Oops, I Did It Again: A Valentine’s Day Gift Guide for Procrastinators

  • <p>Are you chronically late to shop for gifts—even for the more important occasions in your life? Like, say, Valentine's Day, and even for the most important <em>types</em> of gifts, like <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/shopping/gifts/g24212730/best-husband-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gifts for your husband" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">gifts for your husband</a>? Lucky for you, Cupid works well on a deadline. While we wouldn't necessarily recommend waiting all winter to get going on your Valentine's Day shopping, don't stress if you've already done exactly that. We here at <em>Country Living</em> are happy to help! </p><p>Thanks to these best last-minute Valentine's gifts (including great gifts for the men in your life, plus some awesome <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/shopping/gifts/g24166033/wife-gift-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gifts for wives" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">gifts for wives</a>!), no one will know you waited until it was almost too late. And with crazy fast shipping speeds of up to one day, you might even be able to wait until the literal last minute.</p><p>Of course, you're still going to have to do a <em>little</em> bit of work to find the perfect <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/shopping/gifts/g1416/valentines-day-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Valentine's Day gifts" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Valentine's Day gifts</a> for your loved ones. If they're the type of person who has everything, try gifting them some <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/g1605/heart-shaped-desserts-valentines-day/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Valentine's Day treats" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Valentine's Day treats</a>, like a chocolate-covered pretzels gift basket or bouquet of chocolate roses. You can also never go wrong with a heartfelt <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/diy-crafts/how-to/g2963/diy-valentines-day-cards/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:DIY card" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">DIY card</a>. </p><p>It's up to you to consider which of the following gifts is just right for your sweetheart—we've just made it a little easier. Here's to finding the perfect last-minute gift that you can still take full credit for!</p>
    1/36

    Oops, I Did It Again: A Valentine’s Day Gift Guide for Procrastinators

    Are you chronically late to shop for gifts—even for the more important occasions in your life? Like, say, Valentine's Day, and even for the most important types of gifts, like gifts for your husband? Lucky for you, Cupid works well on a deadline. While we wouldn't necessarily recommend waiting all winter to get going on your Valentine's Day shopping, don't stress if you've already done exactly that. We here at Country Living are happy to help!

    Thanks to these best last-minute Valentine's gifts (including great gifts for the men in your life, plus some awesome gifts for wives!), no one will know you waited until it was almost too late. And with crazy fast shipping speeds of up to one day, you might even be able to wait until the literal last minute.

    Of course, you're still going to have to do a little bit of work to find the perfect Valentine's Day gifts for your loved ones. If they're the type of person who has everything, try gifting them some Valentine's Day treats, like a chocolate-covered pretzels gift basket or bouquet of chocolate roses. You can also never go wrong with a heartfelt DIY card.

    It's up to you to consider which of the following gifts is just right for your sweetheart—we've just made it a little easier. Here's to finding the perfect last-minute gift that you can still take full credit for!

  • <p><strong>DASH</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08BCSNCMW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.25861073%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Nothing is sweeter than a Valentine's breakfast of heart-shaped waffles. The way to the heart is through the stomach, after all.</p>
    2/36

    Heart Shaped Waffle Maker

    DASH

    amazon.com

    $19.99

    Shop Now

    Nothing is sweeter than a Valentine's breakfast of heart-shaped waffles. The way to the heart is through the stomach, after all.

  • <p><strong>ARTAGIA</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0787YN5RM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.25861073%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Spice things up next date night with a card game that includes conversation-starters and dares. </p>
    3/36

    Date Night Box Set

    ARTAGIA

    amazon.com

    $24.50

    Shop Now

    Spice things up next date night with a card game that includes conversation-starters and dares.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Fettero</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$13.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07DG1LVDR?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.25861073%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This dainty personalized necklace will be a reminder of your love every time she wears it.</p>
    4/36

    Tiny Gold Initial Heart Necklace

    Fettero

    amazon.com

    $13.50

    Shop Now

    This dainty personalized necklace will be a reminder of your love every time she wears it.

