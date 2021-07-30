26 recipes that will have you cooking like a true Midwesterner

<p>Cincinnati chili — that no-bean, sweet ground beef concoction, piled on top of spaghetti and served with ample amounts of cheddar cheese — is often misunderstood. But don’t knock it till you try it. It’s one of <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/eat/regional-american-chili-styles?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the most famous regional chilis in America" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">the most famous regional chilis in America</a> for a reason.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/best-recipes/copycat-cincinnati-chili?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Cincinnati Chili recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Cincinnati Chili recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>What can we say? Midwesterners love <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/15-absolute-best-chili-recipes-national-chili-month-0?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:putting chili" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">putting chili</a> on unexpected dishes. <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/8-creative-hot-dog-recipes-slideshow?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Coney dog" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Coney dog</a>s aren’t a relic of New York City’s Coney Island but are actually most closely associated with Michigan. Coney sauce varies across the state and some have beef heart, but this recipe keeps it simple (and accessible) by using <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/best-ground-beef-recipes-for-winter?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ground beef" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ground beef</a>.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/recipes/coney-dog-sauce-recipe-0?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Coney Dog Sauce recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Coney Dog Sauce recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>Day-to-day life in the Midwest is all about convenient, affordable, kid-friendly meals. The dish that does it best? A meatloaf. There are plenty of <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/8-easy-meatloaf-recipes-slideshow?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:creative twists on meatloaf you can try," class="link rapid-noclick-resp">creative twists on meatloaf you can try,</a> but this meatloaf is a traditional combination of ground beef, breadcrumbs, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce and spices.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/recipes/classic-beef-meatloaf-recipe?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Classic Beef Meatloaf recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Classic Beef Meatloaf recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>Nothing is more quintessentially Midwestern than spending a Sunday at a tailgate with a <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/drink/beer-facts-questions-answered?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:big ol’ beer" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">big ol’ beer</a> and a sausage sandwich. But the most Midwestern thing? Putting beer and brats together in one dish.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/bratwurst-1-recipe?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Beer-cooked Bratwursts recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Beer-cooked Bratwursts recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/slow-cooker-pork-and-sauerkraut-recipe?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pork and sauerkraut" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Pork and sauerkraut</a> is a classic New Year’s Day meal in many regions, thought to represent fortune and moving forward in the new year. But in Akron, Ohio, the combination of pork and kraut is deep-fried and a welcome appetizer any time of the year.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/best-recipes/crispy-sauerkraut-ham-fritters?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Crispy Sauerkraut-Ham Fritters recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Crispy Sauerkraut-Ham Fritters recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>Polish immigrants brought pierogies to the Midwest, which are so beloved in some cities, you can have pierogies as a side instead of fries at restaurants! Recreate that wonder at home with this easy take on pierogies, which <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/10-things-you-didn-t-know-you-could-make-bisquick-slideshow?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:uses biscuit mix" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">uses biscuit mix</a> in the dough.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/potato-cheese-pierogi-recipe?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Potato Cheese Pierogi recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Potato Cheese Pierogi recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>Midwesterners love a <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/best-recipes/101-best-slow-cooker-recipes-slideshow?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:slow cooker meal" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">slow cooker meal</a>, and meals made with canned ingredients. This better-than-Manwich sloppy joe recipe is the best of both worlds and perfect for a <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/forgotten-childhood-dinners?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:nostalgic dinner" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">nostalgic dinner</a> or a <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/mouthwatering-game-day-snacks-gallery?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:game-day gathering" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">game-day gathering</a>.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/recipes/classic-homemade-sloppy-joes-recipe?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For Grandma's Sloppy Joes recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For Grandma's Sloppy Joes recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>How can a pounded and breaded pork tenderloin be improved? Throw it on a sandwich with some Dijon mustard. This <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/12-super-sandwiches-fit-any-meal-slideshow?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sandwich, which is worthy of the dinner table" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">sandwich, which is worthy of the dinner table</a>, is a favorite in Indiana and across the Midwest.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/recipes/ritz-cracker-breaded-pork-tenderloin-recipe?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Pork Tenderloin Sandwich recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Pork Tenderloin Sandwich recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>In most of the U.S., cheese balls are one of those <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/deviled-eggs-retro-appetizers-recipes?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:retro appetizers that need to make a comeback" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">retro appetizers that need to make a comeback</a>. But in the Midwest, this cream cheese-based staple never left the buffet table.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/recipes/crispy-bacon-cheddar-cheese-ball-recipe?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Cheddar Bacon Cheese Ball recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Cheddar Bacon Cheese Ball recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>While there are dozens of <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/8-creative-hot-dog-recipes-slideshow?