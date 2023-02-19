The 21 Best Books Like Bridgerton

  • <p>Now that the <em><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/arts-and-culture/a36449511/bridgerton-spinoff-queen-charlotte/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bridgerton" class="link ">Bridgerton </a></em><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/arts-and-culture/a36449511/bridgerton-spinoff-queen-charlotte/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:prequel" class="link ">prequel</a>, <em>Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story</em>, is just around the corner, our <em>Bridgerton </em>obsession is reigniting. But if you've already <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/arts-and-culture/g37894834/bridgerton-books-julia-quinn-in-order/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:read all of Julia Quinn's books" class="link ">read all of Julia Quinn's books</a>, and rewatched seasons one and two of <em>Bridgerton </em>on Netflix too many times to count, the next best thing is to seek out books that are like <em>Bridgerton</em>.</p><p>What makes a book like <em>Bridgerton</em>? For one, it should be a Regency romance. Quinn's romance novels are all set in the period of the British Regency (1811–1820), and they all feature a happy ending. As Jess Romeo writes in <em><a href="https://daily.jstor.org/why-are-so-many-romances-set-in-the-regency-period/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jstor Daily" class="link ">Jstor Daily</a></em> about the genre: "Some common tropes found in these stories include an anachronistically independent heroine who must contend with strict social rules, a Season packed with balls and dances, vicious gossip that spreads like wildfire, and a happily-ever-after with a reformed rake of a duke (or viscount)." As a note, not all of the books on our list are specifically Regency romances, some are historical romances set adjacent to the Regency period but have similar vibes.</p><p>Quinn told <em>Town & Country </em>that she hopes her readers will leave her books with "the joy of the happy ending. I want readers to be smiling and happy. At the same time, I do try to weave in some more serious themes, but do it with a light touch. I hope that maybe the books can explore the human condition in a way that is still very, very entertaining and gives you that rush of love and romance." </p><p>Here, 21 books that fill the <em>Bridgerton</em>-shaped hole in your heart: </p>
    The 21 Best Books Like Bridgerton

    Now that the Bridgerton prequel, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, is just around the corner, our Bridgerton obsession is reigniting. But if you've already read all of Julia Quinn's books, and rewatched seasons one and two of Bridgerton on Netflix too many times to count, the next best thing is to seek out books that are like Bridgerton.

    What makes a book like Bridgerton? For one, it should be a Regency romance. Quinn's romance novels are all set in the period of the British Regency (1811–1820), and they all feature a happy ending. As Jess Romeo writes in Jstor Daily about the genre: "Some common tropes found in these stories include an anachronistically independent heroine who must contend with strict social rules, a Season packed with balls and dances, vicious gossip that spreads like wildfire, and a happily-ever-after with a reformed rake of a duke (or viscount)." As a note, not all of the books on our list are specifically Regency romances, some are historical romances set adjacent to the Regency period but have similar vibes.

    Quinn told Town & Country that she hopes her readers will leave her books with "the joy of the happy ending. I want readers to be smiling and happy. At the same time, I do try to weave in some more serious themes, but do it with a light touch. I hope that maybe the books can explore the human condition in a way that is still very, very entertaining and gives you that rush of love and romance."

    Here, 21 books that fill the Bridgerton-shaped hole in your heart:

  Julia Quinn has written books that aren't in the Bridgerton series (but are still in the same universe)! Her Smyth-Smith Quartet stories are set in the Regency era, and feature the romantic exploits of the Smythe-Smith musicians. The first book begins with a beautiful violinist who wants to marry the last single Bridgerton.
    1) Just Like Heaven (Smythe-Smith Quartet Book 1)

    Julia Quinn has written books that aren't in the Bridgerton series (but are still in the same universe)! Her Smyth-Smith Quartet stories are set in the Regency era, and feature the romantic exploits of the Smythe-Smith musicians. The first book begins with a beautiful violinist who wants to marry the last single Bridgerton.

