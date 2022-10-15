23 beautiful utility room ideas

  • <p><strong>It's a fact: we're a nation obsessed with <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/lifestyle/storage/a3368/utility-room-storage/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:utility rooms" class="link ">utility rooms</a>. From where the magic happens (that'll be the washing), to how the cleaning bottles are organised, the functional just got fashionable.</strong></p><p>According to kitchen maker <a href="https://www.magnet.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Magnet" class="link ">Magnet</a>, recent searches for 'utility room ideas' are up 20 per cent in the past month. The must-haves? It depends who you're asking; on TikTok, a ceiling drying rack is the most sought-after feature. Over on <a href="https://www.pinterest.co.uk/house_beautiful/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pinterest" class="link ">Pinterest</a>, the crown goes to the space-saving hack of stacking washing machines, with Lizzie Beasley, head of design at Magnet, suggesting: 'You can incorporate a pull-out shelf into the space so you can simply fold your clothing and pop it straight into the basket.'</p><p>At <a href="https://www.herringbonekitchens.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Herringbone Kitchens" class="link ">Herringbone Kitchens</a> in Canterbury, Kent, owner William Durrant has seen an uplift of sales for joint kitchen and utility projects rise by 35 per cent: 'It's very much become an over-spill to the <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/decorate/kitchen/g423/best-kitchen-design-trends/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:kitchen" class="link ">kitchen</a> and a way of keeping organised, tidy and clean. People are viewing their utility rooms as an opportunity to experiment with bold colour and pattern.' New features he's enjoying a surge in demand for are spray function taps for hosing down dogs, the kids' sports kit and golf clubs, and fluted detailing on cabinetry: 'it's a lovely addition to a space creating real texture and a bit of fun.'</p><p>Not sure where to begin? Alex Main, Director at <a href="https://maincompany.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Main Company" class="link ">The Main Company</a>, has the following wisdom: 'Start with floor-to-ceiling cupboards as they provide helpful storage space, incorporate a second sink if possible, as this is great for families with pets, and ensure there are plenty of hooks, hardware and bespoke shelving to create the ultimate practical space to accommodate all belongings.'</p><p>We’ve rounded up plenty of inspiration for you, from the small and functional to the downright fabulous. Keep scrolling to see.</p>
    1/24

    23 beautiful utility room ideas

    It's a fact: we're a nation obsessed with utility rooms. From where the magic happens (that'll be the washing), to how the cleaning bottles are organised, the functional just got fashionable.

    According to kitchen maker Magnet, recent searches for 'utility room ideas' are up 20 per cent in the past month. The must-haves? It depends who you're asking; on TikTok, a ceiling drying rack is the most sought-after feature. Over on Pinterest, the crown goes to the space-saving hack of stacking washing machines, with Lizzie Beasley, head of design at Magnet, suggesting: 'You can incorporate a pull-out shelf into the space so you can simply fold your clothing and pop it straight into the basket.'

    At Herringbone Kitchens in Canterbury, Kent, owner William Durrant has seen an uplift of sales for joint kitchen and utility projects rise by 35 per cent: 'It's very much become an over-spill to the kitchen and a way of keeping organised, tidy and clean. People are viewing their utility rooms as an opportunity to experiment with bold colour and pattern.' New features he's enjoying a surge in demand for are spray function taps for hosing down dogs, the kids' sports kit and golf clubs, and fluted detailing on cabinetry: 'it's a lovely addition to a space creating real texture and a bit of fun.'

    Not sure where to begin? Alex Main, Director at The Main Company, has the following wisdom: 'Start with floor-to-ceiling cupboards as they provide helpful storage space, incorporate a second sink if possible, as this is great for families with pets, and ensure there are plenty of hooks, hardware and bespoke shelving to create the ultimate practical space to accommodate all belongings.'

    We’ve rounded up plenty of inspiration for you, from the small and functional to the downright fabulous. Keep scrolling to see.

  • <p>The utility isn't just for laundry: if it's positioned near to your kitchen, less beautiful but essential objects like a microwave can find a home here. It's also the place to squeeze in that extra occasional oven.<br></p><p>Pictured: A project by <a href="https://www.herringbonekitchens.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Herringbone Kitchens" class="link ">Herringbone Kitchens</a><br></p>
    2/24

    1) Utility room ideas: Scale up on appliances

    The utility isn't just for laundry: if it's positioned near to your kitchen, less beautiful but essential objects like a microwave can find a home here. It's also the place to squeeze in that extra occasional oven.

