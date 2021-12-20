We Found 40 Best-Selling Gifts That Will Arrive in Time for Christmas

  • <p>What's that? Your Christmas shopping deadline creeping in? Don't worry—we all feel the pressure. As the popularity of online shopping continues to rise, so does the reliance on shipping, which, as we saw last year, causes quite the panic come Christmas time. Have no fear, though! There are a few select retailers out there who offer quick shipping—yes, even ones other than Amazon. We're talking just 1 day for some products—1 day! </p><p>And lucky for you, we've rounded up gifts for the entire family. <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/shopping/gifts/g1542/christmas-gifts-for-mom/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mom" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Mom</a> will love the practicality and your safety-first mindset of a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B006A1PGDE?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.5038%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:heated car blanket" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">heated car blanket</a> and <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/shopping/gifts/tips/g1528/gift-ideas-for-men/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:dad" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">dad</a>'s popcorn addiction just got a whole lot snazzier with his new <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00006IUWB?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.5038%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:air popper" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">air popper</a>. Your husband is looking to brush up his cooking skills? <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.masterclass.com%2Fclasses%2Fgordon-ramsay-teaches-cooking-restaurant-recipes-at-home&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg5038%2Flast-minute-christmas-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gordon Ramsey's Masterclass" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Gordon Ramsey's Masterclass</a> to the rescue. <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00NHQF6MG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.5038%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Legos" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Legos</a> and a<a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B000RH2FK4/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.5038%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fairy garden kit" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"> fairy garden kit</a> will keep the kids entertained while you enjoy dinner, and don't forget those handy <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07WVWDZ6Y?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.5038%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:silicon-sleeved wine glasses with covers" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">silicon-sleeved wine glasses with covers</a> for you best girlfriends. </p><p>What will you do with all this saved time from having to go out and do last-minute Christmas shopping? Plan your holiday <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/g1391/christmas-dinner-menu/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:menu" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">menu</a>? Stuff those <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/shopping/gifts/g2190/stocking-stuffers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:stockings" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">stockings</a>? <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/shopping/gifts/g37626804/best-self-care-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pamper yourself" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Pamper yourself</a> a little? The options are endless. <br></p>
    What's that? Your Christmas shopping deadline creeping in? Don't worry—we all feel the pressure. As the popularity of online shopping continues to rise, so does the reliance on shipping, which, as we saw last year, causes quite the panic come Christmas time. Have no fear, though! There are a few select retailers out there who offer quick shipping—yes, even ones other than Amazon. We're talking just 1 day for some products—1 day!

    And lucky for you, we've rounded up gifts for the entire family. Mom will love the practicality and your safety-first mindset of a heated car blanket and dad's popcorn addiction just got a whole lot snazzier with his new air popper. Your husband is looking to brush up his cooking skills? Gordon Ramsey's Masterclass to the rescue. Legos and a fairy garden kit will keep the kids entertained while you enjoy dinner, and don't forget those handy silicon-sleeved wine glasses with covers for you best girlfriends.

    What will you do with all this saved time from having to go out and do last-minute Christmas shopping? Plan your holiday menu? Stuff those stockings? Pamper yourself a little? The options are endless.

  • <p><strong>Stalwart</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B006A1PGDE?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.5038%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Help him or her stay warm and cozy on those winter road trips with this heated fleece travel throw.</p>
    Help him or her stay warm and cozy on those winter road trips with this heated fleece travel throw.

  • <p><strong>Masterclass</strong></p><p>masterclass.com</p><p><strong>$15.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.masterclass.com%2Fclasses%2Fgordon-ramsay-teaches-cooking-restaurant-recipes-at-home&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg5038%2Flast-minute-christmas-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Don't worry about shipping with a MasterClass! Choose from lessons like cooking with Gordon Ramsay, tennis with Serena Williams, and writing with Judy Blume. From now until 12/28/20, memberships are two for the price of one.</p>
    Don't worry about shipping with a MasterClass! Choose from lessons like cooking with Gordon Ramsay, tennis with Serena Williams, and writing with Judy Blume. From now until 12/28/20, memberships are two for the price of one.

  • <p><strong>LOGROTATE</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$23.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B087M6L9N1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.5038%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Light up their room with this innovative LED lamp that resembles the surface of the moon.</p>
    Light up their room with this innovative LED lamp that resembles the surface of the moon.

  • <p><strong>Amazon</strong></p><p>Amazon</p><p><strong>$39.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/prime/pipeline/prime_gifting_landing?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.5038%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you're <em>truly</em> shopping last minute, opt for an Amazon Prime membership. It's a gift they'll appreciate all year-round. Choose from three months for $39 or spring for the full year for $119.</p>
    If you're truly shopping last minute, opt for an Amazon Prime membership. It's a gift they'll appreciate all year-round. Choose from three months for $39 or spring for the full year for $119.

