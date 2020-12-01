These Juicy Ham Recipes Deserve A Spot On Your Christmas Table

  • <p>Put aside your holiday baking for a sec and focus on the main course. These holiday hams will look gorgeous on your dining table <em>and</em> taste amazing — especially when paired with our <a href="http://www.delish.com/cooking/g4585/side-dishes-for-ham/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best holiday sides" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">best holiday sides</a>. We're guessing there won't be many leftovers, but use up any remaining slices with these genius <a href="https://www.delish.com/holiday-recipes/christmas/g3094/leftover-ham/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:leftover ham recipes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">leftover ham recipes</a>.</p>
    These Juicy Ham Recipes Deserve A Spot On Your Christmas Table

    Put aside your holiday baking for a sec and focus on the main course. These holiday hams will look gorgeous on your dining table and taste amazing — especially when paired with our best holiday sides. We're guessing there won't be many leftovers, but use up any remaining slices with these genius leftover ham recipes.

  • <p>It's actually really easy to make. </p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a58445/best-ham-glaze-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Ham with Brown Sugar Glaze

    It's actually really easy to make.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Make Christmas prep a little less stressful with this easy Crock-Pot recipe.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a57097/crock-pot-christmas-ham-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    Crock-Pot Christmas Ham

    Make Christmas prep a little less stressful with this easy Crock-Pot recipe.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  Christmas is the time to get your glaze on.

Get the recipe from Delish.
    Best-Ever Glazed Spiral Ham

    Christmas is the time to get your glaze on.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Meet the ham absolutely everyone will love.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a25361409/easy-ham-steak-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Maple Glazed Ham Steak

    Meet the ham absolutely everyone will love.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>People will flip over this untraditional ham!</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a46439/pineapple-dr-pepper-glazed-easter-ham-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Dr. Pepper-Pineapple Glazed Ham

    People will flip over this untraditional ham!

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Dinner can be ready in a fraction of the time when instant pots are involved.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a19484821/instant-pot-easter-ham-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    Instant Pot Ham

    Dinner can be ready in a fraction of the time when instant pots are involved.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Skip the centerpiece—this ham is everything you need to decorate your table.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a41745/apricot-mustard-ham-herb-roasted-root-vegetables-recipe-ghk0415/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    Apricot-Mustard Ham

    Skip the centerpiece—this ham is everything you need to decorate your table.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Don't throw out the bone! This soup will be better off for it.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a26895259/ham-bone-soup-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Ham Bone Soup

    Don't throw out the bone! This soup will be better off for it.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Double down on your Christmas ham with this side dish.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a51708/ham-cheese-tortellini-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Ham And Cheese Tortellini

    Double down on your Christmas ham with this side dish.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Not trying to make a whole ham? These easy sliders are a perfect casual sub.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a58447/ham-cheese-sliders-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Ham & Cheese Sliders

    Not trying to make a whole ham? These easy sliders are a perfect casual sub.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  Ham makes the perfect app when you use it in these fun bundles.

Get the recipe from Delish.
    Ham Asparagus Bundles

    Ham makes the perfect app when you use it in these fun bundles.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>For a more low-key ham dish.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a26790095/ham-and-potato-casserole-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Cheesy Ham And Potato Casserole

    For a more low-key ham dish.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>They cheesy, gooey pull-apart wheels will be gone in a flash.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a51423/ham-and-cheese-pinwheels-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Ham & Cheese Pinwheels

    They cheesy, gooey pull-apart wheels will be gone in a flash.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Christmas morning breakfast of champions.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a26963940/ham-and-asparagus-breakfast-roll-ups-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    Ham & Asparagus Breakfast Roll-Ups

    Christmas morning breakfast of champions.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>This breakfast casserole will wow your crowd.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a50777/ham-cheese-brunch-bake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Ham & Cheese Brunch Bake

    This breakfast casserole will wow your crowd.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>The southern way to do Christmas Eve 😏.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://spicysouthernkitchen.com/bourbon-and-coke-glazed-ham/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Spicy Southern Kitchen" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Spicy Southern Kitchen</a>.</p>
    Bourbon and Coke Ham

    The southern way to do Christmas Eve 😏.

    Get the recipe from Spicy Southern Kitchen.

  • <p>Add something spicy to the table this year.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.halfbakedharvest.com/chipotle-pineapple-jerk-glazed-ham/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Half Baked Harvest" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Half Baked Harvest</a>.</p>
    Chipotle Pineapple Jerk Glazed Ham

    Add something spicy to the table this year.

    Get the recipe from Half Baked Harvest.

  • <p>Just because it's Christmas doesn't mean you can't have sriracha.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://thefoodcharlatan.com/2015/02/27/easy-spicy-ham-slow-cooker-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Food Charlatan" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Food Charlatan</a>.</p>
    Sriracha Ham

    Just because it's Christmas doesn't mean you can't have sriracha.

    Get the recipe from The Food Charlatan.

  • <p>There is nothing boring about this ham.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.thechunkychef.com/bourbon-orange-glazed-ham/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Chunky Chef" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Chunky Chef</a>.</p>
    Bourbon-Orange Glazed Ham

    There is nothing boring about this ham.

    Get the recipe from The Chunky Chef.

  • <p>Can't go wrong with a classic.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.cookingclassy.com/honey-glazed-ham/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cooking Classy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Cooking Classy</a>.</p>
    Smoky Honey Baked Ham

    Can't go wrong with a classic.

    Get the recipe from Cooking Classy.

  • <p>This glaze is going to become your new favorite.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://thewoksoflife.com/2015/12/plum-sauce-glazed-ham/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Woks of Life" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Woks of Life</a>.</p>
    Plum Sauce-Glazed Ham

    This glaze is going to become your new favorite.

    Get the recipe from The Woks of Life.

  • <p>You fancy, huh?</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://gatherforbread.com/champagne-baked-ham/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gather For Bread" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Gather For Bread</a>.</p>
    Champagne Baked Ham

    You fancy, huh?

    Get the recipe from Gather For Bread.

  • <p>We're dreaming of a tropical Christmas.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.agoudalife.com/rum-pineapple-glazed-ham/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:A Gouda Life" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">A Gouda Life</a>.</p>
    Rum Pineapple Glazed Ham

    We're dreaming of a tropical Christmas.

    Get the recipe from A Gouda Life.

  • <p>This glaze has the perfect kick. </p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.tasteandtellblog.com/sweet-spicy-ham-glaze-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Taste and Tell" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Taste and Tell</a>.</p>
    Sweet and Spicy Ham Glaze

    This glaze has the perfect kick.

    Get the recipe from Taste and Tell.

  • <p>You know what's a great side for your ham? More ham. </p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://damndelicious.net/2019/09/20/baked-ham-and-cheese-croissants/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Damn Delicious" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Damn Delicious</a>. </p>
    Baked Ham and Cheese Croissants

    You know what's a great side for your ham? More ham.

    Get the recipe from Damn Delicious.

  • <p>Ham can be a topping, too. </p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.tasteandtellblog.com/chicken-and-pineapple-supreme/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Taste and Tell" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Taste and Tell</a>. </p>
    Hawaiian Chicken with Ham and Pineapple

    Ham can be a topping, too.

    Get the recipe from Taste and Tell.

Christmas is the time to get your glaze on.

Get the recipe from Delish.
Ham makes the perfect app when you use it in these fun bundles.

Get the recipe from Delish.
