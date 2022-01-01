2021 In Memoriam: Remembering those we lost this year
- 1/16
Betty White
- 2/16
Larry King
- 3/16
Christopher Plummer
- 4/16
Norm Macdonald
- 5/16
Prince Philip
- 6/16
DMX
- 7/16
Markie Post
- 8/16
Ed Asner
- 9/16
Charlie Watts
- 10/16
Dustin Diamond
- 11/16
Rush Limbaugh
- 12/16
Helen McCrory
- 13/16
Cloris Leachman
- 14/16
Tanya Roberts
- 15/16
Tawny Kitaen
- 16/16
Colin Powell
2021, similar to the previous year, has been largely shaped by loss.
The year started on a hopeful note, with Canadians expecting to put the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic behind us. But as 2021 comes to a close, the country is grappling with another massive COVID surge fuelled by the Omicron variant.
2021 has tested Canadians' resilience as we've dealt with wildfires, heatwaves, rainstorms, blizzards, winter storms, a federal election and public-health restrictions and limitations.
Amid the chaos, many notable people died this year.
Above we're taking a look at the people we lost in 2021, including politicians, royals, celebrities and other pioneers.
