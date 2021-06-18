Anya Taylor-Joy Looked Like A Shimmering Golden Goddess At Dior Cruise

  • <p>We don't like to pick favourites, but <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/beauty/a30806594/anya-taylor-joy-beauty-interview/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Anya Taylor-Joy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Anya Taylor-Joy</a> (alongside her stylist, or <a href="https://www.instagram.com/luxurylaw/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:'Image Architect' Law Roach" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">'Image Architect' Law Roach</a>) has proven herself to be a keen contender for <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/awards-season-best-fashion-makeup-hair/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:2021's Award Season's" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">2021's Award Season's</a> MVP. </p><p>From her custom-made Dior dresses for both the <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/celebrity-style/g30492337/critics-choice-awards-best-red-carpet-looks/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Critic's Choice Awards" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Critic's Choice Awards</a> and the <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/g25746956/golden-globes-best-red-carpet-looks/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Golden Globes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Golden Globes</a>, to her Vera Wang gown at the SAG awards, the 24-year-old is knocking it out of the sartorial park this year.</p><p>But, it isn't just 2021 that the Emma, <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/culture/a34643247/queens-gambit-anya-taylor-joy/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Queen's Gambit" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Queen's Gambit</a> and The Witch star has shown herself more than capable in the style stakes, since the American-Argentinian-British actor has been rocking the like of Gucci, Halpern, The Vampire's Wife and Halpern for years. </p><p>So, in honour of the queen of the virtual red carpet, here are <strong>29 of Anya Taylor-Joy's best outfits</strong>...</p>
    Anya Taylor-Joy Looked Like A Shimmering Golden Goddess At Dior Cruise

    We don't like to pick favourites, but Anya Taylor-Joy (alongside her stylist, or 'Image Architect' Law Roach) has proven herself to be a keen contender for 2021's Award Season's MVP.

    From her custom-made Dior dresses for both the Critic's Choice Awards and the Golden Globes, to her Vera Wang gown at the SAG awards, the 24-year-old is knocking it out of the sartorial park this year.

    But, it isn't just 2021 that the Emma, The Queen's Gambit and The Witch star has shown herself more than capable in the style stakes, since the American-Argentinian-British actor has been rocking the like of Gucci, Halpern, The Vampire's Wife and Halpern for years.

    So, in honour of the queen of the virtual red carpet, here are 29 of Anya Taylor-Joy's best outfits...

  • <p>The actor attended the Dior Cruise 2022 show in Athens wearing a shimmering gold Grecian-style gown by Dior.</p>
    Anya Taylor-Joy at Dior Cruise 2022, June 2021

    The actor attended the Dior Cruise 2022 show in Athens wearing a shimmering gold Grecian-style gown by Dior.

  • <p>The 25-year-old changed into an Alexandre Vauthier, asymmetric, feather-trimmed, peach gown after her Saturday Night Live appearance.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.luisaviaroma.com%2Fen-gb%2Fshop%2Fwomen%2Falexandre-vauthier%3Flvrid%3D_gw_d5k0&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fcelebrity-style%2Fg36002544%2Fanya-taylor-joy-style%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP ALEXANDRE VAUTHIER NOW">SHOP ALEXANDRE VAUTHIER NOW</a></p>
    Anya Taylor-Joy after her SNL performance, May 2021

    The 25-year-old changed into an Alexandre Vauthier, asymmetric, feather-trimmed, peach gown after her Saturday Night Live appearance.

    SHOP ALEXANDRE VAUTHIER NOW

  • <p>The blonde wore a leopard-print Brandon Maxwell slip dress with matching face mask to close off the show. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fen-gb%2Fshop%2Fdesigner%2Fbrandon-maxwell&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fcelebrity-style%2Fg36002544%2Fanya-taylor-joy-style%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP BRANDON MAXWELL NOW">SHOP BRANDON MAXWELL NOW</a></p>
    Anya Taylor-Joy closing her SNL episode, May 2021

    The blonde wore a leopard-print Brandon Maxwell slip dress with matching face mask to close off the show.