    Pictured: A project by Herringbone Kitchens

    Herringbone Kitchens
  • <p>Keep something open, whether that’s drawers to pull out semi-occasional supplies such as spices thoughtfully curated in jam or Kilner jars.</p><p>Pictured: A project by <a href="https://www.inglishall.com/projects" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Inglis Hall" class="link ">Inglis Hall</a></p>
    3/24

    2) Utility room ideas: Customise drawers

    Keep something open, whether that’s drawers to pull out semi-occasional supplies such as spices thoughtfully curated in jam or Kilner jars.

    Pictured: A project by Inglis Hall

    Inglis Hall
  • <p>Or utilise shelves for grab-and-go items such as kids' hats and scarves, if the utility is doubling up as a boot room, and pieces which have no function at all – such as a ceramic or plant, to keep a sense of display.</p><p>Pictured: A design by <a href="https://www.magnet.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Magnet" class="link ">Magnet</a><br></p>
    4/24

    3) Utility room ideas: Maximise shelving

    Or utilise shelves for grab-and-go items such as kids' hats and scarves, if the utility is doubling up as a boot room, and pieces which have no function at all – such as a ceramic or plant, to keep a sense of display.

    Pictured: A design by Magnet

    Magnet﻿
  • <p>Do you need hard-wearing stone? Or could you get away with bougie tiles? Underfloor heating? It's easy to get hung up on cabinetry and layouts, so don’t forget to pay as much thought to the type of flooring.</p><p>Pictured: A kitchen by <a href="https://maincompany.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Main Company" class="link ">The Main Company</a><br></p>
    5/24

    4) Utility room ideas: Consider your floor

    Do you need hard-wearing stone? Or could you get away with bougie tiles? Underfloor heating? It's easy to get hung up on cabinetry and layouts, so don’t forget to pay as much thought to the type of flooring.

    Pictured: A kitchen by The Main Company

    Chris Snook
  • <p>A pull-out tray between your stacked washing machine dryer is the holy grail of laundry sorting, as evinced here by fashion insider and co-founder of Wardrobe Icons, <a href="https://www.instagram.com/laura.fantacci/?hl=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Laura Fantacci" class="link ">Laura Fantacci</a>. The ceiling-height curtain is also a cost-effective move to ensure the appliances are hidden from view.</p><p>Picture: Courtesy of <a href="https://www.edwardbulmerpaint.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Edward Bulmer" class="link ">Edward Bulmer</a><br></p>
    6/24

    5) Utility room ideas: The pull-out tray

    A pull-out tray between your stacked washing machine dryer is the holy grail of laundry sorting, as evinced here by fashion insider and co-founder of Wardrobe Icons, Laura Fantacci. The ceiling-height curtain is also a cost-effective move to ensure the appliances are hidden from view.

    Picture: Courtesy of Edward Bulmer

    Edward Bulmer
  • <p>If your utility might become home to shoes – muddy or not – having a perch to sit at whilst putting them on will make all the difference. Lift-up <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/decorate/dining-area/g40006901/banquette-seating/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:banquettes" class="link ">banquettes</a> will provide even more precious storage.</p><p>Pictured here: A kitchen by <a href="https://maincompany.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Main Company" class="link ">The Main Company</a><br></p>
    7/24

    6) Utility room ideas: Space for a pew

    If your utility might become home to shoes – muddy or not – having a perch to sit at whilst putting them on will make all the difference. Lift-up banquettes will provide even more precious storage.

    Pictured here: A kitchen by The Main Company

    Chris Snook
  • <p>Whatever you're buying into – whether it's the traditional <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/decorate/kitchen/a2466/country-kitchen/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:country kitchen" class="link ">country kitchen</a> aesthetic, or contemporary plywood look, then do it with gusto. This space by deVOL features tongue and groove <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/renovate/diy/a35288060/how-to-panel-wall/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:panelling" class="link ">panelling</a>, shaker cabinets and handsome shelves, as well as a Belfast sink.</p><p>Pictured: A kitchen by <a href="https://www.devolkitchens.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:deVOL Kitchens" class="link ">deVOL Kitchens</a><br></p>
    8/24

    7) Utility room ideas: Think of a theme

    Whatever you're buying into – whether it's the traditional country kitchen aesthetic, or contemporary plywood look, then do it with gusto. This space by deVOL features tongue and groove panelling, shaker cabinets and handsome shelves, as well as a Belfast sink.

    Pictured: A kitchen by deVOL Kitchens

    deVOL
  • <p>'A utility larder for ironing board, and bucket' are top of many wish lists, says William. As bespoke furniture is made to whatever specifications you need, accumulate everything that needs housing in the utility room and let that inform part of your design.</p><p>Pictured: A project by <a href="https://www.herringbonekitchens.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Herringbone Kitchens" class="link ">Herringbone Kitchens</a><br></p>
    9/24

    8) Utility room ideas: Think tall

    'A utility larder for ironing board, and bucket' are top of many wish lists, says William. As bespoke furniture is made to whatever specifications you need, accumulate everything that needs housing in the utility room and let that inform part of your design.

