The 20 Most Unforgettable Teen Bedrooms in Movies and TV

  When it comes to living the teenage dream, no one had it better than our favorite adolescents on the silver screen… Well, at least when it comes to cool bedrooms. Whether it was a modest attic hideaways or spacious canopied suite (hello, Regina George), our favorite on-screen teens always seemed to have free reign hanging posters, draping twinkle lights, and generally going all out with personality-packed decor. To get some inspiration for your own space or to take a trip down memory lane with your old favorite films and television sets, keep reading for the top 20 coolest teenage bedrooms in TV and movie history.
    Paramount
  Yes, The Fresh Prince of Bel Air was all about how cool Will Smith was, but a little attention must be paid to his upbeat, curious cousin, Ashley Banks. Her palatial pink room, while very 1980s, definitely stole more than a few scenes.
    20) Fresh Prince of Bel Air

    Yes, The Fresh Prince of Bel Air was all about how cool Will Smith was, but a little attention must be paid to his upbeat, curious cousin, Ashley Banks. Her palatial pink room, while very 1980s, definitely stole more than a few scenes.

    Warner Bros.
  What is it about alcove bedrooms? Maybe it's because those little nooks project a sense of privacy and safety that adolescents (and sure, adults) crave? Every teen on Euphoria has some serious bedroom style game, but if we'd have to choose just one to live in, it'd be the one belonging to Jules. The juxtaposition between more casual, laidback linens and the prim and romantic light fixtures is an embodiment of her personal style and spirit.
    19) Euphoria

    What is it about alcove bedrooms? Maybe it's because those little nooks project a sense of privacy and safety that adolescents (and sure, adults) crave? Every teen on Euphoria has some serious bedroom style game, but if we'd have to choose just one to live in, it'd be the one belonging to Jules. The juxtaposition between more casual, laidback linens and the prim and romantic light fixtures is an embodiment of her personal style and spirit.

    HBO
  Everything about Ferris Bueller is cool, including his bedroom. As much as we can appreciate his many posters and flags adorning the walls, the best part is surprisingly that very creepy mannequin in the corner. Yes, it's well-dressed, but it also plays a key role in helping the little rascal escape undetected in this '80s favorite.
    18) Ferris Bueller's Day Off

    Everything about Ferris Bueller is cool, including his bedroom. As much as we can appreciate his many posters and flags adorning the walls, the best part is surprisingly that very creepy mannequin in the corner. Yes, it's well-dressed, but it also plays a key role in helping the little rascal escape undetected in this '80s favorite.

    Paramount
  What is a discussion of set design without at a Nancy Meyers mention? Though she's known for her incredible kitchens, it's also worth noting Hallie Parker's cheerful bedroom on her father's wine-country estate in The Parent Trap (don't worry, we know that's Annie James pictured). The built-in window seat is perfect for spying on her aforementioned dear old dad, snapping photos, curling up with a good book, and, of course, scheming with her sis.
    17) The Parent Trap

    What is a discussion of set design without at a Nancy Meyers mention? Though she's known for her incredible kitchens, it's also worth noting Hallie Parker's cheerful bedroom on her father's wine-country estate in The Parent Trap (don't worry, we know that's Annie James pictured). The built-in window seat is perfect for spying on her aforementioned dear old dad, snapping photos, curling up with a good book, and, of course, scheming with her sis.

    Disney
  Directed by Dee Rees, Pariah is easily one of the most beautiful films of the 21st century thematically, narratively, and visually. It follows teenager Alike as she navigates her sexuality and what it means for her relationships with her family and community. Many of her self-reflective moments and heart-to-hearts happen in her bedroom, where the bright colors glow under the twinkle lights.
    16) Pariah

    Directed by Dee Rees, Pariah is easily one of the most beautiful films of the 21st century thematically, narratively, and visually. It follows teenager Alike as she navigates her sexuality and what it means for her relationships with her family and community. Many of her self-reflective moments and heart-to-hearts happen in her bedroom, where the bright colors glow under the twinkle lights.

    Focus Features
  If you consider yourself a fan of kitsch, then you'll want to take note of David Lynch's cult classic, Twin Peaks. Audrey Horne's romantic and moody cocoon of a room is Grandmillenial-chic with a hint of noir, from the drapey floral fabrics to the angel lamp and lace-trimmed throw pillow.
    15) Twin Peaks

    If you consider yourself a fan of kitsch, then you'll want to take note of David Lynch's cult classic, Twin Peaks. Audrey Horne's romantic and moody cocoon of a room is Grandmillenial-chic with a hint of noir, from the drapey floral fabrics to the angel lamp and lace-trimmed throw pillow.