  • <p>lulasgarden.com</p><p><strong>$30.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.lulasgarden.com/collections/valentines-day-collection/products/l-love-garden" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Send your loved one a sweet succulent garden, complete with a grafted moon cacti and hoya.</p>
    5/36

    Succulent Garden

    lulasgarden.com

    $30.00

    Shop Now

    Send your loved one a sweet succulent garden, complete with a grafted moon cacti and hoya.

  • <p><strong>JENVIO</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$26.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08SR9XZP4?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.25861073%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This adorable bear is a classic gift for Valentine's Day, and it ships fast with Amazon Prime!</p>
    6/36

    I Love You Teddy Bear

    JENVIO

    amazon.com

    $26.99

    Shop Now

    This adorable bear is a classic gift for Valentine's Day, and it ships fast with Amazon Prime!

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Totally Bamboo</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01E7QS0YK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.25861073%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Pick from any state in the nation to truly customize this laser-engraved board for its recipient. It ships fast with Amazon Prime, so you can be sure you'll get it before Valentine's Day (assuming you're not ordering <em>too</em> late!).</p>
    7/36

    State-Shaped Bamboo Serving and Cutting Board

    Totally Bamboo

    amazon.com

    $29.99

    Shop Now

    Pick from any state in the nation to truly customize this laser-engraved board for its recipient. It ships fast with Amazon Prime, so you can be sure you'll get it before Valentine's Day (assuming you're not ordering too late!).

  • <p><strong>Running Press Adult</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0762471999?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.25861073%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This funny book celebrates all of her celebrity crushes, from Timothée Chalamet to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.</p>
    8/36

    A Field Guide to Internet Boyfriends

    Running Press Adult

    amazon.com

    $16.00

    Shop Now

    This funny book celebrates all of her celebrity crushes, from Timothée Chalamet to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

  • <p><strong>Pure Daily Care</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$33.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07JD2GDKN?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.25861073%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This diffuser comes with 10 oils, making it perfect for someone new to essential oils. It has 14 different light modes to add to the calming atmosphere.</p>
    9/36

    Ultimate Aromatherapy Diffuser

    Pure Daily Care

    amazon.com

    $33.95

    Shop Now

    This diffuser comes with 10 oils, making it perfect for someone new to essential oils. It has 14 different light modes to add to the calming atmosphere.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Bedsure</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$10.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0725WFLMB?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.25861073%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This affordable set comes in 23 colors and promises protection from sleep lines and wrinkles. Better get a set for yourself too!</p>
    10/36

    Satin Pillowcases

    Bedsure

    amazon.com

    $10.99

    Shop Now

    This affordable set comes in 23 colors and promises protection from sleep lines and wrinkles. Better get a set for yourself too!

  • <p><strong>DACORM</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$89.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09LQ6MMG5?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.25861073%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This deep-tissue massage gun will be loved by an athlete, gym fanatic, or anyone with some aches and pains.</p>
    11/36

    Massage Gun

    DACORM

    amazon.com

    $89.99

    Shop Now

    This deep-tissue massage gun will be loved by an athlete, gym fanatic, or anyone with some aches and pains.

  • <p><strong>Stalwart</strong></p><p><strong>$24.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01MT8C9S9?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.25861073%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>He's got your love to keep him warm—but this car-charging, heated fleece blanket helps, too.</p>
    12/36

    Electric Car Blanket

    Stalwart

    $24.95

    Shop Now

    He's got your love to keep him warm—but this car-charging, heated fleece blanket helps, too.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>weezietowels.com</p><p><strong>$145.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fweezietowels.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-short-patterned-robe&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg25861073%2Flast-minute-valentine-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Who doesn't love a bathrobe? We especially love this one with a pattern that feels perfectly fit for Valentine's Day, and its short sleeves make it useful all the way through those hot summer months!</p>
    13/36

    Women's Short Patterned Robe

    weezietowels.com

    $145.00

    Shop Now

    Who doesn't love a bathrobe? We especially love this one with a pattern that feels perfectly fit for Valentine's Day, and its short sleeves make it useful all the way through those hot summer months!

  • <p>bouqs.com</p><p><strong>$69.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbouqs.com%2Fflowers%2Fsame-day-60%2Fred-pink-roses&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg25861073%2Flast-minute-valentine-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>When all else fails, flowers win. If you're short on time, opt for one of the gorgeous bouquets by the florists over at The Bouqs Co.</p>
    14/36

    Flowers from The Bouqs Co.

    bouqs.com

    $69.00

    Shop Now

    When all else fails, flowers win. If you're short on time, opt for one of the gorgeous bouquets by the florists over at The Bouqs Co.

