The 22 Best Winter Hats For Both Warmth and Style

  • <p class="body-dropcap">Hats are one of life's greatest pleasures, both for fashion and functional reasons. As far as winter hats go, function should (probably) come first: You want something that will protect your head and fragile ears from freezing over on your walk to the car. The most basic ones do that simply by adding a layer between you and the elements. For rain, snow, and sleet, you might opt for something that has more protection, made with tougher fabrics. </p><p>Start with the basic <a href="https://www.esquire.com/style/mens-accessories/g38525620/best-winter-beanies/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:beanie" class="link ">beanie</a>. You can stock your closet with a few cheap ones that get the job done from Uniqlo or workwear brands like <a href="https://www.esquire.com/style/mens-accessories/a35398453/carhartt-watch-hat-beanie-review-endorsement/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Carhartt" class="link ">Carhartt</a> and Dickies. There are also some great winter hats that are meant for movement, like Lululemon's running cap or Smartwool's hat, born to protect you amidst any and all winter sports. There are also baseball hats lined with shearling or extended with ear flaps to make something that provides both protection and warmth that builds on itself. </p><p>If you feel like treating yourself, go for one that won't lose its style power any time soon: Canada Goose, Acne, Mr. P. Some of the pricier ones pay for themselves in the form of powerfully protective shells and insulated insides. Some are just plain stylish—and when you're dressing in the depths of winter, it's nice to have something that can make you feel like your bundled-up outfit is still a good one. Shop the 22 best winter hats here and now and all cold-season long. </p>
    Hats are one of life's greatest pleasures, both for fashion and functional reasons. As far as winter hats go, function should (probably) come first: You want something that will protect your head and fragile ears from freezing over on your walk to the car. The most basic ones do that simply by adding a layer between you and the elements. For rain, snow, and sleet, you might opt for something that has more protection, made with tougher fabrics.

    Start with the basic beanie. You can stock your closet with a few cheap ones that get the job done from Uniqlo or workwear brands like Carhartt and Dickies. There are also some great winter hats that are meant for movement, like Lululemon's running cap or Smartwool's hat, born to protect you amidst any and all winter sports. There are also baseball hats lined with shearling or extended with ear flaps to make something that provides both protection and warmth that builds on itself.

    If you feel like treating yourself, go for one that won't lose its style power any time soon: Canada Goose, Acne, Mr. P. Some of the pricier ones pay for themselves in the form of powerfully protective shells and insulated insides. Some are just plain stylish—and when you're dressing in the depths of winter, it's nice to have something that can make you feel like your bundled-up outfit is still a good one. Shop the 22 best winter hats here and now and all cold-season long.

  • <p><strong>Everlane</strong></p><p>everlane.com</p><p><strong>$48.00</strong></p><p>Everlane doesn't fail when it comes to reasonably priced, well-made stuff of everyday. This beanie is expertly chunky and the thick foldover ribbing is like a little hug for your ears. </p>
    The Organic Cotton Chunky Beanie

    Everlane

    everlane.com

    $48.00

    Everlane doesn't fail when it comes to reasonably priced, well-made stuff of everyday. This beanie is expertly chunky and the thick foldover ribbing is like a little hug for your ears.

  • <p><strong>Uniqlo</strong></p><p><strong>$19.90</strong></p><p>At $20 a pop, a Uniqlo beanie is a no-brainer. Uniqlo's Heatteach fabric offers extra warming insulation. </p>
    Heattech Ribbed Beanie

    Uniqlo

    $19.90

    At $20 a pop, a Uniqlo beanie is a no-brainer. Uniqlo's Heatteach fabric offers extra warming insulation.

  • <p><strong>Canada Goose</strong></p><p><strong>$325.00</strong></p><p>For a winter hat that absolutely refuses to play, Canada Goose's aviator is indestructible, insulated, and warm as all hell. </p>
    Aviator Hat

    Canada Goose

    $325.00

    For a winter hat that absolutely refuses to play, Canada Goose's aviator is indestructible, insulated, and warm as all hell.