    Pictured: A project by Herringbone Kitchens

    Herringbone Kitchens
  • <p>Don’t get too bogged down in the functionality – thoughtful touches which make you smile will take the edge off the chores. Quirky upstands, patterned curtains, and fabric skirts are an easy way to add personality.</p><p>Pictured: A project by <a href="https://vaughandesignanddevelopment.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Holly Vaughan" class="link ">Holly Vaughan</a><br></p>
    10/24

    9) Utility room ideas: Add personality

    Don’t get too bogged down in the functionality – thoughtful touches which make you smile will take the edge off the chores. Quirky upstands, patterned curtains, and fabric skirts are an easy way to add personality.

    Pictured: A project by Holly Vaughan

    Chris Snook
  • <p>On the theme of beautifying a hard-working space, take a leaf out of <a href="http://www.comedowntothewoods.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Katie Woods" class="link ">Katie Woods</a>' diminutive utility, which features a mural-like moment thanks to <a href="https://mosaicfactory.com/en/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mosaic Factory" class="link ">Mosaic Factory</a>'s colourful designs.</p><p>Pictured: Laundry cupboard <a href="https://www.instagram.com/thesmurfhouse/?hl=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:@thesmurfhouse" class="link ">@thesmurfhouse</a></p>
    11/24

    10) Utility room ideas: Create a wow moment

    On the theme of beautifying a hard-working space, take a leaf out of Katie Woods' diminutive utility, which features a mural-like moment thanks to Mosaic Factory's colourful designs.

    Pictured: Laundry cupboard @thesmurfhouse

    Simon Tutty Photography www.simontutty.co.uk
  • <p>'Bold colours and statement wallpaper is a new feature we love to see clients embracing,' says William. 'Adding personality and a sleek finish to a utility room allows people to be a bit bolder here.'</p><p>Pictured: A project by <a href="https://www.herringbonekitchens.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Herringbone Kitchens" class="link ">Herringbone Kitchens</a><br></p>
    12/24

    11) Utility room ideas: Have fun with wallpaper

    'Bold colours and statement wallpaper is a new feature we love to see clients embracing,' says William. 'Adding personality and a sleek finish to a utility room allows people to be a bit bolder here.'

    Pictured: A project by Herringbone Kitchens

    Herringbone Kitchens
  • <p>When your space is too tight to conceal white goods behind cabinetry, draw the eye elsewhere. 'We wanted to do something super fun in this utility,' explains interior designer Laura Stephens. 'As it's a small space we decided to take a brave colour onto the tongue and groove backsplash. The blue and white tiles are practical and add a great patterned contrast to the plain walls.'</p><p>Pictured: A project by <a href="https://www.laurastephens.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Laura Stephens" class="link ">Laura Stephens</a><br></p>
    13/24

    12) Utility room ideas: Make it girlie

    When your space is too tight to conceal white goods behind cabinetry, draw the eye elsewhere. 'We wanted to do something super fun in this utility,' explains interior designer Laura Stephens. 'As it's a small space we decided to take a brave colour onto the tongue and groove backsplash. The blue and white tiles are practical and add a great patterned contrast to the plain walls.'

    Pictured: A project by Laura Stephens

    Chris Snook
  • <p>Much cheaper than cabinetry is the 'skirt' – a length of fabric pushed on to a tension rod, suspended by a couple of hooks. At its most basic, it really is that simple. In this project by British Standard, the green fabric vibrantly pops against the yellow cabinetry.</p><p>Pictured: A project by <a href="https://britishstandardcupboards.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:British Standard by Plain English" class="link ">British Standard by Plain English</a><br></p>
    14/24

    13) Utility room ideas: Embrace the skirt

    Much cheaper than cabinetry is the 'skirt' – a length of fabric pushed on to a tension rod, suspended by a couple of hooks. At its most basic, it really is that simple. In this project by British Standard, the green fabric vibrantly pops against the yellow cabinetry.

    Pictured: A project by British Standard by Plain English

    British Standard by Plain English
  • <p>If you have the budget, illuminated shelving will shed light on what it is you've stashed away. Also, create a multifunctional space by making your utility double up as a cloakroom.</p><p>Pictured: A project by <a href="https://www.oliveandbarr.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Olive & Barr" class="link ">Olive & Barr</a><br></p>
    15/24

    14) Utility room ideas: Remember good lighting

    If you have the budget, illuminated shelving will shed light on what it is you've stashed away. Also, create a multifunctional space by making your utility double up as a cloakroom.