  The first in Tessa Dare's Castles Ever After series follows Isolde Ophelia Goodnight, a woman yearning for romance. When she finds out she has inherited Gostley Castle, a crumbling estate, from her godfather, she moves there and finds the castle comes with a previous owner: Ransome William Dacre Vane, the Duke of Rothbury.
    2) Romancing the Duke (Castles Ever After, 1)

    Avon Books

    The first in Tessa Dare's Castles Ever After series follows Isolde Ophelia Goodnight, a woman yearning for romance. When she finds out she has inherited Gostley Castle, a crumbling estate, from her godfather, she moves there and finds the castle comes with a previous owner: Ransome William Dacre Vane, the Duke of Rothbury.

  When looking to read the best Regency romances out there, you can't go wrong with Mary Balogh's Bedwyn Saga—which follows six brothers and siblings in Regency high society. Julia Quinn herself even blurbed this on the cover, calling it "one of the best!"
    3) Slightly Married (Bedwyn Saga Book 1)

    When looking to read the best Regency romances out there, you can't go wrong with Mary Balogh's Bedwyn Saga—which follows six brothers and siblings in Regency high society. Julia Quinn herself even blurbed this on the cover, calling it "one of the best!"

  The Duke's Daughters series by Megan Frampton follows... five daughters of a duke (you guessed it)! In this installment, Lady Olivia agrees to marry a lord one of her sisters rejected—and tries to impress him by helping his illegitimate best friend find a bride. But what happens when she finds herself falling for the rakish Edward Wolcott, and not the lord she had set her sights on?
    4) The Duke's Daughters: Lady Be Reckless

    The Duke's Daughters series by Megan Frampton follows... five daughters of a duke (you guessed it)! In this installment, Lady Olivia agrees to marry a lord one of her sisters rejected—and tries to impress him by helping his illegitimate best friend find a bride. But what happens when she finds herself falling for the rakish Edward Wolcott, and not the lord she had set her sights on?

  When Martha Russell's husband dies, her brother-in-law schemes to inherit her estate. She knows if she is pregnant with an heir, her future will be set—so she approaches her neighbor, Theophilus Mirkwood, with a proposal: a month of illicit encounters. A very steamy premise!
    5) A Lady Awakened (Blackshear Family series Book 1)

    When Martha Russell's husband dies, her brother-in-law schemes to inherit her estate. She knows if she is pregnant with an heir, her future will be set—so she approaches her neighbor, Theophilus Mirkwood, with a proposal: a month of illicit encounters. A very steamy premise!

  Sebastian Ballister is the notorious Marquess of Dain; Jessica Trent is a headstrong young woman who wants to save her brother from Ballister's influence. You can guess what happens next...
    6) Lord of Scoundrels

    Sebastian Ballister is the notorious Marquess of Dain; Jessica Trent is a headstrong young woman who wants to save her brother from Ballister's influence. You can guess what happens next...

  Calpurnia Hartwell has spent her life following rules, and it's gotten her nowhere in life. When she realizes she wants to find out what she's been missing, she enlists the help of rakish Gabriel St. John, Marquess of Ralston, to teach her all about crossing lines.
    7) Nine Rules to Break When Romancing a Rake (Love by Numbers Book 1)

    Calpurnia Hartwell has spent her life following rules, and it's gotten her nowhere in life. When she realizes she wants to find out what she's been missing, she enlists the help of rakish Gabriel St. John, Marquess of Ralston, to teach her all about crossing lines.

  Lady Delilah Chambers is stranded at an inn on a stormy night, and a handsome gentleman comes to her rescue. After they spend a night together, she finds out he is the duke that is set to marry her beloved stepdaughter. Can they resist their attraction for the sake of their reputations and their families?
    8) Her Night with the Duke: A Novel (Clandestine Affairs Book 1)

    Lady Delilah Chambers is stranded at an inn on a stormy night, and a handsome gentleman comes to her rescue. After they spend a night together, she finds out he is the duke that is set to marry her beloved stepdaughter. Can they resist their attraction for the sake of their reputations and their families?

  When Arabella Tallant's carriage breaks down on the estate of the wealthy and bored Mr. Robert Beaumaris, she pretends she's an heiress. Amused, he decides to play along and launch her—the daughter of a country clergyman—into high society.
    9) Arabella

    When Arabella Tallant's carriage breaks down on the estate of the wealthy and bored Mr. Robert Beaumaris, she pretends she's an heiress. Amused, he decides to play along and launch her—the daughter of a country clergyman—into high society.

