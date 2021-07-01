21 Things You Should Know Before Grocery Shopping At Trader Joe's

  • <p>Read up on the chain's secrets before filling your shopping cart.</p>
    1/21

    21 Things You Should Know Before Grocery Shopping At Trader Joe's

    Read up on the chain's secrets before filling your shopping cart.

  • <p>The employees, known as crew members, are always on hand to help with any question. If you can't find what you're looking for, ask any crew member wearing a bright or funky shirt for assistance. Even if they are busy stocking shelves they are encouraged to help out shoppers first and then return to their task.</p>
    2/21

    Crew members are there to help.

    The employees, known as crew members, are always on hand to help with any question. If you can't find what you're looking for, ask any crew member wearing a bright or funky shirt for assistance. Even if they are busy stocking shelves they are encouraged to help out shoppers first and then return to their task.

  • <p>Each store has its own staff creating signs so you might get funny dad jokes or cool art. And during the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, one deaf staff member and his store location found creative ways to communicate with customers who were wearing masks that <a href="https://www.womansday.com/life/a32497471/trader-joes-employee-deaf-communicating-with-face-masks/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:he could read lips and sign" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">he could read lips and sign</a>. </p>
    3/21

    Uniqueness and creativity are on display.

    Each store has its own staff creating signs so you might get funny dad jokes or cool art. And during the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, one deaf staff member and his store location found creative ways to communicate with customers who were wearing masks that he could read lips and sign.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>If you are excited about all the cool Trader Joe's products but aren't sure what to do with them, you can find a <a href="https://www.traderjoes.com/recipes/appetizers-sides" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:host of recipes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">host of recipes</a> from appetizers to cocktails, all created in the store's test kitchen. They also have <a href="https://www.traderjoes.com/digin/category/Product%20Stories" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:stories" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">stories</a> about how each product was brought to life. </p>
    4/21

    Hit up their website for free recipe ideas.

    If you are excited about all the cool Trader Joe's products but aren't sure what to do with them, you can find a host of recipes from appetizers to cocktails, all created in the store's test kitchen. They also have stories about how each product was brought to life.

  • <p>All products in the stores that have Trader Joe's label are free of preservatives, so you'll want to eat their fresh foods quickly. They also have no artificial flavors, no genetically modified ingredients, no artificial trans-fats and no MSG so you can feel good about eating their foods and feeding them to your family.</p>
    5/21

    All store-brand products are preservative free.

    All products in the stores that have Trader Joe's label are free of preservatives, so you'll want to eat their fresh foods quickly. They also have no artificial flavors, no genetically modified ingredients, no artificial trans-fats and no MSG so you can feel good about eating their foods and feeding them to your family.

  • <p>Every location has its own stuffed mascot, from sharks to lobsters, roaming the store. Ask a crew member what their store mascot looks like and send the kids on a quest. If the kids tell a crew member where the stuffed creature was spotted they'll get a free lollipop from the treasure chest. </p>
    6/21

    Kids can snag a free lollipop.

    Every location has its own stuffed mascot, from sharks to lobsters, roaming the store. Ask a crew member what their store mascot looks like and send the kids on a quest. If the kids tell a crew member where the stuffed creature was spotted they'll get a free lollipop from the treasure chest.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Even <a href="https://www.traderjoes.com/Announcement/Index/coronavirus-update-how-trader-joes-is-caring-for-crew-members-and-customers" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:during the pandemic" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">during the pandemic</a>, the chain has made sure to honor its commitment to safely find ways to donate 100% of its unsold food to local food banks as part of its Neighborhood Shares program. </p>
    7/21

    All unsold products goes to local food banks.

    Even during the pandemic, the chain has made sure to honor its commitment to safely find ways to donate 100% of its unsold food to local food banks as part of its Neighborhood Shares program.

  • <p>Though TJ's doesn't have a loyalty rewards program, customers can track down deals via the store's quirky newsletter. Grab one in-store, get it in the mail, or receive it by email for a quick rundown of new items, plus details on promotions.</p>
    8/21

    Follow the Fearless Flyer.

    Though TJ's doesn't have a loyalty rewards program, customers can track down deals via the store's quirky newsletter. Grab one in-store, get it in the mail, or receive it by email for a quick rundown of new items, plus details on promotions.

  • <p>You can save a few bucks on name-brand items like Annie's Mac and Cheese or Kashi cereal when you present coupons at the register, so make sure to stash them in your wallet!</p>
    9/21

    ...But don't stop clipping coupons.

    You can save a few bucks on name-brand items like Annie's Mac and Cheese or Kashi cereal when you present coupons at the register, so make sure to stash them in your wallet!