  • <p><strong>Mali+Lili</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$35.20</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08KHCSK7W?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.5038%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>How cute is this crossbody bag? It fits all the essentials and is simple and chic to boot. (Note: Certain colors ship in time for Christmas.)</p>
    How cute is this crossbody bag? It fits all the essentials and is simple and chic to boot. (Note: Certain colors ship in time for Christmas.)

  • <p><strong>Potter Style</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$8.31</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/0553447882/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.5038%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>2021 is sure to be their best year yet with this fun journal in tow. They'll have an opportunity every day to express their creativity.</p>
    2021 is sure to be their best year yet with this fun journal in tow. They'll have an opportunity every day to express their creativity.

  • <p><strong>Yacun</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$30.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B076HRMLJY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.5038%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Order this for your sister, best friend, mother-in-law...or yourself! This cute vest comes in 6 colors. Just make sure your size and color combination ships before Christmas. (Some colors and sizes may arrive after Christmas.)</p>
    Order this for your sister, best friend, mother-in-law...or yourself! This cute vest comes in 6 colors. Just make sure your size and color combination ships before Christmas. (Some colors and sizes may arrive after Christmas.)

  • <p><strong>Wander Agio</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$15.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01LYGCOEX?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.5038%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This affordable scarf comes in 20 different colors. Pick up a bunch to have on hand for last-minute gifts and stocking stuffers.</p>
    This affordable scarf comes in 20 different colors. Pick up a bunch to have on hand for last-minute gifts and stocking stuffers.

  • <p><strong>Ubisoft</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09HSQLWDJ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.5038%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Video games make great last-minute gifts, because if you're worried about shipping you can often opt for a digital code that will be delivered to your email within minutes. Just Dance is a family-friendly game for ages 10+. </p>
    Video games make great last-minute gifts, because if you're worried about shipping you can often opt for a digital code that will be delivered to your email within minutes. Just Dance is a family-friendly game for ages 10+.

  • <p><strong>Amazon Essentials</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$22.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07BN43JBL?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.5038%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This casual puffer vest will be a winter staple because it's both water-resistant and lightweight. </p>
    This casual puffer vest will be a winter staple because it's both water-resistant and lightweight.

  • <p>libro.fm</p><p><strong>$45.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Flibro.fm%2Fgift&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg5038%2Flast-minute-christmas-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>We love this idea for the readers on your shopping list. An audiobook membership will keep them reading, and you don't have to worry about a package arriving on time. Bonus: Libro.fm splits their profits with locally owned bookstores.</p>
    We love this idea for the readers on your shopping list. An audiobook membership will keep them reading, and you don't have to worry about a package arriving on time. Bonus: Libro.fm splits their profits with locally owned bookstores.

  • <p><strong>Totally Bamboo</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07BB69QDR?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.5038%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Over 200 reviews can't be wrong. This gorgeous and stately gift will be appreciated by any hostess. (Some states ship in time for Christmas.)</p>
    Over 200 reviews can't be wrong. This gorgeous and stately gift will be appreciated by any hostess. (Some states ship in time for Christmas.)

  • <p><strong>Takeya</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$20.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07V3G4MMQ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.5038%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Available in 12 different colors, this travel mug is perfect for any coffee lover or outdoor enthusiast. It keeps hot drinks hot for up to 12 hours, and cold drinks ice cold for up to 24 hours! </p>
    Available in 12 different colors, this travel mug is perfect for any coffee lover or outdoor enthusiast. It keeps hot drinks hot for up to 12 hours, and cold drinks ice cold for up to 24 hours!

  • <p><strong>Paramount</strong></p><p>paramountplus.com</p><p><strong>$4.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.paramountplus.com%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg5038%2Flast-minute-christmas-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The <em><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/shopping/gifts/g38191511/best-yellowstone-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Yellowstone" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Yellowstone</a></em> fan in your life will need a Paramount+ subscription to watch the new spinoffs, <em>1883</em> and <em>6666</em>. They'll appreciate not having to pay for another streaming service.</p>
    The Yellowstone fan in your life will need a Paramount+ subscription to watch the new spinoffs, 1883 and 6666. They'll appreciate not having to pay for another streaming service.

  • <p><strong>Lifefactory</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$49.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07WVWDZ6Y?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.5038%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>These fun wine glasses are perfect for outdoor use, so you don't have to worry about dropped glasses.</p>
    These fun wine glasses are perfect for outdoor use, so you don't have to worry about dropped glasses.