    Pictured: A project by Olive & Barr

    Olive & Barr
  • <p>Not just the preserve of kitchens, an island is handy space to deposit keys and shopping if your utility is by a back door and serving as an informal entryway that you’ll head straight for after a walk or trip to the shops.</p><p>Pictured: A project by <a href="https://www.oliveandbarr.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Olive & Barr" class="link ">Olive & Barr</a></p>
    16/24

    15) Utility room ideas: Space for an island?

    Not just the preserve of kitchens, an island is handy space to deposit keys and shopping if your utility is by a back door and serving as an informal entryway that you’ll head straight for after a walk or trip to the shops.

    Pictured: A project by Olive & Barr

    Olive & Barr
  • <p>A sliding door is a savvy space saver in a tight space or one where the utility leads directly off from the kitchen, or where a door might interfere with nearby cabinets. Continuing the cabinetry style and colour scheme, as seen here in a project by Pluck, is a clever move.</p><p>Pictured: A kitchen by <a href="https://www.pluck.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pluck" class="link ">Pluck</a><br></p>
    17/24

    16) Utility room ideas: Slide into it

    A sliding door is a savvy space saver in a tight space or one where the utility leads directly off from the kitchen, or where a door might interfere with nearby cabinets. Continuing the cabinetry style and colour scheme, as seen here in a project by Pluck, is a clever move.

    Pictured: A kitchen by Pluck

    Pluck
  • <p>Planning a spot of ironing? Then you'll be thankful for the simple addition of a rail to make life easier. You could also use it to hang up shirts and tees fresh from the washing machine to dry.</p><p>Pictured: A project by <a href="https://www.oliveandbarr.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Olive & Barr" class="link ">Olive & Barr</a><br></p>
    18/24

    17) Utility room ideas: You’ve got rail

    Planning a spot of ironing? Then you'll be thankful for the simple addition of a rail to make life easier. You could also use it to hang up shirts and tees fresh from the washing machine to dry.

    Pictured: A project by Olive & Barr

    Olive & Barr
  • <p>The much-desired airer in action – most of which should feature a pulley function for easy suspension. Position it away from a doorway if possible, and close to where it might catch a breeze from an open window.</p><p>Pictured: A kitchen by <a href="https://www.devolkitchens.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:deVOL Kitchens" class="link ">deVOL Kitchens</a></p>
    19/24

    18) Utility room ideas: Air it

    The much-desired airer in action – most of which should feature a pulley function for easy suspension. Position it away from a doorway if possible, and close to where it might catch a breeze from an open window.

    Pictured: A kitchen by deVOL Kitchens

    deVOL
  • <p>Put the joy into doing the dishes or hand washing by carefully considering the positioning of your sink. A porthole-style window or view onto the garden will certainly take the edge off any to-do list.</p><p>Pictured: A project by <a href="https://britishstandardcupboards.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:British Standard by Plain English" class="link ">British Standard by Plain English</a></p>
    20/24

    19) Utility room ideas: A sink with a view

    Put the joy into doing the dishes or hand washing by carefully considering the positioning of your sink. A porthole-style window or view onto the garden will certainly take the edge off any to-do list.

    Pictured: A project by British Standard by Plain English

    British Standard by Plain English
  • <p>Tall ceilings? Don't overlook wallpaper and print to fill the void, as expertly employed here alongside cabinets in mood-boosting Persian by Edward Bulmer paint.</p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://www.instagram.com/kitandco_/?hl=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:@kitandco_" class="link ">@kitandco_</a>'s utility room, courtesy of <a href="https://www.edwardbulmerpaint.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Edward Bulmer" class="link ">Edward Bulmer</a><br></p>
    21/24

    20) Utility room ideas: Play with pattern

    Tall ceilings? Don't overlook wallpaper and print to fill the void, as expertly employed here alongside cabinets in mood-boosting Persian by Edward Bulmer paint.

    Pictured: @kitandco_'s utility room, courtesy of Edward Bulmer

    @kitandco_ / Edward Bulmer
  • <p>If you have pretty crockery, cake stands and platters which rarely see the light of day, give them a moment to shine with a glazed cabinet. They'll stay dust-free whilst you appreciate them – even if only fleetingly.</p><p>Pictured: A kitchen by <a href="https://www.devolkitchens.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:deVOL Kitchens" class="link ">deVOL Kitchens</a><br></p>
    22/24

    21) Utility room ideas: Do a display

    If you have pretty crockery, cake stands and platters which rarely see the light of day, give them a moment to shine with a glazed cabinet. They'll stay dust-free whilst you appreciate them – even if only fleetingly.

