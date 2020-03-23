20 Quotes to Hit a Birthday Home Run

20 Quotes to Hit a Birthday Home RunCountry LivingMarch 23, 2020, 5:13 p.m. UTCCelebrate your husband's birthday with a message just for him.From Country Living20 Quotes to Hit a Birthday Home RunIt's your husband's birthday! This day of celebration comes but once a year, so make it count. It's time to break out the confetti, blow up the balloons, and bake his favorite homemade cake (or pick up a cake from the local bakery...we won't tell). And don't forget the card! Whether you hit the drug-store card aisle and pick out a greeting card or enlist the kids' help to make a DIY birthday card, you need a special message to write inside. You can always go the funny route if that's your guy's style or decide on something more heartfelt, but this occasion requires something more than "Love, Me." Our list of 20 quotes should get you started. If you need more inspiration, check out birthday quotes for everyone or even Father's Day quotes. He will appreciate your efforts!Plautus"Let us celebrate the occasion with wine and sweet words."Sammy Hagar"Every year on your birthday, you get a chance to start new." Scroll to continue with contentAdShirley Bassey"You don't get older. You get better."Wilson Mizner"The first hundred years are the hardest."Emily Dickinson"Morning without you is a dwindled dawn."Jonathan Swift"No wise man ever wished to be younger." Groucho Marx"Time flies like an arrow. Fruit flies like a banana."Robert Browning"Grow old along with me! The best is yet to be."The Office"It is your birthday." Brigitte Bardot"It's sad to grow old, but nice to ripen." Germaine Greer"You're only young once, but you can be immature a lifetime."Eli Cass"Middle age is when a guy keeps turning off lights for economical rather than romantic reasons."Charles Wadsworth"By the time a man realizes that his father was right, he has a son who thinks he's wrong."Friedrich Von Schiller"Keep true to the dreams of thy youth."Mae West"You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough."Oliver Wendell Holmes"Men do not quit playing because they grow old; they grow old because they quit playing."Lucille Ball"The secret of staying young is to live honestly, eat slowly, and lie about your age."William Shakespeare"With mirth and laughter let old wrinkles come."Gloria Swanson"I think all of this talk about age is foolish. Every time I'm a year older, everyone else is too."Madeleine L'Engle"The great thing about getting older is that you don't lose all the other ages you've been."