, has the following wisdom: 'Start with floor-to-ceiling cupboards as they provide helpful storage space, incorporate a second sink if possible, as this is great for families with pets, and ensure there are plenty of hooks, hardware and bespoke shelving to create the ultimate practical space to accommodate all belongings.'
We’ve rounded up plenty of inspiration for you, from the small and functional to the downright fabulous. Keep scrolling to see.