    Pictured: A kitchen by deVOL Kitchens

    deVOL
  • <p>In Farrow & Ball's punchy Arsenic, this coatroom-slash-utility room gives an enthusiastic welcome at the top of the stairs in a London maisonette reimagined by Lizzie Green. Stacking a dishwasher and dryer is always a savvy move, and the enamel wash basin feels more utilitarian in such a setting than a ceramic one.</p><p>Pictured here: A project by <a href="https://www.lizziegreen.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lizzie Green Interiors" class="link ">Lizzie Green Interiors</a><br></p>
    23/24

    22) Utility room ideas: Go wild with colour

    In Farrow & Ball's punchy Arsenic, this coatroom-slash-utility room gives an enthusiastic welcome at the top of the stairs in a London maisonette reimagined by Lizzie Green. Stacking a dishwasher and dryer is always a savvy move, and the enamel wash basin feels more utilitarian in such a setting than a ceramic one.

    Pictured here: A project by Lizzie Green Interiors

    Ben Sage Photography
  • <p>If you have an empty wall you're not sure what to do with, go wild with shelving whether it's filled with baskets, or if you’re a busy family, the mountains of shoes that enter the home.</p><p>Pictured: A kitchen by <a href="https://www.pluck.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pluck" class="link ">Pluck</a><br></p><p><strong>Follow House Beautiful on <a href="https://www.instagram.com/housebeautifuluk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Instagram" class="link ">Instagram</a>.</strong></p>
    24/24

    23) Utility room ideas: Don’t forget your shoes

    If you have an empty wall you're not sure what to do with, go wild with shelving whether it's filled with baskets, or if you’re a busy family, the mountains of shoes that enter the home.

    Pictured: A kitchen by Pluck

    Follow House Beautiful on Instagram.