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Especially at city locations, Trader Joe's stores can feel small compared to other major supermarkets. Don't be quick to count that as a negative though—because it's <a href="http://www.investopedia.com/articles/markets/082715/trader-joes-stock-doesnt-exist-heres-why.asp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:not a public chain" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">not a public chain</a>, TJ's doesn't have pressure to grow and can keep stores stocked with an affordable selection of specialty items.</p>
    10/21

    Smaller is smarter.

    Especially at city locations, Trader Joe's stores can feel small compared to other major supermarkets. Don't be quick to count that as a negative though—because it's not a public chain, TJ's doesn't have pressure to grow and can keep stores stocked with an affordable selection of specialty items.

  • <p>Many grocery stores charge suppliers slotting fees to secure shelf space, but Trader Joe's isn't about that game. That means stores can move products in and out as they please, so shoppers have a frequently changing selection of products to choose from—even <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fool.com%2Finvesting%2Fgeneral%2F2013%2F11%2F24%2F4-things-you-didnt-know-about-trader-joes.aspx&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Ffood-products%2Fg35654631%2Ftrader-joes-grocery-shopping-secrets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:up to 15 new ones" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">up to 15 new ones</a> introduced each week. Don't miss the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food/g3607/best-frozen-foods-at-trader-joes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:frozen foods" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">frozen foods</a> section.</p>
    11/21

    Products come and go.

    Many grocery stores charge suppliers slotting fees to secure shelf space, but Trader Joe's isn't about that game. That means stores can move products in and out as they please, so shoppers have a frequently changing selection of products to choose from—even up to 15 new ones introduced each week. Don't miss the frozen foods section.

  • <p>If you come home with a product that's less than impressive, no need to be bummed about wasting your cash. TJ's has a super lax return policy that allows customers to get a full refund for an item they don't like (even if it's opened!), no questions asked.</p>
    12/21

    Don't stress about returns.

    If you come home with a product that's less than impressive, no need to be bummed about wasting your cash. TJ's has a super lax return policy that allows customers to get a full refund for an item they don't like (even if it's opened!), no questions asked.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>If you're confused by all the dinging, you need to know how to decipher the floor team's communication code. One ring means it's time to open up another register, two means there's a question at checkout, and three is a call for the manager to come over. </p>
    13/21

    Listen for the bell.

    If you're confused by all the dinging, you need to know how to decipher the floor team's communication code. One ring means it's time to open up another register, two means there's a question at checkout, and three is a call for the manager to come over.

  • <p>Whatever season or holiday, there's no shortage of festive foods at TJ's, but when your favorites hit the shelves you'd better act fast. <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food/g3755/9-of-the-best-thanksgiving-items-at-trader-joes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Thanksgiving items" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Thanksgiving items</a> and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food/g3679/pumpkin-snacks-trader-joes-should-sell-year-round/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pumpkin-flavored snacks" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">pumpkin-flavored snacks</a> are only around as long as they can keep them in stock, and you don't want to have to wait a whole year for more Pumpkin Joe-Joe's.</p>
    14/21

    Some things are strictly seasonal.

    Whatever season or holiday, there's no shortage of festive foods at TJ's, but when your favorites hit the shelves you'd better act fast. Thanksgiving items and pumpkin-flavored snacks are only around as long as they can keep them in stock, and you don't want to have to wait a whole year for more Pumpkin Joe-Joe's.

  • <p>Shoppers can do more than stock up on pantry staples here. Check the website for <a href="http://www.traderjoes.com/digin/category/Events%20and%20Contests" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:contest announcements" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">contest announcements</a> that invite customers to help name new products and nominate their <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-news/a51123/most-popular-items-trader-joes-2016/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:all-time favorites" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">all-time favorites</a> from the past year, such as the beloved Unexpected Cheddar Cheese. The prize? TJ's gift cards, naturally.</p>
    15/21

    Don't miss the contests.

    Shoppers can do more than stock up on pantry staples here. Check the website for contest announcements that invite customers to help name new products and nominate their all-time favorites from the past year, such as the beloved Unexpected Cheddar Cheese. The prize? TJ's gift cards, naturally.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>If you <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-news/a43519/trader-joes-raises-property-values/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:live near a Trader Joe's location" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">live near a Trader Joe's location</a> that gets particularly swamped, you need to be strategic about the days and times that you do your shopping. Reddit users suggest waking up early to grab groceries between 8am–10am on weekdays, or wait until Friday evening to avoid big crowds.</p>
    16/21

    Know when to go.