  • <p><strong>Airbnb</strong></p><p>Amazon</p><p><strong>$100.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Airbnb-Gift-Card-100/dp/B083L82H6B?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.5038%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Give the gift of some time away with an Airbnb gift card! The best part is that the recipient can pick their own time frame and destination, taking the pressure off you. </p>
    Give the gift of some time away with an Airbnb gift card! The best part is that the recipient can pick their own time frame and destination, taking the pressure off you.

  • <p><strong>Roku</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B075XLWML4?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.5038%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A Roku device makes a great gift for anyone looking to stream from their TV, say a teenager who just got a new TV for his room and needs a way to watch Netflix and Hulu.</p>
    A Roku device makes a great gift for anyone looking to stream from their TV, say a teenager who just got a new TV for his room and needs a way to watch Netflix and Hulu.

  • <p><strong>EXQ Home</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$6.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07GH8BSG9?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.5038%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>These pillowcases are super affordable. Grab a set for everyone on your list!</p>
    These pillowcases are super affordable. Grab a set for everyone on your list!

  • <p><strong>DRPORONYN</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08QMT5QHQ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.5038%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Pick up these personalized mugs for teachers, friends, neighbors, and anyone else on your shopping list.</p>
    Pick up these personalized mugs for teachers, friends, neighbors, and anyone else on your shopping list.

  • <p><strong>Presto</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00006IUWB?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.5038%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Make healthy popcorn at home with this air popper. It has nearly 4,000 5-star reviews on Amazon.</p>
    Make healthy popcorn at home with this air popper. It has nearly 4,000 5-star reviews on Amazon.

  • <p><strong>Keurig</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$99.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B018UQ5AMS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.5038%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Any coffee drinker would appreciate the convenience of this single-cup Keurig. </p>
    Any coffee drinker would appreciate the convenience of this single-cup Keurig.

  • <p><strong>Country Living</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.16</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/195009989X?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.5038%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Find 12 of our favorite cross-stitch patterns, plus important dates (like Dolly Parton's birthday!) in this new calendar.</p>
    Find 12 of our favorite cross-stitch patterns, plus important dates (like Dolly Parton's birthday!) in this new calendar.

  • <p><strong>Youdgee</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$74.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08861PK8F?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.5038%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This is one of the most-wanted gifts of the year. A deep-tissue massage gun will be well-used by anyone with sore muscles or aches and pains.</p>
    This is one of the most-wanted gifts of the year. A deep-tissue massage gun will be well-used by anyone with sore muscles or aches and pains.

  • <p>countryliving.com</p><p><strong>$12.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://shop.countryliving.com/country-living-magazine.html?source=clg_edit_giftguide" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Give her a gift that lasts all year long with a subscription to Country Living. Every issue will leave her with interior, style, and recipe inspiration. Plus, she'll get immediate access to the current issue!</p>
    Give her a gift that lasts all year long with a subscription to Country Living. Every issue will leave her with interior, style, and recipe inspiration. Plus, she'll get immediate access to the current issue!

  • <p><strong>Instant Pot</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$119.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01NBKTPTS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.5038%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Yes, you can really grab the most coveted gift of the season last-minute! The world-famous Instant Pot is available on Amazon.</p>
    Yes, you can really grab the most coveted gift of the season last-minute! The world-famous Instant Pot is available on Amazon.

  • <p><strong>HSI Professional</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$48.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B001MA0QY2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.5038%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>It's got over 29,000 glowing reviews, and it comes in a festive red box...but it's still under $50. What could be better?</p>
    It's got over 29,000 glowing reviews, and it comes in a festive red box...but it's still under $50. What could be better?

  • <p><strong>Amazon</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$50.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0719C5P56?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.5038%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A hit for anyone on our Christmas list! This gift card comes in a box so you don't even have to get out the wrapping paper.</p>
    A hit for anyone on our Christmas list! This gift card comes in a box so you don't even have to get out the wrapping paper.

  • <p><strong>Capri Blue</strong></p><p>Anthropologie</p><p><strong>$23.80</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fcapri-blue-volcano-iridescent-glass-jar-candle&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg5038%2Flast-minute-christmas-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This candle is a favorite among CL editors and many others. You might recognize it as Anthropologie's signature scent. </p>
    This candle is a favorite among CL editors and many others. You might recognize it as Anthropologie's signature scent.

  • <p><strong>B. WEISS</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$44.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B073VX6XH1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.5038%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>These copper mugs will look dashing on any bar cart. They're perfect for summer and winter drinks alike!</p>
    These copper mugs will look dashing on any bar cart. They're perfect for summer and winter drinks alike!