    Pluck
<p><strong>It's a fact: we're a nation obsessed with <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/lifestyle/storage/a3368/utility-room-storage/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:utility rooms" class="link ">utility rooms</a>. From where the magic happens (that'll be the washing), to how the cleaning bottles are organised, the functional just got fashionable.</strong></p><p>According to kitchen maker <a href="https://www.magnet.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Magnet" class="link ">Magnet</a>, recent searches for 'utility room ideas' are up 20 per cent in the past month. The must-haves? It depends who you're asking; on TikTok, a ceiling drying rack is the most sought-after feature. Over on <a href="https://www.pinterest.co.uk/house_beautiful/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pinterest" class="link ">Pinterest</a>, the crown goes to the space-saving hack of stacking washing machines, with Lizzie Beasley, head of design at Magnet, suggesting: 'You can incorporate a pull-out shelf into the space so you can simply fold your clothing and pop it straight into the basket.'</p><p>At <a href="https://www.herringbonekitchens.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Herringbone Kitchens" class="link ">Herringbone Kitchens</a> in Canterbury, Kent, owner William Durrant has seen an uplift of sales for joint kitchen and utility projects rise by 35 per cent: 'It's very much become an over-spill to the <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/decorate/kitchen/g423/best-kitchen-design-trends/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:kitchen" class="link ">kitchen</a> and a way of keeping organised, tidy and clean. People are viewing their utility rooms as an opportunity to experiment with bold colour and pattern.' New features he's enjoying a surge in demand for are spray function taps for hosing down dogs, the kids' sports kit and golf clubs, and fluted detailing on cabinetry: 'it's a lovely addition to a space creating real texture and a bit of fun.'</p><p>Not sure where to begin? Alex Main, Director at <a href="https://maincompany.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Main Company" class="link ">The Main Company</a>, has the following wisdom: 'Start with floor-to-ceiling cupboards as they provide helpful storage space, incorporate a second sink if possible, as this is great for families with pets, and ensure there are plenty of hooks, hardware and bespoke shelving to create the ultimate practical space to accommodate all belongings.'</p><p>We’ve rounded up plenty of inspiration for you, from the small and functional to the downright fabulous. Keep scrolling to see.</p>
<p>The utility isn't just for laundry: if it's positioned near to your kitchen, less beautiful but essential objects like a microwave can find a home here. It's also the place to squeeze in that extra occasional oven.<br></p><p>Pictured: A project by <a href="https://www.herringbonekitchens.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Herringbone Kitchens" class="link ">Herringbone Kitchens</a><br></p>
<p>Keep something open, whether that’s drawers to pull out semi-occasional supplies such as spices thoughtfully curated in jam or Kilner jars.</p><p>Pictured: A project by <a href="https://www.inglishall.com/projects" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Inglis Hall" class="link ">Inglis Hall</a></p>
<p>Or utilise shelves for grab-and-go items such as kids' hats and scarves, if the utility is doubling up as a boot room, and pieces which have no function at all – such as a ceramic or plant, to keep a sense of display.</p><p>Pictured: A design by <a href="https://www.magnet.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Magnet" class="link ">Magnet</a><br></p>
<p>Do you need hard-wearing stone? Or could you get away with bougie tiles? Underfloor heating? It's easy to get hung up on cabinetry and layouts, so don’t forget to pay as much thought to the type of flooring.</p><p>Pictured: A kitchen by <a href="https://maincompany.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Main Company" class="link ">The Main Company</a><br></p>
<p>A pull-out tray between your stacked washing machine dryer is the holy grail of laundry sorting, as evinced here by fashion insider and co-founder of Wardrobe Icons, <a href="https://www.instagram.com/laura.fantacci/?hl=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Laura Fantacci" class="link ">Laura Fantacci</a>. The ceiling-height curtain is also a cost-effective move to ensure the appliances are hidden from view.</p><p>Picture: Courtesy of <a href="https://www.edwardbulmerpaint.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Edward Bulmer" class="link ">Edward Bulmer</a><br></p>
<p>If your utility might become home to shoes – muddy or not – having a perch to sit at whilst putting them on will make all the difference. Lift-up <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/decorate/dining-area/g40006901/banquette-seating/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:banquettes" class="link ">banquettes</a> will provide even more precious storage.</p><p>Pictured here: A kitchen by <a href="https://maincompany.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Main Company" class="link ">The Main Company</a><br></p>
<p>Whatever you're buying into – whether it's the traditional <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/decorate/kitchen/a2466/country-kitchen/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:country kitchen" class="link ">country kitchen</a> aesthetic, or contemporary plywood look, then do it with gusto. This space by deVOL features tongue and groove <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/renovate/diy/a35288060/how-to-panel-wall/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:panelling" class="link ">panelling</a>, shaker cabinets and handsome shelves, as well as a Belfast sink.</p><p>Pictured: A kitchen by <a href="https://www.devolkitchens.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:deVOL Kitchens" class="link ">deVOL Kitchens</a><br></p>
<p>'A utility larder for ironing board, and bucket' are top of many wish lists, says William. As bespoke furniture is made to whatever specifications you need, accumulate everything that needs housing in the utility room and let that inform part of your design.</p><p>Pictured: A project by <a href="https://www.herringbonekitchens.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Herringbone Kitchens" class="link ">Herringbone Kitchens</a><br></p>
<p>Don’t get too bogged down in the functionality – thoughtful touches which make you smile will take the edge off the chores. Quirky upstands, patterned curtains, and fabric skirts are an easy way to add personality.</p><p>Pictured: A project by <a href="https://vaughandesignanddevelopment.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Holly Vaughan" class="link ">Holly Vaughan</a><br></p>
<p>On the theme of beautifying a hard-working space, take a leaf out of <a href="http://www.comedowntothewoods.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Katie Woods" class="link ">Katie Woods</a>' diminutive utility, which features a mural-like moment thanks to <a href="https://mosaicfactory.com/en/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mosaic Factory" class="link ">Mosaic Factory</a>'s colourful designs.</p><p>Pictured: Laundry cupboard <a href="https://www.instagram.com/thesmurfhouse/?hl=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:@thesmurfhouse" class="link ">@thesmurfhouse</a></p>
<p>'Bold colours and statement wallpaper is a new feature we love to see clients embracing,' says William. 'Adding personality and a sleek finish to a utility room allows people to be a bit bolder here.'</p><p>Pictured: A project by <a href="https://www.herringbonekitchens.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Herringbone Kitchens" class="link ">Herringbone Kitchens</a><br></p>
<p>When your space is too tight to conceal white goods behind cabinetry, draw the eye elsewhere. 'We wanted to do something super fun in this utility,' explains interior designer Laura Stephens. 'As it's a small space we decided to take a brave colour onto the tongue and groove backsplash. The blue and white tiles are practical and add a great patterned contrast to the plain walls.'</p><p>Pictured: A project by <a href="https://www.laurastephens.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Laura Stephens" class="link ">Laura Stephens</a><br></p>
<p>Much cheaper than cabinetry is the 'skirt' – a length of fabric pushed on to a tension rod, suspended by a couple of hooks. At its most basic, it really is that simple. In this project by British Standard, the green fabric vibrantly pops against the yellow cabinetry.</p><p>Pictured: A project by <a href="https://britishstandardcupboards.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:British Standard by Plain English" class="link ">British Standard by Plain English</a><br></p>
<p>If you have the budget, illuminated shelving will shed light on what it is you've stashed away. Also, create a multifunctional space by making your utility double up as a cloakroom.</p><p>Pictured: A project by <a href="https://www.oliveandbarr.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Olive & Barr" class="link ">Olive & Barr</a><br></p>
<p>Not just the preserve of kitchens, an island is handy space to deposit keys and shopping if your utility is by a back door and serving as an informal entryway that you’ll head straight for after a walk or trip to the shops.</p><p>Pictured: A project by <a href="https://www.oliveandbarr.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Olive & Barr" class="link ">Olive & Barr</a></p>
<p>A sliding door is a savvy space saver in a tight space or one where the utility leads directly off from the kitchen, or where a door might interfere with nearby cabinets. Continuing the cabinetry style and colour scheme, as seen here in a project by Pluck, is a clever move.</p><p>Pictured: A kitchen by <a href="https://www.pluck.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pluck" class="link ">Pluck</a><br></p>
<p>Planning a spot of ironing? Then you'll be thankful for the simple addition of a rail to make life easier. You could also use it to hang up shirts and tees fresh from the washing machine to dry.</p><p>Pictured: A project by <a href="https://www.oliveandbarr.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Olive & Barr" class="link ">Olive & Barr</a><br></p>
<p>The much-desired airer in action – most of which should feature a pulley function for easy suspension. Position it away from a doorway if possible, and close to where it might catch a breeze from an open window.</p><p>Pictured: A kitchen by <a href="https://www.devolkitchens.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:deVOL Kitchens" class="link ">deVOL Kitchens</a></p>
<p>Put the joy into doing the dishes or hand washing by carefully considering the positioning of your sink. A porthole-style window or view onto the garden will certainly take the edge off any to-do list.</p><p>Pictured: A project by <a href="https://britishstandardcupboards.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:British Standard by Plain English" class="link ">British Standard by Plain English</a></p>
<p>Tall ceilings? Don't overlook wallpaper and print to fill the void, as expertly employed here alongside cabinets in mood-boosting Persian by Edward Bulmer paint.</p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://www.instagram.com/kitandco_/?hl=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:@kitandco_" class="link ">@kitandco_</a>'s utility room, courtesy of <a href="https://www.edwardbulmerpaint.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Edward Bulmer" class="link ">Edward Bulmer</a><br></p>
<p>If you have pretty crockery, cake stands and platters which rarely see the light of day, give them a moment to shine with a glazed cabinet. They'll stay dust-free whilst you appreciate them – even if only fleetingly.</p><p>Pictured: A kitchen by <a href="https://www.devolkitchens.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:deVOL Kitchens" class="link ">deVOL Kitchens</a><br></p>
<p>In Farrow & Ball's punchy Arsenic, this coatroom-slash-utility room gives an enthusiastic welcome at the top of the stairs in a London maisonette reimagined by Lizzie Green. Stacking a dishwasher and dryer is always a savvy move, and the enamel wash basin feels more utilitarian in such a setting than a ceramic one.</p><p>Pictured here: A project by <a href="https://www.lizziegreen.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lizzie Green Interiors" class="link ">Lizzie Green Interiors</a><br></p>
<p>If you have an empty wall you're not sure what to do with, go wild with shelving whether it's filled with baskets, or if you’re a busy family, the mountains of shoes that enter the home.</p><p>Pictured: A kitchen by <a href="https://www.pluck.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pluck" class="link ">Pluck</a><br></p><p><strong>Follow House Beautiful on <a href="https://www.instagram.com/housebeautifuluk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Instagram" class="link ">Instagram</a>.</strong></p>

