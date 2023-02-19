The 21 Best Books Like Bridgerton

Reuters Videos

STORY: These books are all written byBlack female authors Location: New YorkOla Akinmowo founded theFree Black Women’s Library in 2015 The library works on tradeand has a roving collection (Ola Akinmowo, Founder)"I got to the point where I had over 5,000 books and trying to travel with this amount of books just became too overwhelming, too labor- intensive, too daunting, too expensive."After raising more than $125,000Akinmowo was able to give the books a permanenthome in a historically Black neighborhood “I also had a sense that the community needed a place, like the community that the library serves and the community of Bed-Stuy needed a location where we could just be together, not just to read the books and exchange books, but just to kind of talk and let our hair down and be ourselves and not feel like we had to put on anything or pay any money to take part.”