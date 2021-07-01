21 Things You Should Know Before Grocery Shopping At Trader Joe's
- 1/21
21 Things You Should Know Before Grocery Shopping At Trader Joe's
- 2/21
Crew members are there to help.
- 3/21
Uniqueness and creativity are on display.
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 4/21
Hit up their website for free recipe ideas.
- 5/21
All store-brand products are preservative free.
- 6/21
Kids can snag a free lollipop.
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 7/21
All unsold products goes to local food banks.
- 8/21
Follow the Fearless Flyer.
- 9/21
...But don't stop clipping coupons.
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 10/21
Smaller is smarter.
- 11/21
Products come and go.
- 12/21
Don't stress about returns.
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 13/21
Listen for the bell.
- 14/21
Some things are strictly seasonal.
- 15/21
Don't miss the contests.
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 16/21
Know when to go.
- 17/21
Nibble on free samples.
- 18/21
Nab the best deals.
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 19/21
TJ's is secretive about its suppliers.
- 20/21
Bring your own bags.
- 21/21
Don't forget the booze.