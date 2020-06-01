20 picture round quiz questions to introduce to your weekly Zoom

Cosmo

Who doesn't love 'Guess Who'?

From Cosmopolitan

<p>If you've spent the majority of lockdown on <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/uk/worklife/a32387232/how-do-you-set-a-zoom-background-best/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Zoom" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Zoom</a>, you're not the only one. Whether it's for<a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/uk/body/health/a32234431/video-calls-lockdown-fatigue/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:job purposes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"> job purposes</a> or virtually hanging out with your <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/uk/body/health/a31468388/self-isolating-coronavirus-advice/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:friends and family," class="link rapid-noclick-resp">friends and family,</a> connecting with people over video call seems to be all we're doing right now. One of the other reasons we're constantly on the conferencing app seems to be for <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/uk/worklife/a32223477/best-quiz-round-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:quizzes." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">quizzes.</a> Whether they're <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/uk/worklife/a32433256/best-hard-general-knowledge-quiz-questions/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hard" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">hard</a> or <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/uk/worklife/a32401351/best-easy-quiz-questions/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:easy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">easy</a>, <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/uk/worklife/a32388181/best-general-knowledge-quiz-questions/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:general knowledge" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">general knowledge</a> or <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/uk/worklife/a32377516/best-entertainment-quiz-questions/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:celeb-specific," class="link rapid-noclick-resp">celeb-specific,</a> we have done a<a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/uk/worklife/a32612392/best-true-false-quiz-questions/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:lot of quizzing" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"> lot of quizzing </a>over the last 10 weeks. And one round we're kind of running out of ideas for is the picture round. If you feel the same, here's a round up of the best picture round questions you can use for your next virtual quiz. All you need to do is share your screen and go though the first 20 slides, before revealing the answers on the next 20 slides. </p>
20 picture round quiz questions to introduce to your weekly Zoom

If you've spent the majority of lockdown on Zoom, you're not the only one. Whether it's for job purposes or virtually hanging out with your friends and family, connecting with people over video call seems to be all we're doing right now. One of the other reasons we're constantly on the conferencing app seems to be for quizzes. Whether they're hard or easy, general knowledge or celeb-specific, we have done a lot of quizzing over the last 10 weeks. And one round we're kind of running out of ideas for is the picture round. If you feel the same, here's a round up of the best picture round questions you can use for your next virtual quiz. All you need to do is share your screen and go though the first 20 slides, before revealing the answers on the next 20 slides.

1. For two points, who is behind the badges?
2. Who is behind the badge?
Scroll to continue with content
Ad
3. Who is behind the badge?
4. Who is behind the badge?
5. Who is behind the badge?
6. Who is behind the badge?
7. Who is behind the badge?
8. For two points, who is behind the badges?
9. For two points, who is behind the badges?
10. Who is behind the badge?
11. Who is behind the badge?
12. Who is behind the badge?
13. Who is behind the badge?
14. Who is behind the badge?
15. Who is behind the badge?
16. Who is behind the badge?
17. Who is behind the badge?
18. Who is behind the badge?
19. Who is behind the badge?
20. Who is behind the badge?
ANSWERS. 1. Kendall and Kylie Jenner
2. Lady Gaga
3. Harry Styles
4. Beyonce
5. Kim Kardashian-West
6. Ed Sheeran
7. Justin Bieber
8. Camilla Parker-Bowles and Prince George
9. Kevin Spacey and Angelina Jolie
10. Gary Lineker
11. Ariana Grande
12. Stormzy
13. Britney Spears
14. Liam Gallagher
15. Rihanna
16. Leonardo DiCaprio
17. Boris Johnson
18. Marilyn Monroe
19. Lizzo

What to Read Next

Back