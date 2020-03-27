20 Romantic Birthday Quotes for Your Girlfriend

20 Romantic Birthday Quotes for Your GirlfriendCountry LivingMarch 27, 2020, 3:39 p.m. UTCImpress the special lady in your life with these birthday messages.From Country Living20 Romantic Birthday Quotes for Your GirlfriendBirthdays are special for many reasons. They are, of course, a great day to celebrate the continued health, happiness, and wisdom that comes with another year of life. But when love is in your life, a birthday is also a great time to celebrate romance! We all know that birthdays are better when you get to share them with someone you love. And while there are great anniversary quotes and a number of special gratitude quotes, figuring out just what to say or write in your girlfriend's birthday card can be tough. So for this year's birthday, make your girlfriend a homemade birthday cake, shop from our curated selection of girlfriend gift ideas, and arm yourself with these 20 quotes to make the girl in your life feel even more special on her big day.Karen Clodfelter"As we grow older together, As we continue to change with age, There is one thing that will never change...I will always keep falling in love with you."Zane Grey"Love grows more tremendously full, swift, poignant, as the years multiply."Scroll to continue with contentAdLeo Christopher"You are my today and all of my tomorrows."A.A. Milne"If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day so I never have to live without you."Unknown"Love is not about how many days, months, or years you have been together. Love is about how much you love each other every single day."Robert Browning"Grow old along with me! The best is yet to be."Abraham Lincoln"And in the end, it's not the years in your life that count. It's the life in your years."Unknown"I wish I could turn back the clock. I'd find you sooner and love you longer. Happy birthday!"Brad Garrett"You take away all the other luxuries in life, and if you can make someone smile and laugh, you have given the most special gift: happiness."Dr. Seuss"Today you are you! That is truer than true! There is no one alive who is you-er than you!"Franz Schubert"I want you for always...days, years, eternities." Unknown"Loved you yesterday, love you still, always have, always will."Gabriel Byrne"Presents don't really mean much to me. I don't want to sound mawkish, but it was the realization that I have a great many people in my life who really love me, and who I really love."Franka Potente"To give somebody your time is the biggest gift you can give."Buddy Valastro"Cakes are special. Every birthday, every celebration ends with something sweet, a cake, and people remember. It's all about the memories."Martial"Believing hear, what you deserve to hear: Your birthday as my own to me is dear...But yours gives the most; for mine did only lend Me to the world; yours gave to me a friend."Abhishek Bachchan"A birthday is just another day where you go to work and people give you love. Age is just a state of mind, and you are as old as you think you are. You have to count your blessings and be happy."Dorothy Canfield Fisher"Those who love deeply never grow old; they my die of old age, but they die young."Debasish Mridha"Today you have added another candle of knowledge and wisdom to your life. May it give you the power to enlighten the whole world. On your birthday, I wish you joy and happiness."Steve Maraboli"Forever is a measure of time used by people who share an ordinary love. Our extraordinary love is immeasurable...for us, forever just won't do."