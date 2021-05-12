The 2021 BRIT Awards Are Saving Red Carpet Season

Taylor Hall has better insight than most into what Jack Eichel may be thinking these days.
The 2021 Norris Trophy race should be the closest among the major awards, with several candidates in the running. Who should take home the hardware this year?
Manchester United's loss to Leicester on Tuesday sealed City's crown, but it was won long before that thanks to Guardiola.
The Padres also placed Jurickson Profar and Jorge Mateo on the IL due to contact tracing.
Not every barber can cut Black hair.
Medina Spirit will run in the Preakness Stakes despite a positive test for a regulated substance at the Kentucky Derby.
Alex Rodriguez's group had 30 days to exclusively negotiate for the Timberwolves.
Baffert tried to blame Media Spirit's positive test on 'cancel culture,' and now he owes 'cancel culture' an apology.
"Keep it hoops," Bradley Beal told Yahoo Sports when asked to elaborate on his takedown of Kent Bazemore.
Todd Frazier felt the need to respond to some harsh criticism.
The NLL team announced Tuesday it has reached a five-year agreement to relocate from Scotiabank Arena to Hamilton’s First Ontario Centre, starting in 2021-22.
Colt Brennan set records as the quarterback at the University of Hawaii from 2005 to 2007 before going on to a brief NFL career.
With no fans to litter the ice with hats after his first NHL 'trick, some adorable local kids made up for it by littering Tim Stutzle's yard with them instead.
Pat Foley said that if he had "been traveling with the team this year, I might have put a bullet in my head" during Chicago's game with Dallas on Monday.
It's been a great year for English football, with several key matches still at stake, while one of the Serie A's greatest rivalries is pushed to the forefront.
Favre has yet to pay back $600,000 in Mississippi welfare funds more than a year after vowing to do so.
Toronto FC added experience up front Tuesday, signing veteran forward Dom Dwyer through 2022. The 30-year-old Dwyer, who entered MLS in 2013, has 83 career regular-season and playoff goals in 204 games with Sporting Kansas City and Orlando City SC. He has been training with TFC since the pre-season. “Dom is a powerful attacking player that has experience scoring goals in this league. He’s been training with us in Orlando, and he’s fit very well within the group,” Toronto FC GM Ali Curtis said in a statement. “Adding Dom gives us another dangerous attacking option when we think about our front six. "Dom very much wanted to join the club and that was a big part of the signing process, given he had interest from other clubs. We’re happy he’s with us, and we’re looking forward to him getting on the field.” After a quiet off-season, Toronto has been busy in recent days signing designated player Yeferson Soteldo, Jamaican international defender Kemar Lawrence and now Dwyer. Heading in the other direction were midfielder Liam Fraser (loaned to Columbus) and midfielder/wingback Griffin Dorsey (waived). Toronto has been short up front in recent weeks with star striker Jozy Altidore dealing with illness and injury, Ayo Akinola coming back from injury and sophomore Ifunanyachi Achara still recovering from knee surgery. Spanish playmaker Alejandro Pozuelo, who can also play forward, is still dealing with a quad issue. Dwyer was most recently with Orlando in his second go-round with the Florida team. He made just two appearances last season before being sidelined by a knee injury. In addition to a history of scoring goals, the five-foot-nine 181-pounder can be a major irritant to defenders with an abrasive edge to him. Toronto has set up shop in Orlando during the pandemic due to border restrictions. Born and raised in England, Dwyer was taken 16th overall in the 2012 MLS SuperDraft by Kansas City out of the University of South Florida. He made his MLS debut on Sept. 2, 2012, against Toronto . Dwyer gained American citizenship in 2017 and went on to earn four caps for the U.S. With Kansas City, Dwyer made a combined 150 appearances and scored 66 goals in all competitions. Dwyer is married to Orlando Pride forward Sydney Leroux, a U.S. international who was born in B.C., to an American father and Canadian mother. Also Tuesday, Toronto waived Dorsey. The 22-year-old midfielder/wingback saw just seven minutes of playing time in two substitute appearances since being drafted sixth overall in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft from Indiana, where the Colorado native was a second-team All-American. The former U.S. under-20 international signed a Generation Adidas contract with MLS prior to the draft. Curtis said the acquisitions of Soteldo and Lawrence had forced Dorsey farther down the depth chart. "You have to make (roster) room at times," said coach Chris Armas. "So that's what that's about. We think he's a really good young professional. So this was not an easy decision." TFC defender Eriq Zavaleta also paid tribute to Griffin. "In my time as a pro, I’ve seen few young players work harder every day. Good luck in your next club, pal." he said in a social media post. "Success is around the corner." — Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2021 Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press
The Tokyo Olympics are set to start in July, yet much of the country is still in a state of emergency as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.
DENVER (AP) — San Diego shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. was among three players the Padres added to the injured list due to health and safety protocols. Joining Tatis on the list were utility players Jurickson Profar and Jorge Mateo, the Padres announced Tuesday before their game at Colorado. Padres manager Jayce Tingler said he learned of Tatis’ positive test in a phone call late Monday nigh but that Tatis was symptom-free at the moment. “Naturally, you’re punched in the stomach a little bit,” Tingler said. “You first of all want to make sure, certainly for Tatis in this situation, is he feeling OK? And it was good to kind of see him over Facetime, and he’s feeling well. I mean he is crushed, he’s crushed inside, mentally, things like that. “At the same time, for our guys here, we have a chance to pick him up. We’ve got a chance to pick it up up a little bit. We’re coming off a fairly decent offensive game. Look, it’s a blow, but we’ve got the guys. It’s not going to be one guy having to carry a lot of things. It’s going to be a lot of guys chipping in and contributing.” Tatis spent time on the injured list last month with inflammation in his left shoulder. He leads the Padres with nine homers and 23 runs. The 22-year-old Tatis has flourished on the road this season, hitting .385 with six homers and 10 RBIS. His 1.302 OPS on the road is the second-best mark in the majors of any player with at least 40 plate appearances, trailing only Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant (1.364). “It is what it is,” outfielder Wil Myers said. “We’re in a situation where things are going on right now but we’ll just adapt and keep going. We’ve got three new guys in here today and we’re ready for the game today.” Profar has reached base safely in eight of his last 10 games. He is hitting .234 this season with one homer. Mateo was called upon as a pinch hitter in the ninth Sunday in San Francisco. He had an RBI double in San Diego's 11-1 win. He's hitting .400 over his last six games. San Diego recalled infielder/outfielder Tucupita Marcano and right-hander Nabil Crismatt from Triple-A El Paso and selected the contract of outfielder John Andreoli to the 40-man roster. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press