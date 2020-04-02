These 21 Throwback Photos of Birthday Boy Christopher Meloni Are So Good, They Should Be Illegal

People

You have the right to remain gorgeous

<p>Freeze! Christopher Meloni, known for playing Detective Elliot Staber on <em>Law & Order: SVU</em>, turns 59 years old today! </p> <p>The birthday boy is also about to <a href="https://people.com/tv/christopher-meloni-reprising-law-order-svu-role-for-new-spinoff-series/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:reprise his iconic role as the NYPD detective" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">reprise his iconic role as the NYPD detective</a> in a new NBC spinoff series, which means there's a lot to celebrate.</p>
These 21 Throwback Photos of Birthday Boy Christopher Meloni Are So Good, They Should Be Illegal

Freeze! Christopher Meloni, known for playing Detective Elliot Staber on Law & Order: SVU, turns 59 years old today!

The birthday boy is also about to reprise his iconic role as the NYPD detective in a new NBC spinoff series, which means there's a lot to celebrate.

<p>Grab your ticket and buckle up because it's about to be a wild ride. </p>
These 21 Throwback Photos of Birthday Boy Christopher Meloni Are So Good, They Should Be Illegal

Grab your ticket and buckle up because it's about to be a wild ride.

<p>Meloni looked a <em>little </em>different in 1990. Check him out on the right with long hair, a graphic tee and ... is that an earring we see?!</p>
These 21 Throwback Photos of Birthday Boy Christopher Meloni Are So Good, They Should Be Illegal

Meloni looked a little different in 1990. Check him out on the right with long hair, a graphic tee and ... is that an earring we see?!

Scroll to continue with content
Ad
<p>Yep, definitely an earring. The perfect accessory for Meloni's denim shirt. </p>
These 21 Throwback Photos of Birthday Boy Christopher Meloni Are So Good, They Should Be Illegal

Yep, definitely an earring. The perfect accessory for Meloni's denim shirt.

<p>This bolo tie and over-sized blazer? Your man could never pull it off! </p>
These 21 Throwback Photos of Birthday Boy Christopher Meloni Are So Good, They Should Be Illegal

This bolo tie and over-sized blazer? Your man could never pull it off!

<p>In 1999, Meloni began what would be a 12-year stint on <em>Law & Order: SVU</em> as Detective Elliot Stabler. He starred alongside Mariska Hargitay, who played his partner Olivia Benson. </p>
These 21 Throwback Photos of Birthday Boy Christopher Meloni Are So Good, They Should Be Illegal

In 1999, Meloni began what would be a 12-year stint on Law & Order: SVU as Detective Elliot Stabler. He starred alongside Mariska Hargitay, who played his partner Olivia Benson.

<p>Meloni eventually buzzed his luscious locks of the early '90s off for a police force-friendly cut. </p>
These 21 Throwback Photos of Birthday Boy Christopher Meloni Are So Good, They Should Be Illegal

Meloni eventually buzzed his luscious locks of the early '90s off for a police force-friendly cut.

<p>And somehow managed to make us all consider committing a small, harmless crime. </p>
These 21 Throwback Photos of Birthday Boy Christopher Meloni Are So Good, They Should Be Illegal

And somehow managed to make us all consider committing a small, harmless crime.

<p>Not that we are thinking about committing any crimes, but <em>if </em>we committed a crime, we wouldn't mind running into Stabler at the precinct. </p>
These 21 Throwback Photos of Birthday Boy Christopher Meloni Are So Good, They Should Be Illegal

Not that we are thinking about committing any crimes, but if we committed a crime, we wouldn't mind running into Stabler at the precinct.

<p>His blue eyes are particularly <em>arresting</em>. </p>
These 21 Throwback Photos of Birthday Boy Christopher Meloni Are So Good, They Should Be Illegal

His blue eyes are particularly arresting.

<p>We wouldn't mind working late nights at the precinct if it meant Stabler was our partner. </p>
These 21 Throwback Photos of Birthday Boy Christopher Meloni Are So Good, They Should Be Illegal

We wouldn't mind working late nights at the precinct if it meant Stabler was our partner.

<p>We love a man in uniform. </p>
These 21 Throwback Photos of Birthday Boy Christopher Meloni Are So Good, They Should Be Illegal

We love a man in uniform.

<p>Who are we kidding? We also love a man in plain clothes. </p>
These 21 Throwback Photos of Birthday Boy Christopher Meloni Are So Good, They Should Be Illegal

Who are we kidding? We also love a man in plain clothes.

<p>*Googles: How to Become an NYPD Detective.*</p>
These 21 Throwback Photos of Birthday Boy Christopher Meloni Are So Good, They Should Be Illegal

*Googles: How to Become an NYPD Detective.*

<p>He's not afraid to take fashion risks! </p>
These 21 Throwback Photos of Birthday Boy Christopher Meloni Are So Good, They Should Be Illegal

He's not afraid to take fashion risks!

<p>Really digging this red pinstripe number Meloni wore in 2001. </p>
These 21 Throwback Photos of Birthday Boy Christopher Meloni Are So Good, They Should Be Illegal

Really digging this red pinstripe number Meloni wore in 2001.

<p>And this low-cut black shirt. </p>
These 21 Throwback Photos of Birthday Boy Christopher Meloni Are So Good, They Should Be Illegal

And this low-cut black shirt.

<p>Somehow he managed to pull off this short-brimmed hat. Did Meloni single-handedly just convince us that <em>someone </em>can pull of a fedora? </p>
These 21 Throwback Photos of Birthday Boy Christopher Meloni Are So Good, They Should Be Illegal

Somehow he managed to pull off this short-brimmed hat. Did Meloni single-handedly just convince us that someone can pull of a fedora?

<p>This beanie really makes him look very broody and emotional. </p>
These 21 Throwback Photos of Birthday Boy Christopher Meloni Are So Good, They Should Be Illegal

This beanie really makes him look very broody and emotional.

<p>Excuse me, who gave Meloni permission to have the jawline of a comic book superhero? </p>
These 21 Throwback Photos of Birthday Boy Christopher Meloni Are So Good, They Should Be Illegal

Excuse me, who gave Meloni permission to have the jawline of a comic book superhero?

<p>Thank you for your service, sir.</p>
These 21 Throwback Photos of Birthday Boy Christopher Meloni Are So Good, They Should Be Illegal

Thank you for your service, sir.

What to Read Next