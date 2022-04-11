The 21 Best Leather Tote Bags That Carry It All

  • <p class="body-dropcap">Your <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g37000643/best-workbags-amazon/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:work bag" class="link ">work bag</a> is the last thing you put on or pick up before heading out the door. That shouldn't make choosing one an afterthought, even when it's a leather tote bag. Whether you're climbing some sort of corporate ladder, or you're a creative who works outside the confines of a 9-to-5 routine, you deserve an <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g37851117/best-everyday-bags-according-to-bazaar-editors/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:everyday leather tote bag" class="link ">everyday leather tote bag</a> you <em>want</em> to carry at least five days per week. </p><p class="body-text"> It's a given that the best leather totes can hold a 15" laptop and a pair of commuter shoes. The very best versions tie your outfit together while doing the hard work of carrying your essentials (and then some). Contrast slouchy <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g37898395/womens-suit-sets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:suiting" class="link ">suiting</a> with a structured bag like Khaite's bucket tote or Wandler's moon bag. Pick up a woven leather tote like Bembien's to inject some OOO-ease into your workweek wardrobe. Or, rely on the tried-and-true rectangular bags everywhere from Saint Laurent to Coach to tote your essentials with ease. If a commute isn't part of your routine, leather totes with laptop sleeves, removable pouches, and extra-spacious interiors are just as suited to weekend travel. Wherever your schedule takes you, the 21 best leather totes ahead will carry everything you need to get there.</p>
  • <p><strong>Saint Laurent</strong></p><p>bloomingdales.com</p><p><strong>$1150.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bloomingdales.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fsaint-laurent-bold-leather-tote%3FID%3D4041358&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39675430%2Fbest-leather-totes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Start with a true essential, the North-South tote, and go all-in with Saint Laurent's luxuriously soft leather. This bag will outlast every other handbag in your closet—and it has more than enough space for your work necessities.</p>
    Start with a true essential, the North-South tote, and go all-in with Saint Laurent's luxuriously soft leather. This bag will outlast every other handbag in your closet—and it has more than enough space for your work necessities.

  • <p><strong>Janessa Leone</strong></p><p>janessaleone.com</p><p><strong>$530.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fjanessaleone.com%2Fcollections%2Fhandbags%2Fproducts%2Fthe-tote-bag-04%3Fvariant%3D39653477646398&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39675430%2Fbest-leather-totes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Janessa Leone's take on the leather tote is tailor-made for minimalists. Knotted straps are the only embellishment its clean exterior needs, plus an understated brass hook to keep everything safely inside. At twelve inches wide and fourteen inches tall, this tote bag can hold your laptop and a change of clothes for the gym without breaking a strap. It's just as chic as a weekend carry-all. </p>
    Janessa Leone's take on the leather tote is tailor-made for minimalists. Knotted straps are the only embellishment its clean exterior needs, plus an understated brass hook to keep everything safely inside. At twelve inches wide and fourteen inches tall, this tote bag can hold your laptop and a change of clothes for the gym without breaking a strap. It's just as chic as a weekend carry-all.

  • <p><strong>Everlane</strong></p><p>everlane.com</p><p><strong>$150.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everlane.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-cactus-leather-small-hobo-black&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39675430%2Fbest-leather-totes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Some of the best leather totes aren't really leather at all. Everlane's latest work bag uses a textile derived from prickly pear cactus that's eco-friendly but no less soft and streamlined. You can find the material in everything from this medium-sized tote bag to a <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everlane.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-cactus-triangle-tote-black%3Fcollection%3Dwomens-newest-arrivals-2&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39675430%2Fbest-leather-totes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:slouchy triangle tote" class="link ">slouchy triangle tote</a>.</p>
    Some of the best leather totes aren't really leather at all. Everlane's latest work bag uses a textile derived from prickly pear cactus that's eco-friendly but no less soft and streamlined. You can find the material in everything from this medium-sized tote bag to a slouchy triangle tote.

  • <p><strong>Khaite</strong></p><p>khaite.com</p><p><strong>$2800.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fkhaite.com%2Fcollections%2Fhandbags%2Fproducts%2Fosa-tote-whipstitch-in-wine&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39675430%2Fbest-leather-totes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Khaite turns the classic bucket bag into an elevated work bag in oversized proportions and a buttery leather. Feel free to perch on a corner of your desk where everyone can see it: Its round base will keep it from toppling over, no matter what you're storing inside.</p>
    Khaite turns the classic bucket bag into an elevated work bag in oversized proportions and a buttery leather. Feel free to perch on a corner of your desk where everyone can see it: Its round base will keep it from toppling over, no matter what you're storing inside.