  • <p><strong>Tucker + Tate</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$42.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Ftucker-tate-kids-hearts-pop-sweater-toddler-little-girl-big-girl%2F5686573&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg25861073%2Flast-minute-valentine-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Valentine's Day isn't just for adults! We love this adorable sweater for kids.</p>
    15/36

    Kids' Hearts Pop Sweater

    Tucker + Tate

    nordstrom.com

    $42.00

    Shop Now

    Valentine's Day isn't just for adults! We love this adorable sweater for kids.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Madewell</strong></p><p>madewell.com</p><p><strong>$15.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.madewell.com%2Fbodumreg%253B-coffee-press-K8195.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg25861073%2Flast-minute-valentine-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Calling all coffee lovers! This miniature coffee press will definitely bring some cheer to your loved one's morning routine. </p>
    16/36

    Bodum Coffee Press

    Madewell

    madewell.com

    $15.00

    Shop Now

    Calling all coffee lovers! This miniature coffee press will definitely bring some cheer to your loved one's morning routine.

  • <p><strong>kate spade new york</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$48.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fkate-spade-new-york-heart-stud-earrings%2F6577926&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg25861073%2Flast-minute-valentine-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>These classic Kate Spade studs can dress up any outfit whether you're heading to the gym or a virtual zoom happy hour. They are perfect for any occasion!</p>
    17/36

    kate spade Heart Stud Earrings

    kate spade new york

    nordstrom.com

    $48.00

    Shop Now

    These classic Kate Spade studs can dress up any outfit whether you're heading to the gym or a virtual zoom happy hour. They are perfect for any occasion!

  • <p><strong>Urban Outfitters</strong></p><p>urbanoutfitters.com</p><p><strong>$5.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanoutfitters.com%2Fshop%2Fhumdrum-paper-company-aloe-you-card&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg25861073%2Flast-minute-valentine-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Make sure to grab this card for your special someone. It will definitely brighten their day. </p>
    18/36

    Humdrum Paper Company Card

    Urban Outfitters

    urbanoutfitters.com

    $5.00

    Shop Now

    Make sure to grab this card for your special someone. It will definitely brighten their day.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>adidas</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B071HTK46F?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.25861073%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>These slides are not only trendy but they are an affordable and practical gift that is sure to be a season favorite. </p>
    19/36

    adidas Men's Adilette Shower Slides

    adidas

    amazon.com

    $29.99

    Shop Now

    These slides are not only trendy but they are an affordable and practical gift that is sure to be a season favorite.

  • <p><strong>Parachute Home</strong></p><p>parachutehome.com</p><p><strong>$39.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.parachutehome.com%2Fproducts%2Fclassic-slippers&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg25861073%2Flast-minute-valentine-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>These cozy slippers are a perfect gift for your valentine. They are made soft and breathable fabric that are made for lounging in luxury. </p>
    20/36

    Classic Slippers

    Parachute Home

    parachutehome.com

    $39.00

    Shop Now

    These cozy slippers are a perfect gift for your valentine. They are made soft and breathable fabric that are made for lounging in luxury.

  • <p><strong>FINREZIO</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$13.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07HNYR6PP?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.25861073%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Yes, that initial—paired with a tiny heart—is super cute. But it's the shipping speed of this necklace we're most in love with. </p>
    21/36

    Gold-Plated Initial Necklace

    FINREZIO

    amazon.com

    $13.95

    Shop Now

    Yes, that initial—paired with a tiny heart—is super cute. But it's the shipping speed of this necklace we're most in love with.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Chronicle Books</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.16</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1452114226?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.25861073%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This fun find ships fast from Amazon, and is just the thing to gift to any frequent concert-goer or music lover. We love the idea of including a few of your own ticket stubs in the book to get them started.</p>
    22/36

    Ticket Stub Diary

    Chronicle Books

    amazon.com

    $9.16

    Shop Now

    This fun find ships fast from Amazon, and is just the thing to gift to any frequent concert-goer or music lover. We love the idea of including a few of your own ticket stubs in the book to get them started.

