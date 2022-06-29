The 22 Best Fragrances For Summer, According to <em>Glamour</em> Editors

  • I famously love a heady perfume, but summer is the only time of year when I like to lighten things up. Not <em>too</em> much, though—scents that are overwhelmingly sweet and floral have never been my cup of tea. Thankfully, Aqua Vitae strikes the perfect balance. It starts out full-bodied but gradually becomes airy and delicate as it wears. Striking notes of guaiac wood and tonka bean fulfill my musky quota, while citrusy mandarin and lemon add some intriguing brightness suitable for warmer months. —<em>Ariana Yaptangco, senior beauty editor</em> $225, Maison Francis Kurkdjian. <a href="https://shop-links.co/chywxsPNvS8" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link ">Get it now!</a>
    Maison Francis Kurkdjian Aqua Vitae Eau de Toilette

    I famously love a heady perfume, but summer is the only time of year when I like to lighten things up. Not too much, though—scents that are overwhelmingly sweet and floral have never been my cup of tea. Thankfully, Aqua Vitae strikes the perfect balance. It starts out full-bodied but gradually becomes airy and delicate as it wears. Striking notes of guaiac wood and tonka bean fulfill my musky quota, while citrusy mandarin and lemon add some intriguing brightness suitable for warmer months. —Ariana Yaptangco, senior beauty editor $225, Maison Francis Kurkdjian. Get it now!
  • I never got the Byredo hype until Young Rose showed up at my doorstep for the <em>Glamour</em> Beauty Awards testing this year. I've been spritzing and spraying it non-step ever since. Don't mistake it for just any floral scent, though. Damascus Rose is layered with Sichuan pepper for a blend that's romantic and heady; not cloying or overwhelming, which is something I definitely appreciate after dealing with long Covid and a messed up sense of smell months after recovery. —<em>Talia Abbas, senior commerce editor</em> $196, Byredo. <a href="https://shop-links.co/chytBSLzik0" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link ">Get it now!</a>
    Byredo Young Rose Eau de Parfum

    I never got the Byredo hype until Young Rose showed up at my doorstep for the Glamour Beauty Awards testing this year. I've been spritzing and spraying it non-step ever since. Don't mistake it for just any floral scent, though. Damascus Rose is layered with Sichuan pepper for a blend that's romantic and heady; not cloying or overwhelming, which is something I definitely appreciate after dealing with long Covid and a messed up sense of smell months after recovery. —Talia Abbas, senior commerce editor $196, Byredo. Get it now!
  • I’m extremely picky about scent in general thanks to a highly sensitive nose (yes, I am that person who will ask to move seats on a plane if my seat-mate is wearing too much perfume or cologne). Over the years, I’ve only only found three commercial fragrances I really love—my DMs are open if you’re curious—but I use them super sparingly. However, I recently discovered this light body mist by razor brand Flamingo and I am obsessed. Not only is incredibly hydrating, but the scent is so, so good. It’s not fruity or floral (vom), but rather clean and a bit woodsy thanks to subtle notes of vetiver and bergamot. I use it all summer and find it to be a more subdued alternative to spritzing on heavy eau de parfum during the hottest days of the year. Oh, and it’s only $12. <em>—Perrie Samotin, digital director</em> $12.19, Flamingo. <a href="https://shop-links.co/chyb9lhCE6P" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link ">Get it now!</a>
    Flamingo Light Hydrating Spray Lotion with Papaya and Apple Extract

    I’m extremely picky about scent in general thanks to a highly sensitive nose (yes, I am that person who will ask to move seats on a plane if my seat-mate is wearing too much perfume or cologne). Over the years, I’ve only only found three commercial fragrances I really love—my DMs are open if you’re curious—but I use them super sparingly. However, I recently discovered this light body mist by razor brand Flamingo and I am obsessed. Not only is incredibly hydrating, but the scent is so, so good. It’s not fruity or floral (vom), but rather clean and a bit woodsy thanks to subtle notes of vetiver and bergamot. I use it all summer and find it to be a more subdued alternative to spritzing on heavy eau de parfum during the hottest days of the year. Oh, and it’s only $12. —Perrie Samotin, digital director $12.19, Flamingo. Get it now!
  • I wore this fragrance on a summer I spent in Italy, so I obviously have some nostalgic ties to this scent—but personal bias aside, Light Blue makes a perfect summer scent with notes of lime and cedar. To me, it strikes a balance between fruity and floral, and is great for everyday use. —<em>Alexandra Follino, art director</em> $86, Dolce & Gabbana. <a href="https://shop-links.co/chybutsUxI4" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link ">Get it now!</a>
    Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Eau de Toilette

