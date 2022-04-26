Hostess Gifts to Surprise and Delight at Your Next Gathering

  • <p>Everyone knows that being a great guest means making sure you never turn up on your host's doorstep empty-handed, but the last thing you want is for your present to be yet another bouquet or scented candle stacked on the entry table. Coming up with something unique and distinctive to give your favorite host can be tricky, but we've come up with a slew of clever gifts go far beyond the basics. </p>
    Hostess Gifts to Surprise and Delight at Your Next Gathering

    Everyone knows that being a great guest means making sure you never turn up on your host's doorstep empty-handed, but the last thing you want is for your present to be yet another bouquet or scented candle stacked on the entry table. Coming up with something unique and distinctive to give your favorite host can be tricky, but we've come up with a slew of clever gifts go far beyond the basics.

  • <p><strong>My Drap</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$18.77</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01M1OKTBH?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.9958503%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Nothing feels more elegant than serving cocktails with a linen napkin, and nothing makes that less time-consuming than a roll of these tear-off beautiful 100% cotton napkins.</p>
    Cotton Cocktail Napkin, roll of 50

    Nothing feels more elegant than serving cocktails with a linen napkin, and nothing makes that less time-consuming than a roll of these tear-off beautiful 100% cotton napkins.

  • <p><strong>Nan A. Talese</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$34.97</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/0385529694/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.9958503%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This book of historical anecdotes features everything from the history of champagne and Louis XIV’s Bartlett pear obsession to Julia Child’s secret for the perfect omelet and how Parliament attempted to suppress beauty mark fad of the 1650s.</p>
    Encyclopedia of the Exquisite

    This book of historical anecdotes features everything from the history of champagne and Louis XIV’s Bartlett pear obsession to Julia Child’s secret for the perfect omelet and how Parliament attempted to suppress beauty mark fad of the 1650s.

  • <p><strong>Moleskine</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$26.83</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B079ZV792M?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.9958503%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The perfect place to collect all of her dinner party menus, this ultra-organized recipe notebook keeps track of everything from ingredients lists and prep times to personal tips and tricks for those time-tested recipes. </p>
    Recipe Journal

    The perfect place to collect all of her dinner party menus, this ultra-organized recipe notebook keeps track of everything from ingredients lists and prep times to personal tips and tricks for those time-tested recipes.

  • <p><strong>Anthropologie</strong></p><p>anthropologie.com</p><p><strong>$16.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fagate-coaster&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fhome-decor%2Fg9958503%2Fbest-hostess-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>These sleek, sophisticated slices of agate will get people excited about actually using a coaster.</p>
    Agate Coaster

    These sleek, sophisticated slices of agate will get people excited about actually using a coaster.

  • <p><strong>Uncommon Goods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$88.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fcompact-swivel-cheese-tapas-board&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fhome-decor%2Fg9958503%2Fbest-hostess-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This space-saving cheeseboard comes complete with spots for crackers, sauces, and sides as well as its own knife set. </p>
    Compact Swivel Cheese & Tapas Board

    This space-saving cheeseboard comes complete with spots for crackers, sauces, and sides as well as its own knife set.

  • <p><strong>Crosley</strong></p><p><strong>$91.07</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B081TTR2C3?th=1&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.9958503%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>It may look like an old school turntable, but this packable, portable version is also Bluetooth friendly and USB compatible so you can connect to your music any way you want.</p>
    Crosley Radio Turntable

    It may look like an old school turntable, but this packable, portable version is also Bluetooth friendly and USB compatible so you can connect to your music any way you want.

  • <p><strong>Williams Sonoma</strong></p><p>williams-sonoma.com</p><p><strong>$164.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.williams-sonoma.com%2Fproducts%2Felectric-raclette-maker&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fhome-decor%2Fg9958503%2Fbest-hostess-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Think: fondue, without the fuss. Pair a wedge of beautifully melty <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.murrayscheese.com%2Fraclette-french&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fhome-decor%2Fg9958503%2Fbest-hostess-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:raclette cheese" class="link ">raclette cheese</a> with this mini grill for a fun, interactive take on the standard cheese plate.</p>
    Electric Raclette Maker

    Think: fondue, without the fuss. Pair a wedge of beautifully melty raclette cheese with this mini grill for a fun, interactive take on the standard cheese plate.