From bold colour and pattern to floor choice to storage options here are some practical utility room ideas to ensure it's as stylish and functional as possible.

Latest Stories

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • Elks welcome Argonauts, still looking for first home victory of CFL season

    EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • World juniors starting to move forward after Hockey Canada shakeup, organizer says

    Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch

  • Where will the Raptors finish in the East?

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at the roles of several starters and break down how the Raptors can enter the next tier in the East. Full episode looking at the roles of Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam and more is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Canadian women defeat Morocco 4-0 in international soccer friendly in Spain

    JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, Spain — Despite missing captain Christine Sinclair and other veterans through injury, Canada coach Bev Priestman got two wins and some young players putting up their hands in the October FIFA international window. Evelyne Viens scored one goal and helped set up two others Monday as Canada defeated Morocco 4-0 in an international women's soccer friendly, following a 2-0 victory Friday over Argentina. "It's getting more and more exciting as a coach when you look down your ben

  • Halifax confirms support for World Juniors following Hockey Canada resignations

    Halifax Regional Council has confirmed its support for the IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax and Moncton, following news that Hockey Canada's board will resign. Speaking after a special council meeting Tuesday evening, Mayor Mike Savage said the way Hockey Canada has handled allegations of sexual assault by players is "wrong," but given the pending resignations, he feels optimistic about hosting the World Juniors in December. "We're gonna go ahead and … put this tournament on and we're g