    SHOP BRANDON MAXWELL NOW

  • <p>To introduce Lil Nas X's second performance of the evening, Taylor-Joy wore a bold pink Molly Goddard dress. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fen-gb%2Fshop%2Fdesigner%2Fmolly-goddard%2Fclothing&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fcelebrity-style%2Fg36002544%2Fanya-taylor-joy-style%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP MOLLY GODDARD NOW">SHOP MOLLY GODDARD NOW</a></p>
    Anya Taylor-Joy introducing Lil Nas X's second performance, May 2021

    To introduce Lil Nas X's second performance of the evening, Taylor-Joy wore a bold pink Molly Goddard dress.

    SHOP MOLLY GODDARD NOW

  • <p>For the Emma star's opening monologue, she wore a feather-embellished, silver Peter Do gown with Tiffany & Co jewellery. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DhSz9aPiBe0&ab_channel=SaturdayNightLive" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH ANYA TAYLOR-JOY'S MONOLOGUE HERE">WATCH ANYA TAYLOR-JOY'S MONOLOGUE HERE</a></p>
    Anya Taylor-Joy during her opening monologue on SNL episode, May 2021

    For the Emma star's opening monologue, she wore a feather-embellished, silver Peter Do gown with Tiffany & Co jewellery.

    WATCH ANYA TAYLOR-JOY'S MONOLOGUE HERE

  • <p>To tease her upcoming appearance on the sketch show the Argentine-British actor wore vintage Courrèges from stylist Law Roach's personal archive. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.farfetch.com%2Fuk%2Fshopping%2Fwomen%2Fcourreges-pleated-side-shift-dress-item-15213608.aspx&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fcelebrity-style%2Fg36002544%2Fanya-taylor-joy-style%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP VINTAGE COURRÈGES HERE">SHOP VINTAGE COURRÈGES HERE</a></p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CPJz-bsD7fK/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    Anya Taylor-Joy teases her upcoming SNL appearance, May 2021

    To tease her upcoming appearance on the sketch show the Argentine-British actor wore vintage Courrèges from stylist Law Roach's personal archive.

    SHOP VINTAGE COURRÈGES HERE

    See the original post on Instagram

  • <p>The 24 year-old stunned at the SAG Awards, at which she took home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie for her role in Netflix's The Queen's Gambit, in a Vera Wang asymmetric gown and jewellery by Tiffany & Co.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CNSs2GUjBUV/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    Anya Taylor-Joy at the Screen Actor's Guild (SAG) Awards, April 2021

    The 24 year-old stunned at the SAG Awards, at which she took home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie for her role in Netflix's The Queen's Gambit, in a Vera Wang asymmetric gown and jewellery by Tiffany & Co.

    See the original post on Instagram

  • <p>The Emma actor wore a grecian, plum-hued gown by Dior for the <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/celebrity-style/g30492337/critics-choice-awards-best-red-carpet-looks/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Critic's Choice Awards virtual red carpet" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Critic's Choice Awards virtual red carpet</a>.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CMJFSCfHybG/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    Anya Taylor-Joy at the Critic's Choice Awards, March 2021

    The Emma actor wore a grecian, plum-hued gown by Dior for the Critic's Choice Awards virtual red carpet.

    See the original post on Instagram

  • <p>The Queen's Gambit star wore a custom-made emerald green Dior plunging gown and coat with Tiffany & Co jewellery to the <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/g25746956/golden-globes-best-red-carpet-looks/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:2021 Golden Globes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">2021 Golden Globes</a>.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CL3O604HBDB/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    Anya Taylor-Joy at the Golden Globes, March 2021

    The Queen's Gambit star wore a custom-made emerald green Dior plunging gown and coat with Tiffany & Co jewellery to the 2021 Golden Globes.

    See the original post on Instagram

  • <p>The actor wore a puffball mini dress with matching boots by Halpern to the daytime TV show. </p>
    Anya Taylor-Joy outside Good Morning America, February 2020

    The actor wore a puffball mini dress with matching boots by Halpern to the daytime TV show.

  • <p>The Emma star wore a Loewe monochrome dress for the screening. </p>
    Anya Taylor-Joy at a screening of 'Emma', February 2021

    The Emma star wore a Loewe monochrome dress for the screening.

  • <p>For the premiere, Taylor-Joy wore a vintage Bob Mackie wedding dress from her stylist <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CG5PfQvjiWZ/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Law Roach's personal archive" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Law Roach's personal archive</a>. </p>
    Anya Taylor-Joy at the premiere of 'Emma', February 2021

    For the premiere, Taylor-Joy wore a vintage Bob Mackie wedding dress from her stylist Law Roach's personal archive.

