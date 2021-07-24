20 Times Kate Middleton Dressed Up in Alexander McQueen

  • <p class="body-dropcap">Every bride feels pressure to select the perfect wedding dress—we can only assume these expectations mount when you're marrying the heir to the British throne. For her historic wedding gown, the Duchess of Cambridge went with a British designer at a famed label—<a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/the-scene/weddings/a20517182/kate-middleton-wedding-dress/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen</a>. The jaw-dropping, dramatic lace dress lived up to all of the anticipation and made headlines around the world. </p><p>The Duchess of Cambridge knows that when something works, <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/g10344923/kate-middleton-favorite-fashion-brands-designers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:you stick to it" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">you stick to it</a>. In the ten years since her wedding, Kate has turned to the brand <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/news/g1633/kate-middleton-fashion/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:again and again" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">again and again</a>. She's chosen a number of tailored frocks and flowing ballgowns from the label and makes the most out of these outfits, <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/g25620264/kate-middleton-repeat-outfits/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:rewearing them over the years" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">rewearing them over the years</a>. </p><p>Below, find 20 times the Duchess of Cambridge wore McQueen. Or, shop the brand for yourself <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saksfifthavenue.com%2Fc%2Fwomen-s-apparel%3Fq%3DAlexander%2BMcQueen%26srule%3Dfeatured_newest&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fsociety%2Ftradition%2Fg37083494%2Fkate-middleton-alexander-mcqueen-outfits-photos%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a>. </p>
    Every bride feels pressure to select the perfect wedding dress—we can only assume these expectations mount when you're marrying the heir to the British throne. For her historic wedding gown, the Duchess of Cambridge went with a British designer at a famed label—Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen. The jaw-dropping, dramatic lace dress lived up to all of the anticipation and made headlines around the world.

    The Duchess of Cambridge knows that when something works, you stick to it. In the ten years since her wedding, Kate has turned to the brand again and again. She's chosen a number of tailored frocks and flowing ballgowns from the label and makes the most out of these outfits, rewearing them over the years.

    Below, find 20 times the Duchess of Cambridge wore McQueen. Or, shop the brand for yourself here.

  • <p>Kate wore a <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a34425134/kate-middleton-red-coat-alexander-mcqueen-hold-still-photo/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:long, red, double-breasted coat" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">long, red, double-breasted coat</a> from the designer for the launch of her 'Hold Still' community photography project. The red hue was perfect for the autumn event. </p>
    2/21

    October 20, 2020

    Kate wore a long, red, double-breasted coat from the designer for the launch of her 'Hold Still' community photography project. The red hue was perfect for the autumn event.

  • <p>The Duchess is clearly a fan of McQueen coats. She chose this militaristic style for a visit to the Defense Medical Rehabilitation Center in Leicestershire.</p>
    3/21

    February 11, 2020

    The Duchess is clearly a fan of McQueen coats. She chose this militaristic style for a visit to the Defense Medical Rehabilitation Center in Leicestershire.

  • <p>While <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a29811326/kate-middleton-alexander-mcqueen-royal-variety-performance-photos-2019/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:attending the annual Royal Variety Performance" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">attending the annual Royal Variety Performance</a>, Kate wore a semi-sheer black lace gown from the brand. She paired the dress with hoop earrings from Erdem.</p>
    4/21

    November 18, 2019

    While attending the annual Royal Variety Performance, Kate wore a semi-sheer black lace gown from the brand. She paired the dress with hoop earrings from Erdem.

  • <p>Kate often rewears this powder blue, belted McQueen coat, featuring large pockets. She chose the outerwear here for the naming ceremony for the boat, the RSS Sir David Attenborough. She also <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/a29243564/kate-middleton-alexander-mcqueen-coat-david-attenborough-ship-naming-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:previously wore this coat in 2014 and in 2016" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">previously wore this coat in 2014 and in 2016</a>.</p>
    5/21

    September 26, 2019

    Kate often rewears this powder blue, belted McQueen coat, featuring large pockets. She chose the outerwear here for the naming ceremony for the boat, the RSS Sir David Attenborough. She also previously wore this coat in 2014 and in 2016.

  • <p>The Duchess chose this black floral dress, which she originally wore to the 2017 BAFTA awards, for the 2019 National Portrait Gallery Gala. </p>
    6/21

    March 12, 2019

    The Duchess chose this black floral dress, which she originally wore to the 2017 BAFTA awards, for the 2019 National Portrait Gallery Gala.

  • <p>Few make a white gown like McQueen. The Duchess chose this flowing, one-shouldered number for the BAFTA awards. </p>
    7/21

    February 10, 2019

    Few make a white gown like McQueen. The Duchess chose this flowing, one-shouldered number for the BAFTA awards.

  • <p>Kate pulled out all the stops for <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a24121823/kate-middleton-alexander-mcqueen-blue-dress-dutch-state-banquet/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the Dutch state dinner" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">the Dutch state dinner</a> in 2018. The Duchess paired the famed Lover's Knot tiara with an icy blue McQueen gown.</p>
    8/21

    October 23, 2018

    Kate pulled out all the stops for the Dutch state dinner in 2018. The Duchess paired the famed Lover's Knot tiara with an icy blue McQueen gown.

