26 Best Diwali Gifts for Friends and Family
26 Best Diwali Gifts for Friends and Familyetsy
1) Diwali Gift BoxDesiflavors
2) Rangoli Mandala Circular Floor PuzzleKulture Khazana
3) Bollywood Five Stars Board GameDesification
4) Hindi Name NecklaceLaMim Jewelry
5) Long Distance Friendship LampsUncommon Goods
6) All Access PassMasterclass
7) Matchbook-Inspired Art PrintInkandsons
8) Chai Sampler BoxThe Chai Box
9) Indian Food Pun CoastersThe Playful Indian
10) The Diwali Gift Picture Book3 Curious Monkeys
11) Indian Monsoon Jar CandleScrumptious Wicks
12) Indian SweetsGhasitaram Gifts
13) Diwali Craft KitCraftUtsav
14) Build-Your-Own Spice SetDiaspora Co.
15) Lavender Organic Henna ConesZoiyaHennaStudio
16) Candle Accessory SetRonxs
17) Samosa Plush Chew ToyDesiPaws
18) Personalized Birthstone NecklaceMignonandmignon
19) Stainless Steel Mug for DadVadham
20) Made in India: Recipes from an Indian Family KitchenFlatiron Books
21) Prem (Love) Unisex SweatshirtHoli Chic by Megha
22) Neem Comb and Prewash DuoShaz & Kiks
23) Medium Baby Ganesh PlushModi Toys
24) Overnight Oil ElixirKhalm Skincare
25) Ready-to-Eat Chana Variety Pack and Chili SauceMaya Kaimal
26) Conceal and Conquer Makeup SetNatasha Moor