  • <p><strong>Beer Greetings</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$15.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B018COT3VW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.25861073%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Open the front of this six pack to pen a sweet message to your boyfriend or girlfriend. Then, fill the case with all of his or her favorite brews!</p>
    23/36

    Six Pack Greeting Card Box

    Beer Greetings

    amazon.com

    $15.95

    Shop Now

    Open the front of this six pack to pen a sweet message to your boyfriend or girlfriend. Then, fill the case with all of his or her favorite brews!

  • <p><strong>Ecolution</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.06</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B008N7PENK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.25861073%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The sweet shape of this pan will put a smile on her face. Bonus points for anyone who delivers the gift along with breakfast in bed!</p>
    24/36

    Heart-Shaped Mini Pan

    Ecolution

    amazon.com

    $12.06

    Shop Now

    The sweet shape of this pan will put a smile on her face. Bonus points for anyone who delivers the gift along with breakfast in bed!

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Gelid</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07ST6HFQ2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.25861073%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Give your boyfriend this kitschy mug, and he'll be forced to sing your praises every morning! (Not that he wouldn't be doing that already.)</p>
    25/36

    My Girlfriend Is Hotter Than My Coffee Mug

    Gelid

    amazon.com

    $11.95

    Shop Now

    Give your boyfriend this kitschy mug, and he'll be forced to sing your praises every morning! (Not that he wouldn't be doing that already.)

  • <p><strong>THE MADELAINE CHOCOLATE COMPANY</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>25.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07J29C9Q5?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.25861073%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you can't decide between flowers or chocolate, we've got just the gift for you. Give her the best of both worlds!</p>
    26/36

    One Dozen Chocolate Roses

    THE MADELAINE CHOCOLATE COMPANY

    amazon.com

    25.49

    Shop Now

    If you can't decide between flowers or chocolate, we've got just the gift for you. Give her the best of both worlds!

  • <p><strong>Define Design 11</strong></p><p>Amazon Handmade</p><p><strong>$24.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01N7NV7BE?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.25861073%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>How do you measure how much you love someone? More than pizza, tacos, chocolate, or something else? Customize this candle to adequately express your feelings.</p>
    27/36

    'I Love You More Than' Candles

    Define Design 11

    Amazon Handmade

    $24.00

    Shop Now

    How do you measure how much you love someone? More than pizza, tacos, chocolate, or something else? Customize this candle to adequately express your feelings.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Amazon</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0725JBZT1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.25861073%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Nothing says "true love" like a gift card that can be used for whatever his or her heart desires.</p>
    28/36

    Amazon Gift Card in a Heart Box

    Amazon

    amazon.com

    $25.00

    Shop Now

    Nothing says "true love" like a gift card that can be used for whatever his or her heart desires.

  • <p><strong>Harper Design</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$21.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/006280197X?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.25861073%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><em>Fixer Upper</em> fans' hearts will skip a beat when they unwrap this design guide by the one and only Joanna Gaines.</p>
    29/36

    'Homebody' by Joanna Gaines

    Harper Design

    amazon.com

    $21.00

    Shop Now

    Fixer Upper fans' hearts will skip a beat when they unwrap this design guide by the one and only Joanna Gaines.

  • <p><strong>Monopoly</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$25.48</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07VVLQ5LS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.25861073%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>You'll be there for her when the rain starts to pour, so show her you love her this Galentine's Day with a 'Friends'-themed board game. </p>
    30/36

    'Friends' Monopoly

    Monopoly

    amazon.com

    $25.48

    Shop Now

    You'll be there for her when the rain starts to pour, so show her you love her this Galentine's Day with a 'Friends'-themed board game.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Uttermara</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$79.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0833WWDNH?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.25861073%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Can't be there to give hugs in person? This soothing weighted blanket is the next best thing. Plus, it comes in a sweet pink color perfect for Valentine's Day! </p>
    31/36

    Weighted Blanket

    Uttermara

    amazon.com

    $79.99

    Shop Now

    Can't be there to give hugs in person? This soothing weighted blanket is the next best thing. Plus, it comes in a sweet pink color perfect for Valentine's Day!

