22 inspiring kitchen island ideas

Looking for some kitchen island ideas? Whether you're in need of inspiration for a small kitchen island or tips on how to design a kitchen island with seating, every home can benefit from one, even if space is at a premium. Before you set out to design your ideal kitchen island, take a look at everything you need to know including size, style and shape...
What is a kitchen island?
A kitchen island is a freestanding countertop unit in the middle of a kitchen, serving as a focal point to prepare food and eat meals. One of the most sought-after features, kitchen islands are accessible from all sides, adding more precious space and storage.
'Islands tend to become a home theatre of cooking, they put the cook at the heart of the layout, front, and centre stage,' says Graeme Smith, Head of Retail and Design at Life Kitchens. 'They also act as a natural room divide, bridging the kitchen to another space be it a dining or living environment. Add in storage below for utensils in drawers, an integrated bin for food scraps and a chopping block for a designated prep area.'
How do you plan a kitchen island?
When planning your kitchen island, think about its purpose. Will it be a space for cooking or are you dreaming of creating a communal spot for relaxed dining? Once you have decided on the main use of your kitchen island, it's time to chose the size. If you're working with a more compact space or a galley kitchen, it might be best to consider narrow freestanding styles. If you're blessed with a large kitchen, consider building in bar stools for dining.
'Assuming the size of the room allows for an island, one of the most important things to consider is how you would like the island to look and its functionality,' says Richard Davonport, Davonport Managing Director and Founder. 'Functionality and style go hand in hand as the functionality that is required from an island will inevitably influence the design. For example, is seating required and if so for how many people? This would ultimately impact whether a breakfast bar was included or whether banquette seating would be a better option.'
What size should a kitchen island be?
According to Life Kitchens, the desired amount of room is approximately 1200mm between fitted cabinetry and the island, although extra floor space may be needed in areas that experience a lot of high traffic (such as around the hob).
Matt Baker, Kitchen Designer at Harvey Jones, advises that kitchen islands need to be at least 1000mm wide in order to be safe and practical. While many people think bigger islands are better, this isn't always the case. 'Wide islands are sure to make a big impact in a kitchen, however, they're not the most practical solution, as you have to be able to reach the middle when cooking,' he advises. 'Try to keep it no deeper than 1400mm front to back.'
What is the difference between a breakfast bar and an island?
Breakfast bars are typically incorporated within kitchen islands or peninsula-style layouts to create a laid-back, informal space. While they both add counter space, a breakfast bar is attached to either an existing counter or wall, featuring only three usable sides, and is typically higher than kitchen counters. Breakfast bars are great to consider if you have a smaller kitchen, as they don't take up as much room.
So is a kitchen island a good idea?
Adding a kitchen island immediately creates more seating for friends and family, as well as additional counter space and storage. You want your kitchen to be functional, so if you are planning a kitchen island ensure you plan it well. Before you begin you need to consider the cost (materials can be expensive), space constrictions in tight kitchens, and appliance placement (some kitchen islands require special wiring and plumbing). Speaking to a professional kitchen fitter will help you understand whether a kitchen island is a good idea in your home.
On that note, take a look at some of our favourite kitchen island ideas...