  • <p><strong>Mansur Gavriel</strong></p><p>mansurgavriel.com</p><p><strong>$895.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mansurgavriel.com%2Fproducts%2Flarge-lilium-bag-caramel&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39675430%2Fbest-leather-totes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Mansur Gavriel revisited one of its best-known bags to create its <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/a39017917/mansur-gavriel-new-bucket-bag/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:latest tote" class="link ">latest tote</a>. The inverted shape has the same feel as its best-selling bucket totes, but the drawstring closure creates an entirely new look, reminiscent of a blooming flower. While this bag can fit a 13" laptop during the workweek, it's not so bulky as to overwhelm an off duty spring outfit. </p>
    Mansur Gavriel revisited one of its best-known bags to create its latest tote. The inverted shape has the same feel as its best-selling bucket totes, but the drawstring closure creates an entirely new look, reminiscent of a blooming flower. While this bag can fit a 13" laptop during the workweek, it's not so bulky as to overwhelm an off duty spring outfit.

  • <p><strong>Paco Rabanne</strong></p><p>net-a-porter.com</p><p><strong>$1390.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fen-us%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fpaco-rabanne%2Fbags%2Ftote-bags%2Fcage-leather-and-canvas-tote%2F24772899113482555&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39675430%2Fbest-leather-totes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>When all-over leather feels overly corporate, try a tote bag that mixes leather with another material, like canvas. Paco Rabanne's cage tote has all the structure and space you need from a leather tote bag—but a fair more relaxed look. </p>
    When all-over leather feels overly corporate, try a tote bag that mixes leather with another material, like canvas. Paco Rabanne's cage tote has all the structure and space you need from a leather tote bag—but a fair more relaxed look.

  • <p><strong>Cesta Collective</strong></p><p>cestacollective.com</p><p><strong>$695.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cestacollective.com%2Fcollections%2Fshop-all%2Fproducts%2Fsmall-tote-breton&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39675430%2Fbest-leather-totes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Ease into warmer weather with a leather and raffia bag. This basket tote has all the Jane Birkin vibes, with wider dimensions and a sturdy leather strap to get you (and your devices) to and from the office.</p>
    Ease into warmer weather with a leather and raffia bag. This basket tote has all the Jane Birkin vibes, with wider dimensions and a sturdy leather strap to get you (and your devices) to and from the office.

  • <p><strong>Neely & Chloe</strong></p><p>neelyandchloe.com</p><p><strong>$328.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fneelyandchloe.com%2Fcollections%2Fhandbag%2Fproducts%2Fno-1-the-small-tote%3Fvariant%3D39351509778623&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39675430%2Fbest-leather-totes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For when you don't want to overthink your work bag, here's a functional tote in a pretty navy leather with dimensions suited to the tightest everyday edit (computer, charger, phone, wallet). The interior includes two slip pockets and a removable pouch.</p>
    For when you don't want to overthink your work bag, here's a functional tote in a pretty navy leather with dimensions suited to the tightest everyday edit (computer, charger, phone, wallet). The interior includes two slip pockets and a removable pouch.

  • <p><strong>Wandler</strong></p><p>farfetch.com</p><p><strong>$993.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.farfetch.com%2Fshopping%2Fwomen%2Fwandler-mia-leather-tote-bag-item-18239475.aspx&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39675430%2Fbest-leather-totes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Break out from boxy totes with an unexpected shape. Wandler's <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g38636079/bag-trends-thatll-be-everywhere-in-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:moon tote" class="link ">moon tote</a> gestures to one of 2022's biggest bag trends, with all the utilitarian features you need from an extra-large work tote. </p>
    Break out from boxy totes with an unexpected shape. Wandler's moon tote gestures to one of 2022's biggest bag trends, with all the utilitarian features you need from an extra-large work tote.

