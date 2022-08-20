2023 Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster - Photos From Every Angle

  • <p>The V12 Vantage Roadster has arrived. Sharing much of the same upgrades found in the fixed-roof coupe, there's a 690-hp twin-turbo V-12 under the hood sending power to the rear wheels via an eight-speed auto and a limited-slip differential. Other upgrades include a widened track and a stiffened suspension. Aston claims a 0-60 time of 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 200 mph. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.roadandtrack.com/news/a40910082/2023-aston-martin-v12-vantage-roadster/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Read the full story right here">Read the full story right here</a></p>
    The V12 Vantage Roadster has arrived. Sharing much of the same upgrades found in the fixed-roof coupe, there's a 690-hp twin-turbo V-12 under the hood sending power to the rear wheels via an eight-speed auto and a limited-slip differential. Other upgrades include a widened track and a stiffened suspension. Aston claims a 0-60 time of 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 200 mph.

See every detail of Aston's new drop-top, twin-turbo V-12 Vantage in our comprehensive gallery.

