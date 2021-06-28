Ariana Grande Shares Adorable Baby Photo To Mark Her 28th Birthday!

The Canadian Press

Ever since Terry Francona took over as manager, the Cleveland Indians have been playoff contenders. This year has been no different, so far — even after the Indians traded their star shortstop. Cleveland sent Francisco Lindor to the New York Mets during the offseason, yet as of Monday morning, the Indians (41-33) have actually been a half-game better than the Mets (40-33) on the year. Cleveland isn't in first place like Lindor's new team, but the Indians are just 2 1/2 games behind the AL Centra