  Spindle Cove, the setting of Tessa Dare's series, is "the destination of choice for certain types of well-bred young ladies: the bookish, the shy, the heartbroken or misunderstood. It's a haven for young women who don't quite fit in." When Griffin York, the Duke of Halford, tells his mother he doesn't intend to wed this season, she brings him to "Spinster Cove" and says he must select a bride. To spite her, he picks Pauline, a barmaid.
    10) Any Duchess Will Do (Spindle Cove Book 4)

    Spindle Cove, the setting of Tessa Dare's series, is "the destination of choice for certain types of well-bred young ladies: the bookish, the shy, the heartbroken or misunderstood. It's a haven for young women who don't quite fit in." When Griffin York, the Duke of Halford, tells his mother he doesn't intend to wed this season, she brings him to "Spinster Cove" and says he must select a bride. To spite her, he picks Pauline, a barmaid.

  Colin Eversea is a rogue, sentenced to death for a murder he didn't commit. When Madeline Greenway is enlisted to rescue him, she decides to kidnap him for ransom to pay her way to America. But they soon realize whoever wants Colin alive wants Madeline dead, and they team up to find out the truth.
    11) The Perils of Pleasure: Pennyroyal Green Series

    Colin Eversea is a rogue, sentenced to death for a murder he didn't commit. When Madeline Greenway is enlisted to rescue him, she decides to kidnap him for ransom to pay her way to America. But they soon realize whoever wants Colin alive wants Madeline dead, and they team up to find out the truth.

  Chloe Fong, is a stubborn Chinese-British woman who has planned out her whole life in her tiny village. Her childhood sweetheart, Jeremy Yu, is the half-Chinese Duke of Lansing (though she doesn't know that). After disappearing for years, he returns, hoping to finally woo Chloe—but he still doesn't reveal his name or his title.
    12) The Duke Who Didn't (Wedgeford Trials Book 1)

    Chloe Fong, is a stubborn Chinese-British woman who has planned out her whole life in her tiny village. Her childhood sweetheart, Jeremy Yu, is the half-Chinese Duke of Lansing (though she doesn't know that). After disappearing for years, he returns, hoping to finally woo Chloe—but he still doesn't reveal his name or his title.

  This Regency romance was adapted into a starry period drama starring Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Zawe Ashton, and Freida Pinto. So if you loved reading the Bridgerton books before watching the show, definitely pick up Mr. Malcom's List and then watch the film—about London's most eligible bachelor, Mr. Malcolm, searching for a perfect wife.
    13) Mr. Malcolm's List

    Berkley Books

    This Regency romance was adapted into a starry period drama starring Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Zawe Ashton, and Freida Pinto. So if you loved reading the Bridgerton books before watching the show, definitely pick up Mr. Malcom's List and then watch the film—about London’s most eligible bachelor, Mr. Malcolm, searching for a perfect wife.

  Viola Carroll was presumed dead at Waterloo, and decides to stay dead for a new life. She's enjoying her new freedom, until she realizes the impact it had on her closest friend, Justin de Vere, the Duke of Gracewood. Can she help bring Justin back to himself, even if it means losing her new life in the process?
    14) A Lady for a Duke

    Viola Carroll was presumed dead at Waterloo, and decides to stay dead for a new life. She's enjoying her new freedom, until she realizes the impact it had on her closest friend, Justin de Vere, the Duke of Gracewood. Can she help bring Justin back to himself, even if it means losing her new life in the process?

  Lisa Kleypas's The Wallflowers series is another excellent book of Regency romances. The third one is a marriage of convenience between Evangeline Jenner, a woman desperate to escape her relatives, and Sebastian, Lord St. Vincent.
    15) The Devil in Winter (The Wallflowers, Book 3)

    Lisa Kleypas's The Wallflowers series is another excellent book of Regency romances. The third one is a marriage of convenience between Evangeline Jenner, a woman desperate to escape her relatives, and Sebastian, Lord St. Vincent.

