21 blue bedroom ideas to fall in love with

  • <p><strong>Our <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/decorate/bedroom/g31/bedroom-decorating-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bedrooms" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">bedrooms</a> should be the ultimate sanctuary space within our homes, with every design choice – from colour and materials, to pattern, <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/house-beautiful-collections/g35979144/hillarys-roller-blinds-collection/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:window treatments" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">window treatments</a>, and flooring – chosen to create an environment conducive to relaxation.</strong> <strong><strong><strong>Colour is arguably the most important design decision, as our choice can impact mood and <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/lifestyle/a36981564/reclaim-sleep/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:quality of sleep" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">quality of sleep</a>,</strong></strong><strong><strong> and a blue bedroom is one of the safest options. </strong></strong></strong></p><p>'Blue is one of the most popular colours for bedrooms. It can have a positive effect on mood as it connects us to a blue sky or ocean found in nature, which helps us to feel relaxed,' says Joanna Ross, Product & Innovation Manager at bedlinen brand, <a href="https://www.sheridan.com.au" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sheridan" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sheridan</a>. 'Whether you add a dark blue <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/decorate/walls/g38422540/feature-wall-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:feature wall" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">feature wall</a> or incorporate a blue textured quilt cover like Sheridan Marsella Quilt Cover, the colour blue is known to help calm the mind and produce a feeling of tranquillity – and who isn't looking for some of this before going to sleep at night.' </p><p>Blue is one of the most versatile colours to use in the bedroom, and lends itself to a multitude of design styles. Deep, regal blues work wonderfully with lots of <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/decorate/looks/g37013605/velvet-interior-home-decor/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:velvet" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">velvet</a>, brass, and luxe detailing, whilst paler blues can anchor a <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/decorate/looks/g38672587/pastel-aesthetic/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pastel design scheme" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">pastel design scheme</a>, or lift a minimalist Scandinavian space.</p><p>Read on for 21 blue bedroom ideas to fall in love with...</p>
  • <p>Blue is such a classic colour that we can be inclined to go down a traditional design route. This blue bedroom mixes things up a little, contrasting soft bedlinen with a modern monochrome striped carpet and wrought iron bed – the mesh of old and new is unexpected, and we love it.<br></p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://www.carpetright.co.uk/carpets/westmoreland-twist-carpet/?VariationId=V_5637387004" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Westmoreland Twist Carpet at Carpetright" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Westmoreland Twist Carpet at Carpetright</a></p>
  • <p>Japanese minimalism meets Scandinavian functionality in this '<a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/decorate/looks/g35738612/japandi/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Japandi" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Japandi</a>' style blue bedroom. Blue works wonderfully in Japandi spaces owing to its easy fit with natural materials, and especially when contrasted with light woods. There is a welcome pop of colour too in the orange bedside table. </p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://www.jonesandtomlin.co.uk/product/christy-orizuru-duvet-set/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Christy Orizuru Duvet Set at Jones & Tomlin" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Christy Orizuru Duvet Set at Jones & Tomlin</a></p>
  • <p>It would be easy to assume that matching your blue hues across walls, bed, and window treatment would be overwhelming, but with a pale floor to anchor the scheme, and plenty of fresh white accents, this works wonderfully. </p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://www.dreams.co.uk/grove-velvet-finish-upholstered-ottoman-bed-frame/p/251-00786" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:House Beautiful Grove Ottoman Bed at Dreams" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">House Beautiful Grove Ottoman Bed at Dreams</a>, <a href="https://www.hillarys.co.uk/products/gatsby-blue-pleated-blind/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:House Beautiful Gatsby Blue Pleated Blind at Hillarys" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">House Beautiful Gatsby Blue Pleated Blind at Hillarys</a></p>
  • <p>Light blue and white makes for a calming pair, ideal for bedrooms. <a href="https://leechambers.org" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lee Chambers" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lee Chambers</a>, psychologist and wellbeing consultant, says: 'Light blue is a perfect colour for creating a calming and serene environment. Symbolic of a clear sky, it can soothe us psychologically and silence a noisy mind.'</p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://desenio.co.uk/en/gallery-walls/bedroom/something-blue-gallery-wall" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Something Blue Gallery Wall at Desenio" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Something Blue Gallery Wall at Desenio</a></p>