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:regional hot dog styles" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">regional hot dog styles</a>, few are as beloved as the “dragged through the garden” <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/chicago-style-hot-dog-recipe?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chicago-style hot dog" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Chicago-style hot dog</a>. An all-beef <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/eat/healthiest-unhealthiest-store-bought-hot-dogs?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hot dog" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">hot dog</a> is tucked into a poppy seed bun and topped with mustard, celery salt, relish, onion, pickle spears, sport peppers and tomatoes. Ketchup need not apply.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/recipes/chicago-style-hot-dog-recipe-0?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Chicago-Style Hot Dog recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Chicago-Style Hot Dog recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/every-casserole-recipe-you-need-this-holiday-season?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Casseroles aren't just for the holidays" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Casseroles aren't just for the holidays</a> in the Midwest. Your vegetables can be combined with mayo, cream of mushroom soup and cheese any day of the year, as this <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/broccoli-cheese-recipes-casseroles-soups-eggs?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:broccoli and cheese" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">broccoli and cheese</a> casserole proves.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/best-recipes/easy-broccoli-casserole-recipe?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Broccoli Casserole recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Broccoli Casserole recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>There are plenty of <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/regional-breakfast-foods?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:regional breakfast dishes you can make at home" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">regional breakfast dishes you can make at home</a>, but fried mush, a combination of cornmeal, water and salt, is an easy and budget-friendly dish. Primarily found in Indiana and Ohio, <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/eat/fried-cornmeal-mush-midwestern-breakfast-food?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fried cornmeal mush is particularly satisfying" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">fried cornmeal mush is particularly satisfying</a> when served crispy and topped with plenty of butter and syrup.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/best-recipes/fried-mush-easy?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Fried Mush recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Fried Mush recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>You’ll see <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/50-great-ways-cook-potatoes-0?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:all kinds of potato recipes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">all kinds of potato recipes</a> in the Midwest, especially Idaho. Potato skins are at every party and <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/loaded-mashed-potatoes?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mashed potatoes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">mashed potatoes</a> are on every dinner table. Heck, you may even see <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/how-to-idaho-ice-cream-potato-recipe?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ice cream potatoes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ice cream potatoes</a>! But if you’re looking for something super special, these loaded twice-baked potatoes are a star.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/recipes/perfect-twice-baked-potatoes-recipe?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Twice-Baked Potatoes recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Twice-Baked Potatoes recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>Swedish meatballs, one of <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/best-recipes/11-delicious-meatball-recipes-will-make-grandma-jealous-0?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the best ways to serve meatballs" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">the best ways to serve meatballs</a>, are creamy, a little tangy and found all across the Midwest — <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/recipes/ikea-meatballs-recipe?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:not just at Ikea" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">not just at Ikea</a>. </p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/recipes/aquavits-swedish-meatballs-recipe-0?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Swedish Meatballs recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Swedish Meatballs recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>In Minnesota, no church potluck is complete without hotdish. A hotdish isn’t specific, but you know this casserole full of meat and veggies when you see it. How will you instantly recognize this <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/eat/regional-dishes-you-ve-never-heard?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:favorite regional dish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">favorite regional dish</a>? Because this hotdish, like the best ones, is topped with tater tots.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/recipes/taco-tater-topped-casserole-recipe?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Taco Tater-Topped Hotdish recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Taco Tater-Topped Hotdish recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/eat/summer-produce-guide?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:In the late summer" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">In the late summer</a>, fresh sweet corn is a way of life in the Midwest, especially in Iowa. You can make corn any number of ways — <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/recipes/grilled-corn-chile-garlic-butter?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:you can grill it" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">you can grill it</a>, <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/recipes/crab-and-corn-fritters-fresh-corn-mayo-recipe?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fry it" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">fry it</a> or <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/recipes/corn-zucchini-succotash-recipe?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:turn it into succotash" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">turn it into succotash</a>. But if you want to go all-in on corn, it’s hard to beat this savory corn, chile and cheddar pudding.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/corn-souffl-recipe?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Sweet Corn, Green Chile and Cheddar Pudding recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Sweet Corn, Green Chile and Cheddar Pudding recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>It’s not a summer party in Wisconsin without a big pitcher of brandy slush. There’s no right way to make this Midwestern take on sangria, but it’s usually a combination of brandy and juice — often a mix of concentrates — that’s frozen until it turns into a refreshing, brain freeze-inducing beverage.