    I wore this fragrance on a summer I spent in Italy, so I obviously have some nostalgic ties to this scent—but personal bias aside, Light Blue makes a perfect summer scent with notes of lime and cedar. To me, it strikes a balance between fruity and floral, and is great for everyday use. —Alexandra Follino, art director $86, Dolce & Gabbana. Get it now!
  • AnOther 13 has to be my signature scent—even during the summer. The perfume is a collaboration with one of my favorite British arts and fashion publications, AnOther 13. The scent is supposed to replicate freshly printed magazine pages, which has a special place in my heart as a nostalgic print girlie. I love the subtle way it stays on my skin, after even hours of running around the New York City heat. <em>—Ana Escalante, editorial assistant</em> $198, Le Labo. <a href="https://shop-links.co/chycf713oUo" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link ">Get it now!</a>
    Le Labo AnOther 13 Eau de Parfum

    AnOther 13 has to be my signature scent—even during the summer. The perfume is a collaboration with one of my favorite British arts and fashion publications, AnOther 13. The scent is supposed to replicate freshly printed magazine pages, which has a special place in my heart as a nostalgic print girlie. I love the subtle way it stays on my skin, after even hours of running around the New York City heat. —Ana Escalante, editorial assistant $198, Le Labo. Get it now!
  • The berry and jasmine notes are what make this fragrance smell so light and floral, but its musk-amber base keeps things from being too cloying—perfect for summer. I especially love wearing this in the warmer temps because it smells like the kind of rich-girl summer I can't afford but wish I could: a gorgeous house on the beach, hydrangeas everywhere, "This Love (Taylor's Version)" playing in the background. So basically, the plot of <em>The Summer I Turned Pretty. —Anna Moeslein, deputy editor</em> $79, Burberry. <a href="https://shop-links.co/chybslDs3yU" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link ">Get it now!</a>
    Burberry Her Eau de Parfum

    The berry and jasmine notes are what make this fragrance smell so light and floral, but its musk-amber base keeps things from being too cloying—perfect for summer. I especially love wearing this in the warmer temps because it smells like the kind of rich-girl summer I can't afford but wish I could: a gorgeous house on the beach, hydrangeas everywhere, "This Love (Taylor's Version)" playing in the background. So basically, the plot of The Summer I Turned Pretty. —Anna Moeslein, deputy editor $79, Burberry. Get it now!
  • I kept seeing this brand all over Instagram so I finally went ahead and bought this once it was back in stock. It’s packed with a punch of warm florals and vanilla and I love that the scent lasts so long. Smells just like summer in a bottle! —<em>Andrea Navarro, commerce writer</em> $96, Phlur. <a href="https://shop-links.co/chybpSZqFI7" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link ">Get it now!</a>
    Phlur Not Your Baby Eau de Parfum

    I kept seeing this brand all over Instagram so I finally went ahead and bought this once it was back in stock. It’s packed with a punch of warm florals and vanilla and I love that the scent lasts so long. Smells just like summer in a bottle! —Andrea Navarro, commerce writer $96, Phlur. Get it now!
  • Despite TikTok's incessant need to shame my favorite scent collections, Bath & Body Works can never do wrong in my eyes. While the classic Sweet Pea spray is my normal go-to, in the summer months, Beautiful Day steals the show. With notes of sparkling cassis, lily of the valley and fresh pink peonies, this refreshing scent lives up to its name—my quintessential sensorial pleasure for the beautiful summer days ahead. <em>—Mia Uzzell, editorial intern</em> $15.5, Bath & Body Works. <a href="https://shop-links.co/chyb3ECQROE" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link ">Get it now!</a>
    Bath & Body Works Beautiful Day Fine Fragrance Mist