  • <p>Sheridan is a great brand for those who don't like traditional florals – their bedlinen always feels fresh, modern, and never chintzy. Their blue Drayson Floral set is a versatile option for a bedroom because of its <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/decorate/looks/tips/g249/grey-colour-schemes-stylist-tips/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:grey" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">grey</a> undertones, providing a wider array of potential colour combinations (pink is an option, as well as mint green, beige, ochre, the list goes on...)<br></p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://www.next.co.uk/style/st981079/A49686#A49686" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sheridan Drayson Floral Duvet Set at Next" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sheridan Drayson Floral Duvet Set at Next</a></p>
  • <p>Play up the regal connotations of blue here with this regency meets modern bedroom design scheme. We love the mix of classic cornicing, that epic chandelier, and the heritage blue walls with contemporary bedroom furniture. </p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://www.paintandpaperlibrary.com/catalog/product/view/id/31568/category/187/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Blue Gum Paint at Patin & Paper Library" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Blue Gum Paint at Patin & Paper Library</a></p>
  • <p>This bedroom fully embraces vintage style, with the traditional brass bed frame, teal velvet bedspread, and classic <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/renovate/diy/a35288060/how-to-panel-wall/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wall panelling" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">wall panelling</a>. Complete the look with wooden flooring softened with a densely patterned rug, some sumptuous curtains (a mustard colour would make a happy addition here) and a delicate glass chandelier. </p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://www.pigletinbed.com/products/deep-teal-linen-duvet-cover?variant=13359667380322" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Deep Teal Linen Duvet Cover at Piglet in Bed" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Deep Teal Linen Duvet Cover at Piglet in Bed</a></p>
  • <p>A masterclass in layering, this blue bedroom is an absolute treat to look at, with layer upon layer of different materials and textures, contrasting patterns, and colour variations that never become overwhelming or chaotic. We love it. </p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://www.johnlewis.com/john-lewis-partners-silhouette-upholstered-bed-frame-king-size/p5101234" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Silhouette Upholstered Bed Frame" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Silhouette Upholstered Bed Frame</a>, <a href="https://www.johnlewis.com/john-lewis-partners-pagoda-wallpaper-blue/p4815756" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Blue Pagoda Wallpaper" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Blue Pagoda Wallpaper</a>, and soft furnishings all at <a href="https://www.johnlewis.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:John Lewis & Partners" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">John Lewis & Partners</a> </p>
  • <p>An obligatory post-covid bedroom addition: the home office. Blue is the way to go if you are converting part of your bedroom into a WFH space. Lee Chambers says: 'Science has done some of the legwork when looking at colours that stimulate productivity, and it turns out the colours like royal blue and turquoise can increase productivity when it comes to tasks that require focus and concentration.'</p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://www.carpetright.co.uk/vinyl/eclipse-575-eleanor-vinyl/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Eclipse 575 Eleanor Vinyl at Carpetright" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Eclipse 575 Eleanor Vinyl at Carpetright</a></p>
  • <p>We love a good colour block, and this blue bedroom scheme does it perfectly, mixing ochre, soft pink, tangerine, and pops of electric blue. The painted door frame is so impactful, and so easy to replicate in your own bedroom. </p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://www.furniturevillage.co.uk/teramo-bed-frame/ZFRSP000000000006861.html?dwvar_ZFRSP000000000006861_size=4ft6" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ercol Teramo Bedframe at Furniture Village" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Ercol Teramo Bedframe at Furniture Village</a></p>
  • <p>Our list wouldn't be complete without a coastal-inspired bedroom. Some understated design choices – like the subtle rippling wave motif on the pleated blinds – prevent this blue bedroom from looking overdone.<br></p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://www.hillarys.co.uk/products/ripple-blue-pleated-blind/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:House Beautiful Ripple Blue Pleated Blinds at Hillarys" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">House Beautiful Ripple Blue Pleated Blinds at Hillarys</a></p>
  • <p>Forgo a headboard, and create a <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/decorate/walls/how-to/a961/how-to-create-a-gallery-wall/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gallery wall" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">gallery wall</a> instead to frame your bed. A calming palette of soft blue, chalky white, and pale brown lends a sense of calm despite the busy decoration. </p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://posterstore.co.uk/gallery-wall-inspiration/blue-beige-wall-art-blue-bedroom-white-wooden-frames/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gallery wall selection at Poster Store" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Gallery wall selection at Poster Store</a></p>