  • <p>McQueen seems to be the royal wedding designer of choice. The Duchess wore this <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a23455715/kate-middleton-princess-eugenie-royal-wedding-outfit/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:raspberry-colored dress" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">raspberry-colored dress</a> to her cousin-in-law, Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank. </p>
    9/21

    October 12, 2018

    McQueen seems to be the royal wedding designer of choice. The Duchess wore this raspberry-colored dress to her cousin-in-law, Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank.

  • <p>The Duchess seems to trust the label for many momentous life events. For example, she chose McQueen for her youngest child, Prince Louis's christening. </p>
    10/21

    July 9, 2018

    The Duchess seems to trust the label for many momentous life events. For example, she chose McQueen for her youngest child, Prince Louis's christening.

  • <p>McQueen has also been one of Kate's most-worn maternity brands when it comes to formalwear. She chose this stunning, sweeping gown for dinner at the Royal Palace in Oslo, Norway. </p>
    11/21

    February 1, 2018

    McQueen has also been one of Kate's most-worn maternity brands when it comes to formalwear. She chose this stunning, sweeping gown for dinner at the Royal Palace in Oslo, Norway.

  • <p>At the 2017 <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a10016954/trooping-the-colour-facts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Trooping the Colour festivities" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Trooping the Colour festivities</a>, the Duchess chose this cheery, bubblegum pink McQueen dress. She paired the outfit with a matching pink fascinator. </p>
    12/21

    June 17, 2017

    At the 2017 Trooping the Colour festivities, the Duchess chose this cheery, bubblegum pink McQueen dress. She paired the outfit with a matching pink fascinator.

  • <p>The Duchess wore McQueen white lace, reminiscent of her wedding gown, to 2017's Royal Ascot horse race. Here, she chats with her mother, Carole Middleton. </p>
    13/21

    June 20, 2017

    The Duchess wore McQueen white lace, reminiscent of her wedding gown, to 2017's Royal Ascot horse race. Here, she chats with her mother, Carole Middleton.

  • <p>Since Pippa Middleton wore McQueen to Kate's wedding, it seems only fair that the Duchess wore the designer to Pippa's nuptials. Kate paired the elegant dress with a matching fascinator. </p>
    14/21

    May 20, 2017

    Since Pippa Middleton wore McQueen to Kate's wedding, it seems only fair that the Duchess wore the designer to Pippa's nuptials. Kate paired the elegant dress with a matching fascinator.

  • <p>The Duchess loves a blush-colored McQueen. She chose this ensemble to visit London's National Portrait Gallery.</p>
    15/21

    May 4, 2016

    The Duchess loves a blush-colored McQueen. She chose this ensemble to visit London's National Portrait Gallery.

  • <p>Kate normally chooses solid colors from the brand, but made an exception for a 2016 trip to Canada. She chose this red and white eyelet, embroidered dress to attend an event for the Canadian Coast Guard and Vancouver First Responders. </p>
    16/21

    September 25, 2016

    Kate normally chooses solid colors from the brand, but made an exception for a 2016 trip to Canada. She chose this red and white eyelet, embroidered dress to attend an event for the Canadian Coast Guard and Vancouver First Responders.

  • <p>While pregnant, the Duchess once again opted for pink McQueen, sporting this coat to the Commonwealth Observance Service at Westminster Abbey. </p>
    17/21

    March 9, 2015

    While pregnant, the Duchess once again opted for pink McQueen, sporting this coat to the Commonwealth Observance Service at Westminster Abbey.

  • <p>The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia as part of the Diamond Jubilee Tour in 2012. Kate wore custom, gilded McQueen to an official dinner hosted by Malaysia's Head of State.</p>
    18/21

    September 13, 2012

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia as part of the Diamond Jubilee Tour in 2012. Kate wore custom, gilded McQueen to an official dinner hosted by Malaysia's Head of State.

  • <p>Kate donned this dramatic black velvet gown to join Prince William and Prince Harry at the Sun Military Awards.</p>
    19/21

    December 19, 2011

    Kate donned this dramatic black velvet gown to join Prince William and Prince Harry at the Sun Military Awards.

  • <p>McQueen seems to be the Duchess's BAFTA go-to designer. She wore this flowing lavender gown to the 2011 event. </p>
    20/21

    July 9, 2011

    McQueen seems to be the Duchess's BAFTA go-to designer. She wore this flowing lavender gown to the 2011 event.

  • <p>The day that started the iconic partnership. Sarah Burton designed <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/the-scene/weddings/a20517182/kate-middleton-wedding-dress/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kate Middleton's wedding dress" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Kate Middleton's wedding dress</a> for Alexander McQueen. She also designed Kate's sister, Pippa's bridesmaid's dress. </p>
    21/21

    April 29, 2011

    The day that started the iconic partnership. Sarah Burton designed Kate Middleton's wedding dress for Alexander McQueen. She also designed Kate's sister, Pippa's bridesmaid's dress.