  • <p><strong>Le Creuset</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$380.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00004SBIA?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.25861073%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Because the best way to someone's heart is through his or her stomach.</p>
    32/36

    Le Creuset Enameled Cast-Iron 2-Quart Heart Casserole

    Le Creuset

    amazon.com

    $380.00

    Shop Now

    Because the best way to someone's heart is through his or her stomach.

  • <p>drizly.com</p><p><strong>$69.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fdrizly.com%2Fveuve-clicquot-rose-clicqcall%2Fp58472&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg25861073%2Flast-minute-valentine-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This bubbly comes in a box with a built-in speaker, so you can record a personal message for your beloved—no card necessary. Drizly offers same-day or two-day shipping, depending on your location.</p>
    33/36

    Veuve Clicquot Rose Clicq'call

    drizly.com

    $69.99

    Shop Now

    This bubbly comes in a box with a built-in speaker, so you can record a personal message for your beloved—no card necessary. Drizly offers same-day or two-day shipping, depending on your location.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Penguin Classics</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$91.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0141395206?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.25861073%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Give the heroine in your life a beautifully bound set of classic love stories by Jane Austen.</p>
    34/36

    Jane Austen: The Complete Works 7-Book Boxed Set

    Penguin Classics

    amazon.com

    $91.99

    Shop Now

    Give the heroine in your life a beautifully bound set of classic love stories by Jane Austen.

  • <p><strong>PVO</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$69.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08B8DKYPS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.25861073%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Looking for a low-effort way to sweep your Valentine off his or her feet? Queue up a <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/life/entertainment/g25810122/valentines-day-movies/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:favorite romantic film" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">favorite romantic film</a> (either indoors or out!) and enlarge the image with this portable mini projector. It'll be like your own personal movie theater or <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/life/travel/g2363/drive-in-movie-theaters/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:drive-in date" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">drive-in date</a>.</p>
    35/36

    Mini Projector

    PVO

    amazon.com

    $69.99

    Shop Now

    Looking for a low-effort way to sweep your Valentine off his or her feet? Queue up a favorite romantic film (either indoors or out!) and enlarge the image with this portable mini projector. It'll be like your own personal movie theater or drive-in date.

  • <p><strong>OPI</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$10.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B000L9YYTS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.25861073%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Even something as small as a bottle of nail polish can go a long way in making someone's day on February 14. </p>
    36/36

    Princesses Rule! by OPI Nail Lacquer

    OPI

    amazon.com

    $10.49

    Shop Now

    Even something as small as a bottle of nail polish can go a long way in making someone's day on February 14.