    CBS
  In case Kat's spiky attitude and dedication to Sylvia Plath don't make it clear enough, her bedroom serves as another peek into her teenage angst. With rock posters plastered over her preppy-striped wallpaper and mismatched bedding, the space is where she goes to hide from the world.
    14) 10 Things I Hate About You

    In case Kat's spiky attitude and dedication to Sylvia Plath don't make it clear enough, her bedroom serves as another peek into her teenage angst. With rock posters plastered over her preppy-striped wallpaper and mismatched bedding, the space is where she goes to hide from the world.

    Touchstone Pictures
  Mindy Kaling's Netflix series Never Have I Ever tells the story of Devi Vishwakumar, a confident, high-achieving high schooler attempting both to embrace and branch away from her family's roots in India. Her bedroom represents a similar blend of traditional elements and colors, but with a youthful, personal spin.
    13) Never Have I Ever

    Mindy Kaling's Netflix series Never Have I Ever tells the story of Devi Vishwakumar, a confident, high-achieving high schooler attempting both to embrace and branch away from her family's roots in India. Her bedroom represents a similar blend of traditional elements and colors, but with a youthful, personal spin.

    Sony Pictures
  The iconic 1960 Broadway musical inspired a film that's a perfect time capsule of midcentury styling: Take, for example, this monochromatic powder blue bedroom, with a dramatic drum-shaded lamp and a whimsical bed frame, during the "The Telephone Hour" scene.
    12) Bye Bye Birdie

    The iconic 1960 Broadway musical inspired a film that's a perfect time capsule of midcentury styling: Take, for example, this monochromatic powder blue bedroom, with a dramatic drum-shaded lamp and a whimsical bed frame, during the "The Telephone Hour" scene.

    Colombia Pictures
  Such a plush headboard and fluffy blanket would have made it even harder to wake up for class, but we still wouldn't have minded having this bed in high school. Riverdale's coolest teen, Veronica Lodge, gets to call this elegant lavender, cream, and white oasis her very own bedroom.
    11) Riverdale

    Such a plush headboard and fluffy blanket would have made it even harder to wake up for class, but we still wouldn't have minded having this bed in high school. Riverdale's coolest teen, Veronica Lodge, gets to call this elegant lavender, cream, and white oasis her very own bedroom.

    CW
  Of all the over-the-top bedroom novelties glimpsed in kids' rooms in movies (like a slide from the bedroom to the pool in Blank Check), it doesn't get much cooler than the fire pole that takes Mia Thermopolis from her bedroom to the kitchen in The Princess Diaries. She and her artist mother live in a converted fire station in San Francisco's picturesque Russian Hill neighborhood. How bohemian! Who needs stairs?
    10) The Princess Diaries

    Of all the over-the-top bedroom novelties glimpsed in kids' rooms in movies (like a slide from the bedroom to the pool in Blank Check), it doesn't get much cooler than the fire pole that takes Mia Thermopolis from her bedroom to the kitchen in The Princess Diaries. She and her artist mother live in a converted fire station in San Francisco's picturesque Russian Hill neighborhood. How bohemian! Who needs stairs?

    Disney
  The 1996 remake of Shakespeare's classic teases the play's original setting with ornate Italian furniture and harkens to its tragic future with loads of Catholic motifs and totems throughout. And who could forget the adjacent balcony? No one who took freshman English, that's for sure.
    9) Romeo + Juliet

    The 1996 remake of Shakespeare's classic teases the play's original setting with ornate Italian furniture and harkens to its tragic future with loads of Catholic motifs and totems throughout. And who could forget the adjacent balcony? No one who took freshman English, that's for sure.

    20th Century Studios
  In Amy, audiences found a positive teenage role model who also happens to have the ultimate bedroom for sleepovers. The political posters hanging on a wallpaper of tiny florals demonstrate just how much the teen has grown up, and you know we love a good paper lantern moment.
    8) Booksmart

    In Amy, audiences found a positive teenage role model who also happens to have the ultimate bedroom for sleepovers. The political posters hanging on a wallpaper of tiny florals demonstrate just how much the teen has grown up, and you know we love a good paper lantern moment.