  • <p><strong>Adidas</strong></p><p>adidas.com</p><p><strong>$38.00</strong></p><p>For cooler days that aren't quite frigid, Adidas made a winter version of its classic bucket hat. The shape is done up in a winter-appropriate fleece. </p>
    Winter Bucket Hat

    Adidas

    adidas.com

    $38.00

    For cooler days that aren't quite frigid, Adidas made a winter version of its classic bucket hat. The shape is done up in a winter-appropriate fleece.

  • <p><strong>Owen Barry</strong></p><p>wolfandbadger.com</p><p><strong>$156.00</strong></p><p>Not only does sheepskin lining and suede outer look cool but it also keeps the heat you want in and the cold you want out. </p>
    Sheepskin Trapper

    Owen Barry

    wolfandbadger.com

    $156.00

    Not only does sheepskin lining and suede outer look cool but it also keeps the heat you want in and the cold you want out.

  • <p><strong>The North Face</strong></p><p><strong>$28.00</strong></p><p>This is the kind of beanie you keep stored somewhere accessible and close to the door, so you can just pop back inside to grab it when it's colder out than you thought. </p>
    Jim Beanie

    The North Face

    $28.00

    This is the kind of beanie you keep stored somewhere accessible and close to the door, so you can just pop back inside to grab it when it's colder out than you thought.

  • <p><strong>L.L.Bean </strong></p><p><strong>$39.95</strong></p><p>This sherpa hat is the new best thing about fall. It's warmer than your summer baseball hat but not as warm as, say, a trapper is. </p>
    Sherpa Five-Panel Hat

    L.L.Bean

    $39.95

    This sherpa hat is the new best thing about fall. It's warmer than your summer baseball hat but not as warm as, say, a trapper is.

  • <p><strong>Druthers </strong></p><p>madewell.com</p><p><strong>$54.00</strong></p><p>This one is made from organic cotton and the waffle weave feels extra cozy. </p>
    Waffle Knit Hat

    Druthers

    madewell.com

    $54.00

    This one is made from organic cotton and the waffle weave feels extra cozy.

  • <p><strong>The Arrivals</strong></p><p>thearrivals.com</p><p><strong>$85.00</strong></p><p>Hate when your neck is cold? Wish you were dressed for the slopes 24/7? The Arrivals made this balaclava that feels like a beanie but also for your neck. </p>
    Sanne Balaclava

    The Arrivals

    thearrivals.com

    $85.00

    Hate when your neck is cold? Wish you were dressed for the slopes 24/7? The Arrivals made this balaclava that feels like a beanie but also for your neck.

  • <p><strong>Dickies</strong></p><p>dickies.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p>As far as we know, everyone and their mothers (maybe especially their mothers???) should have a Dickies beanie. This one comes in every color under the sun. </p>
    Cuffed Knit Beanie

    Dickies

    dickies.com

    $19.99

    As far as we know, everyone and their mothers (maybe especially their mothers???) should have a Dickies beanie. This one comes in every color under the sun.

  • <p><strong>Carhartt</strong></p><p>carhartt.com</p><p><strong>$29.99</strong></p><p>This multifunctional Carhartt hat covers your head and your ears and also your mouth. The fleece is nice and warm but not too heavy. </p>
    Fleece 2-In-1 Hat

    Carhartt

    carhartt.com

    $29.99

    This multifunctional Carhartt hat covers your head and your ears and also your mouth. The fleece is nice and warm but not too heavy.

  • <p><strong>MR P.</strong></p><p>mrporter.com</p><p><strong>$75.00</strong></p><p>Brushed-lambswool is luxe as far as beanie fabrics go. Thus, you need to be a bit more gentle with it than you would a less expensive cotton. But if you're looking for something that will keep you warm and you can wear with a suit, this is it. </p>
    Ribbed Beanie

    MR P.

    mrporter.com

    $75.00

    Brushed-lambswool is luxe as far as beanie fabrics go. Thus, you need to be a bit more gentle with it than you would a less expensive cotton. But if you're looking for something that will keep you warm and you can wear with a suit, this is it.

