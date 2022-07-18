21 Chic, Practical Wallets to Invest in Now

  • <p class="body-dropcap">There’s something about the simple <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g4447/luxury-gifts-for-women/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:luxury" class="link ">luxury</a> of the best women's wallets: They're not flashy, they don't command attention, and save for your lip balm or keys, they're probably what you reach for most often. Investing in a wallet that fits your lifestyle isn't just smart—it's requisite. The right style should be equal parts functional and chic, something that most luxury brands have down to a science. Still, the best designer wallets run the gamut between <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g35036064/minimalist-fashion-guide/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:slim and minimalist" class="link ">slim and minimalist</a> to roomy and practical, so choosing the perfect style for you can be tricky. </p><p>If you carry everything but the kitchen sink in your <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g40155551/best-market-bags/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bag" class="link ">bag</a>, it might be important to have enough room in your wallet for every card you've ever owned. If you prefer to carry a slim bag, maybe a minimal cardholder is the best route for you. From a timeless classic like Dior's Saddle Lotus Wallet to an of-the-moment must-have like Maison Margiela's Glam Slam Pouch, shop the 21 best wallets for women ahead.</p>
    There’s something about the simple luxury of the best women's wallets: They're not flashy, they don't command attention, and save for your lip balm or keys, they're probably what you reach for most often. Investing in a wallet that fits your lifestyle isn't just smart—it's requisite. The right style should be equal parts functional and chic, something that most luxury brands have down to a science. Still, the best designer wallets run the gamut between slim and minimalist to roomy and practical, so choosing the perfect style for you can be tricky.

    If you carry everything but the kitchen sink in your bag, it might be important to have enough room in your wallet for every card you've ever owned. If you prefer to carry a slim bag, maybe a minimal cardholder is the best route for you. From a timeless classic like Dior's Saddle Lotus Wallet to an of-the-moment must-have like Maison Margiela's Glam Slam Pouch, shop the 21 best wallets for women ahead.

  Dior

$660.00

Crafted from pale yellow goatskin, Dior's best wallet features the brand's iconic asymmetrical flap and logo hardware. It also boasts four card slots, two patch pockets, a bill holder, and a zipped pocket for the practical among us.

Dimensions: 4 x 3.5 x 1 inches
    Saddle Lotus Wallet

    Dior

    $660.00

    Crafted from pale yellow goatskin, Dior's best wallet features the brand's iconic asymmetrical flap and logo hardware. It also boasts four card slots, two patch pockets, a bill holder, and a zipped pocket for the practical among us.

    Dimensions: 4 x 3.5 x 1 inches

  Loewe

$390.00

This slim but chic cardholder from Loewe looks good on its own thanks to the anagram-embossed front pocket. (A zippered coin pouch and four rear card slots make it just as functional.)

Dimensions: 5 x 3 inches
    Anagram Leather Cardholder

    Loewe

    $390.00

    This slim but chic cardholder from Loewe looks good on its own thanks to the anagram-embossed front pocket. (A zippered coin pouch and four rear card slots make it just as functional.)

    Dimensions: 5 x 3 inches

  Proenza Schouler

$195.00

If you're more of a minimalist, this cardholder from Proenza Schouler—which has four slots—is the one for you.

Dimensions: 4 x .25 x 3 inches
    Origami Card Holder

    Proenza Schouler

    $195.00

    If you're more of a minimalist, this cardholder from Proenza Schouler—which has four slots—is the one for you.

    Dimensions: 4 x .25 x 3 inches

  Cuyana

$178.00

Cuyana's pebbled leather wallet has eight card slots, two bill slots, and a center coin zip pocket for ultimate convenience.

Dimensions: 4.5 x 7.75 x 1 inches
    Classic Zip Around Wallet

    Cuyana

    $178.00

    Cuyana's pebbled leather wallet has eight card slots, two bill slots, and a center coin zip pocket for ultimate convenience.

    Dimensions: 4.5 x 7.75 x 1 inches

  Alexander McQueen

$590.00

When worn as a cross-body bag, this McQueen style hits just below the hip.

Dimensions: 7.5 x 5.5 inches
    The Curve Micro Leather Crossbody Bag

    Alexander McQueen

    $590.00

    When worn as a cross-body bag, this McQueen style hits just below the hip.

    Dimensions: 7.5 x 5.5 inches

  Gucci

$390.00

Gucci's lavender leather wallet is an instant, unforgettable hit.

Dimensions: 4.9 x 3.1 x 1 inches
    GG Marmont Zip Around Wallet

    Gucci

    $390.00

    Gucci's lavender leather wallet is an instant, unforgettable hit.

    Dimensions: 4.9 x 3.1 x 1 inches

  Saint Laurent

$1250.00

Whether you wear it as a cross-body bag or toss it in your tote, this YSL style is made to go places.

Dimensions: 4.5 x 7.5 x 1 inches
    Uptown Leather Wallet on Chain

    Saint Laurent

    $1250.00

    Whether you wear it as a cross-body bag or toss it in your tote, this YSL style is made to go places.

    Dimensions: 4.5 x 7.5 x 1 inches

  Stella McCartney

$450.00

A classic flap wallet, Stella McCartney's design features a signature chain trim and a snap-button fastening to keep everything in its place.

Dimensions: 4 x 7.5 x 1 inches
    Falabella Flap wallet

    Stella McCartney

    $450.00

    A classic flap wallet, Stella McCartney's design features a signature chain trim and a snap-button fastening to keep everything in its place.

