Easy Decor Ideas to Make Your House Feel Like Spring

  • <p>As we say goodbye to the drab winter months, we're ready to celebrate the arrival of warm weather with a home refresh. Luckily, putting <strong>s</strong><strong>pring decor ideas</strong> to the test doesn't mean blowing your budget. Once you eliminate clutter from your space (our<a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/cleaning/a40773509/cleaning-awards-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Best Cleaning and Organizing Award winners" class="link "> Best Cleaning and Organizing Award winners</a> can help) and tackle your <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/cleaning/g3345/spring-cleaning-tips/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:spring cleaning checklist" class="link ">spring cleaning checklist</a>, it's time for the fun stuff: decorating. Lean into the season of renewal by filling your home with bold hues, lively patterns, natural textures and breathable fabrics. </p><p>You can start small: Top your living room sofa with colorful throw pillows, upgrade your dining table with a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/decorating-ideas/g30693064/spring-centerpieces/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:standout spring centerpiece" class="link ">standout spring centerpiece</a> — think <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/gardening/a20705923/indoor-herb-garden/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fresh herbs" class="link ">fresh herbs</a>, Campanula or peonies — or deck out your fireplace in a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/decorating-ideas/g42096318/paint-color-trends-2023/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fresh coat of paint" class="link ">fresh coat of paint</a>, then finish the makeover with potted plants and a collection of vintage-inspired vessels. </p><p>And don't forget about the outdoors. Put the focus on your outdoor area, even if it's a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/gardening/advice/g495/small-garden-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:small yard" class="link ">small yard</a>, by hanging plants or experimenting with a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/gardening/g40736540/vertical-garden-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:unique vertical garden" class="link ">unique vertical garden</a>. It's all up to you, especially since these ideas are cheap even though they don't skimp on style.</p><p>You'll even spot a few <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/easter-ideas/g2217/easter-decorations/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Easter decorating pointers" class="link ">Easter decorating pointers</a> and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/decorating-ideas/g42084756/interior-design-trends-2023/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:home design trends" class="link ">home design trends</a> in this roundup of spring decor ideas for just about every design style. Everything from classic stripes and florals to soothing pastels and shades of blue are all fair game this season. We bet you'll find a design idea in this collection to give your home a spring makeover. </p>
    Layla Palmer
  • <p>Think outside the box the next time you fall in love with a graphic wallpaper design. If you're not ready to commit to installing it on your walls, add it to the back of a bookshelf. It's just the thing you need to brighten up your room. </p>
    Mike Garten. Furniture makeovers by Alex Mata and Lis Engelhart
  • <p>Stripes have a special way of bringing a room to life, especially during the spring months. Here, the green and white striped painted walls, paired with the woven accessories and nautical wall prints, give the space a coastal feel. </p>
    Stephen Karlisch
  • <p>Give your outdoor area a warm-weather makeover by suspending plants from the ceiling. Bring in even more color and style with a few throw pillows and a patterned weather-resistant rug in arresting hues. </p>
    Helen Norman
  • <p>Taking a design risk in a small space can be worth the effort. The best place to start? Eye-catching lighting. Choose a fixture in an energizing color to give your powder room a trendy look.</p>
    Rachel Shingleton
  • <p>Wreaths aren't just for the holidays. Transform any bookcase into a conversation starter with the addition of an oversized wreath. Simply add a pretty bow and any faux citrus of choice to make it right for the season. </p>
    Troy Thies Photography; Interior Design & Photo Styling: Martha O’Hara Interiors; Builder: John Kraemer & Sons; Architect: Murphy & Co. Design
  • <p>Mantel decorating is meant to be easy — and changed with the seasons. Here, potted plants and a collection of white vessels are all it takes to freshen this space up for spring. </p>
    Layla Palmer
  • <p>White slipcovered furniture never fails to uplift the room, especially since they act as the perfect foundation for the liveliest of throw pillows. And it doesn't hurt that you can easily toss your slipcovers in the wash when it's time to clean up any stains. It's that simple!</p>
    Jill Weller
  • <p>Pattern play is always a great idea in a primary bedroom. Just a few throw pillows in an array of patterns can make a bed look more polished. <br></p>
    Lisa Romerein
  • <p>When in doubt, go for an over-the-top wall installation that embodies all that there is to love about spring. Designer Maryline Damour of <a href="https://www.damourdrake.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Damour Drake" class="link ">Damour Drake</a> teamed up with fiber artist <a href="https://www.siennamartz.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sienna Martz" class="link ">Sienna Martz </a>to dream up this unique 3D leaf installation. </p>
    Rikki Snyder
  • <p>Upgrade your built-in bench with comfy cushions in a vivid hue. Finish the room by layering in plants, throw pillows and other small decorative pieces in seasonal shades. </p>
    Staircase: Aimée Mazzenga; Designed by Bria Hammel Interiors
  • <p>There's no better time to embrace the beauty of the outdoors than the spring season. Position your sofa — topped with vibrant pillows and throws — directly in front of your windows. All that's left to do is bask in the natural light. </p>
    Mark Scott
  • <p>Kick off the spring season by turning an unused corner of your home into a charming coffee station. Amp up built-in shelves with a pastel-colored curtain that's fit to hide everything from mugs to appliances. </p>
    Laurey Glenn. Designed by Ashley Gilbreath of Ashley Gilbreath Interior Design
  • <p>If you've been longing to upgrade your nightstand, there's no reason not to take a design risk. Treat a rattan bar cart as a side table by dressing it up with books, a small decorative tray for jewelry and a lively floral arrangement. </p>
    Mike Garten
  • <p>Gather your favorite flowers in shades of pink, red and yellow and arrange them along your table runner for the perfect spring dinner setup.</p>
    Mike Garten
  • <p>A vintage wooden frame can easily become the perfect spot to display your favorite photos of the season — family hiking trips, botanical garden visits and all. </p>
    Kaley Elaine Photography
  • <p>If you're tight on outdoor space and need an unexpected way to showcase your potted plants, think vertically. Simply place a wooden pallet against a wall and deck it out with as many potted plants as you can fit. </p>
    Buff Strickland
  • <p>Once the weather warms up, it's time to put your straw hats to use, right? Keep them within arm's reach by making your collection a part of your home's decor. Take a cue from Sabrina Tan of the fashion and lifestyle blog, <a href="https://gypsytan.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gypsy Tan" class="link ">Gypsy Tan</a>, and hang them from a copper pipe with clothesline rope and clothespins. </p>
    Sabrina Tan
  • <p>Turn your bedroom into a cheery escape, like this design scheme from <a href="https://lisagilmoredesign.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lisa Gilmore" class="link ">Lisa Gilmore</a>. Start by installing a botanical-inspired wallpaper along with bright curtains, and complete the look with a space-saving pendant light.</p>
    Amy Lamb; Designer: Lisa Gilmore
  • <p>Separate a bundle of colorful tulips into individual bud or vintage milk glass (shown here) vases for a striking display. </p>
    Wool and Vine
  • <p>Bring color to your bedroom by mixing in new throw pillows, blankets, vases, and catchall trays in a spring-appropriate hue. </p><p><strong>RELATED:</strong> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/decorating-ideas/g770/decor-ideas-master-bedroom/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Beautiful Bedroom Decorating Ideas" class="link ">Beautiful Bedroom Decorating Ideas </a></p>
    RELATED: Beautiful Bedroom Decorating Ideas