  • <p><strong>Patagonia</strong></p><p>patagonia.com</p><p><strong>$49.00</strong></p><p>When in doubt for good outdoor gear, Patagonia usually does it right. This duckbill cap has extended fleece sides to keep your ears warm. </p>
    Winter Duckbill Running Cap

    Patagonia

    patagonia.com

    $49.00

    When in doubt for good outdoor gear, Patagonia usually does it right. This duckbill cap has extended fleece sides to keep your ears warm.

  • <p><strong>Orvis</strong></p><p>orvis.com</p><p><strong>$59.00</strong></p><p>This Orvis beanie is like your favorite puffer jacket, only for your head. </p>
    PRO Insulated Beanie

    Orvis

    orvis.com

    $59.00

    This Orvis beanie is like your favorite puffer jacket, only for your head.

  • <p><strong>Lululemon</strong></p><p>lululemon.com</p><p><strong>$38.00</strong></p><p>For running outside or taking the dog for a walk in the winter, it really is useful to have a hat that keeps you both insulated and aired out if you start to sweat. This Lululemon one is minimal and effective. </p>
    Cold Terrain Run Beanie

    Lululemon

    lululemon.com

    $38.00

    For running outside or taking the dog for a walk in the winter, it really is useful to have a hat that keeps you both insulated and aired out if you start to sweat. This Lululemon one is minimal and effective.

  • <p><strong>Brixton</strong></p><p>backcountry.com</p><p><strong>$54.95</strong></p><p>Turns out that sherpa belongs on everything in the winter and not just on the inside. This sherpa Brixton beanie looks as cozy as it feels. </p>
    Ginsburg Hat

    Brixton

    backcountry.com

    $54.95

    Turns out that sherpa belongs on everything in the winter and not just on the inside. This sherpa Brixton beanie looks as cozy as it feels.

  • <p><strong>Columbia</strong></p><p>dickssportinggoods.com</p><p><strong>$30.00</strong></p><p>For solid winter hats that will last for years, the outdoor experts at Columbia make the perfect heavyweight beanie. </p>
    City Trek Heavyweight Beanie

    Columbia

    dickssportinggoods.com

    $30.00

    For solid winter hats that will last for years, the outdoor experts at Columbia make the perfect heavyweight beanie.

  • <p><strong>Barbour</strong></p><p>backcountry.com</p><p><strong>$70.00</strong></p><p>This Barbour hat is more extra than a beanie but it also does more insulating than said beanie. The waxed cotton top is water-resistant, too. </p>
    Ambush Hat

    Barbour

    backcountry.com

    $70.00

    This Barbour hat is more extra than a beanie but it also does more insulating than said beanie. The waxed cotton top is water-resistant, too.

  • <p><strong>H&M</strong></p><p>hm.com</p><p><strong>$6.99</strong></p><p>For something easy and cheap, scoop a beanie from H&M in an ever-rotating selection of colors. </p>
    Fine-Knit Hat

    H&M

    hm.com

    $6.99

    For something easy and cheap, scoop a beanie from H&M in an ever-rotating selection of colors.

  • <p><strong>SmartWool</strong></p><p>smartwool.com</p><p><strong>$30.00</strong></p><p>SmartWool hats are one of the smartest winter purchases you will ever make. The fabric is engineered to be thin but keep you just as warm as something with a heavier weight. </p>
    The Lid

    SmartWool

    smartwool.com

    $30.00

    SmartWool hats are one of the smartest winter purchases you will ever make. The fabric is engineered to be thin but keep you just as warm as something with a heavier weight.

  • <p><strong>Acne Studios</strong></p><p>acnestudios.com</p><p><strong>$180.00</strong></p><p>Acne's iconic striped face beanie is a winter classic and it's a fun upgrade to your winter wardrobe. </p>
    Striped Face Beanie

    Acne Studios

    acnestudios.com

    $180.00

    Acne's iconic striped face beanie is a winter classic and it's a fun upgrade to your winter wardrobe.

  • <p><strong>Naadam</strong></p><p>naadam.co</p><p><strong>$195.00</strong></p><p>Also on the more luxe side of winter hat wear, this double-layered cashmere beanie from Naadam is the epitome of cozy. </p>
    Double Layer Beanie

    Naadam

    naadam.co

    $195.00

    Also on the more luxe side of winter hat wear, this double-layered cashmere beanie from Naadam is the epitome of cozy.

