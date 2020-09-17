Laughable Fashion From The Past That No One Would Wear Today

More often than not, fashion trends come and go. A clothing item or accessory that is super popular in one decade might disappear from the fashion magazines and the runways for years and years—but there's always a chance that it could pop back up at any time. Everything from 70s-era bell bottoms to 80s shoulder pads to 90s crop tops have come become stylish again in recent years, and so it's not unusual for people to hold on to their favorite trendy items in the hopes that it will one day be popular again.

But while some unexpected trends do make a comeback (think bucket hats and low-rise jeans), others are so out-there that there's basically zero chance they'll ever be considered fashionable again—at least we hope so. If you need a reason to clean out your closet, here are some clothing items you can get rid of, because they're never coming back into style.