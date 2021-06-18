Anya Taylor-Joy Looked Like A Shimmering Golden Goddess At Dior Cruise
- 1/30
- 2/30
Anya Taylor-Joy at Dior Cruise 2022, June 2021
- 3/30
Anya Taylor-Joy after her SNL performance, May 2021
- 4/30
Anya Taylor-Joy closing her SNL episode, May 2021
- 5/30
Anya Taylor-Joy introducing Lil Nas X's second performance, May 2021
- 6/30
Anya Taylor-Joy during her opening monologue on SNL episode, May 2021
- 7/30
Anya Taylor-Joy teases her upcoming SNL appearance, May 2021
- 8/30
Anya Taylor-Joy at the Screen Actor's Guild (SAG) Awards, April 2021
- 9/30
Anya Taylor-Joy at the Critic's Choice Awards, March 2021
- 10/30
Anya Taylor-Joy at the Golden Globes, March 2021
- 11/30
Anya Taylor-Joy outside Good Morning America, February 2020
- 12/30
Anya Taylor-Joy at a screening of 'Emma', February 2021
- 13/30
Anya Taylor-Joy at the premiere of 'Emma', February 2021
- 14/30
Anya Taylor-Joy the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Celebrate Fashion and Film Party, February 2019
- 15/30
Anya Taylor-Joy at the The 39th London Film Critics' Circle Awards, January 2019
- 16/30
Anya Taylor-Joy at the Giorgio Armani Privé Haute Couture AW18 show, July 2018
- 17/30
Anya Taylor-Joy at the Serpentine Summer Party, June 2018
- 18/30
Anya Taylor-Joy at the EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA), February 2018
- 19/30
Anya Taylor-Joy at the Met Gala, May 2018
- 20/30
Anya Taylor-Joy at the THREE Empire awards, March 2017
- 21/30
Anya Taylor-Joy attends Serpentine Gallery party, February 2017
- 22/30
Anya Taylor-Joy at the 70th EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA), February 2017
- 23/30
Anya Taylor-Joy at the BAFTA Film Gala Dinner, February 2017
- 24/30
Anya Taylor-Joy at the 'Split' premiere, January 2017
- 25/30
Anya Taylor-Joy at the 26th Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards, November 2016
- 26/30
Anya Taylor-Joy at the IWC Schaffhausen Dinner, October 2016
- 27/30
Anya Taylor-Joy at the 'Barry' premiere, September 2016
- 28/30
Anya Taylor-Joy at the 11th Annual Chanel Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner, April 2016
- 29/30
Anya Taylor-Joy at the premiere for 'The Witch', February 2016
- 30/30
Anya Taylor-Joy at 'The Witch' photocall, September 2015