  • <p>She chose The Vampire's Wife for the event. </p>
    Anya Taylor-Joy the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Celebrate Fashion and Film Party, February 2019

    She chose The Vampire's Wife for the event.

  • <p>Taylor-Joy wore a draped lace gown for the red carpet event. </p>
    Anya Taylor-Joy at the The 39th London Film Critics' Circle Awards, January 2019

    Taylor-Joy wore a draped lace gown for the red carpet event.

  • <p>Taylor-Joy paired space buns with Armani for the fashion show. </p>
    Anya Taylor-Joy at the Giorgio Armani Privé Haute Couture AW18 show, July 2018

    Taylor-Joy paired space buns with Armani for the fashion show.

  • <p>Taylor-Joy looked adorable in tweed Chanel. </p>
    Anya Taylor-Joy at the Serpentine Summer Party, June 2018

    Taylor-Joy looked adorable in tweed Chanel.

  • <p>Taylor-Joy donned a crown for the BAFTAs.</p>
    Anya Taylor-Joy at the EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA), February 2018

    Taylor-Joy donned a crown for the BAFTAs.

  • <p>The blonde looked regal in Dolce & Gabbana. </p>
    Anya Taylor-Joy at the Met Gala, May 2018

    The blonde looked regal in Dolce & Gabbana.

  • <p>The young star wore sequinned Miu Miu to pick up her 'Female Newcomer' award.</p>
    Anya Taylor-Joy at the THREE Empire awards, March 2017

    The young star wore sequinned Miu Miu to pick up her 'Female Newcomer' award.

  • <p>Taylor-Joy looked doll-like in a purple Gucci mini dress and super high platformed heels. </p>
    Anya Taylor-Joy attends Serpentine Gallery party, February 2017

    Taylor-Joy looked doll-like in a purple Gucci mini dress and super high platformed heels.

  • <p>The Split star wore a tiered, tulle Gucci gown for the BAFTAs. </p>
    Anya Taylor-Joy at the 70th EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA), February 2017

    The Split star wore a tiered, tulle Gucci gown for the BAFTAs.

  • <p>With her hair up in ringlets the actor wore a peach-hued dress, aptly embroidered with stars.</p>
    Anya Taylor-Joy at the BAFTA Film Gala Dinner, February 2017

    With her hair up in ringlets the actor wore a peach-hued dress, aptly embroidered with stars.

  • <p>She opted for power shoulders to the premiere. </p>
    Anya Taylor-Joy at the 'Split' premiere, January 2017

    She opted for power shoulders to the premiere.

  • <p>The blonde wore an embroidered tulle dress by Gucci for the event. </p>
    Anya Taylor-Joy at the 26th Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards, November 2016

    The blonde wore an embroidered tulle dress by Gucci for the event.

  • <p>Going for a goth-girl vibe the Argentinian-Brit paired a bold, dark like with slicked-back hair, platform heels and a rose-printed mini dress by Alexander McQueen.</p>
    Anya Taylor-Joy at the IWC Schaffhausen Dinner, October 2016

    Going for a goth-girl vibe the Argentinian-Brit paired a bold, dark like with slicked-back hair, platform heels and a rose-printed mini dress by Alexander McQueen.

  • <p>The then-brunette opted for a floral appliqué gown by Dolce & Gabbana. </p>
    Anya Taylor-Joy at the 'Barry' premiere, September 2016

    The then-brunette opted for a floral appliqué gown by Dolce & Gabbana.

  • <p>Taylor-Joy looked chic in Chanel at their annual dinner.</p>
    Anya Taylor-Joy at the 11th Annual Chanel Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner, April 2016

    Taylor-Joy looked chic in Chanel at their annual dinner.

  • <p>The brunette wore a Gucci mini dress for the premiere.</p>
    Anya Taylor-Joy at the premiere for 'The Witch', February 2016

    The brunette wore a Gucci mini dress for the premiere.

  • <p>The newcomer wore a purple and burnt orange 1930s-style gown. </p>
    Anya Taylor-Joy at 'The Witch' photocall, September 2015

    The newcomer wore a purple and burnt orange 1930s-style gown.