  • <p><strong>MM6 Maison Margiela</strong></p><p>ssense.com</p><p><strong>$295.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ssense.com%2Fen-us%2Fwomen%2Fproduct%2Fmm6-maison-margiela%2Fblack-medium-faux-leather-triangle-tote%2F8381581&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39675430%2Fbest-leather-totes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Another way to experiment with your totes? Try a triangle silhouette. When you're not slinging it over your shoulder as a work bag, the central handle folds down to become a slouchy clutch.</p>
    Another way to experiment with your totes? Try a triangle silhouette. When you're not slinging it over your shoulder as a work bag, the central handle folds down to become a slouchy clutch.

  • <p><strong>Cuyana</strong></p><p>cuyana.com</p><p><strong>$228.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cuyana.com%2Fbags%2Ftotes%2Fclassic-leather-zipper-tote%2F10010013.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39675430%2Fbest-leather-totes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Here's a quintessential leather tote made from responsibly-sourced leather in six neutral shades. This editor carries the black version, but I love it so much I'd consider buying the olive, too. For work days, I pop in the separate <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cuyana.com%2Fbags%2Fadd-ons%2Ftote-organization-insert%2F10051392-680-000.html%3Fdwvar_10051392-680-000_color%3Dblush&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39675430%2Fbest-leather-totes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:interior organizer" class="link ">interior organizer</a> to tidy my essentials; when I'm traveling, I carry it without the extra compartment.</p>
    Here's a quintessential leather tote made from responsibly-sourced leather in six neutral shades. This editor carries the black version, but I love it so much I'd consider buying the olive, too. For work days, I pop in the separate interior organizer to tidy my essentials; when I'm traveling, I carry it without the extra compartment.

  • <p><strong>Gucci</strong></p><p>gucci.com</p><p><strong>$2590.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gucci.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fpr%2Fwomen%2Fhandbags%2Ftote-bags-for-women%2Fgg-marmont-medium-tote-bag-p-675796UM8BN1000&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39675430%2Fbest-leather-totes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Classic shapes (the square tote) meet modern touches (the quilted outer) in this perfect black tote bag. You don't worry about stowing your laptop in an extra case, either, with this bag's insulated outer and microfiber suede interior in your closet.</p>
    Classic shapes (the square tote) meet modern touches (the quilted outer) in this perfect black tote bag. You don't worry about stowing your laptop in an extra case, either, with this bag's insulated outer and microfiber suede interior in your closet.

  • <p><strong>Loewe</strong></p><p>net-a-porter.com</p><p><strong>$2100.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fen-us%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Floewe%2Fbags%2Ftote-bags%2Fanagram-small-debossed-printed-leather-tote%2F9649229528745351&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39675430%2Fbest-leather-totes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Loewe's striking motif is the first thing you'll love about this roomy leather tote bag. The second are its doubled-up handles, so you can alternate between sliding it over your shoulder or swinging it in your hand.</p>
    Loewe's striking motif is the first thing you'll love about this roomy leather tote bag. The second are its doubled-up handles, so you can alternate between sliding it over your shoulder or swinging it in your hand.

  • <p><strong>Nili Lotan</strong></p><p>nililotan.com</p><p><strong>$995.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nililotan.com%2Fcollections%2Faccessories%2Fproducts%2Fthe-nl-tote%3Fvariant%3D39429608603766&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39675430%2Fbest-leather-totes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you prize space above all else, Nili Lotan's signature tote is for you. It's one of the biggest totes on our list, but its leather is feather-light—meaning can pull double-duty as a work bag and a weekender.</p>
    If you prize space above all else, Nili Lotan's signature tote is for you. It's one of the biggest totes on our list, but its leather is feather-light—meaning can pull double-duty as a work bag and a weekender.

  • <p><strong>Staud</strong></p><p>staud.clothing</p><p><strong>$295.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fstaud.clothing%2Fcollections%2Fparent-type-tote%2Fproducts%2Fshirley-leather-bag-cognac%3Fvariant%3D23791555117137&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39675430%2Fbest-leather-totes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Staud's structured leather shopper proves it's now quite cool to be square. Inside, you'll find a coordinating leather pouch to separate your beauty touch-up tools from your work laptop and notepads. Take your pick from ten leather shades, ranging from cognac brown to pastel pink.</p>
    Staud's structured leather shopper proves it's now quite cool to be square. Inside, you'll find a coordinating leather pouch to separate your beauty touch-up tools from your work laptop and notepads. Take your pick from ten leather shades, ranging from cognac brown to pastel pink.

