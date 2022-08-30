27 Bible Verses for Birthday to Share with Friends and Family

  • <p>"With long life I will satisfy him and show him my salvation."</p>
    1) Psalm 91:16

    "With long life I will satisfy him and show him my salvation."

  • <p>"Thanks be to God for his indescribable gift!"</p>
    2) 2 Corinthians 9:15

    "Thanks be to God for his indescribable gift!"

  • <p>"For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life."</p>
    3) John 3:16

    "For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life."

  • <p>"I can do all things through him who strengthens me."</p>
    4) Philippians 4:13

    "I can do all things through him who strengthens me."

  • <p>"You then, my son, be strong in the grace that is in Christ Jesus."</p>
    5) 2 Timothy 2:1

    "You then, my son, be strong in the grace that is in Christ Jesus."

  • <p>"Dear friend, I pray that you may enjoy good health and that all may go well with you, even as your soul is getting along well."</p>
    6) 3 John 2

    "Dear friend, I pray that you may enjoy good health and that all may go well with you, even as your soul is getting along well."

  • <p>"I thank my God every time I remember you. In all my prayers for all of you, I always pray with joy."</p>
    7) Philippians 1:3-4

    "I thank my God every time I remember you. In all my prayers for all of you, I always pray with joy."

  • <p>"This is the day that the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it."</p>
    8) Psalm 118:24

    "This is the day that the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it."

  • <p>"The LORD will fulfill his purpose for me; your steadfast love, O LORD, endures forever. Do not forsake the work of your hands."</p>
    9) Psalm 138:8

    "The LORD will fulfill his purpose for me; your steadfast love, O LORD, endures forever. Do not forsake the work of your hands."

  • <p>"For you formed my inward parts;<br>you knitted me together in my mother's womb."</p>
    10) Psalm 139:13

    "For you formed my inward parts;
    you knitted me together in my mother's womb."

  • <p>"He has made everything beautiful in its time."</p>
    11) Ecclesiastes 3:11

    "He has made everything beautiful in its time."

  • <p>“Even to your old age I am he, and to gray hairs I will carry you. I have made, and I will bear; I will carry and will save.”</p>
    12) Isaiah 46:4

    “Even to your old age I am he, and to gray hairs I will carry you. I have made, and I will bear; I will carry and will save.”

  • <p>"And I am sure of this, that he who began a good work in you will bring it to completion at the day of Jesus Christ."</p>
    13) Philippians 1:6

    "And I am sure of this, that he who began a good work in you will bring it to completion at the day of Jesus Christ."

  • <p>"I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made.<br>Wonderful are your works; my soul knows it very well."</p>
    14) Psalm 139:14

    "I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made.
    Wonderful are your works; my soul knows it very well."

  • <p>“Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, and before you were born I consecrated you..."</p>
    15) Jeremiah 1:5

    “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, and before you were born I consecrated you..."

  • <p>“Blessed is the man who trusts in the LORD,<br>whose trust is the LORD.<br> He is like a tree planted by water,<br>that sends out its roots by the stream,<br>and does not fear when heat comes,<br>for its leaves remain green,<br>and is not anxious in the year of drought,<br>for it does not cease to bear fruit.”</p>
    16) Jeremiah 17:7–8

    “Blessed is the man who trusts in the LORD,
    whose trust is the LORD.
    He is like a tree planted by water,
    that sends out its roots by the stream,
    and does not fear when heat comes,
    for its leaves remain green,
    and is not anxious in the year of drought,
    for it does not cease to bear fruit.”

  • <p>"For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the LORD, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."</p>
    17) Jeremiah 29:11

    "For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the LORD, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."

  • <p>"For we are God’s handiwork, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do."</p>
    18) Ephesians 2:10

    "For we are God’s handiwork, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do."

  • <p>"For through wisdom your days will be many, and years will be added to your life."</p>
    19) Proverbs 9:11

    "For through wisdom your days will be many, and years will be added to your life."

  • <p>"May he give you the desire of your heart and make all your plans succeed."</p>
    20) Psalm 20:4

    "May he give you the desire of your heart and make all your plans succeed."

  • <p>"Teach us to number our days, that we may gain a heart of wisdom."</p>
    21) Psalm 90:10

    "Teach us to number our days, that we may gain a heart of wisdom."

  • <p>"For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand, that we should walk in them."</p>
    22) Ephesians 2:10

    "For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand, that we should walk in them."

  • <p>"The LORD your God is with you, the Mighty Warrior who saves. He will take great delight in you; in his love he will no longer rebuke you, but will rejoice over you with singing.”</p>
    23) Zephaniah 3:17

    "The LORD your God is with you, the Mighty Warrior who saves. He will take great delight in you; in his love he will no longer rebuke you, but will rejoice over you with singing.”

  • <p>‘ The LORD bless you and keep you; the LORD make his face shine on you and be gracious to you; the LORD turn his face toward you and give you peace.’</p>
    24) Numbers 6:24-26

    ‘ The LORD bless you and keep you; the LORD make his face shine on you and be gracious to you; the LORD turn his face toward you and give you peace.’

  • <p>"You have searched me, LORD, and you know me. You know when I sit and when I rise; you perceive my thoughts from afar. You discern my going out and my lying down; you are familiar with all my ways. Before a word is on my tongue you, LORD, know it completely. You hem me in behind and before, and you lay your hand upon me."</p>
    25) Psalm 139:1-5

    "You have searched me, LORD, and you know me. You know when I sit and when I rise; you perceive my thoughts from afar. You discern my going out and my lying down; you are familiar with all my ways. Before a word is on my tongue you, LORD, know it completely. You hem me in behind and before, and you lay your hand upon me."

  • <p>"For he will command his angels concerning you to guard you in all your ways."</p>
    26) Psalm 91:11

    "For he will command his angels concerning you to guard you in all your ways."

  • <p>"Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be frightened, and do not be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go."</p>
    27) Joshua 1:9

    "Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be frightened, and do not be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go."

Here's what the Bible has to say about birthdays. Include these messages in your next card for your daughter, son, spouse, or anyone celebrating a special day.

