These 21 Throwback Photos of Birthday Boy Christopher Meloni Are So Good, They Should Be Illegal

These 21 Throwback Photos of Birthday Boy Christopher Meloni Are So Good, They Should Be IllegalPeopleApril 2, 2020, 5:57 p.m. UTCYou have the right to remain gorgeousThese 21 Throwback Photos of Birthday Boy Christopher Meloni Are So Good, They Should Be IllegalFreeze! Christopher Meloni, known for playing Detective Elliot Staber on Law & Order: SVU, turns 59 years old today! The birthday boy is also about to reprise his iconic role as the NYPD detective in a new NBC spinoff series, which means there's a lot to celebrate.These 21 Throwback Photos of Birthday Boy Christopher Meloni Are So Good, They Should Be IllegalGrab your ticket and buckle up because it's about to be a wild ride. These 21 Throwback Photos of Birthday Boy Christopher Meloni Are So Good, They Should Be IllegalMeloni looked a little different in 1990. Check him out on the right with long hair, a graphic tee and ... is that an earring we see?!Scroll to continue with contentAdThese 21 Throwback Photos of Birthday Boy Christopher Meloni Are So Good, They Should Be IllegalYep, definitely an earring. The perfect accessory for Meloni's denim shirt. These 21 Throwback Photos of Birthday Boy Christopher Meloni Are So Good, They Should Be IllegalThis bolo tie and over-sized blazer? Your man could never pull it off! These 21 Throwback Photos of Birthday Boy Christopher Meloni Are So Good, They Should Be IllegalIn 1999, Meloni began what would be a 12-year stint on Law & Order: SVU as Detective Elliot Stabler. He starred alongside Mariska Hargitay, who played his partner Olivia Benson. These 21 Throwback Photos of Birthday Boy Christopher Meloni Are So Good, They Should Be IllegalMeloni eventually buzzed his luscious locks of the early '90s off for a police force-friendly cut. These 21 Throwback Photos of Birthday Boy Christopher Meloni Are So Good, They Should Be IllegalAnd somehow managed to make us all consider committing a small, harmless crime. These 21 Throwback Photos of Birthday Boy Christopher Meloni Are So Good, They Should Be IllegalNot that we are thinking about committing any crimes, but if we committed a crime, we wouldn't mind running into Stabler at the precinct. These 21 Throwback Photos of Birthday Boy Christopher Meloni Are So Good, They Should Be IllegalHis blue eyes are particularly arresting. These 21 Throwback Photos of Birthday Boy Christopher Meloni Are So Good, They Should Be IllegalWe wouldn't mind working late nights at the precinct if it meant Stabler was our partner. These 21 Throwback Photos of Birthday Boy Christopher Meloni Are So Good, They Should Be IllegalWe love a man in uniform. These 21 Throwback Photos of Birthday Boy Christopher Meloni Are So Good, They Should Be IllegalWho are we kidding? We also love a man in plain clothes. These 21 Throwback Photos of Birthday Boy Christopher Meloni Are So Good, They Should Be Illegal*Googles: How to Become an NYPD Detective.*These 21 Throwback Photos of Birthday Boy Christopher Meloni Are So Good, They Should Be IllegalHe's not afraid to take fashion risks! These 21 Throwback Photos of Birthday Boy Christopher Meloni Are So Good, They Should Be IllegalReally digging this red pinstripe number Meloni wore in 2001. These 21 Throwback Photos of Birthday Boy Christopher Meloni Are So Good, They Should Be IllegalAnd this low-cut black shirt. These 21 Throwback Photos of Birthday Boy Christopher Meloni Are So Good, They Should Be IllegalSomehow he managed to pull off this short-brimmed hat. Did Meloni single-handedly just convince us that someone can pull of a fedora? These 21 Throwback Photos of Birthday Boy Christopher Meloni Are So Good, They Should Be IllegalThis beanie really makes him look very broody and emotional. These 21 Throwback Photos of Birthday Boy Christopher Meloni Are So Good, They Should Be IllegalExcuse me, who gave Meloni permission to have the jawline of a comic book superhero? These 21 Throwback Photos of Birthday Boy Christopher Meloni Are So Good, They Should Be IllegalThank you for your service, sir.