    Despite TikTok's incessant need to shame my favorite scent collections, Bath & Body Works can never do wrong in my eyes. While the classic Sweet Pea spray is my normal go-to, in the summer months, Beautiful Day steals the show. With notes of sparkling cassis, lily of the valley and fresh pink peonies, this refreshing scent lives up to its name—my quintessential sensorial pleasure for the beautiful summer days ahead. —Mia Uzzell, editorial intern $15.5, Bath & Body Works. Get it now!
  • I’ve never been to Tahiti, but I’m obsessed with the tiare flower and the island’s gorgeous natural habitat and aqua marine waters (which I look at daily on Instagram, thank you very much). Until I actually get there, Chantecaille’s Tiare fragrance is the next best thing. Known as the flower of love and beauty, this scent will immediately transport you to the tropical oasis. It has notes of cyclamen, lily of the valley, Italian bergamot, jasmine, ylang ylang, red rose, orchid, musk, heliotrope and vanilla. In other words, absolute paradise, and it’s vegan and cruelty-free. —<em>Jessica Radloff, senior west coast editor</em> $185, Chantecaille. <a href="https://shop-links.co/chybPcK1PyW" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link ">Get it now!</a>
    Chantecaille Tiare Fragrance

    I’ve never been to Tahiti, but I’m obsessed with the tiare flower and the island’s gorgeous natural habitat and aqua marine waters (which I look at daily on Instagram, thank you very much). Until I actually get there, Chantecaille’s Tiare fragrance is the next best thing. Known as the flower of love and beauty, this scent will immediately transport you to the tropical oasis. It has notes of cyclamen, lily of the valley, Italian bergamot, jasmine, ylang ylang, red rose, orchid, musk, heliotrope and vanilla. In other words, absolute paradise, and it’s vegan and cruelty-free. —Jessica Radloff, senior west coast editor $185, Chantecaille. Get it now!
  • Mumbai noise reminds me of summer nights in New York City—warm and sweet. <em>—Tchesmeni Leonard, senior fashion editor</em> $196, Byredo. <a href="https://shop-links.co/chycaKX5S5x" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link ">Get it now!</a>
    Byredo Mumbai Noise Eau de Parfum

    Mumbai noise reminds me of summer nights in New York City—warm and sweet. —Tchesmeni Leonard, senior fashion editor $196, Byredo. Get it now!
  • Figs remind me of my mom. When I picked up this fragrance, it was the light, sunny vibe I was looking for. It's earthy, without being too woodsy and reminds me of a dewy hot morning. Somehow, it smells familiar and new all at once. <em>—Gabriella Iannetta, associate director of audience development</em> $108, Diptyque. <a href="https://shop-links.co/chybAaYrdPK" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link ">Get it now!</a>
    Diptyque Philosykos Eau de Toilette

    Figs remind me of my mom. When I picked up this fragrance, it was the light, sunny vibe I was looking for. It's earthy, without being too woodsy and reminds me of a dewy hot morning. Somehow, it smells familiar and new all at once. —Gabriella Iannetta, associate director of audience development $108, Diptyque. Get it now!
  • Honorable Mention smells like spring; floral and spicy notes bring to mind a meadow in full bloom (without making your allergies act up, thankfully). There’s an almost saccharine edge to it—if you use too much, the scent might end up being cloying—but in moderation, it’s delicate and nostalgic, and it lingers long after your initial spritz. And thanks to Snif’s unique model, you can order a bottle, test it out, and send it back for free if you don’t like it. <em>—Jake Smith, commerce writer</em> $65, Snif. <a href="https://shop-links.co/chybDABCQT2" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link ">Get it now!</a>
    Snif Honorable Mention

    Honorable Mention smells like spring; floral and spicy notes bring to mind a meadow in full bloom (without making your allergies act up, thankfully). There’s an almost saccharine edge to it—if you use too much, the scent might end up being cloying—but in moderation, it’s delicate and nostalgic, and it lingers long after your initial spritz. And thanks to Snif’s unique model, you can order a bottle, test it out, and send it back for free if you don’t like it. —Jake Smith, commerce writer $65, Snif. Get it now!
  • The TikTok girlies convinced me to buy this one, and I’ve been obsessed ever since. This fragrance is really worth the hype. It’s flirty and fun, and perfect for summer. If you’re looking for a fragrance that lasts all day, this is the one for you. <em>—Jazmin Gathers, social media manager</em> $325, Maison Francis Kurkdjian. <a href="https://shop-links.co/chybL8L3jr6" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link ">Get it now!</a>
    Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540