  • <p><strong>Proenza Schouler</strong></p><p>net-a-porter.com</p><p><strong>$1295.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fen-us%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fproenza-schouler%2Fbags%2Ftote-bags%2Fxl-ruched-leather-tote%2F24772899113487638&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39675430%2Fbest-leather-totes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Proenza Schouler's extra-large leather tote can carry two laptops, if you need that much space. But the real appeal here is the distinctive scrunched edge. A black leather pouch on the inside holds your hard-to-keep-track-of accessories, like hair ties and AirPods. </p>
    Proenza Schouler's extra-large leather tote can carry two laptops, if you need that much space. But the real appeal here is the distinctive scrunched edge. A black leather pouch on the inside holds your hard-to-keep-track-of accessories, like hair ties and AirPods.

  • <p><strong>J.Crew</strong></p><p>jcrew.com</p><p><strong>$360.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jcrew.com%2Fp%2FM7121&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39675430%2Fbest-leather-totes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Summer Fridays have been reincarnated into leather tote form. Bembien's Gabrielle bag features a single compartment with an interior side pocket to separate your tiny essentials from your work (or beach) gear. The braided leather outer looks as relaxed as you'll feel packing it, knowing you definitely won't run out of space. </p>
    Summer Fridays have been reincarnated into leather tote form. Bembien's Gabrielle bag features a single compartment with an interior side pocket to separate your tiny essentials from your work (or beach) gear. The braided leather outer looks as relaxed as you'll feel packing it, knowing you definitely won't run out of space.

  • <p><strong>Madewell</strong></p><p>madewell.com</p><p><strong>$188.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.madewell.com%2Fthe-zip-top-transport-tote-J1952.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39675430%2Fbest-leather-totes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Calling Madewell's Transport Tote a crowd-pleaser might be an understatement: The brand has sold 2,000+ in the past week. It all comes down to versatility. The central compartment is so spacious, reviewers have used it as a work bag, travel tote, and even a <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/g35322578/best-designer-diaper-bags/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:diaper bag" class="link ">diaper bag</a>.</p>
    Calling Madewell's Transport Tote a crowd-pleaser might be an understatement: The brand has sold 2,000+ in the past week. It all comes down to versatility. The central compartment is so spacious, reviewers have used it as a work bag, travel tote, and even a diaper bag.

  • <p><strong>DeMellier</strong></p><p>demellierlondon.com</p><p><strong>$735.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.demellierlondon.com%2Fthe-maxi-montreal-lh.html%3Fcolor%3D678&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39675430%2Fbest-leather-totes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Give your work accessories the royal treatment with a top-handle tote from one of <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g38602733/meghan-markle-favorite-brands/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Meghan Markle's favorite brands" class="link ">Meghan Markle's favorite brands</a>. The Montreal satchel is all crisp lines and one-second organization, with customizable features including long and short top handles, a removable middle compartment, and an crossbody extra strap.</p>
    Give your work accessories the royal treatment with a top-handle tote from one of Meghan Markle's favorite brands. The Montreal satchel is all crisp lines and one-second organization, with customizable features including long and short top handles, a removable middle compartment, and an crossbody extra strap.

  • <p><strong>Coach</strong></p><p>coach.com</p><p><strong>$350.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.coach.com%2Fproducts%2Ftyler-carryall%2FC2273.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39675430%2Fbest-leather-totes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Coach's signature pebbled leather is polished but durable for carrying daily. Reviewers have rated it an average of 4.9/5 stars, with special praise for features you can only experience to understand. (Exhibit A: One reviewer says this bag has enough structure that it won't tip over if she sets it down.) If you want to stand out from other commuters on the train platform, you can customize the bag with a monogram or an extra leather charm. </p>
    Coach's signature pebbled leather is polished but durable for carrying daily. Reviewers have rated it an average of 4.9/5 stars, with special praise for features you can only experience to understand. (Exhibit A: One reviewer says this bag has enough structure that it won't tip over if she sets it down.) If you want to stand out from other commuters on the train platform, you can customize the bag with a monogram or an extra leather charm.

  • <p>savette.com</p><p><strong>$1750.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.savette.com/collections/collection-ii/products/tote" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Savette is a growing brand thanks to its die-hard fans who are fully on board for minimal, well-made handbags that feel classic but are also buzzy and brand new.</p>
    Savette is a growing brand thanks to its die-hard fans who are fully on board for minimal, well-made handbags that feel classic but are also buzzy and brand new.