    Raquel Langworthy
  • <p>Spring has sprung in your bathroom: Layer empty seed packets or floral-filled book pages along a blank wall to create a botanical statement. </p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/decorating-ideas/g34820848/wallpaper-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Unique Wallpaper Ideas for Any Room" class="link ">Unique Wallpaper Ideas for Any Room </a></p>
    RELATED: Unique Wallpaper Ideas for Any Room

    Lucas Allen
  • <p>Like mirrors, clear furniture gives the illusion of a bigger space. Take a tiny breakfast nook, for example: Mix clear acrylic and light-colored accent chairs to achieve a lighter look<em> and</em> feel. </p>
    Alyssa Rosenheck
  • <p>Lighten up the hearth of your home with a few coats of cream or white paint. Give the same treatment to outdated wood paneling for a cleaner canvas. </p>
    Stacey Brandford
  • <p>Boho-inspired decor relies on colors, patterns and fun textures — all appropriate for the spring season. Think from the ground up with a multi-colored rug, accented with chairs in a coordinating shade.</p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/decorating-ideas/g1730/decor-ideas-dining-room/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Easy Ideas to Elevate Your Dining Room" class="link ">Easy Ideas to Elevate Your Dining Room </a></p>
    RELATED: Easy Ideas to Elevate Your Dining Room