    The TikTok girlies convinced me to buy this one, and I’ve been obsessed ever since. This fragrance is really worth the hype. It’s flirty and fun, and perfect for summer. If you’re looking for a fragrance that lasts all day, this is the one for you. —Jazmin Gathers, social media manager $325, Maison Francis Kurkdjian. Get it now!
  • I got turned onto Tocca’s Stella fragrance when I was gifted a collection set of their Garden perfumes (which also happen to be a perfect size for travel!) Stella is a fresh scent with notes of orange, freesia and lily. <em>—A.F.</em> $76, Tocca. <a href="https://shop-links.co/chybw9gImyh" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link ">Get it now!</a>
    Tocca Stella Eau De Parfum

    I got turned onto Tocca’s Stella fragrance when I was gifted a collection set of their Garden perfumes (which also happen to be a perfect size for travel!) Stella is a fresh scent with notes of orange, freesia and lily. —A.F. $76, Tocca. Get it now!
  • Since we are now living in the '90s throwback era, my OG summer scent is, and will forever be, Aqua di Gio by Giorgio Armani. I love both the women's and the men's scent (I have been known to walk down the street following people wearing the men's scent because there's something about it I just can't help obsess over). Even though I don't wear it often, I still keep a bottle. It's nostalgia in a spray. <em>—Natasha Perlman, executive editor</em> $75, Armani Beauty. <a href="https://shop-links.co/chyb6YBPark" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link ">Get it now!</a>
    Armani Beauty Acqua di Giò Eau de Toilette Spray

    Since we are now living in the '90s throwback era, my OG summer scent is, and will forever be, Aqua di Gio by Giorgio Armani. I love both the women's and the men's scent (I have been known to walk down the street following people wearing the men's scent because there's something about it I just can't help obsess over). Even though I don't wear it often, I still keep a bottle. It's nostalgia in a spray. —Natasha Perlman, executive editor $75, Armani Beauty. Get it now!
  • This roll-on oil has been with me for almost two years now—I apply it almost every day and I'm still not sick of it. I love that it's from small brand that few people know, too—it's my little secret. I used to combine No.1 with the Maya Base, but my mom loved the Base so much it never made it back into my beauty bag after my last visit home. But I digress! No. 1 is soft and light, like wearing a <a href="https://www.glamour.com/gallery/best-linen-dresses-to-shop-now?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:linen dress" class="link ">linen dress</a> on a warm summer day. It's everything to me. <em>—T.A.</em> $68, Maya. <a href="https://shop-links.co/chytDXGHIFm" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link ">Get it now!</a>
    MAYA No.1 Perfume Oil

    This roll-on oil has been with me for almost two years now—I apply it almost every day and I'm still not sick of it. I love that it's from small brand that few people know, too—it's my little secret. I used to combine No.1 with the Maya Base, but my mom loved the Base so much it never made it back into my beauty bag after my last visit home. But I digress! No. 1 is soft and light, like wearing a linen dress on a warm summer day. It's everything to me. —T.A. $68, Maya. Get it now!
  • Portrait of Lady includes sandalwood, one of my favorite notes, and I get the most compliments when I wear it. It smells timeless, modern, and sophisticated: The type of woman I want to be, but in a bottle. <em>—T.L.</em>
    Frédéric Malle Portrait Of A Lady

    Portrait of Lady includes sandalwood, one of my favorite notes, and I get the most compliments when I wear it. It smells timeless, modern, and sophisticated: The type of woman I want to be, but in a bottle. —T.L.
  • Guerlain’s Aqua Allegoria collection of fragrances are truly some of the most sensual I’ve ever used. The glass bottle is refillable, and looks absolutely gorgeous on my vanity. This particular scent, Pera Granita (although I’m obsessed with them all), is described as a sun-soaked treasure, and the description couldn’t be more appropriate. A juicy pear note, plus the freshness of grapefruit and lemon and apricot, really does set the mood for any summer outings. I’m in love. <em>—J.R.</em> $105, Guerlain. <a href="https://shop-links.co/chybTRU8IhO" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link ">Get it now!</a>
    Guerlain Aqua Allegoria Pera Granita Eau de Toilette