  • <p><strong>Uncommon Goods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$38.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fcustom-message-shortbread-cookies&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fhome-decor%2Fg9958503%2Fbest-hostess-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A box of shortbread cookies inscribed with your own message—like a thank you note, but infinitely more delicious. </p>
    Custom Message Shortbread Cookies

    A box of shortbread cookies inscribed with your own message—like a thank you note, but infinitely more delicious.

  • <p><strong>Vitruvi</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$119.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fvitruvi-porcelain-essential-oil-diffuser%2F4632548&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fhome-decor%2Fg9958503%2Fbest-hostess-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Much classier than the plastic versions, this essential oil diffuser looks like a sculpture and helps make rooms smell amazing.</p>
    Porcelain Essential Oil Diffuser

    Much classier than the plastic versions, this essential oil diffuser looks like a sculpture and helps make rooms smell amazing.

  • <p><strong>Chilewich</strong></p><p>williams-sonoma.com</p><p><strong>$11.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.williams-sonoma.com%2Fproducts%2Fchilewich-dahlia-brass-place-mat&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fhome-decor%2Fg9958503%2Fbest-hostess-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>These dainty metallic placemats make setting a stunning table that much easier. </p>
    Dahlia Brass Placemat

    These dainty metallic placemats make setting a stunning table that much easier.

  • <p><strong>Cire Trudon</strong></p><p>bloomingdales.com</p><p><strong>$240.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bloomingdales.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fcire-trudon-josephine-room-spray-floral-garden%3FID%3D2427688&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fhome-decor%2Fg9958503%2Fbest-hostess-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This bergamot, sandalwood, jasmine, and white musk room spray looks as good as it smells.</p>
    Josephine Room Spray, Floral Gardan

    This bergamot, sandalwood, jasmine, and white musk room spray looks as good as it smells.

  • <p><strong>Frescobol Carioca</strong></p><p>frescobolcarioca.com</p><p><strong>$310.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.frescobolcarioca.com%2Fcollections%2Fleblon%2Fproducts%2Fleblon-beach-bat-set-blue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fhome-decor%2Fg9958503%2Fbest-hostess-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Perfect for beachside soirees, these artisan crafter bats will offer plenty of fun in the sun (and take the pressure off your host to entertain.)</p>
    Leblon Beach Bat Set

    Perfect for beachside soirees, these artisan crafter bats will offer plenty of fun in the sun (and take the pressure off your host to entertain.)

  • <p><strong>Mignonne Gavigan</strong></p><p>mignonnegavigan.com</p><p><strong>$425.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fmignonnegavigan.com%2Fproducts%2Fchampagne-earring%3Fvariant%3D12867150151783&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fhome-decor%2Fg9958503%2Fbest-hostess-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For the hostess who's always ready to celebrate. </p><p><strong>More: </strong><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/drinks/news/g1774/gift-guide-for-the-ultimate-champagne-lover/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gifts for the Ultimate Champagne Lover" class="link ">Gifts for the Ultimate Champagne Lover</a></p>
    Champagne Earrings

    For the hostess who's always ready to celebrate.

    More: Gifts for the Ultimate Champagne Lover

  • <p><strong>Sarah Flint</strong></p><p>sarahflint.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sarahflint.com%2Fproducts%2Ffireside-house-shoe-plum-tassel-suede&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fhome-decor%2Fg9958503%2Fbest-hostess-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Your hostess should be well-fitted with the most comfortable—and stylish—house shoes around. With a shearling lining and practical rubber sole, she'll be well heeled for all of her entertaining, without heels cramping her style. </p>
    Fireside House Shoe

    Your hostess should be well-fitted with the most comfortable—and stylish—house shoes around. With a shearling lining and practical rubber sole, she'll be well heeled for all of her entertaining, without heels cramping her style.