  Louisa Cantwell is determined to marry this season to support her sisters. Felix Rivendale, the Marquess of Wrenworth, has a sterling reputation, and takes an interest in Louisa. She mistrusts his "golden boy" image, but when he's the only man to propose, she accepts. Will Louisa uncover her new husband's secrets? Can Felix open up to his wife?
    16) The Luckiest Lady in London (The London Trilogy Series Book 1)

    Louisa Cantwell is determined to marry this season to support her sisters. Felix Rivendale, the Marquess of Wrenworth, has a sterling reputation, and takes an interest in Louisa. She mistrusts his "golden boy" image, but when he's the only man to propose, she accepts. Will Louisa uncover her new husband's secrets? Can Felix open up to his wife?

  The Marquess of Bourne was cast out from society, and is now determined to reclaim his inheritance—which means marrying a lady: Penelope Marbury. In the years he was in exile, he's become a powerful figure in London's underground gaming scene. After marriage, Penelope wants to explore this world—but he wants to keep her away from the wickedness.
    17) A Rogue by Any Other Name: The First Rule of Scoundrels

    The Marquess of Bourne was cast out from society, and is now determined to reclaim his inheritance—which means marrying a lady: Penelope Marbury. In the years he was in exile, he's become a powerful figure in London's underground gaming scene. After marriage, Penelope wants to explore this world—but he wants to keep her away from the wickedness.

  Heiress Jane Fairfield behaves in an appalling way to society—her clothes are unfashionable, she says the wrong thing, and so much more. But it's an image she's carefully curated, to keep her sister safe. Oliver Marshall, on the other hand, has to do everything right to impress polite society—he's the bastard son of a duke. Their attraction could mean the ruin of both of them.
    18) The Heiress Effect (The Brothers Sinister Book 2)

    Heiress Jane Fairfield behaves in an appalling way to society—her clothes are unfashionable, she says the wrong thing, and so much more. But it's an image she's carefully curated, to keep her sister safe. Oliver Marshall, on the other hand, has to do everything right to impress polite society—he's the bastard son of a duke. Their attraction could mean the ruin of both of them.

  A Wolf in Duke's Clothing is Regency romance meets... werewolves? Alfred Blakesley, Duke of Lowell, is keeping a big secret, but in order to help is pack stay alive, he has to find his true love. Meanwhile, Felicity Templeton has vowed to remain single until she turns 25, when she's set to inherit a fortune. Will she stay firm in this goal when she meets Alfred?
    19) A Wolf in Duke's Clothing: A Steamy Shapeshifter Regency Romance

    A Wolf in Duke's Clothing is Regency romance meets... werewolves? Alfred Blakesley, Duke of Lowell, is keeping a big secret, but in order to help is pack stay alive, he has to find his true love. Meanwhile, Felicity Templeton has vowed to remain single until she turns 25, when she's set to inherit a fortune. Will she stay firm in this goal when she meets Alfred?

  Lady Grace Wyatt is uninterested in society. But when a handsome naturalist returns from abroad, she wants to be noticed. Her plan? Transform her colleague, colleague, anthropologist Sebastian Holloway, into a dashing fake rake—and make everyone else jealous. But Sebastian soon develops feelings for Grace; will he tell her before it is too late?
    20) My Fake Rake: The Union of the Rakes

    Lady Grace Wyatt is uninterested in society. But when a handsome naturalist returns from abroad, she wants to be noticed. Her plan? Transform her colleague, colleague, anthropologist Sebastian Holloway, into a dashing fake rake—and make everyone else jealous. But Sebastian soon develops feelings for Grace; will he tell her before it is too late?

  An estranged husband and wife in Regency England start to scheme to get attention from each other. Can Lady Violet Grey and Lord James Audley rekindle the love they once had—or is it too late to overcome the hurt between them?
    21) To Have and to Hoax: A Novel (The Regency Vows Book 1)

    An estranged husband and wife in Regency England start to scheme to get attention from each other. Can Lady Violet Grey and Lord James Audley rekindle the love they once had—or is it too late to overcome the hurt between them?

If you're looking for a new Regency romance, these romance novels will definitely do the trick.