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/recipes/brandy-slush-wisconsin?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Brandy Slush recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Brandy Slush recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>Chocolate and peanut butter are a dynamite duo and they’re showcased best in one of <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/eat/most-iconic-food-every-state-gallery?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:America’s most iconic state foods" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">America’s most iconic state foods</a>, the Buckeye. This <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/13-swoon-worthy-chocolate-desserts-valentines-day-0?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:chocolate treat" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">chocolate treat</a> is made to look like a buckeye nut, which comes from the official state tree of Ohio.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/best-recipes/buckeyes-recipe?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Buckeyes recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Buckeyes recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>Gooey is right. This buttery, eggy St. Louis cake was supposedly invented by mistake when a baker mixed up the amounts of butter and flour in a cake recipe. And the result was amazing. Gooey Butter Cake is one of <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/eat/must-try-food-all-50-states-gallery?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the must-try foods in America" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">the must-try foods in America</a>.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/recipes/gooey-butter-cake?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Gooey Butter Cake recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Gooey Butter Cake recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>Whether you call them muddy buddies, puppy chow, monkey munch or another name, these chocolatey, peanut buttery, powder-sugar-coated treats are a <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/nostalgic-childhood-desserts?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:delightful childhood dessert you forgot about" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">delightful childhood dessert you forgot about</a> — unless you’re at a potluck in the Midwest, that is. If you’re allergic to peanuts, feel free to swap for the nut (or nut-free) butter of your choice.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/recipes/homemade-muddy-buddies-recipe?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Homemade Muddy Buddies recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Homemade Muddy Buddies recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>One of the best dishes you can make from pantry staples, the sugar cream pie is made with milk, sugar, cornstarch, vanilla and butter. One of <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/most-iconic-pie-every-state-gallery?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the most-loved pies in America" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">the most-loved pies in America</a>, this sugar cream pie is so beloved in its home state of Indiana, it’s also called Hoosier Pie.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/best-recipes/sugar-cream-pie?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Easy Sugar Cream Pie recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Easy Sugar Cream Pie recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>Wisconsin, known as America’s Dairyland, has plenty of <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/best-cheese-recipes?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:delicious cheese dishes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">delicious cheese dishes</a>. But no summer — or, let’s be honest, winter — in the state is complete without homemade custard, made with only the freshest milk.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/recipes/frozen-strawberry-custard-recipe?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Frozen Strawberry Custard recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Frozen Strawberry Custard recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>Pączki, also known as a Polish doughnut, are typically eaten on <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/louisiana-cajun-creole-mardi-gras-recipes/slide-5?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Fat Tuesday" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Fat Tuesday</a> in the U.S., especially in cities with large Polish populations like Cleveland, Detroit, Chicago and Milwaukee. You can <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/best-recipes/polish-donuts?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:make these from scratch" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">make these from scratch</a> or take a shortcut and use your air fryer for baking them.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/recipes/air-fryer-polish-p-czki-recipe?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Air Fryer Polish Pączki recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Air Fryer Polish Pączki recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>Also <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/classic-texas-recipes?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:popular in Texas" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">popular in Texas</a>, kolaches are Czech pastries stuffed with cream cheese or any number of fruit fillings. You'll find these sweet li’l bites in Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota and beyond.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/recipes/kolaches?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Kolaches recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Kolaches recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/iconic-state-desserts-gallery?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Every state has a signature dessert" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Every state has a signature dessert</a>, and in Michigan, that dessert is fudge. This <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/entertain/10-no-bake-desserts-summer-parties-slideshow?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:easy, no-bake dessert recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">easy, no-bake dessert recipe</a> incorporates another Michigan classic: <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/entertain/15-best-damn-cherry-dessert-recipes-ever-slideshow?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cherries" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">cherries</a>.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/recipes/chocolate-cherry-fudge-recipe?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Chocolate Cherry Fudge recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Chocolate Cherry Fudge recipe, click here.</a></p>
Carolyn Menyes

When you think of dishes you can only find in the Midwest, a few things come to mind. Cheese, casseroles and other convenience dishes may seem like the cuisine of the region but from Ohio to Nebraska, you’ll find so much more.

You see, the idea that America is a salad bowl of different cultures and countries doesn’t apply only to the coasts. Many Europeans settled in the Midwest in the 19th and 20th centuries, bringing their food with them. Dishes like pierogies, kolaches, sauerkraut and Swedish meatballs may not be common in every restaurant in New York or L.A., but you sure as heck can find them all across the Midwest.

If you want to cook like a Midwesterner, stock up on your ground beef, pastry dough and spices — and yes, cheese — and learn to make these delicious regional recipes.