  • <p><strong>Dear Annabelle</strong></p><p>dearannabelle.com</p><p><strong>$80.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fdearannabelle.com%2Fproducts%2Fhappy-hour-notecards&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fhome-decor%2Fg9958503%2Fbest-hostess-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>These chic cocktail-printed notecards will ensure you get an invite to the next happy hour. </p>
    Happy Hour Notecards

    These chic cocktail-printed notecards will ensure you get an invite to the next happy hour.

  • <p><strong>Joanna Buchanan</strong></p><p>joannabuchanan.com</p><p><strong>$88.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.joannabuchanan.com%2Fcollections%2Fcocktail-picks%2Fproducts%2Flucky-charm-cocktail-picks&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fhome-decor%2Fg9958503%2Fbest-hostess-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This bejeweled stainless steel cocktail picks are just the thing for the queen bee of hosting. </p>
    Lucky Charm Cocktail Picks

    This bejeweled stainless steel cocktail picks are just the thing for the queen bee of hosting.

  • <p><strong>Le Labo</strong></p><p>lelabofragrances.com</p><p><strong>$158.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.lelabofragrances.com/rose-31-208.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This rich, rose-scented perfume oil from the cult-favorite perfumer Le Labo is a guaranteed to last longer than any bouquet. </p>
    Rose 31 Perfume Oil

    This rich, rose-scented perfume oil from the cult-favorite perfumer Le Labo is a guaranteed to last longer than any bouquet.

  • <p><strong>Beatriz Ball </strong></p><p>https://www.neimanmarcus.com</p><p><strong>$208.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.neimanmarcus.com%2Fp%2Fbeatriz-ball-vento-ice-bucket-prod193432100&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fhome-decor%2Fg9958503%2Fbest-hostess-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Up their champagne game with a stylish ice bucket. </p>
    Vento Ice Bucket

    Up their champagne game with a stylish ice bucket.

  • <p><strong>CB2</strong></p><p>cb2.com</p><p><strong>$199.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cb2.com%2Fonyx-domino-set%2Fs381668&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fhome-decor%2Fg9958503%2Fbest-hostess-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>These pretty, embossed dominos will glam up any game night.</p>
    Onyx Domino Set

    These pretty, embossed dominos will glam up any game night.

  • <p><strong>Trouva</strong></p><p>trouva.com</p><p><strong>$68.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.trouva.com%2Fproducts%2Fblock-design-reversible-vase&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fhome-decor%2Fg9958503%2Fbest-hostess-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This mod piece is like two vases in one.</p>
    Reversible Vase

    This mod piece is like two vases in one.

  • <p>millesima-usa.com</p><p><strong>$485.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.millesima-usa.com%2Fchampagne-dom-perignon-plenitude-p2-2003.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fhome-decor%2Fg9958503%2Fbest-hostess-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>One gift guaranteed not to disappoint? A luxe bottle of champagne, and the 2003 vintage of Dom Pérignon's spectacular Plentitude 2 bottling is exactly that.</p>
    Dom Perignon Plenitude P2 2003

    One gift guaranteed not to disappoint? A luxe bottle of champagne, and the 2003 vintage of Dom Pérignon's spectacular Plentitude 2 bottling is exactly that.

  • <p><strong>The Sill</strong></p><p>thesill.com</p><p><strong>$78.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thesill.com%2Fproducts%2Fpetite-orange-orchid&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fhome-decor%2Fg9958503%2Fbest-hostess-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Rather than a bouquet, give a live plant that will continue to bring joy long after the party has ended.</p><p><strong>More: </strong><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/home-decor/g35459276/best-online-plant-delivery-services/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Best Places to Order Plants Online" class="link ">The Best Places to Order Plants Online</a></p>
    Petite Sunset Orchid

    Rather than a bouquet, give a live plant that will continue to bring joy long after the party has ended.

    More: The Best Places to Order Plants Online

