Easy Decor Ideas to Make Your House Feel Like Spring
Easy Decor Ideas to Make Your House Feel Like Spring by Layla Palmer
Wallpapered BookcaseMike Garten. Furniture makeovers by Alex Mata and Lis Engelhart
Bold StripesStephen Karlisch
Hang Plants OutdoorsHelen Norman
Statement LightingRachel Shingleton
Citrus WreathTroy Thies Photography; Interior Design & Photo Styling: Martha O’Hara Interiors; Builder: John Kraemer & Sons; Architect: Murphy & Co. Design
Mantel DecorLayla Palmer
Slipcovered SofaJill Weller
Layers of PatternLisa Romerein
Leafy Wall ArtRikki Snyder
Bright CushionsStaircase: Aimée Mazzenga; Designed by Bria Hammel Interiors
Indoor-Outdoor LivingMark Scott
Pastel CurtainLaurey Glenn. Designed by Ashley Gilbreath of Ashley Gilbreath Interior Design
Rattan Bar CartMike Garten
Floral CenterpieceMike Garten
Decorative Wooden FrameKaley Elaine Photography
Vertical GardenBuff Strickland
Hat DisplaySabrina Tan
Botanical WallpaperAmy Lamb; Designer: Lisa Gilmore
Bundled BloomsWool and Vine
Pops of ColorRaquel Langworthy
Garden-inspired WallpaperLucas Allen
Acrylic AccentsAlyssa Rosenheck
Painted BrickStacey Brandford
Bohemian Accent RugJared Smith
Bright LightsKaryn Millet
Coral Bedroom AccentsMike Garten
Rainbow GlasswareAlyssa Rosenheck
Floral WallsMary Costa
Pastel Hues GaloreDominic Blackmore
Two-tone CabinetsScott Rickels
DIY Rope MirrorAlison Gootee
Floral TablescapeRachel Whiting
Plant-covered ShelvesJared Smith
Sunny Dining Room ChairsMike Garten
Open ShelvesLisa Romerein
Contrasting Bedroom DecorMonica Buck
Bold Table SettingCasey Dunn
Bright Yellow AccessoriesTim Young
Woodsy Floral ArrangementMichael Partenio
Colorful Kitchen IslandDavid Tsay
Seasonal TouchesMichael J Lee
Fresh Greens and FloralsMike Garten
Functional Kitchen CenterpieceJason Hartog
Mismatched Dining Room ChairsMax Kim-Bee