    If you live near a Trader Joe's location that gets particularly swamped, you need to be strategic about the days and times that you do your shopping. Reddit users suggest waking up early to grab groceries between 8am–10am on weekdays, or wait until Friday evening to avoid big crowds.

  • <p>Most locations have a station that serves free samples of new items and some longtime favorites to munch on while you shop, but if there's something you're curious to try, just ask an employee. The team members have permission to open any ready-to-eat item in the store so you can test it out before you buy.</p>
    17/21

    Nibble on free samples.

    Most locations have a station that serves free samples of new items and some longtime favorites to munch on while you shop, but if there's something you're curious to try, just ask an employee. The team members have permission to open any ready-to-eat item in the store so you can test it out before you buy.

  • <p>So what are the best buys in the store? Some items that will save you serious cash are ground meats, olive oil, specialty cheeses, nuts and bananas—the latter of which haven't gone up in price in over 10 years.</p>
    18/21

    Nab the best deals.

    So what are the best buys in the store? Some items that will save you serious cash are ground meats, olive oil, specialty cheeses, nuts and bananas—the latter of which haven't gone up in price in over 10 years.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Although the company promises that none of its products contain GMO's, it's tough to know exactly where the food on shelves is coming from. According to <a href="https://groundswell.org/the-truth-behind-trader-joes-what-you-may-not-know-about-tjs-brand/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Groundswell" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Groundswell</a>, many Trader Joe's brand items could actually be name-brand products in new packaging (and cost half as much). </p>
    19/21

    TJ's is secretive about its suppliers.

    Although the company promises that none of its products contain GMO's, it's tough to know exactly where the food on shelves is coming from. According to Groundswell, many Trader Joe's brand items could actually be name-brand products in new packaging (and cost half as much).

  • <p>Even if you're not overly concerned with saving the environment by your minimizing paper bag usage, bringing your own tote is totally worth it. If you bring one from home, make sure to ask the cashier to enter the store raffle—weekly drawing winners can snag $25 gift cards.</p>
    20/21

    Bring your own bags.

    Even if you're not overly concerned with saving the environment by your minimizing paper bag usage, bringing your own tote is totally worth it. If you bring one from home, make sure to ask the cashier to enter the store raffle—weekly drawing winners can snag $25 gift cards.

  • <p>If you're lucky enough to have a Trader Joe's wine store nearby, you'll definitely want to stock up. In addition to the award-winning Two Buck Chuck (Charles Shaw), you'll find plenty of quality vino for a discount.</p>
    21/21

    Don't forget the booze.

    If you're lucky enough to have a Trader Joe's wine store nearby, you'll definitely want to stock up. In addition to the award-winning Two Buck Chuck (Charles Shaw), you'll find plenty of quality vino for a discount.

