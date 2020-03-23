20 Quotes to Hit a Birthday Home Run

Celebrate your husband's birthday with a message just for him.

<p>It's your husband's birthday! This day of celebration comes but once a year, so make it count. It's time to break out the confetti, blow up the balloons, and bake his favorite<a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/g4296/homemade-birthday-cake-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:homemade cake" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"> homemade cake</a> (or pick up a cake from the local bakery...we won't tell). And don't forget the card! Whether you hit the drug-store card aisle and pick out a greeting card or enlist the kids' help to make a<a href="https://www.countryliving.com/diy-crafts/g29069859/diy-birthday-cards/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:DIY birthday card" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"> DIY birthday card</a>, you need a special message to write inside. You can always go the funny route if that's your guy's style or decide on something more heartfelt, but this occasion requires something more than "Love, Me." Our list of 20 quotes should get you started. If you need more inspiration, check out <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/life/entertainment/g19702255/birthday-quotes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:birthday quotes for everyone" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">birthday quotes for everyone </a>or even <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/life/g1750/father-day-quotes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Father's Day quotes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Father's Day quotes</a>. He will appreciate your efforts!</p>
20 Quotes to Hit a Birthday Home Run

<p>"Let us celebrate the occasion with wine and sweet words."</p>
Plautus

<p>"Every year on your birthday, you get a chance to start new." </p>
Sammy Hagar

<p>"You don't get older. You get better."</p>
Shirley Bassey

<p>"The first hundred years are the hardest."</p>
Wilson Mizner

<p>"Morning without you is a dwindled dawn."</p>
Emily Dickinson

<p>"No wise man ever wished to be younger." </p>
Jonathan Swift

<p>"Time flies like an arrow. Fruit flies like a banana."</p>
Groucho Marx

<p>"Grow old along with me! The best is yet to be."</p>
Robert Browning

<p>"It is your birthday." </p>
The Office

<p>"It's sad to grow old, but nice to ripen." </p>
Brigitte Bardot

<p>"You're only young once, but you can be immature a lifetime."</p>
Germaine Greer

<p>"Middle age is when a guy keeps turning off lights for economical rather than romantic reasons."</p>
Eli Cass

<p>"By the time a man realizes that his father was right, he has a son who thinks he's wrong."</p>
Charles Wadsworth

<p>"Keep true to the dreams of thy youth."</p>
Friedrich Von Schiller

<p>"You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough."</p>
Mae West

<p>"Men do not quit playing because they grow old; they grow old because they quit playing."</p>
Oliver Wendell Holmes

<p>"The secret of staying young is to live honestly, eat slowly, and lie about your age."</p>
Lucille Ball

<p>"With mirth and laughter let old wrinkles come."</p>
William Shakespeare

<p>"I think all of this talk about age is foolish. Every time I'm a year older, everyone else is too."</p>
Gloria Swanson

<p>"The great thing about getting older is that you don't lose all the other ages you've been."</p>
Madeleine L'Engle