  • Zibanejad scores 2, Rangers open with 3-1 win over Lightning

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the season opener on Tuesday night. Barclay Goodrow also scored and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots to help the Rangers start the new season with a win against the Lightning team that eliminated them from Eastern Conference final in June. Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal for the Lightning and Andr

  • Andreescu powers past Samsonova in WTA San Diego Open upset

    SAN DIEGO — If Bianca Andreescu needed a spark to ignite her return to tennis's top tier, she might have found it Monday night after knocking off Russian Liudmila Samsonova in the WTA San Diego Open. The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., upset the red-hot Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in the opening round of the women's singles tournament in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes at the new seaside Barnes Tennis Center. The 23-year-old Samsonova, ranked 23rd in the world and a winner of thr

  • Redblacks earn first win under Dyce by spoiling Als' chance to clinch playoff spot

    MONTREAL — Ottawa Redblacks interim head coach Bob Dyce hadn't enjoyed being the one in the spotlight in the leadup to Thanksgiving Monday. And so, after the Redblacks scored 17 points in the second half to beat Montreal 24-18 and spoil the Alouettes' chance to clinch a CFL playoff spot at home, Dyce was pleased to see the attention shift to his team. He was also proud to have shared his first victory as interim coach with his wife, who flew from Winnipeg for the occasion. "I felt there's maybe

  • Panarin, Rangers stay sharp with 7-3 win over Fleury, Wild

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists and Chris Kreider scored twice for the New York Rangers in a 7-3 victory at Minnesota on Thursday night that spoiled the Wild's season opener. Kreider and Adam Fox had the first two goals as the Rangers took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission, and Filip Chytil scored in the second period to push the lead back to three. Vincent Trocheck and Kaapo Kakko tacked on goals in the third period to neutralize the pair for the Wild by

  • Fred VanVleet on the state of the Raptors' halfcourt offence

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discusses how Toronto's halfcourt offence can improve this upcoming season, Scottie Barnes balancing expectations heading into his sophomore year and what weaponizing the team's movement shooters can do.

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Big additions bring big expectations this season for Ottawa Senators

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have been perennial basement dwellers for five years running, but the team finally seems poised to make significant progress. The past few difficult years have been spent building a young core that started with workhorse defenceman Thomas Chabot and went on to include captain Brady Tkachuk and forwards Drake Batherson, Josh Norris and Tim Stutzle. With the additions of veteran Claude Giroux, high-scoring winger Alex DeBrincat and goaltender Cam Talbot, the Senators m

  • Drake, Barcelona unveil special OVO kits to be worn at El Clasico

    After Drake became the first artist to amass 50 billion streams on Spotify, the OVO owl will be featured on Barcelona's jerseys during Sunday's El Clasico.

  • 'The Rock' straight up invents his own chant, fires up crowd at Leafs game

    A shocked Toronto crown erupted when Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson appeared on the video scoreboard, mic in hand, during Thursday's Leafs-Capitals game.

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats win first road game of the season, 35-32 over Calgary Stampeders

    CALGARY — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats won their first road game this season and their first game in Calgary in 18 years in a 35-32 victory over the Stampeders on Friday. Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans threw to Tim White in the end zone with 11 seconds remaining in the game for the winning score. Hamilton linebacker Richard Leonard returned one of his two interceptions for a touchdown. Seth Small kicked field goals from 57, 46, 36 and 24 yards. Evans completed 17 of 25 passes for 244 yards, and al

  • New coach Bowness brings fresh approach to Winnipeg Jets this season

    WINNIPEG — A big smile crossed Nate Schmidt's face as he described the fresh approach and one fun surprise during a practice at Winnipeg Jets training camp. New Jets head coach Rick Bowness had players scrimmaging with opposite-handed sticks, plus goalies Connor Hellebuyck and David Rittich manned the creases without sticks. "It was amazing. I loved it," said Schmidt, who's entering his 10th NHL season. "Variety is the spice of life and you add new things in your life, I think it just makes ever

  • Hockey Canada announces CEO, entire board of directors will step aside

    Hockey Canada has announced its entire board of directors and its CEO will step aside as the organization confronts widespread criticism over how it handled an alleged group sexual assault involving members of the 2018 men's national junior team. In a media statement, the sports organization confirms that, effective immediately, chief executive officer Scott Smith is leaving. The statement says that an interim management committee will be put in place until a newly constituted board appoints a n

  • Why John Schneider’s playoff decisions shouldn't hurt his future with the Blue Jays

    While some Toronto Blue Jays fans would like the team to move on from manager John Schneider after a disappointing playoff exit, management seems content with keeping him on board.