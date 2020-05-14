20 Sweet Bible Verses about Babies

20 Sweet Bible Verses about BabiesCountry LivingMay 14, 2020, 9:06 p.m. UTC"For this child I prayed and the Lord has granted the desires of my heart."From Country Living20 Sweet Bible Verses about BabiesCongratulations! If you're about to have a baby, you likely have a lot on your plate—decorating a nursery, settling on baby shower themes (or even attending your own virtual baby shower, depending on where you live), shopping for an endless list of supplies—and even more on your mind. Prepare your heart (and calm your nerves!) with these quotes about babies. Whether you’re religious or not, the Bible can be a great source when you're looking for reassuring scripture about hope or are looking for some encouraging verses about strength. And more specifically, the Bible is home to more than a few gems about the value of our little ones. Even if you're not particularly spiritual, we hope you’ll get a little something out of these wise words. Read on and you might even get inspired to turn one of these verses into a work of art in that nursery!Jeremiah 1:5"Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you. Before you were born I set you apart."Psalms 127:3"Children are a gift from the Lord. They are a reward from Him."Scroll to continue with contentAd1 Samuel 1:27"For this child I prayed and the Lord has granted the desires of my heart."Psalm 8:2"You have taught children and infants to give you praise ..."Proverbs 22:6"Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old he will not depart from it."Proverbs 13:24"Those who spare the rod of discipline hate their children. Those who love their children care enough to discipline them."Matthew 18:10"Beware that you don’t look down on any of these little ones. For I tell you that in heaven their angels are always in the presence of my heavenly Father."Ephesians 6:1-3"Children, obey your parents in the Lord, for this is right. Honor your father and mother, which is the first commandment with promise: that it may be well with you and you may live long on the earth."Proverbs 10:1"A wise child brings joy to a father; a foolish child brings grief to a mother."Matthew 19:14"But Jesus said, Let the children come to me. Don’t stop them! For the Kingdom of Heaven belongs to those who are like these children."Ephesians 2:10"For we are God’s handiwork, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do."Psalm 139:13"You made all the delicate, inner parts of my body and knit me together in my mother’s womb."Ecclesiastes 11:5"Just as you cannot understand the path of the wind or the mystery of a tiny baby growing in its mother’s womb, so you cannot understand the activity of God, who does all things."Mark 9:36–37"Anyone who welcomes a little child like this on my behalf welcomes me, and anyone who welcomes me welcomes not only me but also my Father who sent me."Luke 2:40"And the child grew and became strong in spirit, filled with wisdom; and the grace of God was upon Him."James 1:17"Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of lights with whom there is no variation or shadow due to change."Ephesians 6:4"Fathers, do not provoke your children to anger by the way you treat them. Rather, bring them up with the discipline and instruction that comes from the Lord."Romans 8:16"For His Spirit joins with our spirit to affirm that we are God’s children."Galatians 3:26"So in Christ Jesus, you are all children of God through faith."Jeremiah 29:11"For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope."