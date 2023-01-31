Easy Decor Ideas to Make Your House Feel Like Spring

The Independent

body language expert has revealed the signs you’re giving someone the ‘ick’ - including the person leaning away from you and folding their arms.Adrianne Carter, 53, suggests a date can show they aren’t interested in you - or you’re turning them off - by creating distance between you both.She suggests they might move an object, like a menu, in front of them - to create a barrier if they’re not interested.Adrianne says a date might be going well and they’re likely to fancy you if they hold eye contact, lean towards you, raise their eyebrows or roll their sleeves up.Adrianne, from Lichfield, Staffordshire, said: “A really simple rule for dates is when someone is leaning in - getting closer to you - it’s probably going well.SWNS