  • <p>This blue bedroom piles glam on top of glam, with an opulent mix of blue velvet, brass accents, smoked glass, and rich pink art work. If you're totally uninspired by minimalism or pared back design schemes, this is the one for you. </p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://desenio.co.uk/en/gallery-walls/bedroom/elegant-flower-prints-with-gold-frame" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Roses are Red Gallery Wall at Desenio" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Roses are Red Gallery Wall at Desenio</a></p>
  • <p>A fairly uncommon colour combination, but the complementary jewel tones in this inky blue and forest green pairing tie them together. 'Deep and rich tones of navy and Prussian blue look truly stunning in both contemporary and traditional style bedrooms and can be as striking or understated as you like,' says Georgia Metcalfe, co-founder and creative director of The French Bedroom Company. </p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://www.frenchbedroomcompany.co.uk/amortie-luxury-quilted-bed-linen-set-in-sapphire-blue" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amortie Quilted Bed Linen Set at The French Bedroom Company" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amortie Quilted Bed Linen Set at The French Bedroom Company</a></p>
  • <p>If you're stuck for bedroom design ideas, Scandinavian styling will always produce an attractive result. Any blue would work in this bedroom scheme, and sit happily alongside natural woods, rattans, and simple white ceramics. </p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://bedfolk.com/products/linen-duvet-cover?variant=31565363773483" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Linen Duvet Cover at Bedfolk" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Linen Duvet Cover at Bedfolk</a></p>
  • <p>If you struggle to fall asleep at night, creating an environment that is conducive to rest is vitally important – and colour is a big factor here. This heavenly cornflower blue and cream bedroom is a great example of using colour to create the right atmosphere to help you relax. </p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://www2.hm.com/en_gb/productpage.0958350003.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cotton Sateen Pillowcases at H&M" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Cotton Sateen Pillowcases at H&M</a></p>
  • <p>A blue bedroom gone tropical. There's a fun and eclectic mix here of jungle-inspired motifs, an abundance of greenery, and pops of neon pink. This bedroom throws out the decorating rule book and aims for something exuberant and, we imagine, it's a total joy to be in. </p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://www.dunelm.com/product/vivian-bed-1000181250?defaultSkuId=30717857" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Vivian Rose King Headboard" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Vivian Rose King Headboard</a>, <a href="https://www.dunelm.com/product/jungle-green-100-cotton-reversible-duvet-cover-and-pillowcase-set-1000181955?defaultSkuId=30714511" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jungle Duvet Cover Set" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Jungle Duvet Cover Set</a>, and accessories all at <a href="https://www.dunelm.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dunelm" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Dunelm</a></p>
  • <p>Blue velvet is super popular in bedroom design schemes, and this example – styled with our very own Neva Ottoman Bed at Dreams – demonstrates why. With grey wall panelling, the room is opulent without being heavy – it's modern in colour and pattern, but classic in shape and detailing. We love the mix. <br></p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://www.dreams.co.uk/neva-velvet-finish-ottoman-bed-frame/p/251-00790" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:House Beautiful Neva Ottoman Bed at Dreams" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">House Beautiful Neva Ottoman Bed at Dreams</a></p>
  • <p>Solid wood window shutters are always reminiscent of cool Mediterranean villas, and the fresh white floors, natural materials, and minimal decoration (save for that fabulous chandelier) play on the palazzo theme. <br></p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://www.thomas-sanderson.co.uk/window-shutters/solid-shutters/?containerid=fabric-module-view-the-colours-in-our-range&filters=fabric-module-view-the-colours-in-our-rangecolour-blue¤tPage=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Solid Shutters at Thomas Sanderson" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Solid Shutters at Thomas Sanderson</a></p>
  • <p>Another coastal-inspired blue bedroom here, this time with chic sailor stripes. Again, this bedroom picks up small elements of a nautical theme, and the rest of the space remains pared back – thematic decorating executed beautifully. </p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://www.dunelm.com/product/the-linen-yard-hebden-reversible-100-cotton-navy-duvet-cover-and-pillowcase-set-1000180100?defaultSkuId=30719347" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Linen Yard Hebden Duvet Set at Dunelm" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Linen Yard Hebden Duvet Set at Dunelm</a></p>
  • <p>If you go for <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/decorate/walls/g36616909/paste-the-wall-wallpaper/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wallpaper" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">wallpaper</a> in the bedroom, remember that busy patterns and bright colours can stimulate rather than help you to relax. The soft repetitive lines and calming inky blues on our Kaleidoscope Wallpaper at Homebase are a perfect compromise for bedrooms. </p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://www.homebase.co.uk/house-beautiful-kaleidoscope-ink-wallpaper/12945383.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:House Beautiful Kaleidoscope Ink Wallpaper at Homebase" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">House Beautiful Kaleidoscope Ink Wallpaper at Homebase</a></p><p><strong>Follow House Beautiful on <a href="https://www.instagram.com/housebeautifuluk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Instagram</a>.</strong> </p>