    Guerlain’s Aqua Allegoria collection of fragrances are truly some of the most sensual I’ve ever used. The glass bottle is refillable, and looks absolutely gorgeous on my vanity. This particular scent, Pera Granita (although I’m obsessed with them all), is described as a sun-soaked treasure, and the description couldn’t be more appropriate. A juicy pear note, plus the freshness of grapefruit and lemon and apricot, really does set the mood for any summer outings. I’m in love. —J.R. $105, Guerlain. Get it now!
  • This is one of Rihanna's many scents, so naturally, I had to try it for myself. Although I'm not a fan of sickeningly sweet scents, this is one of the only perfumes I wear with decadent notes that doesn't give me a headache. It smells like freshly picked flowers, including roses and peonies. I also love the top rhubarb and lychee notes—they remind me of the fruits I grew up eating all the time when I spent my childhood on the shores of South Florida. <em>—A.E.</em> $335, Parfums de Marly. <a href="https://shop-links.co/chycdyvcCXm" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link ">Get it now!</a>
    Parfums de Marly Delina Eau de Parfum

    This is one of Rihanna's many scents, so naturally, I had to try it for myself. Although I'm not a fan of sickeningly sweet scents, this is one of the only perfumes I wear with decadent notes that doesn't give me a headache. It smells like freshly picked flowers, including roses and peonies. I also love the top rhubarb and lychee notes—they remind me of the fruits I grew up eating all the time when I spent my childhood on the shores of South Florida. —A.E. $335, Parfums de Marly. Get it now!
  • I’ve nicknamed this fragrance “confidence,” because that’s exactly what it gives me as soon as I put it on. It’s light, but demands attention. It’s a sophisticated scent that’s perfect for work, going out with friends, etc. <em>—J.G.</em> $164.64, Marc Jacobs. <a href="https://shop-links.co/chybIXG8fhl" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link ">Get it now!</a>
    Marc Jacobs Decadence Eau De Parfum

    I’ve nicknamed this fragrance “confidence,” because that’s exactly what it gives me as soon as I put it on. It’s light, but demands attention. It’s a sophisticated scent that’s perfect for work, going out with friends, etc. —J.G. $164.64, Marc Jacobs. Get it now!
  • Glossier’s beauty products have never wowed me, but there’s a special place in my heart for the brand’s signature fragrance. While it’s at first a bright, woody, floral scent, it gradually changes on your skin, melting into something deeper and more inviting upon contact. And unlike so many other perfumes, it’s pretty subtle. Even though $60 is also a steal, one bottle lasts forever—I’m only on my second, and I’ve worn You religiously for years. Just buy it. <em>—J.S.</em> $60, Glossier. <a href="https://shop-links.co/chybFoydL92" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link ">Get it now!</a>
    Glossier You Eau De Parfum

    Glossier’s beauty products have never wowed me, but there’s a special place in my heart for the brand’s signature fragrance. While it’s at first a bright, woody, floral scent, it gradually changes on your skin, melting into something deeper and more inviting upon contact. And unlike so many other perfumes, it’s pretty subtle. Even though $60 is also a steal, one bottle lasts forever—I’m only on my second, and I’ve worn You religiously for years. Just buy it. —J.S. $60, Glossier. Get it now!
  • I love the balance of bitter, sweet, and savory without being overwhelming. It's the perfect unisex summer scent. <em>—Leilani McQuay, commerce producer</em> $196, Byredo. <a href="https://shop-links.co/chyb1MuU3PJ" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link ">Get it now!</a>
    Byredo Bibliothèque Eau de Parfum

    I love the balance of bitter, sweet, and savory without being overwhelming. It's the perfect unisex summer scent. —Leilani McQuay, commerce producer $196, Byredo. Get it now!