    Dimensions: 4 x 7.5 x 1 inches

  Jil Sander

$447.00

You couldn't misplace this handled wallet if you tried.

Dimensions: .8 x 9.4 x 4.3 x 2.8 inches
    Loop Detail Logo Wallet

    Jil Sander

    $447.00

    You couldn't misplace this handled wallet if you tried.

    Dimensions: .8 x 9.4 x 4.3 x 2.8 inches

  Maison Margiela

$1315.00

More of a carry-all pouch than a wallet, this style from Margiela fits everything—and then some. It's great to throw into a bigger handbag, too.

Dimensions: 9 x 12.5 x -2.5 inches
    Glam Slam Leather Pouch

    Maison Margiela

    $1315.00

    More of a carry-all pouch than a wallet, this style from Margiela fits everything—and then some. It's great to throw into a bigger handbag, too.

    Dimensions: 9 x 12.5 x -2.5 inches

  Prada

$495.00

This drawstring leather pouch is for someone who prefers to wear their heart—or their credit cards— on their sleeve.

Dimensions: 1.2 x .8 inches
    Drawstring Leather Pouch

    Prada

    $495.00

    This drawstring leather pouch is for someone who prefers to wear their heart—or their credit cards— on their sleeve.

    Dimensions: 1.2 x .8 inches

  Marc Jacobs

$175.00

Crafted in two-tone leather, this bi-fold wallet is chic enough to carry like a clutch.

Dimensions: 4.25 x 3.5 inches
    Green & Beige Bifold 'The Snapshot Compact' Wallet

    Marc Jacobs

    $175.00

    Crafted in two-tone leather, this bi-fold wallet is chic enough to carry like a clutch.

    Dimensions: 4.25 x 3.5 inches

  Jacquemus

$280.00

A top-zip cardholder, this green pick from Jacquemus is the perfect choice for the maximalist with a minimalist lean.

Dimensions 1.2 x 2.4 x 4.3 inches
    Le Porte Pichoto Wallet

    Jacquemus

    $280.00

    A top-zip cardholder, this green pick from Jacquemus is the perfect choice for the maximalist with a minimalist lean.

    Dimensions 1.2 x 2.4 x 4.3 inches

  CHANEL

$975.00

Chanel's tri-fold wallet comes in its iconic leather quilting.

Dimensions: 3.9 × 4.5 × 1.2 inches
    CHANEL 19 Small Flap Wallet

    CHANEL

    $975.00

    Chanel's tri-fold wallet comes in its iconic leather quilting.

    Dimensions: 3.9 × 4.5 × 1.2 inches

  Gucci

$795.00

This wallet-crossbody-hybrid has plenty of compartments to fit, well, just about anything.

Dimensions: 4 x 7.5 x 1 inches
    GG Marmont Leather Clutch

    Gucci

    $795.00

    This wallet-crossbody-hybrid has plenty of compartments to fit, well, just about anything.

    Dimensions: 4 x 7.5 x 1 inches

  Chloé

$505.00

With a zip-closure and eight card slots, this wallet holds cash, cards, photos, notes—you name it.

Dimensions: 4 x 7.5 x 1 inches
    Tan Marcie Long Wallet

    Chloé

    $505.00

    With a zip-closure and eight card slots, this wallet holds cash, cards, photos, notes—you name it.

    Dimensions: 4 x 7.5 x 1 inches

  Dior

$5600.00

Cannage topstitching and a removable logo charm make this Dior Voyageur wallet—complete with three easy-to-access compartments—an instant must-have.

Dimensions: 7.5 x 4 x 1 inches
    Lady Dior Voyageur Wallet Warm Taupe Cannage Lambskin

    Dior

    $5600.00

    Cannage topstitching and a removable logo charm make this Dior Voyageur wallet—complete with three easy-to-access compartments—an instant must-have.

    Dimensions: 7.5 x 4 x 1 inches

  Bottega Veneta

$600.00

This style from Bottega Veneta features the house's signature intrecciato weave—and it's the perfect cross between a cardholder and a zipper wallet for anyone who can't make up their mind.

Dimensions: 3.5 x 4.5 x 1 inches
    Bi-Fold Intrecciato Leather Wallet

    Bottega Veneta

    $600.00

    This style from Bottega Veneta features the house's signature intrecciato weave—and it's the perfect cross between a cardholder and a zipper wallet for anyone who can't make up their mind.

    Dimensions: 3.5 x 4.5 x 1 inches

  Maison Margiela

$235.00

This square card holder fits inside even your tiniest clutch.

Dimensions: 3.5 x 3.5 inches
    Leather card holder

    Maison Margiela

    $235.00

    This square card holder fits inside even your tiniest clutch.


    Dimensions: 3.5 x 3.5 inches

  Prada

$995.00

A classic zippered wallet in a timeless color makes a great gift—even if just for yourself.

Dimensions: 4 x 7.8 inches
    Large leather wallet

    $995.00

    A classic zippered wallet in a timeless color makes a great gift—even if just for yourself.

    Dimensions: 4 x 7.8 inches

  madewell

$62.00

Madewell's zip-closure coin purse holds all the essentials.

Dimensions: 3.5 x 5 inches
    The Zip Wallet in Leather

    madewell

    $62.00

    Madewell's zip-closure coin purse holds all the essentials.

    Dimensions: 3.5 x 5 inches