    Jared Smith
  • <p>Lighten up your space with bold yellow light fixtures and add decorative accents in a similar hue (think: lemons and yellow tulips) to match. </p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/decorating-ideas/g30316144/modern-kitchen-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gorgeous Modern Kitchens to Replicate ASAP" class="link ">Gorgeous Modern Kitchens to Replicate ASAP</a></p>
    RELATED: Gorgeous Modern Kitchens to Replicate ASAP

    Karyn Millet
  • <p>For an easy, spring-ready fix, mix textured throws with patterned pillows for added depth and color. </p>
    Mike Garten
  • <p>Head to the antique store (or your grandma's attic) to find candy-colored stem glasses to put on display. Arrange them by color, height, or any other way that pleases the eye.</p>
    Alyssa Rosenheck
  • <p>Peel-and-stick wallpaper is a simple way to turn a blank wall into an Instagram-worthy accent piece. Consider it a chic upgrade to grandma's flower-covered walls.</p>
    Mary Costa
  • <p>Replace dark, winter-appropriate accessories with Easter-ready pastels. While robin's egg blue, soft pink, and lemon yellow may scream spring, they're also appropriate for the warm-weather months (read: summer).</p>
    Dominic Blackmore
  • <p>If you're afraid that colored cabinets will overwhelm your small kitchen space, paint just the lower cabinets a bold color and keep the rest neutral. </p>
    Scott Rickels
  • <p>Mirrors have a way of opening up a space, making it look — and feel — larger than it really is. DIY this Anthropologie-inspired mirror and leave it up year-round. </p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/decorating-ideas/a47625/diy-rope-star-mirror/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the tutorial »" class="link ">Get the tutorial »</a></em></p>
    Get the tutorial »

    Alison Gootee
  • <p>A floral centerpiece is stunning on its own, but it really shines when placed on top of a garden-inspired tablecloth.</p>
    Rachel Whiting
  • <p>Update any blank wall by hanging shelves of a similar color and decorating with faux plants in color-coordinated planters. </p>
    Jared Smith
  • <p>While velvet is typically reserved for winter, these mustard yellow chairs prove otherwise. Even if you prefer to keep things simple, let the chair cushions add a pop of color to your dining room. </p>
    Mike Garten
  • <p>Proof that you don't have to sacrifice style for function. Organize each shelf or grouping of dishware by color for an eye-catching display.</p>
    Lisa Romerein
  • <p>To offset the dark wooden walls and bed frame, dress your bed with crisp white and blue bedding. </p>
    Monica Buck
  • <p>Perfect for dinner gatherings and Easter celebrations, you can easily transform your dining space by sticking a statement-worthy runner in the middle of your table. </p>
    Casey Dunn
  • <p>With yellow curtains, flowers and decorative pieces, give any room the sunshine treatment.</p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/decorating-ideas/g1917/decor-ideas-study/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Brilliant Home Office Ideas" class="link ">Brilliant Home Office Ideas </a></p>
    RELATED: Brilliant Home Office Ideas

    Tim Young
  • <p>Give a basic bouquet of flowers a farmhouse feel by placing them in a vase, made out of sticks and twine. Place it on a wood serving platter for extra impact. </p>
    Michael Partenio
  • <p>Make a bold statement by painting the kitchen island a striking red hue. Complete it with neutral bar stools for a toned down (but equally gorgeous) look. </p>
    David Tsay
  • <p>Incorporate everything that the season has to offer — bright colors and fresh greens — into your living space with patterned throw pillows and indoor plants. </p>
    Michael J Lee
  • <p>Bring Mother Nature indoors by scattering plants and flowers — remember: fresh is best — around your kitchen. Just keep 'em near the sink, so you'll remember to water them. </p>
    Mike Garten
  • <p>Keep your day-to-day essentials within reach by placing them in jars, bowls and vases on a large cutting board in the center of the kitchen island or table. </p>
    Jason Hartog
  • <p>Open up your space by swapping fabric-covered dining room chairs for understated wicker and rattan designs, complete with a cushion for optimal comfort. </p>
    Max Kim-Bee
