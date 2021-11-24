25 brilliant things to make with Thanksgiving leftovers
- 1/24
Mashed Potato Quesadillas
- 2/24
Day After Thanksgiving Paninis
- 3/24
Turkey Noodle Casserole
- 4/24
Turkey Pot Pie
- 5/24
Sage and Turkey Pot Pie Soup
- 6/24
Southwestern Turkey Noodle Bake
- 7/24
Miniature Leftover Turkey Sandwich
- 8/24
Turkey Chili
- 9/24
Thanksgiving Dinner Cupcakes
- 10/24
Leftover Turkey Taco Crescent Ring
- 11/24
Hearty Turkey & Mashed Potato Bake
- 12/24
Open-Faced Hot Turkey Sandwiches
- 13/24
Leftover Turkey Chowder
- 14/24
Turkey Quesadillas
- 15/24
Turkey Cuban Slider Sandwiches
- 16/24
Leftover Turkey Paella
- 17/24
Thanksgiving Turkey Sandwich
- 18/24
Turkey and Stuffing Casserole
- 19/24
BBQ Turkey Sandwiches
- 20/24
Ultimate Leftover Turkey Panini
- 21/24
Turkey Noodle Soup
- 22/24
Leftover Thanksgiving Turkey Nachos
- 23/24
Turnaround Turkey and Rice
- 24/24
Turkey Burgers With Cranberry Chutney and Brie
Bianca Sanchez
On Thanksgiving, there is no such thing as too much leftover turkey or too many unfinished sides. Every part of your holiday feast can be reused within the next few days for next-level lunches and dinners. For all your day-after-turkey-day needs, here are 25 casseroles, sandwiches, soups and more you can make with your Thanksgiving leftovers.