<p>Are you chronically late to shop for gifts—even for the more important occasions in your life? Like, say, Valentine's Day, and even for the most important <em>types</em> of gifts, like <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/shopping/gifts/g24212730/best-husband-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gifts for your husband" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">gifts for your husband</a>? Lucky for you, Cupid works well on a deadline. While we wouldn't necessarily recommend waiting all winter to get going on your Valentine's Day shopping, don't stress if you've already done exactly that. We here at <em>Country Living</em> are happy to help! </p><p>Thanks to these best last-minute Valentine's gifts (including great gifts for the men in your life, plus some awesome <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/shopping/gifts/g24166033/wife-gift-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gifts for wives" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">gifts for wives</a>!), no one will know you waited until it was almost too late. And with crazy fast shipping speeds of up to one day, you might even be able to wait until the literal last minute.</p><p>Of course, you're still going to have to do a <em>little</em> bit of work to find the perfect <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/shopping/gifts/g1416/valentines-day-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Valentine's Day gifts" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Valentine's Day gifts</a> for your loved ones. If they're the type of person who has everything, try gifting them some <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/g1605/heart-shaped-desserts-valentines-day/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Valentine's Day treats" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Valentine's Day treats</a>, like a chocolate-covered pretzels gift basket or bouquet of chocolate roses. You can also never go wrong with a heartfelt <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/diy-crafts/how-to/g2963/diy-valentines-day-cards/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:DIY card" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">DIY card</a>. </p><p>It's up to you to consider which of the following gifts is just right for your sweetheart—we've just made it a little easier. Here's to finding the perfect last-minute gift that you can still take full credit for!</p>
<p><strong>DASH</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08BCSNCMW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.25861073%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Nothing is sweeter than a Valentine's breakfast of heart-shaped waffles. The way to the heart is through the stomach, after all.</p>
<p><strong>ARTAGIA</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0787YN5RM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.25861073%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Spice things up next date night with a card game that includes conversation-starters and dares. </p>
<p><strong>Fettero</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$13.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07DG1LVDR?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.25861073%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This dainty personalized necklace will be a reminder of your love every time she wears it.</p>
<p>lulasgarden.com</p><p><strong>$30.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.lulasgarden.com/collections/valentines-day-collection/products/l-love-garden" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Send your loved one a sweet succulent garden, complete with a grafted moon cacti and hoya.</p>
<p><strong>JENVIO</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$26.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08SR9XZP4?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.25861073%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This adorable bear is a classic gift for Valentine's Day, and it ships fast with Amazon Prime!</p>
<p><strong>Totally Bamboo</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01E7QS0YK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.25861073%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Pick from any state in the nation to truly customize this laser-engraved board for its recipient. It ships fast with Amazon Prime, so you can be sure you'll get it before Valentine's Day (assuming you're not ordering <em>too</em> late!).</p>
<p><strong>Running Press Adult</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0762471999?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.25861073%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This funny book celebrates all of her celebrity crushes, from Timothée Chalamet to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.</p>
<p><strong>Pure Daily Care</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$33.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07JD2GDKN?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.25861073%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This diffuser comes with 10 oils, making it perfect for someone new to essential oils. It has 14 different light modes to add to the calming atmosphere.</p>
<p><strong>Bedsure</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$10.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0725WFLMB?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.25861073%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This affordable set comes in 23 colors and promises protection from sleep lines and wrinkles. Better get a set for yourself too!</p>
<p><strong>DACORM</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$89.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09LQ6MMG5?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.25861073%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This deep-tissue massage gun will be loved by an athlete, gym fanatic, or anyone with some aches and pains.</p>
<p><strong>Stalwart</strong></p><p><strong>$24.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01MT8C9S9?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.25861073%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>He's got your love to keep him warm—but this car-charging, heated fleece blanket helps, too.</p>
<p>weezietowels.com</p><p><strong>$145.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fweezietowels.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-short-patterned-robe&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg25861073%2Flast-minute-valentine-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Who doesn't love a bathrobe? We especially love this one with a pattern that feels perfectly fit for Valentine's Day, and its short sleeves make it useful all the way through those hot summer months!</p>
<p>bouqs.com</p><p><strong>$69.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbouqs.com%2Fflowers%2Fsame-day-60%2Fred-pink-roses&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg25861073%2Flast-minute-valentine-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>When all else fails, flowers win. If you're short on time, opt for one of the gorgeous bouquets by the florists over at The Bouqs Co.</p>
<p><strong>Tucker + Tate</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$42.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Ftucker-tate-kids-hearts-pop-sweater-toddler-little-girl-big-girl%2F5686573&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg25861073%2Flast-minute-valentine-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Valentine's Day isn't just for adults! We love this adorable sweater for kids.</p>
<p><strong>Madewell</strong></p><p>madewell.com</p><p><strong>$15.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.madewell.com%2Fbodumreg%253B-coffee-press-K8195.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg25861073%2Flast-minute-valentine-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Calling all coffee lovers! This miniature coffee press will definitely bring some cheer to your loved one's morning routine. </p>
<p><strong>kate spade new york</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$48.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fkate-spade-new-york-heart-stud-earrings%2F6577926&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg25861073%2Flast-minute-valentine-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>These classic Kate Spade studs can dress up any outfit whether you're heading to the gym or a virtual zoom happy hour. They are perfect for any occasion!</p>
