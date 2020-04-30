20 Grilled Salmon Recipes You Have To Try This Summer

20 Grilled Salmon Recipes You Have To Try This SummerDelishApril 30, 2020, 8:57 p.m. UTCTake a break from chicken and steak.From Delish20 Grilled Salmon Recipes You Have To Try This SummerIt's about time you added seafood into your barbecue game. Looking for more ways to eat salmon? Try these healthy salmon recipes that are still totally indulgent. Asian BBQ SalmonThis is divine.Get the recipe from Delish.Lemony Grilled SalmonThis simple recipe brings a burst of summer flavor to the table.Get the recipe from Delish.Scroll to continue with contentAdCilantro Lime Grilled SalmonDust off the grill.Get the recipe from Delish. Foil Pack Grilled Salmon with Lemony AsparagusThese super-fresh salmon grill packs make clean-up a breeze.Get the recipe from Delish.Grilled Salmon with Pineapple SalsaFruity salsa is our new favorite condiment for grilled fish.Get the recipe from Delish.Sweet Chili-Lime Grilled SalmonAmp up your grill game with this zesty glazed salmon.Get the recipe from Delish.Mediterranean Salmon SkewersLemony salmon kebabs are about to be your go-to for grilling season.Get the recipe from Delish.Hot Shot Grilled SalmonSalmon fillets get a kick from spicy Sriracha glaze.Get the recipe from Delish.Grilled SalmonThis is the fastest and easiest way to cook salmon ever.Get the recipe from Delish.Lemon Butter Salmon Foil PacksMake dinner classy without the cleanup.Get the recipe from Delish.Soy-Glazed Salmon with Garlicky Kale and Brown RiceUse the soy-Dijon-honey sauce in this grilled salmon recipe on chicken, steak, or even as a quick marinade for vegetables.Get the recipe from Delish.Grilled Salmon Tacos with Avocado SalsaThis twist on fish tacos is going to become your new fave.Get the recipe from Cooking Classy.Grilled Salmon Skewers with Garlic and DijonFood-on-a-stick season has arrived, ladies and gents.Get the recipe from Natasha's Kitchen.Mexican Grilled Salmon Salad with Avocado Greek Yogurt Ranch DressingWe're actually excited to eat salad and now we're SO confused.Get the recipe from Cooking Classy.Browned Butter Honey Garlic SalmonBrowning your butter is game-changing. Trust.Get the recipe from Cafe Delites.Grilled Triple Citrus SalmonTangy is an understatement.Get the recipe from The Recipe Critic.Lime Butter Salmon in Foil with Summer VeggiesThis is the easiest and best dinner you'll eat this summer.Get the recipe from The Recipe Critic.Grilled Salmon with Strawberry Jalapeño SalsaSpice up your grilling game.Get the recipe from Recipe Runner.Grilled Lime Salmon with Avocado-Mango Salsa and Coconut RiceEat like you're on vacation.Get the recipe from Cooking Classy.Sweet Chili Garlic Glazed SalmonThis caramelized salmon is an instant dinner win.Get the recipe from The Recipe Critic.