  • <p><strong>Himalayan Glow</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B001C3YADM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.5038%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Himalayan salt lamps are said to soothe<em> and</em> improve air quality, but we also love their funky look.</p>
    Himalayan salt lamps are said to soothe and improve air quality, but we also love their funky look.

  • <p><strong>K&H Pet Products</strong></p><p>chewy.com</p><p><strong>$62.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.chewy.com%2Fkh-pet-products-thermo-snuggly%2Fdp%2F57138&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg5038%2Flast-minute-christmas-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Don't forget about your <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/shopping/gifts/g25107552/dog-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:dog this Christmas" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">dog this Christmas</a>! This heated bed keeps pets warm all winter long.</p>
    Don't forget about your dog this Christmas! This heated bed keeps pets warm all winter long.

  • <p><strong>Abco Tech</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$22.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07QQ3C6L4?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.5038%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This handy kit was made for your aunt who practically lives in her garden.</p>
    This handy kit was made for your aunt who practically lives in her garden.

  • <p>omahasteaks.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.omahasteaks.com%2Fshop%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg5038%2Flast-minute-christmas-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Make meat lovers happy with a <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/g1059/homemade-food-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:food gift" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">food gift</a> (or even a <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.omahasteaks.com%2Fshop%2FGift-Card&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg5038%2Flast-minute-christmas-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gift card" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">gift card</a>) from <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.omahasteaks.com&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg5038%2Flast-minute-christmas-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Omaha Steaks" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Omaha Steaks</a>. </p>
    Make meat lovers happy with a food gift (or even a gift card) from Omaha Steaks.

  • <p><strong>Befettly</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$13.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07BKP8FNV?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.5038%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Monograms instantly make any gift feel more unique and this beauty, which comes inscribed with "one in a million" on the back is sure to delight any lady.</p>
    Monograms instantly make any gift feel more unique and this beauty, which comes inscribed with "one in a million" on the back is sure to delight any lady.

  • <p><strong>Tirrinia</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.99</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B07BDL4QN9/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.5038%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Pair this with a bottle of your favorite vino and you'll have a winetastic gift for any grown-up.</p>
    Pair this with a bottle of your favorite vino and you'll have a winetastic gift for any grown-up.

  • <p><strong>Crate Joy</strong></p><p>cratejoy.com</p><p><strong>$30.75</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cratejoy.com%2Fsubscription-box%2Fpop-shop-america&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg5038%2Flast-minute-christmas-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Inspire a gifted DIYer to craft up something beautiful each month with this special subscription box, which includes instructions and all the supplies they'll need to tackle the given project.</p>
    Inspire a gifted DIYer to craft up something beautiful each month with this special subscription box, which includes instructions and all the supplies they'll need to tackle the given project.

  • <p><strong>Morning Fog Studios</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$45.99</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B01M0ZXVID/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.5038%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>These personalized stemless glasses are the perfect gift for your favorite host, connoisseur, or friend who wants to celebrate the holiday season in style.<br></p>
    These personalized stemless glasses are the perfect gift for your favorite host, connoisseur, or friend who wants to celebrate the holiday season in style.

  • <p><strong>Hearst</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1618373129?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.5038%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Planning to purchase an <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Instant-Pot-Multi-Use-Programmable-Pressure/dp/B00FLYWNYQ/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.5038%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Instant Pot" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Instant Pot</a>, a.k.a. the hottest holiday gift this year, for one of your friends or family members? (They also make a great last-minute present!) Then you've got to get 'em a cookbook to go with it.</p>
    Planning to purchase an Instant Pot, a.k.a. the hottest holiday gift this year, for one of your friends or family members? (They also make a great last-minute present!) Then you've got to get 'em a cookbook to go with it.

  • <p><strong>ROYAL CRAFT WOOD</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$45.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01N2UV9OV?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.5038%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Soaking in the tub just got even better thanks to this wooden piece, which holds it all: a wine glass, an iPad, a candle, a phone, and more. Give this to a stressed-out parent or busy bee that needs some R&R. Some colors arrive before Christmas.</p>
    Soaking in the tub just got even better thanks to this wooden piece, which holds it all: a wine glass, an iPad, a candle, a phone, and more. Give this to a stressed-out parent or busy bee that needs some R&R. Some colors arrive before Christmas.

  • <p><strong>Creativity for Kids</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$25.99</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B000RH2FK4/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.5038%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For the niece, grandkid, or friend's child you forgot about, this enchanted fairy garden has everything they need to get started. Plus, their parents are sure to love a gift that will keep the kids occupied for hours.</p>
    For the niece, grandkid, or friend's child you forgot about, this enchanted fairy garden has everything they need to get started. Plus, their parents are sure to love a gift that will keep the kids occupied for hours.