<p>Read up on the chain's secrets before filling your shopping cart.</p>
<p>The employees, known as crew members, are always on hand to help with any question. If you can't find what you're looking for, ask any crew member wearing a bright or funky shirt for assistance. Even if they are busy stocking shelves they are encouraged to help out shoppers first and then return to their task.</p>
<p>Each store has its own staff creating signs so you might get funny dad jokes or cool art. And during the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, one deaf staff member and his store location found creative ways to communicate with customers who were wearing masks that <a href="https://www.womansday.com/life/a32497471/trader-joes-employee-deaf-communicating-with-face-masks/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:he could read lips and sign" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">he could read lips and sign</a>. </p>
<p>If you are excited about all the cool Trader Joe's products but aren't sure what to do with them, you can find a <a href="https://www.traderjoes.com/recipes/appetizers-sides" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:host of recipes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">host of recipes</a> from appetizers to cocktails, all created in the store's test kitchen. They also have <a href="https://www.traderjoes.com/digin/category/Product%20Stories" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:stories" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">stories</a> about how each product was brought to life. </p>
<p>All products in the stores that have Trader Joe's label are free of preservatives, so you'll want to eat their fresh foods quickly. They also have no artificial flavors, no genetically modified ingredients, no artificial trans-fats and no MSG so you can feel good about eating their foods and feeding them to your family.</p>
<p>Every location has its own stuffed mascot, from sharks to lobsters, roaming the store. Ask a crew member what their store mascot looks like and send the kids on a quest. If the kids tell a crew member where the stuffed creature was spotted they'll get a free lollipop from the treasure chest. </p>
<p>Even <a href="https://www.traderjoes.com/Announcement/Index/coronavirus-update-how-trader-joes-is-caring-for-crew-members-and-customers" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:during the pandemic" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">during the pandemic</a>, the chain has made sure to honor its commitment to safely find ways to donate 100% of its unsold food to local food banks as part of its Neighborhood Shares program. </p>
<p>Though TJ's doesn't have a loyalty rewards program, customers can track down deals via the store's quirky newsletter. Grab one in-store, get it in the mail, or receive it by email for a quick rundown of new items, plus details on promotions.</p>
<p>You can save a few bucks on name-brand items like Annie's Mac and Cheese or Kashi cereal when you present coupons at the register, so make sure to stash them in your wallet!</p>
<p>Especially at city locations, Trader Joe's stores can feel small compared to other major supermarkets. Don't be quick to count that as a negative though—because it's <a href="http://www.investopedia.com/articles/markets/082715/trader-joes-stock-doesnt-exist-heres-why.asp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:not a public chain" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">not a public chain</a>, TJ's doesn't have pressure to grow and can keep stores stocked with an affordable selection of specialty items.</p>
<p>Many grocery stores charge suppliers slotting fees to secure shelf space, but Trader Joe's isn't about that game. That means stores can move products in and out as they please, so shoppers have a frequently changing selection of products to choose from—even <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fool.com%2Finvesting%2Fgeneral%2F2013%2F11%2F24%2F4-things-you-didnt-know-about-trader-joes.aspx&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Ffood-products%2Fg35654631%2Ftrader-joes-grocery-shopping-secrets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:up to 15 new ones" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">up to 15 new ones</a> introduced each week. Don't miss the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food/g3607/best-frozen-foods-at-trader-joes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:frozen foods" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">frozen foods</a> section.</p>
<p>If you come home with a product that's less than impressive, no need to be bummed about wasting your cash. TJ's has a super lax return policy that allows customers to get a full refund for an item they don't like (even if it's opened!), no questions asked.</p>
<p>If you're confused by all the dinging, you need to know how to decipher the floor team's communication code. One ring means it's time to open up another register, two means there's a question at checkout, and three is a call for the manager to come over. </p>
<p>Whatever season or holiday, there's no shortage of festive foods at TJ's, but when your favorites hit the shelves you'd better act fast. <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food/g3755/9-of-the-best-thanksgiving-items-at-trader-joes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Thanksgiving items" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Thanksgiving items</a> and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food/g3679/pumpkin-snacks-trader-joes-should-sell-year-round/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pumpkin-flavored snacks" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">pumpkin-flavored snacks</a> are only around as long as they can keep them in stock, and you don't want to have to wait a whole year for more Pumpkin Joe-Joe's.</p>
<p>Shoppers can do more than stock up on pantry staples here. Check the website for <a href="http://www.traderjoes.com/digin/category/Events%20and%20Contests" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:contest announcements" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">contest announcements</a> that invite customers to help name new products and nominate their <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-news/a51123/most-popular-items-trader-joes-2016/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:all-time favorites" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">all-time favorites</a> from the past year, such as the beloved Unexpected Cheddar Cheese. The prize? TJ's gift cards, naturally.</p>
<p>If you <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-news/a43519/trader-joes-raises-property-values/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:live near a Trader Joe's location" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">live near a Trader Joe's location</a> that gets particularly swamped, you need to be strategic about the days and times that you do your shopping. Reddit users suggest waking up early to grab groceries between 8am–10am on weekdays, or wait until Friday evening to avoid big crowds.</p>
<p>Most locations have a station that serves free samples of new items and some longtime favorites to munch on while you shop, but if there's something you're curious to try, just ask an employee. The team members have permission to open any ready-to-eat item in the store so you can test it out before you buy.</p>
<p>So what are the best buys in the store? Some items that will save you serious cash are ground meats, olive oil, specialty cheeses, nuts and bananas—the latter of which haven't gone up in price in over 10 years.</p>
<p>Although the company promises that none of its products contain GMO's, it's tough to know exactly where the food on shelves is coming from. According to <a href="https://groundswell.org/the-truth-behind-trader-joes-what-you-may-not-know-about-tjs-brand/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Groundswell" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Groundswell</a>, many Trader Joe's brand items could actually be name-brand products in new packaging (and cost half as much). </p>
<p>Even if you're not overly concerned with saving the environment by your minimizing paper bag usage, bringing your own tote is totally worth it. If you bring one from home, make sure to ask the cashier to enter the store raffle—weekly drawing winners can snag $25 gift cards.</p>
<p>If you're lucky enough to have a Trader Joe's wine store nearby, you'll definitely want to stock up. In addition to the award-winning Two Buck Chuck (Charles Shaw), you'll find plenty of quality vino for a discount.</p>

TJ's has some tricks up its sleeve.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories