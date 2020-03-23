20 Quotes to Hit a Birthday Home Run

It's your husband's birthday! This day of celebration comes but once a year, so make it count. It's time to break out the confetti, blow up the balloons, and bake his favorite homemade cake (or pick up a cake from the local bakery...we won't tell). And don't forget the card! Whether you hit the drug-store card aisle and pick out a greeting card or enlist the kids' help to make a DIY birthday card, you need a special message to write inside. You can always go the funny route if that's your guy's style or decide on something more heartfelt, but this occasion requires something more than "Love, Me." Our list of 20 quotes should get you started. If you need more inspiration, check out birthday quotes for everyone or even Father's Day quotes. He will appreciate your efforts!