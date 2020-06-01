20 picture round quiz questions to introduce to your weekly Zoom

20 picture round quiz questions to introduce to your weekly ZoomCosmoJune 1, 2020, 9:00 a.m. UTCWho doesn't love 'Guess Who'?From Cosmopolitan20 picture round quiz questions to introduce to your weekly ZoomIf you've spent the majority of lockdown on Zoom, you're not the only one. Whether it's for job purposes or virtually hanging out with your friends and family, connecting with people over video call seems to be all we're doing right now. One of the other reasons we're constantly on the conferencing app seems to be for quizzes. Whether they're hard or easy, general knowledge or celeb-specific, we have done a lot of quizzing over the last 10 weeks. And one round we're kind of running out of ideas for is the picture round. If you feel the same, here's a round up of the best picture round questions you can use for your next virtual quiz. All you need to do is share your screen and go though the first 20 slides, before revealing the answers on the next 20 slides. 1. For two points, who is behind the badges?2. Who is behind the badge?Scroll to continue with contentAd3. Who is behind the badge?4. Who is behind the badge?5. Who is behind the badge?6. Who is behind the badge?7. Who is behind the badge?8. For two points, who is behind the badges?9. For two points, who is behind the badges?10. Who is behind the badge?11. Who is behind the badge?12. Who is behind the badge?13. Who is behind the badge?14. Who is behind the badge?15. Who is behind the badge?16. Who is behind the badge?17. Who is behind the badge?18. Who is behind the badge?19. Who is behind the badge?20. Who is behind the badge?ANSWERS. 1. Kendall and Kylie Jenner2. Lady Gaga3. Harry Styles4. Beyonce5. Kim Kardashian-West6. Ed Sheeran7. Justin Bieber8. Camilla Parker-Bowles and Prince George9. Kevin Spacey and Angelina Jolie10. Gary Lineker11. Ariana Grande12. Stormzy13. Britney Spears14. Liam Gallagher15. Rihanna16. Leonardo DiCaprio17. Boris Johnson18. Marilyn Monroe19. Lizzo