<p><strong>Urban Outfitters</strong></p><p>urbanoutfitters.com</p><p><strong>$5.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanoutfitters.com%2Fshop%2Fhumdrum-paper-company-aloe-you-card&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg25861073%2Flast-minute-valentine-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Make sure to grab this card for your special someone. It will definitely brighten their day. </p>
<p><strong>adidas</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B071HTK46F?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.25861073%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>These slides are not only trendy but they are an affordable and practical gift that is sure to be a season favorite. </p>
<p><strong>Parachute Home</strong></p><p>parachutehome.com</p><p><strong>$39.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.parachutehome.com%2Fproducts%2Fclassic-slippers&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg25861073%2Flast-minute-valentine-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>These cozy slippers are a perfect gift for your valentine. They are made soft and breathable fabric that are made for lounging in luxury. </p>
<p><strong>FINREZIO</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$13.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07HNYR6PP?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.25861073%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Yes, that initial—paired with a tiny heart—is super cute. But it's the shipping speed of this necklace we're most in love with. </p>
<p><strong>Chronicle Books</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.16</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1452114226?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.25861073%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This fun find ships fast from Amazon, and is just the thing to gift to any frequent concert-goer or music lover. We love the idea of including a few of your own ticket stubs in the book to get them started.</p>
<p><strong>Beer Greetings</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$15.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B018COT3VW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.25861073%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Open the front of this six pack to pen a sweet message to your boyfriend or girlfriend. Then, fill the case with all of his or her favorite brews!</p>
<p><strong>Ecolution</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.06</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B008N7PENK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.25861073%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The sweet shape of this pan will put a smile on her face. Bonus points for anyone who delivers the gift along with breakfast in bed!</p>
<p><strong>Gelid</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07ST6HFQ2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.25861073%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Give your boyfriend this kitschy mug, and he'll be forced to sing your praises every morning! (Not that he wouldn't be doing that already.)</p>
<p><strong>THE MADELAINE CHOCOLATE COMPANY</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>25.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07J29C9Q5?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.25861073%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you can't decide between flowers or chocolate, we've got just the gift for you. Give her the best of both worlds!</p>
<p><strong>Define Design 11</strong></p><p>Amazon Handmade</p><p><strong>$24.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01N7NV7BE?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.25861073%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>How do you measure how much you love someone? More than pizza, tacos, chocolate, or something else? Customize this candle to adequately express your feelings.</p>
<p><strong>Amazon</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0725JBZT1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.25861073%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Nothing says "true love" like a gift card that can be used for whatever his or her heart desires.</p>
<p><strong>Harper Design</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$21.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/006280197X?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.25861073%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><em>Fixer Upper</em> fans' hearts will skip a beat when they unwrap this design guide by the one and only Joanna Gaines.</p>
<p><strong>Monopoly</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$25.48</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07VVLQ5LS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.25861073%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>You'll be there for her when the rain starts to pour, so show her you love her this Galentine's Day with a 'Friends'-themed board game. </p>
<p><strong>Uttermara</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$79.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0833WWDNH?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.25861073%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Can't be there to give hugs in person? This soothing weighted blanket is the next best thing. Plus, it comes in a sweet pink color perfect for Valentine's Day! </p>
<p><strong>Le Creuset</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$380.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00004SBIA?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.25861073%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Because the best way to someone's heart is through his or her stomach.</p>
<p>drizly.com</p><p><strong>$69.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fdrizly.com%2Fveuve-clicquot-rose-clicqcall%2Fp58472&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg25861073%2Flast-minute-valentine-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This bubbly comes in a box with a built-in speaker, so you can record a personal message for your beloved—no card necessary. Drizly offers same-day or two-day shipping, depending on your location.</p>
<p><strong>Penguin Classics</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$91.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0141395206?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.25861073%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Give the heroine in your life a beautifully bound set of classic love stories by Jane Austen.</p>
<p><strong>PVO</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$69.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08B8DKYPS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.25861073%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Looking for a low-effort way to sweep your Valentine off his or her feet? Queue up a <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/life/entertainment/g25810122/valentines-day-movies/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:favorite romantic film" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">favorite romantic film</a> (either indoors or out!) and enlarge the image with this portable mini projector. It'll be like your own personal movie theater or <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/life/travel/g2363/drive-in-movie-theaters/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:drive-in date" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">drive-in date</a>.</p>
<p><strong>OPI</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$10.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B000L9YYTS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.25861073%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Even something as small as a bottle of nail polish can go a long way in making someone's day on February 14. </p>

Thanks to these thoughtful last minute Valentine's Day gifts for him and for her (and not to mention fast shipping at stores such as Amazon and Walmart), no one will know you procrastinated.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories