20 Grilled Salmon Recipes You Have To Try This Summer

Take a break from chicken and steak.

<p>It's about time you <a href="/entertaining/g2489/grilled-seafood-recipes/" data-ylk="slk:added seafood" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">added seafood</a> into your barbecue game. </p><p>Looking for more ways to eat salmon? Try these <a href="/cooking/g2039/salmon-recipes/" data-ylk="slk:healthy salmon recipes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">healthy salmon recipes</a> that are still totally indulgent. </p>
<p>This is divine.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a53482/best-bbq-salmon-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
Asian BBQ Salmon

<p>This simple recipe brings a burst of summer flavor to the table.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a47378/lemony-grilled-salmon-recipe/" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
Lemony Grilled Salmon

<p>Dust off the grill.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a58718/best-grilled-salmon-fillets-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
Cilantro Lime Grilled Salmon

<p>These super-fresh salmon grill packs make clean-up a breeze.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a47373/foil-pack-grilled-salmon-with-lemony-asparagus-recipe/" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
Foil Pack Grilled Salmon with Lemony Asparagus

<p>Fruity salsa is our new favorite condiment for grilled fish.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a47376/grilled-salmon-with-pineapple-salsa-recipe/" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
Grilled Salmon with Pineapple Salsa

<p>Amp up your grill game with this zesty glazed salmon.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a47374/sweet-chili-lime-grilled-salmon-recipe/" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
Sweet Chili-Lime Grilled Salmon

<p>Lemony salmon kebabs are about to be your go-to for grilling season.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a47375/mediterranean-salmon-skewers-recipe/" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
Mediterranean Salmon Skewers

<p>Salmon fillets get a kick from spicy Sriracha glaze.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a47372/hot-shot-grilled-salmon-recipe/" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
Hot Shot Grilled Salmon

<p>This is the fastest and easiest way to cook salmon ever.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a53482/best-bbq-salmon-recipe/" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
Grilled Salmon

<p>Make dinner classy without the cleanup.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="/cooking/recipes/a53206/lemon-butter-salmon-foil-packs-recipe/" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
Lemon Butter Salmon Foil Packs

<p>Use the soy-Dijon-honey sauce in this grilled salmon recipe on chicken, steak, or even as a quick marinade for vegetables.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a44646/soy-glazed-salmon-garlicky-kale-rice-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
Soy-Glazed Salmon with Garlicky Kale and Brown Rice

<p>This twist on fish tacos is going to become your new fave.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.cookingclassy.com/2015/05/grilled-salmon-tacos-with-avocado-salsa/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cooking Classy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Cooking Classy</a>.</p>
Grilled Salmon Tacos with Avocado Salsa

<p>Food-on-a-stick season has arrived, ladies and gents.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://natashaskitchen.com/2015/06/12/grilled-salmon-skewers-with-garlic-and-dijon/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Natasha's Kitchen" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Natasha's Kitchen</a>.</p>
Grilled Salmon Skewers with Garlic and Dijon

<p>We're actually excited to eat salad and now we're SO confused.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.cookingclassy.com/2015/06/mexican-grilled-salmon-salad-with-avocado-greek-yogurt-ranch-dressing/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cooking Classy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Cooking Classy</a>.</p>
Mexican Grilled Salmon Salad with Avocado Greek Yogurt Ranch Dressing

<p>Browning your butter is game-changing. Trust.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://cafedelites.com/2015/06/10/browned-butter-honey-garlic-salmon/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cafe Delites" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Cafe Delites</a>.</p>
Browned Butter Honey Garlic Salmon

<p>Tangy is an understatement.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://therecipecritic.com/2015/06/grilled-triple-citrus-salmon/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Recipe Critic" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Recipe Critic</a>.</p>
Grilled Triple Citrus Salmon

<p>This is the easiest and best dinner you'll eat this summer.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://therecipecritic.com/2016/07/lime-butter-salmon-foil-summer-veggies/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Recipe Critic" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Recipe Critic</a>.</p>
Lime Butter Salmon in Foil with Summer Veggies

<p>Spice up your grilling game.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://reciperunner.com/grilled-salmon-strawberry-jalapeno-salsa/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Recipe Runner" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Recipe Runner</a>.</p>
Grilled Salmon with Strawberry Jalapeño Salsa

<p>Eat like you're on vacation.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.cookingclassy.com/grilled-lime-salmon-avocado-mango-salsa-coconut-rice/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cooking Classy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Cooking Classy</a>.</p>
Grilled Lime Salmon with Avocado-Mango Salsa and Coconut Rice

<p>This caramelized salmon is an instant dinner win.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://therecipecritic.com/2015/02/sweet-chili-garlic-glazed-salmon/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Recipe Critic" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Recipe Critic</a>.</p>
Sweet Chili Garlic Glazed Salmon

