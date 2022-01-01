2021 In Memoriam: Remembering those we lost this year

2021, similar to the previous year, has been largely shaped by loss.

The year started on a hopeful note, with Canadians expecting to put the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic behind us. But as 2021 comes to a close, the country is grappling with another massive COVID surge fuelled by the Omicron variant.

2021 has tested Canadians' resilience as we've dealt with wildfires, heatwaves, rainstorms, blizzards, winter storms, a federal election and public-health restrictions and limitations.

Amid the chaos, many notable people died this year.

Above we're taking a look at the people we lost in 2021, including politicians, royals, celebrities and other pioneers.

