The 22 Best Fragrances For Summer, According to <em>Glamour</em> Editors

The Canadian Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Three consecutive trips to the Stanley Cup Final, two championships and a strong — though ultimately unsuccessful — bid for a third. Any way you list the accomplishments, it’s been quite a run for the Tampa Bay Lightning, who feel they are nowhere close to being done after falling short of becoming the first team in nearly 40 years to win three consecutive NHL titles. Losing to the Colorado Avalanche in six games was disappointing, however the talented core that’s enjoyed more