    Annapurna
  Okay, it's a little messy, sure, but Cher's expansive bedroom in Clueless is absolute goals. From the free-standing gilt mirror to the zebra-print upholstered chair—not to mention the massive robot closet!—this lovable teen really had it made.
    7) Clueless

    Okay, it's a little messy, sure, but Cher's expansive bedroom in Clueless is absolute goals. From the free-standing gilt mirror to the zebra-print upholstered chair—not to mention the massive robot closet!—this lovable teen really had it made.

    Paramount
  Molly Ringwald's bedroom in Pretty in Pink is absolutely iconic, which is to be expected from a John Hughes classic. From the lace curtains to the dainty floral wallpaper and Louis VI-style bed, it's sweet, fun, and, of course, very pink.
    6) Pretty In Pink

    Molly Ringwald's bedroom in Pretty in Pink is absolutely iconic, which is to be expected from a John Hughes classic. From the lace curtains to the dainty floral wallpaper and Louis VI-style bed, it's sweet, fun, and, of course, very pink.

    Paramount
  While we certainly don't aspire to act like Regina George, we wouldn't mind taking a few design notes from the bedroom of the queen bee. Her four-poster canopy bed is fittingly elevated on platform so she can look down on her friends in that hot pink lounge area below, and please also note the incredibly luxurious balcony beyond.
    5) Mean Girls

    While we certainly don't aspire to act like Regina George, we wouldn't mind taking a few design notes from the bedroom of the queen bee. Her four-poster canopy bed is fittingly elevated on platform so she can look down on her friends in that hot pink lounge area below, and please also note the incredibly luxurious balcony beyond.

    Paramount
  The entire Italian villa in Call Me By Your Name is an absolute dream, and Elio's bedroom is no exception. The spare 1980s posters paired with heavy, antique-looking furniture is the epitome of the tortured teenaged soul who stays there: young and yet wise, worldly yet with so much left to learn.
    4) Call Me By Your Name

    The entire Italian villa in Call Me By Your Name is an absolute dream, and Elio's bedroom is no exception. The spare 1980s posters paired with heavy, antique-looking furniture is the epitome of the tortured teenaged soul who stays there: young and yet wise, worldly yet with so much left to learn.

    Sony Pictures
  While she was definitely one of the more maniacal teens to ever grace the silver screen, Kathryn Merteuil of Cruel Intentions also happened to have a very chic Upper East Side bedroom. It resembles no less than a rich vampire's study, which is actually pretty fitting for the cold-hearted Kathryn. That said, the rich cobalt blue paint, silver trim and lamps, built-in bed, and silk settee are almost enough to make us want to hang out with her.
    3) Cruel Intentions

    While she was definitely one of the more maniacal teens to ever grace the silver screen, Kathryn Merteuil of Cruel Intentions also happened to have a very chic Upper East Side bedroom. It resembles no less than a rich vampire's study, which is actually pretty fitting for the cold-hearted Kathryn. That said, the rich cobalt blue paint, silver trim and lamps, built-in bed, and silk settee are almost enough to make us want to hang out with her.

    Colombia Pictures
  Netflix gave the ol' rom-com coming-of-age genre a much needed refresh in To All the Boys I've Loved Before. It follows high schooler Lara Jean as the letters she penned to her crushes (but never intended on sending) are suddenly delivered. At least she has a big, botanical bedroom to retreat to, right?
    2) To All the Boys I've Loved Before

    Netflix gave the ol' rom-com coming-of-age genre a much needed refresh in To All the Boys I've Loved Before. It follows high schooler Lara Jean as the letters she penned to her crushes (but never intended on sending) are suddenly delivered. At least she has a big, botanical bedroom to retreat to, right?

    Netflix
  Oh, the Lisbon girls. In the novel by Jeffrey Eugenides, readers get to know the five doomed sisters through the eyes of the neighborhood boys, so director Sofia Coppola interpreted their vision in a cloud of pretty pastels and other totems of innocent girlhood bliss. And though we wouldn't want to be trapped in their domestic nightmare of overprotective parents, we can definitely get behind the overlapping florals, four-poster beds, soft lighting, and cotton candy hues created by production designer Jasna Stefanovich.
    1) The Virgin Suicides

    Oh, the Lisbon girls. In the novel by Jeffrey Eugenides, readers get to know the five doomed sisters through the eyes of the neighborhood boys, so director Sofia Coppola interpreted their vision in a cloud of pretty pastels and other totems of innocent girlhood bliss. And though we wouldn't want to be trapped in their domestic nightmare of overprotective parents, we can definitely get behind the overlapping florals, four-poster beds, soft lighting, and cotton candy hues created by production designer Jasna Stefanovich.

    Paramount
